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Holy Smokes - Looks Like Poland Might Be in the Middle of a Tusk-Orchestrated Coup UPDATE

Beege Welborn Follow @WelbornBeege
Oct 30, 2026 5:20 PM
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Holy Smokes - Looks Like Poland Might Be in the Middle of a Tusk-Orchestrated Coup UPDATE
AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski

God bless America - what is in the water in EUROPE?!

This past January, former professional boxer and now Polish President Karol Nawrocki put a shot across the European Union's bow and finally opened the schism in the fragile truce existing between himself and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

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The populist and popular president said a government is supposed to protect freedom, not restrict it. And he vetoed the EU's censorship bill much to Tusk's fury.

His words were unmistakable:

“The state is supposed to GUARANTEE freedom, not restrict it.”

This is not a minor legal dispute.

This is a direct rebellion against the globalist censorship regime being built in Brussels, London, and Ottawa.

And the timing is everything.

Trump is back.

X is free.

The narrative monopoly is breaking.

Now Poland is saying what millions of Europeans are thinking but their governments are afraid to admit:

These laws are not about safety.

They are about control.

The EU wants to decide:

• What you can say

• What you can share

• What you are allowed to believe

Poland just said no.

This is what resistance looks like.

In March of this year, Tusk elevated a handpicked candidate to the presidency of Poland's Constitutional Tribunal, the body that ensures all laws, etc., comply with the Polish constitution.

Nawrocki refused to accept the woman's election or administer her oath, and Tusk organized a separate swearing-in for her.

The person now claiming authority over Poland's Constitutional Tribunal is Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, elected to the Tribunal by Donald Tusk's parliamentary majority in March 2026.

But there is a fundamental legal problem: she has never taken her judicial oath before the President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki.

Under Article 4 of the Act on the Status of Constitutional Tribunal Judges, newly elected judges must take their oath before the President of the Republic.

Nawrocki refused to receive her oath. Instead, on April 9, Korwin-Piotrowska participated in an alternative swearing-in ceremony organised inside the Polish Parliament, without the President's presence or participation.

Her legitimacy has been hanging over the court, which has been operating with the judges who were already in place, and a Mexican standoff ensued.

Nawrocki's breach with the EU was evident when the elfin French president came to visit Poland a few months later. Emmanuel Macron snubbed the Polish president and met only with the EU's man on the ground in Poland, Donald Tusk.

...Isn't this little preening peacock something? Macron's ministers are all coming with him, too. But 'bypassing' the Polish president.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Gdansk on Monday for a one-day visit to Poland but will only meet with Prime Minister Donald Tusk, snubbing President Karol Nawrocki and exposing the increasingly bitter rivalry between Poland’s two centers of power, according to Polsat News. The presidential palace said Nawrocki’s aides had sought a meeting with Macron, but Tusk’s office pushed for the visit to take place in Gdansk rather than Warsaw, effectively making a meeting impossible...

In the midst of all the hyperventilating the EU's been doing about Russia, and the extraordinary amount of capital they want to raise for defense, the Polish president, as our Mitch noted at the beginning of the month, had a proactive plan for his country that horrified the Brahmins.

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An armed citizenry.

...But Poland's president, Karol Nawrocki is introducing a philosophical and moral angle to the issue that may be familiar enough to Americans — but is pretty radical for Europeans (and some Americans);  legalizing and propagating the responsible civilian ownership of firearms to further deter any (cough cough) hypothetical potential invaders:

... Only around 1% of Poles have access to a firearm and know how to use it, with Nawrocki adding that he is “fortunately” among them.

October seems to have been a relatively quiet month for Nawrocki...

...You can never have too many surprises like this!

...and the president climbed on a plane this morning bound for a visit to Dakar, Senegal.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki will make a working visit to Senegal from October 30 to November 1, 2026, in connection with the 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games being held in Dakar. The straight-line distance between Warsaw and the Senegalese capital is 5,366 kilometers.

The planned trip was reported by Interia Sport, citing an official statement by the Polish president. The current Youth Olympic Games will be the fourth in the history of the competition and the first Olympic event to be held in Africa.

According to the Polish Olympic Committee, around 2,700 athletes will compete. Poland will be represented by 24 athletes: 14 girls and 10 boys.

Little did he know that his departure was precisely what Tusk had been lying in wait for. And as soon as Nawrocki was well clear of Polish airspace, the prime minister struck.

Varying reports say Tusk had police storm or surround (give or take) the Constitutional Tribunal building and declared he had removed the sitting president and vice president from office. Tusk's police are claiming the crowd started it as the reason they entered the court building, which doesn't hold up to reason at all, but there it is.

PM Donald Tusk has just sent police to storm Constitutional Tribunal building in Warsaw in the middle of the night.

Tusk waited until President Karol Nawrocki left the country before ordering the police takeover.

Nawrocki was halfway to Senegal when he abruptly turned his plane around and rushed back to Poland to confront the unfolding crisis.

The EU, which backs Donald Tusk, has STILL NOT issued a statement on this unprecedented crisis or condemned the attempted coup. 

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President Nawrocki had been halfway to Senegal when he received word of what was happening at home, and turned the jet around.

At such a moment, the President must be in Poland. I'm interrupting my flight to Senegal. I'm returning 

The photos of the police blockading the court have to be horrifying to Poles watching.

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...And now, a woman whose authority to serve as a constitutional judge is rejected by the President and the Tribunal's existing leadership is being presented as the person entitled to take control of the entire court.

Poland's Constitution does not give the prime minister or his government the power to dismiss the Constitutional Tribunal's leadership.

Article 194 establishes the Tribunal's composition and the procedure for appointing its president. Article 195 guarantees the independence of its judges. 

The announcement of a suspension relies on Article 130 of the law governing ORDINARY COURTS. Invoking this article to suspend the leadership of the Constitutional Tribunal is a legally indefensible distortion of the law, revealing a staggering disregard for elementary constitutional principles.

HOW DID POLAND GET HERE?

Donald Tusk returned to power in December 2023, promising to reverse the judicial reforms introduced under the conservative Law and Justice government.

Those reforms had been fiercely opposed by the European Commission, which initiated rule-of-law proceedings against Poland and linked access to European funding to judicial conditions.

Tusk's government subsequently presented Brussels with a programme for restructuring the judiciary, including the Constitutional Tribunal. The European Commission welcomed that programme and ended its Article 7 proceedings against Poland in 2024.

The methods used by the EU and its supporters undermine the very constitutional principles they claim to restore.

President Karol Nawrocki has reportedly interrupted his journey to Senegal to return to Poland.

Prime Minister Tusk's line is that 'nothing is happening.'

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...Despite official statements claiming that "nothing unusual is going on," the reality on the ground tells a completely different story. In the distance, crowds of citizens waving white-and-red Polish flags have gathered in front of the Tribunal, separated by heavy police cordons and metal barricades. Why is the current government deploying such massive police forces against peaceful citizens and barricading an independent constitutional institution? In a true democracy, authorities do not hide behind police cordons or intimidate citizens defending the rule of law and the Constitution. The world needs to see what "the rule of law" really looks like in Poland today.

Tusk's guards have refused to let the Tribunal's vice-president into the building, and there are reports that documents are being removed.

News reports are confirming some of the online visuals

Polish President Karol Nawrocki interrupted his journey to Senegal on Friday and returned to the country after learning that police had entered the Constitutional Tribunal building and that the institution’s president, Bogdan Święczkowski, had been suspended from office.

“At such a moment, the president must be in Poland. I am interrupting my journey to Senegal. I am returning,” Nawrocki posted on the X platform.

Police said officers entered the court building after incidents outside, including dangerous objects being thrown at law enforcement forces. The tribunal later confirmed Święczkowski’s suspension on its official website.

The incident comes amid a long-running political conflict that has paralyzed the Constitutional Tribunal’s activity. At the beginning of the year, Nawrocki, an ally of the former nationalist government, refused to accept the oaths of three of the six judges nominated by Parliament. Święczkowski, in turn, prevented judges backed by the current parliamentary majority from taking office. The crisis continues to deepen tensions between Poland’s institutions.

And that's where it stands right now...

The President Karol Nawrocki was flying to Senegal but is immediately returning. His Deputy was refused entry.

...as crowds are starting to gather.

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I have no word yet on whether Nawrocki has landed or not, but they are showing him in the pattern.

Oh, boy.

Beege UPDATE: Nawrocki's back on the deck and headed to the presidential palace. I guess he's going to call an emergency meeting with the Tribunal officials that Tusk has tried to remove from office. Those folks are calling it a 'coup.'

...According to TV Republika, he will hold an emergency meeting there with Constitutional Tribunal President Bogdan Święczkowski and Supreme Court First President Zbigniew Kapiński, who earlier called tonight's takeover "undoubtedly a coup."

As are many, inferring that Tusk felt compelled to act because he was on his way out.

... Tusk wants to seize control of the Constitutional Tribunal and illegally install, among others, his right-hand man Maciej Berek, who does not meet the statutory requirements to serve as a judge on the Tribunal. 

Local TV calls it, as well.

..."What is happening in Poland is a coup d'état. The police are forcibly entering a constitutional body, attempting to take it over. Nothing like this has ever happened before; this is not democracy." - TV Republic ...

And this Polish Member of the European Parliament (MP) is 'suspending Tusk's authority over services,' etc., in a bitter and sarcastic swipe at Tusk's disputed attempt to replace and usurp the Tribunal's authority.

I am immediately suspending the duties of the Prime Minister Donald Tusk, including the performance of oversight over all uniformed services and special services. 

I trust that this letter will be treated with the same seriousness as that scrap of paper from Ms. Korwin-Piotrowska, who in the same manner replaced the President of the Constitutional Tribunal at the behest of Tusk's gang.

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Nawrocki has just arrived at the palace.

Oh, this is getting ugly, but Poles are gathering to defend their democracy.

MP @mhorala (@RozwojPlus): "We dreamed of our country being great - yet Tusk wants to turn Poland into a bantustan.

A country where the government uses force to storm the Constitutional Tribunal. This is effectively removing Poland from the community of civilized nations."

Prayers up for Poland tonight.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join HotAir VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CONSERVATISM | DONALD TRUMP | EUROPEAN UNION | FIREARMS | EMMANUEL MACRON

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