It doesn't get more ironic or entertaining than this: Meagan Day, a senior editor at Jacobin and longtime DSA member, is fighting for her political life after admitting that wokeness is a political and intellectual disaster for the left and must be excised from the socialist movement.

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She admits what is obvious, and for that sin she is being marched to the rhetorical guillotine. I wonder if she now understands how Robespierre felt.

It all started on Friday with Day's promotion of an opinion piece she wrote for The New York Times, and spun out of control shortly afterward, with prominent members of a movement she helps lead turning on her in the most vicious ways possible.

I wrote for the New York Times about what I think “wokeness” is, how it far predates Woke One (I was extremely there!), and why it’s still a weak point for the left — worth naming and guarding against in this hopeful but fragile political moment https://t.co/YW76vEQ8YE — Meagan Day (@meagankday) November 20, 2026

Day's piece was intended as a warning, and a very smart one at that. She's thrilled that the freshman class in Congress will be chock full of socialists (obviously I am not), and rightly diagnoses a serious weakness that could destroy their political power before it consolidates: wokeness is repulsive to many who might otherwise be attracted to them, and it creates a circular firing squad where people who should be allied are led to attack each other over legitimate disagreements or minor infractions.

To hear many conservatives define it, I would be considered woke. I’ve been a member of the Democratic Socialists of America for 10 years. I believe this country needs deep criminal justice and police reform. I am galled by ICE agents ethnically profiling and brutalizing people. I not only support gay marriage but am an enthusiastic participant in one. But wokeness is not about a basic concern for social justice. It hyperfocuses on language and identity, fights dirty from the moral high ground and mandates deference to self-appointed spokespeople for marginalized groups. It conflates disagreement with harm, and keeps careful watch for heretics.

That's a pretty good definition of how wokeness works, and, for saying the obvious, Meagan is becoming its next victim.

Since the publication of that piece, this radical lesbian socialist has been called a Nazi, accused of "biological determinism," and told that, as a white writer, she has no standing to discuss the topic at all. In other words, in every single bit of this debate, her opponents are proving her point.

How could you write this article and not once acknowledge the term’s decades long origins in Black vernacular? We cannot undersrand the term’s usage in politics today without that history. I’m shocked @nytimes published this but maybe nobody Black works there anymore. — Jamesetta Williams 💕 (@jamesetta_w) November 22, 2026

"Nobody Black works there [The New York Times!] anymore." Yeah, I bet that is true. The Times is known for being white supremacist these days.

The thread of replies and back-and-forth posts is a microcosm of today's cultural battles, with references to alphabet ideology (Day is a married lesbian woman), intersectionality, police abolition, and just about every trendy "social justice" issue. And on every one of them, a simple, surprising opinion piece turned into a circular firing squad that proved her point at every step.

Day, after all, represents the radical wing of the leftist movement — her platform is named Jacobin, after all! — but because she sees crime as a problem, believes that men are stronger than women, and believes that social justice doesn't equate to killing everybody you disagree with, she is being subjected to an auto-da-fé.

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In D.S.A., which I joined on the heels of the first Bernie Sanders presidential campaign, one still encounters debates about whether clapping is ableist or whether socialists should commit to “decolonizing ‘Minnesota.’” At its best, D.S.A. strikes me as our greatest shot at building a broad-based and politically serious organized left. At its worst, the energy reminds me of a scene from an Oberlin dining co-op, where a group of members filed in during a meal and silently unfurled a sign reading, “This co-op is messed up.” (They were protesting the privilege inherent in cliques; the sign’s wording was in fact less polite.)

Actually, wokeness today is far worse than what Day saw at Oberlin because at Oberlin it was just the woke fighting the woke as in this thread. Only insults are hurled; the woke, when dealing with people not in their movement, throw Molotov cocktails, not insults, with the occasional bullet thrown in.

@meagankday Eugene Debs succumbed to the "reflexive maximalism of woke dynamics"? So did Bellamy, Owen, Morris, Wilde, Goldman, Darrow? — Nathan J Robinson (@NathanJRobinson) November 20, 2026

Day's argument that laws and law enforcement were necessary took the most fire because, of course, the left believes society's attempts to solve problems inherent in human life are actually the cause of those problems. If only capitalism were abolished, a utopia would result. Questioning that assumption proves you are evil.

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@NathanJRobinson I am. I don’t see a world where a powerful man with high aggression, low empathy, and low impulse control would never rape a woman if he thought he could get away with it. Where strength would never take advantage of weakness. Some things can’t be solved by socialism. — Meagan Day (@meagankday) November 20, 2026

@BenSpielberg @NathanJRobinson It’s not bizarre at all. My mentions are chock full of people calling me a white supremacist. The left’s devotion to the “abolitionist” proposition (despite most people mostly wanting radical reform) is enforced via cynical identity politics. — Meagan Day (@meagankday) November 22, 2026

It's fascinating to watch as an entire movement, flush with victories and a clear path to growing political power, expends its energies on destroying one of its most articulate advocates because she doesn't think that rape is OK, and that state power should be used to separate rapists from their victims.

It's "biologically deterministic" to notice that men are big and strong, and some are inclined to take advantage when they can get away with preying on the weak. That is a sin of the bourgeoisie, not a characteristic of human animals you know.

This is biological essentialism which is a literal Nazi ideology. Meagan Day exists to normalize nazism — royce (@roycearonie) November 22, 2026

The thread is endless, with much discussion of just how evil Meagan Day is, and of course the only people who tried to come to Day's defense were the classical liberals, whom Day has spent much of her career attacking. Most of those are also politically liberal, but they have for the most part been expelled from the movement due to their heterodoxy.

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The same folks who get mad at someone for writing about wokeness in 2026 (“it’s over, why are you still writing about this”) immediately demonstrate that Woke 1.0 is very much NOT over the moment a socialist says something like “on average men are bigger and stronger than women.” — Tyler Austin Harper (@Tyler_A_Harper) November 23, 2026

@BigMeanInternet Are you suggesting that child sexual abuse is an epiphenomenon of unjust social and economic systems, and that child sexual abuse will magically disappear once we have socialism? — Tyler Austin Harper (@Tyler_A_Harper) November 23, 2026

This debate exposes much of what is essentially wrong with socialism and the social justice movement, but the biggest takeaway is the fundamental flaw at the root of leftist politics: that all problems lead back to socially constructed, and therefore malleable, causes. People are poor, or inequality exists, not because resources are limited and people are different, but because society is oppressive. Criminals are criminals because they are oppressed. Biology isn't a thing; it is socially constructed.

There is a common thread: we think reality into existence and if we think differently reality itself will change.

@BigMeanInternet Not trying to be argumentative but can you explain how/why child sexual abuse will be far less common under socialism? I accept the premise that some societies generate certain forms of violence at higher rates than others, but why would sexual abuse whither away under socialism? — Tyler Austin Harper (@Tyler_A_Harper) November 23, 2026

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However, unlike what self-help books and socialists tell you, reality imposes real constraints, and ignoring it leads to disaster. Societies can do a better or worse job of adapting to real constraints, and policy debates can and do make things better or worse, and value clashes can and do lead to competing "solutions" to real problems, but the problems and constraints will never vanish.

Progressive White Supremacists ultimately exist to preserve and defend systematized bigotry against Black, Non-White and Indigenous people, but under the guise of being the voice of 'the working class', i.e., low-income White people. That's really it. https://t.co/NNE1YdUoYE — RiShawn Biddle (@dropoutnation) November 22, 2026

Resources will always be limited. Predators will always exist among us. Culture matters. You can't use drugs and surgery to change biology.

Trying to wish away reality gets you nothing but grief.

But so, apparently, does telling people truths they don't want to hear, and the most extreme example of that is wokeness, because you get prestige points for being the person least connected to reality and least forgiving of disagreements.

The great irony, of course, is that Day writes at Jacobin, and this is what Jacobinism leads to. It's why Robespierre and all the leaders of the French Revolution found their own heads on the chopping block. It's why socialism always ends in failure, and revolutions eat their own.

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Will Day learn the lesson? Undoubtedly not. Unless she winds up getting fired at Jacobin, of course. That would be reality slapping her in the face.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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