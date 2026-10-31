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Pole-r Opposites and a Mexican Stand Off Shaping Up: Nawrocki and Poland v Tusk and the EU

Beege Welborn Follow @WelbornBeege
Oct 31, 2026 9:00 PM
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Pole-r Opposites and a Mexican Stand Off Shaping Up: Nawrocki and Poland v Tusk and the EU
AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File

The events of last evening in Warsaw were unbelievably dramatic, coming out of the blue as they did.

Police descended on the country's Constitutional Tribunal building, ringing it with barricades and cordons of officers, at the behest of Poland's prime minister, Donald Tusk. This was cleverly timed to happen within moments of the country's president, Karol Nawrocki, leaving for a planned trip to Senegal and being far enough out of Polish airspace that a quick return was nearly impossible.

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This dispute - over tribunal judges elected by Tusk's lower house in parliament, some of whom were rejected by Nawrocki and he did not administer their oath - has simmered for over a year between the new right-of-center, populist president and the EU-centric prime minister. Tusk runs the country's day-to-day business with a left-of-center government (but the fight over the Tribunal judges dates back to 2015).

...Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government and President Karol Nawrocki have been locked in a dispute over the Tribunal's composition. Nawrocki refused to swear in three judges elected by parliament, while the Tribunal's existing leadership refused to allow judges appointed by the current parliamentary majority to take their seats. 

Tusk's government does not recognise the Tribunal's legitimacy and has refused to publish some of its rulings, citing controversial judicial appointments made under the previous PiS government.

Tusk wasted no time hustling his bit player in the drama on scene - his leftist legislature's choice to be the Tribunal's president, Judge Korwin-Piotrowska. She marched into the building, declared herself the president, and barred anyone else from entering.

Nawrocki got his plane turned around in the nick of time, landed in Warsaw, had an emergency session with advisors, and then took off for the tribunal building, where he marched through the clustered police force like a boss.

The President of the Republic of Poland, Nawrocki, has just arrived in person to free the Constitutional Tribunal besieged by the government, and, backed by the crowd, he crossed the police barrier while they sang the Polish national anthem: a leader!

In an interesting aside that only emerged this morning, there are reports that confirm what I had been surprised Tusk had not done - block Nawrocki's plane from landing.

According to these (and there are multiple ones), there were orders to do so. To deny Nawrocki's presidential jet permission to land in Warsaw and divert it to a military field hundreds of klicks away. But the military refused to comply with what were essentially illegal orders. Just keep in mind no one in authority has confirmed any of this.

RepublikaTV ~ Nawrocki was not supposed to receive permission to land in Warsaw. The military did not listen

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Nawrocki got inside and was confronted by the Tusk judge, and she laid some hands on while trying to bar the Polish president from going any further. You can tell by Nawrocki's face that he is shocked at her actions.

The president grabs her by her shoulders and moves her off of him.

She is now claiming he 'physically attacked' her and the others during the encounter.

...After an emergency meeting at the Presidential Palace, President Karol Nawrocki and Supreme Court First President Zbigniew Kapiński drove to the Tribunal shortly after midnight, where protesters greeted him chanting "Karol! Karol!"

According to Radio Maryja, police pushed back officers of Nawrocki's own State Protection Service before he made it through. Paweł Szefernaker, head of the President's Office, confirmed that Nawrocki and Kapiński entered the building.

The other side tells a different story. Maciej Berek, one of the Tusk-majority judges and a longtime close aide of Tusk, claimed the president never made it inside and accused him of "physically attacking" Anna Korwin-Piotrowska and the other judges.

Protestors had been gathering outside the Tribunal from the very first siren, it seemed, and more streamed in through the night. 

Many had Polish flags with them.

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The tents have been there since September. It seems some 'patriots,' as they called themselves, had been keeping a constant vigil, anticipating a move of exactly this sort from Tusk.

Today turned into a battle of the narratives. Here was Donald Tusk on the 29th in a little podcast heart-to-heart.

I will not allow the right wing to take us out of the European Union. That’s what the game is about today.

 And here he was this afternoon, in the finest tradition of liberal projection and gaslighting, holding forth on Polish national TV as the victim after last night's version of storming the castle.

JUST DEFENDING DEMOCRACY, FOLKS

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...We have been watching this situation with concern for many hours. It is difficult for all of us to understand what the groups of politicians and activists from PiS and Confederation, ranging from Braun to Bąkiewicz, are trying to achieve by pushing and shoving.

The police are responding to acts of aggression calmly but firmly.

The attack on the Constitutional Tribunal and its judges is yet another chapter in the process of destroying the rule of law in Poland by PiS and Presidents Duda and Nawrocki.

Together with the parliamentary majority, I have made attempts to repair the Tribunal. Nobody had any doubts that the Tribunal, in the form imposed by PiS, was not a genuine court. This was the assessment of international institutions, respected Polish legal authorities, and public opinion...

Prime Minister Tusk seems to have forgotten who directed the 'attack' part. Well, to be fair, they always do, but this is pretty nervy.

Tusk's hand-picked Tribunal toadie who likes to throw hands at the country's president was on air calling for calm and 'de-escalation.'

Korwin-Piotrowska after the unlawful seizure of the Constitutional Tribunal president's chair: "I appeal to politicians and President Nawrocki to de-escalate, not to call for mobilizing the forces of the nation, because forceful solutions are a catastrophe" She said this after they used forceful solutions XDDDDD

I mean, I'm ded here.

I thought we had some bald-faced lying charlatans, but holy CRAP.

As David noted in his excellent piece on the subject earlier, NOT A PEEP out of Tusk's buddies in the EU at this totally botched affair.

Everyone is noticing the silence from Brussels.

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What is happening in Poland is unprecedented. While the Head of State was abroad on a state visit, Prime Minister Donald Tusk sent the police to guard the Constitutional Tribunal in order to impose his will on the Court. In the name of one doesn't know what rule of law.

I express full solidarity with President Karol Nawrocki and with all those who are fighting to defend the Polish constitutional order.

So far, from Brussels and from our left, only silence. If they continue to remain silent, they will once again confirm that the rule of law is for them merely a tool to attack the right-wing.

Italy and Poland were on the same side when it came to winning freedom. We are on the same side today, when it comes to defending it. 

Tusk has so many good friends in low places.

President Nawrocki, for his part, has issued a calm, mature statement. No flamethrowing from his office.

But he did do the tiniest bit of chest thumping, and who could blame him? 

He was bad to the bone last night.

 "Your President will never, I promise you, never say to you: forward. I will always say to you: FOLLOW ME!"

And the people are outside in the cold again tonight. 

Feed the hungry.

Although they made sure to bring soup, God bless them.

Standing watch.

I'd say that's probably a prudent move.

Beege ADDS: I looked for this earlier but couldn't find it again in time.

TUSK: Restoring the rule of law is our duty. After years of PiS-led lawlessness, this is a difficult process, sometimes painful, and it requires decisive action. There is no other way.

So let me leave this right here.

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...you can threaten a ban on the leading presidential candidate and make them wear an ankle monitor (France), every member of your circle can be investigated for corruption (Spain), you can try and cancel local elections because you will lose them (Britain), and you can storm the constitutional court with riot police because you want to control it (Poland).  

You can just do all these things. The secret is you just have to be on the right side of the European Commission.

Don't ever forget it.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining HotAir VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | EUROPEAN UNION | GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN | POLITICO | SUPREME COURT

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