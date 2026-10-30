Holy Smokes - Looks Like Poland Might Be in the Middle of a Tusk-Orchestrated Coup UPDATE

God bless America - what is in the water in EUROPE?!

This past January, former professional boxer and now Polish President Karol Nawrocki put a shot across the European Union's bow and finally opened the schism in the fragile truce existing between himself and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

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The populist and popular president said a government is supposed to protect freedom, not restrict it. And he vetoed the EU's censorship bill much to Tusk's fury.

“The state is supposed to GUARANTEE freedom, not restrict it.” That’s it, this says everything we need to know. Well done Poland! — Annelies de Zeeuw (@AnneliesdeZeeuw) January 14, 2026

His words were unmistakable: “The state is supposed to GUARANTEE freedom, not restrict it.” This is not a minor legal dispute. This is a direct rebellion against the globalist censorship regime being built in Brussels, London, and Ottawa. And the timing is everything. Trump is back. X is free. The narrative monopoly is breaking. Now Poland is saying what millions of Europeans are thinking but their governments are afraid to admit: These laws are not about safety. They are about control. The EU wants to decide: • What you can say • What you can share • What you are allowed to believe Poland just said no. This is what resistance looks like.

In March of this year, Tusk elevated a handpicked candidate to the presidency of Poland's Constitutional Tribunal, the body that ensures all laws, etc., comply with the Polish constitution.

Nawrocki refused to accept the woman's election or administer her oath, and Tusk organized a separate swearing-in for her.

The person now claiming authority over Poland's Constitutional Tribunal is Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, elected to the Tribunal by Donald Tusk's parliamentary majority in March 2026. But there is a fundamental legal problem: she has never taken her judicial oath before the President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki. Under Article 4 of the Act on the Status of Constitutional Tribunal Judges, newly elected judges must take their oath before the President of the Republic. Nawrocki refused to receive her oath. Instead, on April 9, Korwin-Piotrowska participated in an alternative swearing-in ceremony organised inside the Polish Parliament, without the President's presence or participation.

Her legitimacy has been hanging over the court, which has been operating with the judges who were already in place, and a Mexican standoff ensued.

Nawrocki's breach with the EU was evident when the elfin French president came to visit Poland a few months later. Emmanuel Macron snubbed the Polish president and met only with the EU's man on the ground in Poland, Donald Tusk.

...Isn't this little preening peacock something? Macron's ministers are all coming with him, too. But 'bypassing' the Polish president. French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Gdansk on Monday for a one-day visit to Poland but will only meet with Prime Minister Donald Tusk, snubbing President Karol Nawrocki and exposing the increasingly bitter rivalry between Poland’s two centers of power, according to Polsat News. The presidential palace said Nawrocki’s aides had sought a meeting with Macron, but Tusk’s office pushed for the visit to take place in Gdansk rather than Warsaw, effectively making a meeting impossible...

In the midst of all the hyperventilating the EU's been doing about Russia, and the extraordinary amount of capital they want to raise for defense, the Polish president, as our Mitch noted at the beginning of the month, had a proactive plan for his country that horrified the Brahmins.

An armed citizenry.

...But Poland's president, Karol Nawrocki is introducing a philosophical and moral angle to the issue that may be familiar enough to Americans — but is pretty radical for Europeans (and some Americans); legalizing and propagating the responsible civilian ownership of firearms to further deter any (cough cough) hypothetical potential invaders:

“We must initiate a public discussion on responsible access to firearms in Poland,” said Polish President Karol Nawrocki [@NawrockiKn], noting that Poland ranks at the bottom of the EU for gun access. Only around 1% of Poles have access to a firearm and know how to use it, with Nawrocki adding that he is “fortunately” among them. https://t.co/GotX0VzNlZ — TVP World (@TVPWorld_com) September 26, 2026

... Only around 1% of Poles have access to a firearm and know how to use it, with Nawrocki adding that he is “fortunately” among them.

October seems to have been a relatively quiet month for Nawrocki...

Takich niespodzianek nigdy za wiele! 👋💪 https://t.co/x8YbUzlRey — Karol Nawrocki (@NawrockiKn) October 24, 2026

...You can never have too many surprises like this!

...and the president climbed on a plane this morning bound for a visit to Dakar, Senegal.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki will make a working visit to Senegal from October 30 to November 1, 2026, in connection with the 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games being held in Dakar. The straight-line distance between Warsaw and the Senegalese capital is 5,366 kilometers. The planned trip was reported by Interia Sport, citing an official statement by the Polish president. The current Youth Olympic Games will be the fourth in the history of the competition and the first Olympic event to be held in Africa. According to the Polish Olympic Committee, around 2,700 athletes will compete. Poland will be represented by 24 athletes: 14 girls and 10 boys.

Little did he know that his departure was precisely what Tusk had been lying in wait for. And as soon as Nawrocki was well clear of Polish airspace, the prime minister struck.

Varying reports say Tusk had police storm or surround (give or take) the Constitutional Tribunal building and declared he had removed the sitting president and vice president from office. Tusk's police are claiming the crowd started it as the reason they entered the court building, which doesn't hold up to reason at all, but there it is.

🚨🇵🇱COUP UNDERWAY IN POLAND! PM Donald Tusk has just sent police to storm Constitutional Tribunal building in Warsaw in the middle of the night. Tusk waited until President Karol Nawrocki left the country before ordering the police takeover. Nawrocki was halfway to Senegal when he abruptly turned his plane around and rushed back to Poland to confront the unfolding crisis. The EU, which backs Donald Tusk, has STILL NOT issued a statement on this unprecedented crisis or condemned the attempted coup. https://t.co/c57467fKcJ — Mario ZNA (@MarioBojic) October 30, 2026

PM Donald Tusk has just sent police to storm Constitutional Tribunal building in Warsaw in the middle of the night. Tusk waited until President Karol Nawrocki left the country before ordering the police takeover. Nawrocki was halfway to Senegal when he abruptly turned his plane around and rushed back to Poland to confront the unfolding crisis. The EU, which backs Donald Tusk, has STILL NOT issued a statement on this unprecedented crisis or condemned the attempted coup.

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President Nawrocki had been halfway to Senegal when he received word of what was happening at home, and turned the jet around.

W takim momencie Prezydent musi być w Polsce. Przerywam lot do Senegalu. Wracam 🇵🇱 — Karol Nawrocki (@NawrockiKn) October 30, 2026

At such a moment, the President must be in Poland. I'm interrupting my flight to Senegal. I'm returning

The photos of the police blockading the court have to be horrifying to Poles watching.

‼️ A COUP IS HAPPENING IN POLAND 🇵🇱 Poland's Constitutional Tribunal is being subjected to an extraordinary takeover operation by pro-EU Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Its official website has been taken over, an announcement has appeared removing its president and vice-president from their duties, and police have been deployed around the institution. The Tribunal's existing leadership has declared the operation illegal and accused those responsible of committing a coup d'état. The Constitutional Tribunal is the institution responsible for reviewing whether laws comply with the Constitution. It is broadly comparable to the constitutional-review function of the United States Supreme Court. Today, its website announced that President Bogdan Święczkowski and Vice-President Bartłomiej Sochański had been suspended for one month. The person now claiming authority over Poland's Constitutional Tribunal is Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, elected to the Tribunal by Donald Tusk's parliamentary majority in March 2026. But there is a fundamental legal problem: she has never taken her judicial oath before the President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki. Under Article 4 of the Act on the Status of Constitutional Tribunal Judges, newly elected judges must take their oath before the President of the Republic. Nawrocki refused to receive her oath. Instead, on April 9, Korwin-Piotrowska participated in an alternative swearing-in ceremony organised inside the Polish Parliament, without the President's presence or participation. The Presidential Chancellery explicitly declared that this procedure had no legal basis and could not confer judicial authority. The existing leadership of the Constitutional Tribunal maintains that she is therefore not legally a judge of the institution. And now, a woman whose authority to serve as a constitutional judge is rejected by the President and the Tribunal's existing leadership is being presented as the person entitled to take control of the entire court. Poland's Constitution does not give the prime minister or his government the power to dismiss the Constitutional Tribunal's leadership. Article 194 establishes the Tribunal's composition and the procedure for appointing its president. Article 195 guarantees the independence of its judges. The announcement of a suspension relies on Article 130 of the law governing ORDINARY COURTS. Invoking this article to suspend the leadership of the Constitutional Tribunal is a legally indefensible distortion of the law, revealing a staggering disregard for elementary constitutional principles. HOW DID POLAND GET HERE? Donald Tusk returned to power in December 2023, promising to reverse the judicial reforms introduced under the conservative Law and Justice government. Those reforms had been fiercely opposed by the European Commission, which initiated rule-of-law proceedings against Poland and linked access to European funding to judicial conditions. Tusk's government subsequently presented Brussels with a programme for restructuring the judiciary, including the Constitutional Tribunal. The European Commission welcomed that programme and ended its Article 7 proceedings against Poland in 2024. The methods used by the EU and its supporters undermine the very constitutional principles they claim to restore. President Karol Nawrocki has reportedly interrupted his journey to Senegal to return to Poland. — Daniel Foubert 🇵🇱🇱🇹 (@d_foubert) October 30, 2026

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...And now, a woman whose authority to serve as a constitutional judge is rejected by the President and the Tribunal's existing leadership is being presented as the person entitled to take control of the entire court. Poland's Constitution does not give the prime minister or his government the power to dismiss the Constitutional Tribunal's leadership. Article 194 establishes the Tribunal's composition and the procedure for appointing its president. Article 195 guarantees the independence of its judges. The announcement of a suspension relies on Article 130 of the law governing ORDINARY COURTS. Invoking this article to suspend the leadership of the Constitutional Tribunal is a legally indefensible distortion of the law, revealing a staggering disregard for elementary constitutional principles. HOW DID POLAND GET HERE? Donald Tusk returned to power in December 2023, promising to reverse the judicial reforms introduced under the conservative Law and Justice government. Those reforms had been fiercely opposed by the European Commission, which initiated rule-of-law proceedings against Poland and linked access to European funding to judicial conditions. Tusk's government subsequently presented Brussels with a programme for restructuring the judiciary, including the Constitutional Tribunal. The European Commission welcomed that programme and ended its Article 7 proceedings against Poland in 2024. The methods used by the EU and its supporters undermine the very constitutional principles they claim to restore. President Karol Nawrocki has reportedly interrupted his journey to Senegal to return to Poland.

Right here is the exact spot where police vans rolled in to set up barricades outside the Constitutional Tribunal. Official police statements claim that "nothing is happening," yet the heavy police cordons tell a very different story. What are the authorities preparing for, and why are they barricading independent constitutional institutions? #Poland #ConstitutionalTribunal #RuleOfLaw #Warsaw — Mateusz Łoń (@Matthew_bz) October 30, 2026

Prime Minister Tusk's line is that 'nothing is happening.'

Look at what is happening tonight in Warsaw right outside the Constitutional Tribunal. The entire street has been completely cordoned off, lined with rows of police vans with flashing blue lights, and heavily equipped officers carrying riot helmets. Despite official statements claiming that "nothing unusual is going on," the reality on the ground tells a completely different story. In the distance, crowds of citizens waving white-and-red Polish flags have gathered in front of the Tribunal, separated by heavy police cordons and metal barricades. Why is the current government deploying such massive police forces against peaceful citizens and barricading an independent constitutional institution? In a true democracy, authorities do not hide behind police cordons or intimidate citizens defending the rule of law and the Constitution. The world needs to see what "the rule of law" really looks like in Poland today. #Poland #Warsaw #ConstitutionalTribunal #RuleOfLaw #Democracy #Polska #TrybunałKonstytucyjny — Mateusz Łoń (@Matthew_bz) October 30, 2026

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...Despite official statements claiming that "nothing unusual is going on," the reality on the ground tells a completely different story. In the distance, crowds of citizens waving white-and-red Polish flags have gathered in front of the Tribunal, separated by heavy police cordons and metal barricades. Why is the current government deploying such massive police forces against peaceful citizens and barricading an independent constitutional institution? In a true democracy, authorities do not hide behind police cordons or intimidate citizens defending the rule of law and the Constitution. The world needs to see what "the rule of law" really looks like in Poland today.

Tusk's guards have refused to let the Tribunal's vice-president into the building, and there are reports that documents are being removed.

Shocking scenes in Poland. Police, dispatched by the Tusk government, have forced their way into the independent Constitutional Tribunal. Security personnel guarding the building and the Tribunal’s documents have been removed. The Vice-President of the Tribunal is being denied entry to the premises. This is a violation of all democratic principles. — Beata Szydło (@BeataSzydlo) October 30, 2026

News reports are confirming some of the online visuals,

Polish President Karol Nawrocki interrupted his journey to Senegal on Friday and returned to the country after learning that police had entered the Constitutional Tribunal building and that the institution’s president, Bogdan Święczkowski, had been suspended from office. “At such a moment, the president must be in Poland. I am interrupting my journey to Senegal. I am returning,” Nawrocki posted on the X platform. Police said officers entered the court building after incidents outside, including dangerous objects being thrown at law enforcement forces. The tribunal later confirmed Święczkowski’s suspension on its official website. The incident comes amid a long-running political conflict that has paralyzed the Constitutional Tribunal’s activity. At the beginning of the year, Nawrocki, an ally of the former nationalist government, refused to accept the oaths of three of the six judges nominated by Parliament. Święczkowski, in turn, prevented judges backed by the current parliamentary majority from taking office. The crisis continues to deepen tensions between Poland’s institutions.

And that's where it stands right now...

🚨Polish Coup 🇵🇱 🚨 PM @donaldtusk has seized the Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw. It's the judicial body in Poland responsible for reviewing the constitutionality of law and ensuring that state acts conform to the Constitution of the Republic of Poland. The President Karol Nawrocki was flying to Senegal but is immediately returning. His Deputy was refused entry. — David Atherton (@daveatherton) October 30, 2026

The President Karol Nawrocki was flying to Senegal but is immediately returning. His Deputy was refused entry.

...as crowds are starting to gather.

Conflict over Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal escalates in Warsaw: judge suspends its leadership and president cuts short Africa trip



A de facto power struggle has erupted within one of Poland’s most important state institutions in Warsaw today. For now, the outcome of this… pic.twitter.com/tvTEAzKFLh — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 30, 2026

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I have no word yet on whether Nawrocki has landed or not, but they are showing him in the pattern.

🚨 ‼️ Prezydencki samolot już nad Polską ! 🇵🇱 https://t.co/o1OUo8GBAC — Karol Nawrocki - popieramy (@KarolPopieramy) October 30, 2026

Oh, boy.

Beege UPDATE: Nawrocki's back on the deck and headed to the presidential palace. I guess he's going to call an emergency meeting with the Tribunal officials that Tusk has tried to remove from office. Those folks are calling it a 'coup.'

🇵🇱 POLAND: President Nawrocki has landed in Warsaw. His convoy is now leaving Chopin Airport for the Presidential Palace. According to TV Republika, he will hold an emergency meeting there with Constitutional Tribunal President Bogdan Święczkowski and Supreme Court First President Zbigniew Kapiński, who earlier called tonight's takeover "undoubtedly a coup." — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) October 30, 2026

...According to TV Republika, he will hold an emergency meeting there with Constitutional Tribunal President Bogdan Święczkowski and Supreme Court First President Zbigniew Kapiński, who earlier called tonight's takeover "undoubtedly a coup."

As are many, inferring that Tusk felt compelled to act because he was on his way out.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has just landed at Warsaw Airport. In his absence, Prime Minister Tusk, fearing defeat in next year’s democratic elections, staged a coup d’état. Tusk wants to seize control of the Constitutional Tribunal and illegally install, among others, his right-hand man Maciej Berek, who does not meet the statutory requirements to serve as a judge on the Tribunal. #Poland — ExplicitePL (@ExplicitePL) October 30, 2026

... Tusk wants to seize control of the Constitutional Tribunal and illegally install, among others, his right-hand man Maciej Berek, who does not meet the statutory requirements to serve as a judge on the Tribunal.

Local TV calls it, as well.

🇵🇱 UPDATE REGARDING THE COUP IN POLAND: Polish conservative president Karol Nawrocki has arrived in Poland to restore order and address the violation of the constitution by Tusk’s left-wing democratic government. "What is happening in Poland is a coup d'état. The police are forcibly entering a constitutional body, attempting to take it over. Nothing like this has ever happened before; this is not democracy." - TV Republic Follow for updates regarding the attempted coup in Poland and news from Polish politics. — 🇵🇱 Stańczyk (@NatConPatriot) October 30, 2026

..."What is happening in Poland is a coup d'état. The police are forcibly entering a constitutional body, attempting to take it over. Nothing like this has ever happened before; this is not democracy." - TV Republic ...

And this Polish Member of the European Parliament (MP) is 'suspending Tusk's authority over services,' etc., in a bitter and sarcastic swipe at Tusk's disputed attempt to replace and usurp the Tribunal's authority.

@EwaZajaczkowska Hard to believe that in my lifetime I've seen Poland rid itself of the communist USSR only to shackle itself to the communist EU — TimeForRealChange -Vote Reform UK (@WillWeMakeIt29) October 30, 2026

I am immediately suspending the duties of the Prime Minister Donald Tusk, including the performance of oversight over all uniformed services and special services. I trust that this letter will be treated with the same seriousness as that scrap of paper from Ms. Korwin-Piotrowska, who in the same manner replaced the President of the Constitutional Tribunal at the behest of Tusk's gang.

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Nawrocki has just arrived at the palace.

🚨BREAKING: President Karol Nawrocki has just ARRIVED at the Presidential Palace in Polish capital Warsaw He has to urgently deploy the army! 🇵🇱 https://t.co/3KC7OmOkuJ — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) October 30, 2026

Oh, this is getting ugly, but Poles are gathering to defend their democracy.

🇵🇱 UPDATE ON THE LEFT-WING COUP D'ÉTAT IN POLAND: More members of parliament and social activists are arriving at the protests against the abuses of power by Tusk. Mass protest by Poles against the government. MP @mhorala (@RozwojPlus): "We dreamed of our country being great - yet Tusk wants to turn Poland into a bantustan. A country where the government uses force to storm the Constitutional Tribunal. This is effectively removing Poland from the community of civilized nations." — 🇵🇱 Stańczyk (@NatConPatriot) October 30, 2026

MP @mhorala (@RozwojPlus): "We dreamed of our country being great - yet Tusk wants to turn Poland into a bantustan. A country where the government uses force to storm the Constitutional Tribunal. This is effectively removing Poland from the community of civilized nations."

Prayers up for Poland tonight.

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