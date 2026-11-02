As America Heads to the Polls to Decide Whether to Be Europe, the Continent Is Falling Apart

As Americans go to the polls to decide whether America First or a globalist/Islamist future is better, too few people are noticing that Europe is falling apart.

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That's not metaphorical; the European Union's project is hanging by a thread as riots break out across the continent, and there is a quasi-coup unfolding in Poland as I write this.

The transnationalist project is being rejected by all sides, as the red/green alliance is striking out on its own in a bid to take over through strikes, riots, and Islamists taking to the streets.

Deputy president of 🇵🇱 Polish constitutional court denied entrance to the building by the police force. #TuskCoupDEtat https://t.co/PXAZ6mnP7e — michal.rachon (@michalrachon) October 30, 2026

Conversely, the populist sort-of-right is pushing back and even beginning, at a low level, to take it to the streets as they lose all faith in the technocrats who are trying to keep it all together.

BREAKING: The riots have spread to Switzerland too. Police have been attacked by rioters who are also building barricades and setting fires. https://t.co/je7gmyaUzk — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 31, 2026

First, Poland, where the European Union-backed globalists are trying to take over the Constitutional Court, backed by the wildly unpopular Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Brussels' man in Warsaw. A judge appointed by Tusk has kicked out the incumbent judges and suspended them, ringed the Constitutional Court with hundreds of police, and threatened to discipline all judges who oppose her usurpation of power from the current president of the Court.

BREAKING: Molotov appears to be thrown at riot police in Paris France as Halloween protests kick off. Video by @ClementLanot @CLPRESSFR | Licensing @FreedomNTV [email protected] https://t.co/0AaAu9sZ7h — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) October 31, 2026

It is an armed standoff over who runs the country, and the European Union has remained remarkably quiet while one of its member states descends into Constitutional chaos. It has released a statement from a low-level bureaucrat that kinda-sorta backs the judge because she is a globalist, but tiptoes around the challenge to the actual constitution and the fact that the president of Poland is being barred from even entering the Court's building.

In Germany, there are riots in the streets, and the Chancellor has an approval rating of, I kid you not, 10 percent. And the response has been to clamp down on free speech and talk about banning the opposition.

🇩🇪 Riots spread across German cities as stores looted and barricades burned. In Berlin, 120 rioters clash with police with Molotov cocktails. As Hessian Interior Minister Roman Posek reported, during the riots in Frankfurt am Main, 17 stores were damaged and five were looted. Police detained 54 people aged 13 to 29. “The group of offenders was predominantly from a migrant background,” Posek noted. Around a hundred police officers were injured, one of them seriously. Riots were also recorded in Hamburg and Cologne, where barricades were set on fire, shop windows smashed, and stores looted. German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt linked the violence to “left-wing groups and hooligans from a migrant background” and promised “severe punishment” for those involved in looting. Unrest continued after the main day of protests. On the evening of November 1, in Berlin’s Märkisches Viertel district, a group of about 120 people spent two hours launching fireworks and throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at police. The initiative “Gen Z regelt” announced it will hold its next action on November 20. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 2, 2026

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🇩🇪 Riots spread across German cities as stores looted and barricades burned. In Berlin, 120 rioters clash with police with Molotov cocktails. As Hessian Interior Minister Roman Posek reported, during the riots in Frankfurt am Main, 17 stores were damaged and five were looted. Police detained 54 people aged 13 to 29. “The group of offenders was predominantly from a migrant background,” Posek noted. Around a hundred police officers were injured, one of them seriously. Riots were also recorded in Hamburg and Cologne, where barricades were set on fire, shop windows smashed, and stores looted. German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt linked the violence to “left-wing groups and hooligans from a migrant background” and promised “severe punishment” for those involved in looting. Unrest continued after the main day of protests. On the evening of November 1, in Berlin’s Märkisches Viertel district, a group of about 120 people spent two hours launching fireworks and throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at police. The initiative “Gen Z regelt” announced it will hold its next action on November 20.

France is no better, with weekly riots, Islamists burning down buildings, looting, and destroying everything in their path. Macron is at 15 percent popularity. It, too, is clamping down on free speech, and the government tried banning Le Pen from the ballot. It can't keep a government in power to save its life, making Italy and Greece look like islands of political stability.

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But not that stable.

BREAKING: Riots in Turin, Italy. The rioters are clashing with riot police https://t.co/IYKA2H6MTk — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 30, 2026

The UK? We all know what is happening there, and it is nothing good.

Romania's election was essentially canceled by the European Union, and Hungary's government was replaced partly because the European Union was fining Hungary for not accepting all the migrants the EU wanted to dump there.

🚨🇵🇱 Polish MP Bosak is demanding the RESIGNATION of Tusk's government for the attempted coup in Poland: Bosak outlined 5 demands: 1.⁠ ⁠Withdraw police from the Constitutional Tribunal. 2.⁠ ⁠Allow its judges, leadership and security personnel to resume their duties. 3.⁠ ⁠Stop what he describes as the illegal use of police and security services. 4.⁠ ⁠Hold commanders and government officials accountable for the alleged assault on a constitutional institution. 5.⁠ ⁠Demand the resignation of Tusk's government. Bosak argues that the government's actions threaten Poland's constitutional order and undermine trust in law enforcement. Writer: Samuel /// @krzysztofbosak https://t.co/W0Vmm5MvtJ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 2, 2026

🚨🇵🇱 Polish MP Bosak is demanding the RESIGNATION of Tusk's government for the attempted coup in Poland: Bosak outlined 5 demands: 1.⁠ ⁠Withdraw police from the Constitutional Tribunal. 2.⁠ ⁠Allow its judges, leadership and security personnel to resume their duties. 3.⁠ ⁠Stop what he describes as the illegal use of police and security services. 4.⁠ ⁠Hold commanders and government officials accountable for the alleged assault on a constitutional institution. 5.⁠ ⁠Demand the resignation of Tusk's government. Bosak argues that the government's actions threaten Poland's constitutional order and undermine trust in law enforcement. Writer: Samuel /// @krzysztofbosak https://x.com/krzysztofbosak/status/2117262244576682157/video/1

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We are told that this is about "affordability" and all Donald Trump's fault, but the fact is that civil societies are falling apart. Russia is the boogeyman, and governments are talking darkly about war with Putin and implementing the draft in countries that haven't had them in decades.

Donald Tusk has deployed riot police to get his judges seated https://t.co/1uMTMcEodU — The Economist (@TheEconomist) November 1, 2026

The transnational project is falling apart, but the people in power show no indication that they are prepared to relinquish power without a fight — perhaps a genuine one.

American liberals seem to have this impression that Donald Trump is a usurper and the future belongs to European-style technocracy, which is absurd. The technocrats there did what the Democrats are doing here: make a corrupt bargain with Islamists, and the result is that their countries are falling apart and social trust has collapsed.

If I had to guess, and that's all it is, I would say the European Union will fall apart sometime in the near future; whether that is a few weeks, a few months, or a few years, I cannot say, but the system is unsustainable.

What I can't say is whether the damage the globalists have caused is reversible. I suspect not, but I am so cynical these days that I wouldn't put too much stock in my pessimistic take.

I hope I am wrong. I kinda like the idea of Europe as our cousins, and hate the idea of a new Caliphate there.

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