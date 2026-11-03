Is Donald Tusk Planning to Invoke Martial Law Tonight?

The situation in Poland is reaching a fever pitch of paranoia and honest-to-God fear for the country's freedom right now (My posts on the situation that precipitated this are here: Part One and Part Two). Polish populist president Karol Nawrocki and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk have spent the past two days lobbing verbal bombs at each other over the events of October 30, when Tusk waited just until Nawrocki was out of Polish airspace on a trip to Senegal to launch what's been called a coup d'etat at the Constitutional Tribunal Court building in the middle of Warsaw.

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Tusk sent armed police to surround and barricade the building as his hand-picked judge declared herself president of the Tribunal - the body which determines the constitutional legality of all Polish laws and regulations.

Tusk has always been a hardcore European Union man, having once served as president of the European Commission. It is assumed he only went back to Poland to run for office so that he could be, in the most obvious form ever, the EU enforcer on the ground. The Poles have always resisted completely bending the knee to the Borg Collective, and it was thought that Tusk would be able to force through the legislation that would make Poland open its borders to German migrant floods and accept the euro as its currency.

None of which has happened, but all of which has cost Poland dearly in withheld European aid, and fines from Brussels piling up in the face of stubborn, sovereign Polish intransigence.

In a shock election in spring of 2025, a populist former boxer named Karol Nawrocki won the presidency, despite enormous efforts to the contrary. This set up a classic standoff between Tusk's left-of-center, EU-friendly government and the new president's anti-EU mandate from his election. The Polish president only has limited power, but the most important one is his veto.

Nawrocki has also not been a pushover for Tusk's power moves when it came to the long-simmering dispute over the Tribunal judges.

Fast forward a year, and anti-EU sentiment is growing rapidly in Poland, especially as it watches the rest of Europe either burning or rotting away culturally. Tusk has seen the electoral writing on the wall and knows his time as the big Kahuna is limited, and so he thought to strike when Nawrocki was safely out of the country.

A brief explanation for those with no knowledge of Polish politics: A year ago, the Polish people elected a conservative president, Karol Nawrocki. Poland currently has a left-liberal government, which, however, does not yet control the courts. Tusk government is attempting to take illegal control of the courts in order to undermine the election of President Nawrocki. Only in this way can Tusk secure absolute power for himself. Tusk knows he will lose the 2027 elections, so he is attempting to undermine the state’s constitutional order and to remove a president beloved by the Polish people. This is literally a war of cynicism and evil against sincerity, the voice of the people, and goodness. Pray for Poland and president Nawrocki. — 🇵🇱 Stańczyk (@NatConPatriot) October 31, 2026

...Tusk government is attempting to take illegal control of the courts in order to undermine the election of President Nawrocki. Only in this way can Tusk secure absolute power for himself. Tusk knows he will lose the 2027 elections, so he is attempting to undermine the state’s constitutional order and to remove a president beloved by the Polish people. This is literally a war of cynicism and evil against sincerity, the voice of the people, and goodness...

Where Tusk screwed up was not making sure the folks who were told to divert the president's plane should he try to return - or deny it a chance to land altogether - were in on the grift. They weren't willing to turn traitor for him, and, once safely on the ground in Warsaw, the president made quite a splash, dramatically charging through the gate of the Tribunal in the dark of night like a boss.

This fellow, Polish MEP Dominik Tarczyński, has a good explanation of why it's imperative for Tusk to get his judges in place now. And it's not just the euro or the migrant hordes, but something I had not heard before.

Poland apparently holds the largest gold reserves in Europe, and this man says the EU plan is to transfer those to Frankfurt.

I'd imagine that would get someone's blood up, huh?

The same script in Romania, Hungary, and now Poland.The @EU_Commission is supposed to defend the EU rule of law. It does the opposite. My good friend @D_Tarczynski explains what happened in Poland last night. #Poland https://t.co/XtYHEMPgyN — Rob Roos 🇳🇱 (@Rob_Roos) October 31, 2026

A couple of interesting developments have been proving unsettling.

While Tusk tries to brush off accusations of being a coup plotter and EU double agent, suddenly - and quite suspiciously, after blaming Russian interference in his initial speech after the attempted Tribunal takeover - strange things are afoot on the Kaliningrad, Russia-Poland border that require troop movements.

...This comes after Poland confirmed the deployment of forces closer to the border with Russia's Kaliningrad region. Authorities have also secured the Królewiec district as a preventive measure against potential acts of sabotage and provocations.

UPDATE: According to preliminary reports in Polish media, Poland is deploying GROM special forces to northeastern Poland. GROM is an elite military unit specializing in counterterrorism, hostage rescue and special operations. This comes after Poland confirmed the deployment of forces closer to the border with Russia's Kaliningrad region. Authorities have also secured the Królewiec district as a preventive measure against potential acts of sabotage and provocations. — GeoInsider (@InsiderGeo) November 3, 2026

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...Polish Police Chief Marek Boroń confirmed that a special operations headquarters has been established to coordinate security measures across the Warmian-Masurian and Podlaskie regions. The operation involves police, the military, the Border Guard, intelligence services and counterterrorism units, with reinforcements deployed from several regions. Authorities reportedly received warnings from Poland’s Military Intelligence Service and allied intelligence services about potential acts of sabotage near the border with Russia. The operation is described as preventive, aimed at protecting residents, critical infrastructure and public safety amid growing concerns over Russian-linked hybrid activities.

Hmmmmm

Then, a few hours ago, the president addressed the coup attempt directly, with Tusk in the room.

🇵🇱 POLAND: Polish President Karol Nawrocki addressed the COUP D’ÉTAT at a meeting of the National Security Council. The operation reportedly involved police forces under Donald Tusk’s government. Tusk allegedly exploited the President’s absence to install his own judges on the Constitutional Tribunal - an institution that is supposed to remain independent of political interference. — ExplicitePL (@ExplicitePL) November 3, 2026

...Tusk allegedly exploited the President’s absence to install his own judges on the Constitutional Tribunal - an institution that is supposed to remain independent of political interference.

The atmosphere was awkward, to say the least.

🚨🇵🇱 Polish President Nawrocki to PM Tusk: "Full responsibility for all illegal actions in the Constitutional Tribunal lies with one man who is present, PM Donald Tusk." Bruh, look at Tusk's face 😭 Writer: Samuel https://t.co/Mh1dotl4gl — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 3, 2026

Then Tusk had some of every leftist's favorite to share:

RUSSIA! RUSSIA! RUSSIA!

Here, the putschist prime minister Donald Tusk is creating a fictional threat to Poland, which he may use to impose martial law. "I received information that in the first half of November, there may be an incursion of armed people onto Polish territory. After midnight, I received information from the border guard that movement on the border was observed on the Polish-Russian border, individuals with flashlights."

@darekwiewiorka Russia can’t handle Ukraine why would they attack Poland? Isn’t it crazy they claim Russia will attack just as he did a power grab? — Glycerine (@More3n3rgy) November 3, 2026

Oh... flashlights, was it?

The sudden troop movements and confrontation have given rise to unconfirmed rumors that Tusk may well be planning to impose martial law this evening.

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It has reportedly been confirmed that the prime minister's staff had all been evacuated earlier today and told to work from home.

There is a 'significantly larger' police presence in Warsaw's center now, with more police coming in all the time.

🚨🇵🇱Situation in Warsaw, Poland, has reached a boiling point as hundreds of police officers surround the city center, preparing for a possible state of emergency. The latest reports from the ground reveal that increasing numbers of police reinforcements are being brought into Warsaw. On-the-ground reporters say pro-EU Prime Minister Donald Tusk may declare a state of emergency or martial law tonight, starting at midnight. Journalists have obtained verified information about the evacuation of staff from the Prime Minister's Office, a building located right next to the Constitutional Tribunal. Meanwhile, a police vehicle equipped with an LRAD system has been spotted outside the Tribunal, raising questions about the possible planned use of acoustic weapons. EU and Tusk have effectively declared war on Poland. In normal countries, what the Polish prime minister is doing would be considered HIGH TREASON. Full support for the patriotic and Christian people of Poland. May God protect you! https://t.co/B7sCb8oDNP — Mario ZNA (@MarioBojic) November 3, 2026

...On-the-ground reporters say pro-EU Prime Minister Donald Tusk may declare a state of emergency or martial law tonight, starting at midnight. Journalists have obtained verified information about the evacuation of staff from the Prime Minister's Office, a building located right next to the Constitutional Tribunal. Meanwhile, a police vehicle equipped with an LRAD system has been spotted outside the Tribunal, raising questions about the possible planned use of acoustic weapons. EU and Tusk have effectively declared war on Poland. In normal countries, what the Polish prime minister is doing would be considered HIGH TREASON. Full support for the patriotic and Christian people of Poland. May God protect you! https://x.com/FilipStyczynski/status/2117640090893820287/video/1

They've got a picture of the LRAD.

A więc rząd wystawia LRAD - broń soniczną emitującą wiązki o niebezpiecznej częstotliwości, której użycie przez policje, nawet w charakterze środka przymusu bezpośredniego jest NIELEGALNE. Po co dostarczać w okolice protestów i przygotowywać broń, której użycie jest nie tylko zabronione z definicji, ale niebezpieczne dla obywateli? Przypomnijmy, że nie mówimy o szczerym polu, ale zagęszczonym centrum miasta. — 🇵🇱 Stańczyk (@NatConPatriot) November 3, 2026

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So the government is deploying LRAD—a sonic weapon emitting beams at dangerous frequencies, whose use by police, even as a direct coercion measure, is ILLEGAL. Why supply it to the areas around the protests and prepare a weapon whose use is not only prohibited by definition, but dangerous to citizens? Let us recall that we are not talking about an open field, but a densely packed city center.

And a respected Polish journalist is told on a TV panel that his sources said tonight was Tusk's night to use the Russian security alert excuse to make his move.

This is something Tusk constitutionally cannot order on his own...as if that mattered.

🚨🇵🇱 BREAKING: MIDNIGHT WARNING IN POLAND: JOURNALIST CLAIMS EMERGENCY MEASURES COULD BE HOURS AWAY Jacek Karnowski, editor-in-chief of wPolsce24, says trusted sources have warned him that emergency measures could be introduced around midnight tonight. He fears they could be used to suppress protests outside the Constitutional Tribunal and intimidate wider society. This is his warning—not a confirmed government decision. I have not independently verified his sources. But the allegation is serious enough to demand an immediate, public answer. Is the government considering emergency measures? What powers would it invoke, on what evidence and under whose authority? Poland’s Constitution requires the president to introduce a state of emergency at the cabinet’s request. Tusk cannot lawfully declare one alone. No government should use a security crisis as cover to silence lawful opposition. The Polish people deserve clarity tonight. Their constitutional rights cannot depend on political convenience. Watch Karnowski’s warning below. https://t.co/XujMxUXxIC — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) November 3, 2026

...He fears they could be used to suppress protests outside the Constitutional Tribunal and intimidate wider society. This is his warning—not a confirmed government decision. I have not independently verified his sources. But the allegation is serious enough to demand an immediate, public answer. Is the government considering emergency measures? What powers would it invoke, on what evidence and under whose authority? Poland’s Constitution requires the president to introduce a state of emergency at the cabinet’s request. Tusk cannot lawfully declare one alone. No government should use a security crisis as cover to silence lawful opposition. The Polish people deserve clarity tonight. Their constitutional rights cannot depend on political convenience.

And the hysteria is only ramping up.

Apel do wszystkich ludzi z zagranicy, gdy w Polsce zgaśnie światło powiedzcie to dla świata!!! Dzisiaj w nocy planowane jest wprowadzenie stanu wojennego – wyjątkowego w Polsce. Stan ten daje ogromne uprawnienie dla rządu także cenzurę internetu, platform jak X. Jacek Karnowski polski dziennikarz właśnie na żywo w telewizji powiedział: według jego źródeł dziś o północy ma być wprowadzony stan wyjątkowy lub stan wojenny. Celem jest pacyfikacja protestów i „zmrożenie” społeczeństwa. Jednym z powodów wprowadzenia stanu ma być wyimaginowane zagrożenie z Kaliningradu jako pretekst, choć specjaliści mówią, że realnego zagrożenia nie ma. Jeżeli jutro nic nie napiszę na X to znaczy, że Polska pogrążyła się ponownie w mroku jak w latach 80tych. — Dariusz Wiewiórka (@darekwiewiorka) November 3, 2026

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Appeal to all people from abroad: when the lights go out in Poland, tell the world about this!!! Tonight, the introduction of martial law is planned – an extraordinary event in Poland. This state grants enormous powers to the government, including censorship of the internet and platforms like X. Jacek Karnowski, a Polish journalist, just said live on television: according to his sources, at midnight tonight, a state of emergency or martial law is to be introduced. The goal is to pacify the protests and "freeze" society. One of the reasons for introducing the state is an imagined threat from Kaliningrad as a pretext, although experts say there is no real threat. If I don't post anything on X tomorrow, it means Poland has plunged back into darkness like in the 1980s.

Then again, who in Poland thought they would ever see another sight like the Tribunal just a few nights ago?

There is also swirling talk of clearing the peaceful soup-and-sausage protesters, who have been there in varying-sized crowds for months, on watch for just such an event.

🚨🇵🇱 MIDNIGHT CRACKDOWN WARNING IN WARSAW TV Republika, citing Radio WNET, reports that the protest camp outside Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal could be forcibly cleared at midnight by Tusks Police enforcers. This remains an unconfirmed warning—not an established police operation. But it demands an immediate answer from Tusk’s government. Has a clearance been ordered? By whom? Under what legal authority? Earlier today, police said they would not remove the demonstrators. If that position has changed, the public deserves to know why. Peaceful protest is a right. Any restriction must have a lawful basis; any use of force must be necessary and proportionate. The authorities must protect protesters and journalists—not treat political opposition as an enemy. Poland deserves answers before midnight. https://t.co/oFiLCecATC — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) November 3, 2026

...This remains an unconfirmed warning—not an established police operation. But it demands an immediate answer from Tusk’s government. Has a clearance been ordered? By whom? Under what legal authority? Earlier today, police said they would not remove the demonstrators. If that position has changed, the public deserves to know why. Peaceful protest is a right. Any restriction must have a lawful basis; any use of force must be necessary and proportionate. The authorities must protect protesters and journalists—not treat political opposition as an enemy. Poland deserves answers before midnight

Everyone is on edge, and that only feeds into anxiety building.

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This is not good.

Beege ADDS: I've been looking for evidence of some sort of crackdown and have yet to find it.

🚨🇵🇱Thousands of Polish patriots are chanting "SOLIDARITY! SOLIDARITY!" outside the Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw. It feels like 1980 all over again, when the Solidarity movement brought Poland to its feet. Polish patriots are taking to the streets to defend their country against EU occupation and Brussels' puppet Donald Tusk! Brussels still doesn't understand that no matter what they do, they will never break Poland or turn it into their colony. https://t.co/jTOXcP9zap — Mario ZNA (@MarioBojic) November 3, 2026

Polish patriots are taking to the streets to defend their country against EU occupation and Brussels' puppet Donald Tusk! Brussels still doesn't understand that no matter what they do, they will never break Poland or turn it into their colony.

It's nothing so far.

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