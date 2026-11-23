A rapper I've honestly never heard of (Don Toliver?) was playing a show in Manchester yesterday and something happened that hasn't been fully explained yet. Someone in the crowd released a substance into the air and people nearby started gagging and choking. This set off a panic of people fleeing to the exits.

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Fans say people were coughing up blood after suspected tear gas got let off in the crowd at a Don Toliver show. 12,000 people got evacuated in Manchester. Fan in the crowd: "I can't breathe." Police still don't know who did it or what it was. https://t.co/U4kbdhbEVi — Twan Chain 🏀₿ (@TwanChain) November 23, 2026

This happened at around 10PM in the middle of the concert. People started clearing out and Don Toliver apparently left the stage in the middle of a song.

Workers at the venue first alerted the police around 10 p.m. on Sunday. Emergency services responded and treated people at the venue, the police said in a statement. Eighty-nine people displayed symptoms believed to be linked to the exposure, the police said on Monday. One woman was taken to a hospital for further assessment and treatment... “It was a very weird experience,” Joey Howe, 22, said in a phone interview. He added that he had seen Mr. Toliver perform before and had been excited to travel from North Wales to attend the show with four friends. When they arrived at the venue, he said, “we were quite surprised with how relaxed the security was.”

I found this post on X from someone who was at the show. They also mentioned a lack of security at the venue.

Okay so just thought i’d speak about yesterdays events at Don Toliver’s show at Manchester’s Co-op Live. 1. No body was searched coming into the venue, patted down or anything. You scanned your ticket, got your wristband and you were able to go in. This is how the suspected “Tear Gas” entered the venue. 2. It was let off during “Tore Up” and caused people to struggle to breathe, eyes water and more. 3. Don Toliver hopped off his floating platform to perform “K9” which was cut off half way through and the arena fell silent. People were already running for the exits at this point. 4. We was then stood/sat around for about 40-45 mins waiting for confirmation of what was actually happening. This was NOT SAFE in the slightest. Word was going round that someone had been pepper sprayed, but that wasn’t the case. 5. Eventually, someone came out and announced that the Show had concluded due to “unforeseen circumstances”. In conclusion, no one was searched going into the venue, and the fact how the Co-op were claiming people were “Evacuated Safely” is beyond me. How is it safe to stay in a “Tear Gassed” area for 45 mins? It doesn’t make sense to me at all. And what goes through someone mind to even do something like this is crazy. People including myself have been waiting all year to see our favourite artist and it gets ruined by some arsehole. Shocking scenes, hoping for a reschedule but will most likely be a refund *if anything* I will attach a video below of everything i’ve mentioned here. I hope everyone who’s attending next two London nights have a safe and enjoyable time❤️. Zak #DonToliver #manchester #teargas #CoopLive — zakman (@mufc_zakman) November 23, 2026

1. No body was searched coming into the venue, patted down or anything. You scanned your ticket, got your wristband and you were able to go in. This is how the suspected “Tear Gas” entered the venue. 2. It was let off during “Tore Up” and caused people to struggle to breathe, eyes water and more. 3. Don Toliver hopped off his floating platform to perform “K9” which was cut off half way through and the arena fell silent. People were already running for the exits at this point. 4. We was then stood/sat around for about 40-45 mins waiting for confirmation of what was actually happening. This was NOT SAFE in the slightest. Word was going round that someone had been pepper sprayed, but that wasn’t the case. 5. Eventually, someone came out and announced that the Show had concluded due to “unforeseen circumstances”. In conclusion, no one was searched going into the venue, and the fact how the Co-op were claiming people were “Evacuated Safely” is beyond me. How is it safe to stay in a “Tear Gassed” area for 45 mins? It doesn’t make sense to me at all.

It sounds like a terrible job by everyone involved. Readers probably remember that there was a terror attack at a venue in Manchester back in 2017. That attack killed 22 people at a different venue that is only about two miles from where this happened last night.

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Was the substance released tear gas? That seems to be the most likely case, but I'm not sure anyone knows yet. No one has been arrested so far.

“It is understood that a substance believed to be tear gas was let off in the crowd towards the end of a concert,” police initially said Sunday night, but a later statement referred to an “unknown substance.” More than 50 people sought help for eye and respiratory symptoms and one person required hospital treatment, according to Manchester’s North West Ambulance Service.

Don Toliver has delayed two big shows in London that were also supposed to happen this week. All his equipment is still in Manchester.

US rapper Don Toliver has postponed two shows in London this week, after his concert in Manchester on Sunday was evacuated when an "unknown substance" was released into the crowd. Toliver was due to play The O2 on Monday and Wembley Arena on Tuesday, but Live Nation said his "stage and production equipment remains in Manchester and cannot be moved in time". The Wembley show has been rescheduled to 14 December, while Monday night's O2 gig has been moved to 15 December. "I'm very sad to sit here and say I have to reschedule The O2 London show to December 15th due to (the) unfortunate incident last night," Don Toliver wrote on Instagram.

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The good news is that it appears no one was seriously hurt. The bad news is that this could have been much, much worse. It sounds like security dropped the ball and whoever did this may get away with it.

If I were looking to find someone to talk to, I'd probably start with the kid in that first video where a full body suit and a mask. Hopefully, police will find enough video that they'll get the face of the moron who did this. That person deserves some jail time for terrorizing hundreds of people with this dumb stunt.

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