I began blogging in October 2003. I have worked full-time in New Media since April 2007. For almost the entire period, I have either worked with Salem Media or worked for Salem, first with the Northern Alliance Radio Network in March 2004 and then directly when Townhall Media bought Hot Air from Michelle Malkin in January 2010.

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It's been one heck of a ride. There is no place better to work, and there is no team better than the team here at Hot Air.

Rides come to an end, however, and it's time for a new adventure.

I will retire from full-time work in the first week of January. I will, however, continue to contribute at Hot Air on a regular basis. Andrew Malcolm and I will continue our weekly podcasts, perhaps focusing a little more specifically on media criticism, but I do not plan to continue my other podcasts. What exactly my contributions will be has not yet been fully determined, but my friends at the home office want me to still be part of Hot Air in the months and years ahead.

Why now? I made this decision two months ago due to changes in life and the realization that time had become a higher priority than career. It has nothing to do with election outcomes; I've survived a couple of very bad election cycles and would normally look forward to the debate that follows. Health issues and other personal circumstances made me take a closer look at my options this year, and the numbers on a slightly early retirement work out financially. When that became clear, the choice to spend more time on new adventures became obvious.

And I will still be part of the debate! I will continue to contribute to Hot Air, because there is no better platform for political analysis. I will retire from the 16-hour daily grind, however. You'll see me here a few times a week, offering my observations on politics and culture, and hopefully engaging with my many friends among the VIP members who comment on those threads. This won't be the last you hear (or read) from me, by a long shot. For the next few weeks, nothing at all will change. When we get down to the last few days, we'll have firmer details on my role and contributions in 2027 and beyond.

I will have more to say and write at that time. For now, let me just reiterate that Hot Air has been and continues to be a wonderful home, and that Townhall and Salem have been tremendous as employers and friends over the past sixteen-plus years (yikes!). The current team here – John Sexton, David Strom, and Beege Welborn – are not just great writers but great friends and teammates. The same is true for my podcast partners: Andrew Malcolm, Duane Patterson, Cam Edwards, and Christian Toto. To this day, I miss my friends Jazz Shaw and Karen Townsend, whose absences are still felt – but whose contributions remain for all of us in our archives. The VIP members that I've had the pleasure to engage in the comments and in the chat rooms add plenty of joy to my work. That makes this next step somewhat bittersweet, but I take it with the comfort that I won't be leaving entirely, and that this may be the best of all worlds.

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Thank you for all your support! Let the next adventure begin.

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