You know why you're not hearing much about Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele's 'invasion' of Haiti in the news?

Because it's going pretty damn well, that's why.

This, to our media's great dismay, is the tragedy.

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A week ago, Bukele's troops retook the national soccer stadium, located in the middle of Port-au-Prince, after almost three years of gang occupation. Now, doesn't that sound like a report you'd hear from Hue or Fallujah?

Yeah - it does, right? But it's the little island nation of Haiti, where there has been an armed United Nations force on site for how many years?

And yet the soccer stadium is enemy territory...or it was.

With the help of robot attack dogs - oh, yes, he did - Bukele's soldiers, in conjunction with Haitian police and security forces, went up against the bad guys in what has been a downtown citadel for them for the past couple of years.

𝐁𝐔𝐊𝐄𝐋𝐄'𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐎𝐏𝐒 𝐓𝐎𝐎𝐊 𝐇𝐀𝐈𝐓𝐈'𝐒 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐃𝐈𝐔𝐌 𝐅𝐑𝐎𝐌 𝐆𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐒 — 𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐀𝐘𝐒 𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃 𝐇𝐔𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐒𝐊𝐔𝐋𝐋𝐒 𝐈𝐍𝐒𝐈𝐃𝐄 Haitian security forces wrested the country’s largest stadium from two years of gang control and handed it to Salvadoran soldiers on Thursday, the Daily Caller reported, citing the Jamaica Observer. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announced the result himself: “𝘋𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘸𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘩𝘶𝘮𝘢𝘯 𝘴𝘬𝘶𝘭𝘭𝘴 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘶𝘮.” His account of the skulls has not been independently verified. The operation at Stade Sylvio Cator in downtown Port-au-Prince was a joint effort of the Haitian National Police, the Haitian Armed Forces, a private security group called the Task Force, and El Salvador’s Special Forces. Haitian police said they had taken “𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥” of the 10,000-seat venue. Gangs seized the stadium in 2024. Haiti’s national soccer team was pushed out of its own country and had to play World Cup qualifiers on the island of Curacao, more than 500 miles away. Bukele says the stadium will now serve as 𝐚 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐬, and he has told them to leave before it begins. It follows his troops’ destruction of a mansion tied to 400 Mawozo gang leader Wilson Joseph earlier this week. About 2,000 Salvadoran soldiers are in Haiti. 𝐓𝐰𝐨 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝. 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐨, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤. — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) November 13, 2026

...and handed it to Salvadoran soldiers on Thursday, the Daily Caller reported, citing the Jamaica Observer. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announced the result himself: “𝘋𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘸𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘩𝘶𝘮𝘢𝘯 𝘴𝘬𝘶𝘭𝘭𝘴 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘶𝘮.” His account of the skulls has not been independently verified. The operation at Stade Sylvio Cator in downtown Port-au-Prince was a joint effort of the Haitian National Police, the Haitian Armed Forces, a private security group called the Task Force, and El Salvador’s Special Forces. Haitian police said they had taken “𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥” of the 10,000-seat venue. Gangs seized the stadium in 2024. Haiti’s national soccer team was pushed out of its own country and had to play World Cup qualifiers on the island of Curacao, more than 500 miles away. Bukele says the stadium will now serve as 𝐚 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐬, and he has told them to leave before it begins. It follows his troops’ destruction of a mansion tied to 400 Mawozo gang leader Wilson Joseph earlier this week. About 2,000 Salvadoran soldiers are in Haiti.

Bukele's been taking care of business, making his search for his missing troops, the original impetus for this foray onto the island, into something personal so the long ruling gangs get the message that this time the clean-up efforts are...um...way different.

Two weeks ago, Bukele's forces went directly at the home of Lanmò San Jou, leader of the 400 Mawozo gang, who just a few days before had rethought his - perhaps - rash taunting of the Salvadoran president, and had reached out with an olive branch.

CAN'T WE ALL JUST GET ALONG?

It wasn't accepted.

NEW: Haiti's prime minister praises El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele for unleashing fury on Haitian gangs. About 20 gang gunmen were killed following an attack targeting the 400 Mawozo gang, according to the Miami Herald. Bukele shared a post in Haitian Creole announcing that Salvadoran forces had destroyed the 400 Mawozo gang’s headquarters and the home of the gang's leader, Lanmò San Jou. Haiti's prime minister, Alix Didier Fils-Aime, praised the attacks against the gangs. "I salute the commitment of the Salvadoran forces in the fight against gangs..." he said. "Hats off to President Nayib Bukele for your support and commitment to the national fight against gangs... THE GANGS WILL GET NO SLEEP!" — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 11, 2026

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...Bukele shared a post in Haitian Creole announcing that Salvadoran forces had destroyed the 400 Mawozo gang’s headquarters and the home of the gang's leader, Lanmò San Jou. Haiti's prime minister, Alix Didier Fils-Aime, praised the attacks against the gangs. "I salute the commitment of the Salvadoran forces in the fight against gangs..." he said. "Hats off to President Nayib Bukele for your support and commitment to the national fight against gangs... THE GANGS WILL GET NO SLEEP!"

Five days ago, the chi-chi crib of Canaan gang leader Jeff Gwo Lwa, aka Jeff Larose, met the same fate...

Puerto principe🇭🇹 no hay piedad 🥰🇸🇻 Bukele destruyó esta casa que pertenece a larose, líder de la pandilla caanan en la region de caanan, esta es la segunda casa que bukele destruye de los pandillero https://t.co/mimz6g1sRJ — Edwardacosta (@Edwarda77427936) November 18, 2026

Port-au-Prince no mercy Bukele destroyed this house belonging to Larose, leader of the Canaan gang in the Canaan region. This is the second house Bukele has destroyed belonging to gang members.

...and the Salvadoran president released the video of the destruction as a gift to Haitians being freed from their tyranny.

🇭🇹 🇸🇻 El Salvador's President Nayib #Bukele said Wednesday that his troops demolished the lavish home of a prominent gang leader in #Haiti known as Jeff Gwo Lwa. "My gift to the Haitian people on the anniversary of the Battle of Vertières," Bukele wrote on X, referencing a 1803 battle critical in helping secure Haiti's independence from France. — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) November 19, 2026

...referencing a 1803 battle critical in helping secure Haiti's independence from France.

The man knows how to play on people's emotional heartstrings to inspire them, especially when they cheer him on.

That is some heady stuff - being freed from terror.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele says his troops have blown up the home of another prominent gang leader, Haiti’s self-described “Taliban.” The raid on the stronghold of Jeff Larose, known as Jeff Canaan, Jeff Gwo Lwa and Taliban, took place on the northern edge of Port-au-Prince, a day after thousands of Haitians flooded into the streets in nationwide demonstrations to show support for the Salvadoran leader and as new protests began to launch on Wednesday. ...The day before thousands of Haitians, many of them from gang-controlled neighborhoods, poured onto the streets of Port-au-Prince and towns around the country, to show their support for the presence of Salvadoran troops in the country and to urge Bukele to continue the military campaign against their country’s armed gangs. Bukele’s public messaging and unprecedented military buildup in Haiti has fueled an extraordinary show of support among Haitians at home and abroad. On Saturday, Haitian soccer fans attending a sold-out Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal match against the United States at Inter-Miami’s Nu Stadium held up signs with the Salvadoran leader’s name and chanted “Bukele, Bukele” throughout the game.

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This overwhelming support from the Haitian people has the media very concerned. Witness The Guardian's cautious reporting.

As if it's very nice that Haitians are happy that bad guys are dead, but at what cost?!?!!?

Foreign combatants in Port-au-Prince welcomed by many after years of gang control but some fear offensive could exacerbate volatile situation A bullet-peppered mural of the Haitian striker Emmanuel Sanon covers the facade of Port-au-Prince’s main football ground. But more than two years have passed since any sports stars graced the pitch. In 2024, as the surrounding city was almost entirely captured by heavily armed gangs, Sylvio Cator stadium – where football greats including Brazil’s Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos once played – also fell under criminal control, its dilapidated red and blue stands used as an outpost by fighters working for a gang boss called Izo. Haiti’s national team, the Grenadiers, found itself homeless and was forced to play its World Cup qualifying games abroad. That changed last week, as Haitian police and troops from El Salvador reconquered the stadium. Nayib Bukele, El Salvador’s authoritarian president, called the development a step towards delivering Haiti from a criminal insurrection that has displaced more than 1.5 million people and killed thousands. “We now have the upper hand on the ground,” claimed Bukele, who has sent more than 2,000 soldiers to Haiti since mid-October.

I mean, how could it possibly get worse - do they even bother asking themselves before writing such drivel?

WAAH BUKELE LOCKS UP BAD GUYS JUST LIKE HE DID AT HOME!

Haitians are thrilled.

...“There’s a wind of hope blowing through our country and, thanks to God, we will get through this. Long live Bukele!” said a 55-year-old decorator who asked to be named as Bòs Baton. Stood by Sanon’s battle-scarred fresco, Baton recalled being driven from an area called Poste-Marchand after criminals set his home ablaze during an armed uprising that started in February 2024. “Today, we are happy because there are places we couldn’t go to before that are accessible – and it’s thanks to Bukele’s intervention that we can be here today,” Baton said. Identical sentiments have been voiced on the streets of El Salvador’s capital, San Salvador, in recent years as a result of Bukele’s controversial anti-gang crusade, which has freed millions from gang rule – albeit at a high price.

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But he's so mean!

...“It’s an operation that projects force, that projects Bukele’s image as the saviour … and positions El Salvador as a key reference in the region for [how] … to deal with gangs and security,” said Tiziano Breda, a Latin America regional expert from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project.

And those silly Haitians are thrilled! How dare they just want to be safe to go home.

Or rebuild the homes they once had.

...Many Haitians hope his combatants will stay and have been thrilled by cinematic social media clips posted by Bukele showing helicopter strikes on a gang compound and the mansion of a gangster nicknamed Taliban. Banners and billboards around Port-au-Prince celebrate Bukele as a 21st-century liberator and feature slogans such as “The bandits won’t get a wink of sleep!” and “We’re tired! Give us Bukele!” Standing outside the liberated football ground, bricklayer Venel Saindor recalled how criminals torched his home in Carrefour-Feuilles three years ago. “It’s impossible to enter my neighbourhood because the thieves are still there. They shoot at us,” the 56-year-old explained, lifting his shirt to reveal a bullet scar above his right nipple. “We need Bukele to help us return to our homes,” added Saindor, as a Salvadoran soldier with a belt-fed heavy machine gun kept watch from the stadium’s terraces.

The president has announced he's running for a third term, and our media is crushed that he has no opposition.

WON'T ANYONE SAVE US FROM THIS GUY?

With virtually no political opposition, highly popular El Salvador President Nayib Bukele is positioned to coast easily into a third term in office in the February elections. Recent polls put his approval ratings around 90%, largely due to his war on the country’s gangs. Read more: https://t.co/7F4xfpIHfg — ABC News (@ABC) November 20, 2026

The UN wants him out of Haiti. He's making them look as bad as they really are.

...Haiti needs a Haitian-owned political process that restores democratic institutions through elections, rebuilds the authority of the state, and offers young people hope beyond the grip of gangs.

@antonioguterres If nothing else, at least Haitians can grateful for your fine speeches about climate change. — Cornfed (@Cornfed21) November 23, 2026

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And, as a recent Federalist piece points out, what's good for Haiti is awfully good for us in the long run.

...Aware of this, Trump has orchestrated an intervention that circumvents these problems. Rather than uselessly dumping more American taxpayer money into Haiti, he has enlisted the help of an allied military to do the dirty work. If Bukele’s pacification of Haiti works as well as his pacification of El Salvador, then this could serve as a model for reforming other failed states, particularly those in the Western Hemisphere. Surely, something similar could be done in other impoverished countries in this region, like Cuba, Nicaragua, or Honduras. Not only could these countries use the help, but they are also major sources of illegal migration into the U.S. After all, these places are so squalid and chaotic that their people often have little choice but to flee to the U.S. merely to survive. Presumably, this exodus could be mitigated if these countries were purged of their more toxic elements. Moreover, cleaning up these proverbial sh-tholes and making them livable again would facilitate remigration efforts. Due to Haiti’s ongoing tribulations, immigrants with Temporary Protected Status — the very ones whom Trump once accused of eating “the cats and the dogs” — would continue staying in the U.S. for decades, plausibly claiming that it was not safe to return home. This is likely one reason why, currently, an estimated less than 1 percent of Haitian immigrants illegally residing in the U.S. have been deported, based on available data. If Bukele succeeds in his mission, then this excuse will no longer apply and deporting Haitians back to their home country will no longer necessarily equate to a death sentence. It would represent a sensible approach to relieving American cities and towns of a substantial social and financial burden without also burdening Americans’ consciences. In addition to making certain failed states habitable again and lessening the flow of desperate migrants, Trump’s outsourcing of pacification efforts does not require anyone’s approval. Even if an incoming Democratic legislature clamors for a return to open borders, corrupt NGOs, and endless foreign aid to dysfunctional countries, Trump can mostly ignore them and use his executive authority to continue hammering away against the migration crisis. While leftists will whine that remigrating illegal immigrants is inhumane and unfair, Americans will be able to see that this is untrue: these countries are safe now, and they need their people more than the U.S. does.

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The faces are everything.

Izquierdistas: "Bukele es un DICTADOR que no respeta los derechos humanos", Haitianos agradeciendole todos los días a Bukele por enfrentarse a las pandillas de Haití: https://t.co/Ef0QDb27O7 — Carlo Martin (@Liberfach0) November 23, 2026

Leftists: "Bukele is a DICTATOR who doesn't respect human rights", Haitians thanking Bukele every day for taking on Haiti's gangs:

I hope the success continues and still hope against hope they find those fellows alive.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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