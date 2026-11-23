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JUST IN: Jensen Huang was greeted with cheers as he returned to Nvidia’s Silicon Valley headquarters on Monday after being reinstated as CEO. https://t.co/jE0GUEBr9j https://t.co/4LLfeCCgyP — ABC News (@ABC) November 23, 2026

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Ed: This greeting certainly doesn't fit the leaks coming from inside Nvidia about what a nightmare he supposedly was as a boss. Of course, this may not be a representative sample of his direct reports, either. Perhaps the leakers of those stories had their own axes to grind.

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WSJ: Jensen Huang’s return as the leather-clad philanderer-in-chief at Nvidia has saved the stock market. What could possibly go wrong?

On Monday the Nasdaq was up 7% as Nvidia added $1 trillion to its market value, and more than four in five members of the S&P 500 were up. Forget worries about the AI bubble; focus on support from the U.S. president for a company that’s still, it claims, carrying out an independent investigation into its former-and-new CEO’s entanglement with an alleged Chinese spy.

The question is whether the market reaction will turn out to be an epic version of what traders call a dead cat bounce, when a plunging market temporarily rebounds.

Traders focused on the short term, and in the short term it’s all good.

Ed: Well, given my decision to retire at the start of the new year, it's all good for me too. I must admit that the stock market rebound was music to my ears. However, this raises all sorts of questions about the intersection of Big Tech and government, not to mention whether Huang got a free pass out of a honeypot operation that may have damaged our national security position on the basis of Who You Know.

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Calling it now, this story ends with Huang getting a pardon. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) November 23, 2026

Ed: Would anyone be surprised? There may be a legitimate reason for a pardon if Huang truly didn't do anything wrong, or if he completely cooperated in dealing with an intelligence op aimed at our AI sector. However, Trump won't make that decision until the end of his term. His DOJ is not going to prosecute Huang.

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Semafor: The decision to grant Huang a second act will only strengthen the unchecked powers of the “imperial CEO,” and confirms the Trump administration’s readiness to treat corporate America as an instrument of presidential power.

The most important line in the company’s 465-word announcement was the one saying that “input from senior levels of the United States government” had reassured the board that Huang’s return would pose no national security risk. Even before Semafor reported that US President Donald Trump had dialed into Nvidia’s board meeting, the statement left little doubt as to where that input had come from. On Sunday, Trump posted on social media that rehiring Huang would be “the best thing for the Company, and also, for the USA.”

Nvidia’s uncommonly long-serving board was facing enough pressure even before this intervention: The company’s stock had fallen 40% in a month, erasing $2 trillion of market value and unleashing a chorus of calls from investors, employees, and customers for Huang’s return.

The chip giant’s directors found themselves in this position because they failed in their duty to develop a credible replacement for a co-founder who became Nvidia’s indispensable chief salesman, chief technologist, and chief diplomat. Its belated steps — investigations, committees, executive searches — do little to suggest that the events of the past two weeks have taught Nvidia’s directors much about the importance of succession planning or corporate governance checks and balances.

Ed: Well, succession planning for Huang was not as easy as it sounds. What has become abundantly clear is that the board had almost no leverage over Huang, which meant that he could prevent the board from even attempting to build a succession plan. The entire array rebelled against the board – investors, engineers, customers, and regulators – when push came to shove. Investors should insist on a board with more juice among the stakeholders.

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NEW: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that after a tip from the FBI, ICE has arrested a Venezuelan illegal alien visa overstay in Provo, UT, who they allege was soliciting/encouraging the assassination of President Trump by distributing writings that included "Shoot Trump...be a hero...become unforgettable", with the A written in a way that is common with anarchist groups. Feds say Hector Alejandro Mucija-Hernandez distributed the writings at a recent "People of Provo Against ICE" meeting. He entered the US lawfully via a visa in July 2016, but DHS says he has overstayed it for roughly a decade. DHS says the FBI tipped investigators off to this after connecting Mujica-Hernandez to online threats. DHS Sec. Mullin statement to FOX: “This illegal alien not only broke our laws by illegally overstaying his visa, but threatened the life of the President of the United States,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin. “The Department of Homeland Security will not tolerate death threats of any kind. Under the leadership of President Trump, our brave ICE officers are working tirelessly to make America safe again. The media and the far-left must stop vilifying ICE law enforcement officers and President Trump.” — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 23, 2026

... included "Shoot Trump...be a hero...become unforgettable", with the A written in a way that is common with anarchist groups. Feds say Hector Alejandro Mucija-Hernandez distributed the writings at a recent "People of Provo Against ICE" meeting. He entered the US lawfully via a visa in July 2016, but DHS says he has overstayed it for roughly a decade. DHS says the FBI tipped investigators off to this after connecting Mujica-Hernandez to online threats. DHS Sec. Mullin statement to FOX: “This illegal alien not only broke our laws by illegally overstaying his visa, but threatened the life of the President of the United States,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin. “The Department of Homeland Security will not tolerate death threats of any kind. Under the leadership of President Trump, our brave ICE officers are working tirelessly to make America safe again. The media and the far-left must stop vilifying ICE law enforcement officers and President Trump.”

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Ed: Just a reminder that while we need to take the threat of China's intel ops more seriously, it's hardly the only threat on the horizon. Visa overstays are a real problem, as we discovered after the 9/11 attacks, and we have let 25 years go by without fixing it.

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Jonathan Martin at Politico: Schumer finds himself in an awkward position ahead of his leadership election next month. He doesn’t want to immediately make himself a lame duck, but he’d smooth his path back to being majority leader one more time if he assured his colleagues they were only signing a two-year lease.

It would be agonizing for any hard-charging politician. But to assign an end date is especially excruciating for somebody who’s only known elected office since he was a 23-year-old Harvard graduate, when he became the youngest New York assemblymember since Theodore Roosevelt.

That’s exactly what Schumer should do, though, for the good of his party, his caucus and his own legacy.

The soon-to-be 76-year-old had gone to the then-81-year-old Joe Biden in the summer of 2024 to say it was time to go. He can now choose the course he and so many in his party now wish Biden had taken before the former president’s disastrous attempt to cling to power.

Ed: Look, I am no fan of Schumer, but he just led the team to a stunning victory. What's the reason for the bum's rush now, other than Schumer's still nominally pro-Israel? This is a radical, nihilist campaign that will produce next to nothing over the next two years.

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I don't know how to sound the alarm any louder about where we are headed... Over the last few weeks: - A former SNL cast member used a slur popularized by a former KKK grand wizard to attack a liberal Jewish singer. Then he apologized for using the slur, but only because it was connected to the far-right. - A popular actor publicly suggested a secular Jewish politician should be disqualified because of his "religious beliefs" - A political candidate running for PA Senate has a history of advocating ethnically cleansing Jews. - A British priest publicly called for ethnically cleansing the U.S. of Jews. - A popular NFL star was suspended for, among other things, yelling "f*ck all the Jews" at a random Jewish woman. All of this is because of a public shift in what is considered socially acceptable regarding open bigotry against Jews. A shift that certain fringe influencer figures, especially in the podcast world (Tucker, Candace Owens, Cenk Uygur, Ana Kasparian), have spent several years trying to ensure. This is obviously a threat to life for Jews in America, but it goes way beyond that. Because Jews are just the first targets, not the last. Once you normalize this stuff, it's very hard to put the genie back in the bottle. It will keep escalating, and other groups will also be targeted. The very structure of Western civilization is dependent on rejecting this kind of normalized hate. — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 23, 2026

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- A former SNL cast member used a slur popularized by a former KKK grand wizard to attack a liberal Jewish singer. Then he apologized for using the slur, but only because it was connected to the far-right. - A popular actor publicly suggested a secular Jewish politician should be disqualified because of his "religious beliefs" - A political candidate running for PA Senate has a history of advocating ethnically cleansing Jews. - A British priest publicly called for ethnically cleansing the U.S. of Jews. - A popular NFL star was suspended for, among other things, yelling "f*ck all the Jews" at a random Jewish woman. All of this is because of a public shift in what is considered socially acceptable regarding open bigotry against Jews. A shift that certain fringe influencer figures, especially in the podcast world (Tucker, Candace Owens, Cenk Uygur, Ana Kasparian), have spent several years trying to ensure. This is obviously a threat to life for Jews in America, but it goes way beyond that. Because Jews are just the first targets, not the last. Once you normalize this stuff, it's very hard to put the genie back in the bottle. It will keep escalating, and other groups will also be targeted. The very structure of Western civilization is dependent on rejecting this kind of normalized hate.

Ed: But I'm sure they just all object to "ethno-states," right, Senator El-Sayed?

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Tara Palmeri: On Saturday afternoon, I found myself seated at John’s Grill, the century-old San Francisco watering-hole for politicians and celebrities next to the man who had more to do with the careers of 2028 frontrunners Kamala Harris and Gavin Newsom than anyone else: Willie Brown.

Brown grew up a shoeshine boy and field hand in Jim Crow Texas, in a town with frequent white-on-Black violence. He became a sought-after attorney and the most influential power broker in California, first as Speaker of the Assembly and then as mayor of San Francisco, and a political godfather to Harris and Newsom.

Halfway through lunch, I nearly dropped my fork when he announced he doesn't want Harris to run. He says she has "no Baptist preacher flavor in her soul." He told me who his candidate is for 2028, and he has a message for the Democratic socialists that I can’t print in the preview of this e-mail.

Today Brown’s a 92-year-old man but he’s sharp as a poison dart, and he spoke with specificity about two people whose political careers he molded in their formative years.

Ed: Honestly, Tara had me at Willie Brown. My uncle Jim crossed swords with Brown a few times during his two terms in the state assembly, and Brown has always been ... interesting, to say the least. And right now, I imagine Kamala Harris would like Brown to say a lot less, if not least.

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Denmark's PM Mette Frederiksen: "I am not in favor of a multicultural society where cultures, for example, are treated as equal. We have freedom of religion in Denmark. We do not have equality of religions. Christianity. We are a Christian country. I want us to remain that way, because I believe Christianity has helped shape us into a good society." — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 21, 2026

We have freedom of religion in Denmark. We do not have equality of religions. Christianity. We are a Christian country. I want us to remain that way, because I believe Christianity has helped shape us into a good society."

Ed: As I wrote earlier, there is a lot to be said for the modern "ethno-state," or at least in democratic states based on shared language, history, and faith. That actually makes for stability, especially in democracies.

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Jim Geraghty at NRO: But even if we unrealistically assume all 32 million copies of GTA VI were sold in the United States, and everyone spent the past few days playing the game . . . we’re a country of roughly 343 million people now. That’s about one in ten — lots of people, but as a proportion of the population, not nearly as many as played Pac-Man or watched The Cosby Show back in the 1980s. If game sales are closer to the 24 million number, it’s about one in 14.

One reason GTA VI is unlikely to ever be as popular as those other examples is that it isn’t made to appeal to everyone. The Grand Theft Auto video game series is extremely violent, has sexual material, and is often crass, cynical, satirical, and by just about every standard imaginable, not for kids. The Entertainment Software Rating Board classified GTA VI “M” for Mature, meaning “generally suitable for ages 17 and up.” We’re an older country than we used to be, but we still have nearly 60 million Americans ages 14 or younger. That’s a sizable demographic that we hope is completely oblivious to the GTA VI phenomenon.

By any measure, this summer’s Marvel movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, was a runaway hit. It ranks as the third highest-grossing movie of all time, with more than $2.5 billion in ticket sales worldwide. Back in September, Forbes ran the numbers and calculated that this Spider-Man movie sold about 74 million tickets in the United States. But if you adjust for inflation, Box Office Mojo calculates that The Ten Commandments sold 131 million tickets, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial sold 141 million, The Sound of Music sold 142 million, the original Star Wars in 1977 sold 178 million, and Gone with the Wind sold 200 million tickets. (Those figures are worldwide, but keep in mind that in the past, overseas ticket sales were a much smaller proportion of the total sales.)

The point is not that this movie is better than that movie, but to observe that in the past, a hit movie could have a bigger cultural impact because it permeated a wider swath and a greater proportion of the total population.

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Ed: As always, Jim is worth reading in full. Technology has Balkanized our culture to an extent, but the term "Balkanization" has a very clear context of not just siloed tastes but actual, ethnic-based conflict under forced "multiculturalism." Technology has done enough to Balkanize us culturally; we do not need a flood of immigrants to worsen the situation linguistically and ethnically, especially when immigrants feel no pressure to assimilate and instead demand to perpetuate the social structures of their places of origin. Submission to those demands in Europe has led to massive unrest, and it's what Glenn Reynolds called "oikicide" in his recent essay.

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Man Who Poops in Own Vehicle Has Thoughts — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 23, 2026

Ed: LOL and literally true. However, I think it's also fair to conclude that Huang never learned to not poop where he eats, figuratively speaking. Maybe he's learned that lesson now. Or maybe Nvidia will require a chastity belt with the only key held by his wife.

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Matthew Lynn at The Spectator: With the stock down by almost 30 percent since his departure, and with the entire artificial intelligence boom that has propped up Wall Street and the American economy starting to unravel, the board succumbed to that pressure, reinstating their former CEO, after, it said, receiving reassurance from the American government that he posed “no threat to national security.” Less than two weeks after he was fired, Jensen was back.

That is probably the right outcome. In the wake of his departure, it was already clear that the board had acted too hastily. For all the allegations thrown around, it was far from clear that Huang was really guilty of anything other than breaking his marriage vows. It was not proved that his Chinese mistress, Alice Huang (no relation), was really a “honeypot agent” of the Chinese government, while the second affair, this one with a senior Nvidia executive, may have broken company rules, but was completely consensual. Huang may have acted foolishly. But he had also built Nvidia from nothing and turned it into the world’s largest company, as well as the driving force behind America’s huge global lead in AI. Given that none of the other potential candidates, either internal or external, had anything like the same level of knowledge or ability, bringing him back was the only realistic option. Even worse, an open civil war would have crippled the business.

In the wake of the CEO’s return, two points are now clear. To start with, Huang will be more powerful than ever. He may only own 4 percent of the stock, but he has just proved how completely indispensable he is to its future. The Nvidians who didn’t sign the “Stand With Jensen” petition must be feeling, to put it mildly, a little uncomfortable by now, while the position of the board, after making such a mess of the whole process, is surely untenable. The chairman Harvey C. Jones will have to be replaced, and so will most of the other non-executives. Within the company, Huang’s authority will be total.

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And, more importantly, his restoration is a victory for visionary leaders over the dead hand of a few box-ticking, DEI-obsessed corporate functionaries. In reality, leaders of Huang’s fierce intelligence, drive and ambition, are all too rare. In global business, only Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and possibly Anthropic’s Dario Amodei come anywhere close to his level of ability. You can’t change the world by committee, nor can you build a whole new world-changing industry while obsessing over whether all the HR guidelines have been followed. Corporate America has been dialing down the fixation on DEI and political correctness over the last two years. But Huang’s victory over the Nvidia board will confirm it. In the end, ability is what matters more than anything else.

Ed: That's true enough, and it is a reminder that talent and execution should matter. However, so should national security and good judgment.

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JUST IN: Anthony Scaramucci says Nvidia interim CEO “Colette Kress lasted exactly one Scaramucci.” https://t.co/md8idjRlxc — Kalshi Politics (@KalshiPolitics) November 23, 2026

Ed: Ouch, baby, very ouch.

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Saturday night's lyric: "A View to a Kill" by Duran Duran.

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Editor's Note: If we thought our job in pushing back against the Academia/media/Democrat censorship complex was over with the election, think again. This is going to be a long fight. If you're digging these Final Word posts and want to join the conversation in the comments—and support independent platforms—why not join our VIP Membership program? Choose VIP to support Hot Air and access our premium content, VIP Gold to extend your access to all Townhall Media platforms and participate in this show, or VIP Platinum to get access to even more content and discounts on merchandise. Use the promo code FIGHT to join or to upgrade your existing membership level today, and get 60% off!