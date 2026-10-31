Poland's 'Coup' and the Silence of the European Union

Poland is in a political crisis that threatens to destroy the constitutional order, brought on by the European Union's toady in Warsaw trying to seize power in the absence of the legitimately elected president.

Advertisement

What Donald Tusk, the prime minister, is doing — seizing the Constitutional Court building, surrounding it with police, and trying to kick out the current members and replace them with his own — is coup-like, but not precisely a coup. Nobody is firing shots, although a few punches have been thrown, and everybody is trying to make legalistic arguments with the sheen of plausibility.

But it walks right up to the line of seizing power by force. And nobody wants to cross that line...yet.

As everybody is rightly focused on what is being said and done in Poland, to me the most interesting thing not being talked about is the silence of the European Union, which is almost never silent about the internal politics of its member states.

The EU is never shy about throwing its weight around whenever a political outcome it dislikes threatens to occur. It pressured Romania to cancel elections based on what we now know to be a concoction: Russian interference in the election. The TikTok campaign that they pointed at as "foreign interference" turned out to originate in Romania and was the sort of political dirty trick that pops up all the time. But it gave the EU an excuse to pressure the Romanians to stop an election the EU's favorite candidate was sure to lose, resetting the board.

Polish MEP Dominik Tarczyński is explaining what is happening right now at Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal, calling it nothing less than a COUP D’ÉTAT! “In Poland, we have a liberal-left government led by Donald Tusk, who is the Prime Minister. What is happening right now with the Constitutional Tribunal is that they want to take it over and fill it with their own people. Why? Because they want to get rid of the Polish currency, bring us into the eurozone, and eliminate our secure borders. They are being pushed by the Germans, who want to spread the burden of illegal migration and send migrants to Poland. First of all, the Polish złoty is our constitutionally protected currency. They have to change the Constitution to replace it, and without the Constitutional Tribunal, they cannot do that. So, number one, they want to get rid of our currency and force us to adopt the euro and join the eurozone. Then they want to take our gold reserves, the largest in the European Union, to Frankfurt, to the European Central Bank, which is a German-based institution. They also want to open our borders. And they want to make sure that when they lose the next elections, which are coming next year, the Constitutional Tribunal will be unable to do anything to stop their actions or reverse what they have done. There are many more reasons, but I want you to understand one thing: they are under German influence. They are globalists, and we are fighting not just for Poland, but for Europe. Be like Poland. Be strong. Our nation is strong, and we are going to win this fight!” — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) October 31, 2026

Polish MEP Dominik Tarczyński is explaining what is happening right now at Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal, calling it nothing less than a COUP D’ÉTAT! “In Poland, we have a liberal-left government led by Donald Tusk, who is the Prime Minister. What is happening right now with the Constitutional Tribunal is that they want to take it over and fill it with their own people. Why? Because they want to get rid of the Polish currency, bring us into the eurozone, and eliminate our secure borders. They are being pushed by the Germans, who want to spread the burden of illegal migration and send migrants to Poland. First of all, the Polish złoty is our constitutionally protected currency. They have to change the Constitution to replace it, and without the Constitutional Tribunal, they cannot do that. So, number one, they want to get rid of our currency and force us to adopt the euro and join the eurozone. Then they want to take our gold reserves, the largest in the European Union, to Frankfurt, to the European Central Bank, which is a German-based institution. They also want to open our borders. And they want to make sure that when they lose the next elections, which are coming next year, the Constitutional Tribunal will be unable to do anything to stop their actions or reverse what they have done. There are many more reasons, but I want you to understand one thing: they are under German influence. They are globalists, and we are fighting not just for Poland, but for Europe. Be like Poland. Be strong. Our nation is strong, and we are going to win this fight!”

Advertisement

The European Union is firmly on Donald Tusk's side, but he is currently doing exactly what the Democrats keep falsely warning Donald Trump of doing here in the United States: interfering in the normal constitutional processes. Tusk is trying to replace the Constitutional Court with members of his party's own choosing, and rather than just battling it all out in the normal course of politics, he has cordoned off the Constitutional Court, kept the current judges away from the building, tried to prevent the president, who rushed back to Poland, from entering the building, and just gave a speech claiming that his opponents are all Russian stooges.

The European Union's silence is remarkable. They are now about 30 hours into a crisis that threatens to blow up one of the more stable democracies on the continent, which sits right next to a war zone and has arguably the most powerful military outside Russia.

🇵🇱 Polish MP Paweł Jabłoński issued a stark warning to the world about globalists attempting to erode freedoms in Western countries during an early-morning protest in front of the Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw: “Watch our country. We are very proud of our country. We have great traditions. We are faithful to our families, to our values, and to our faith. But there are people who want to take it all away from us. There is a government that is planning to illegally take over the Constitutional Court. They are trying to install something that has nothing to do with the rule of law, with democracy, or with freedom. We are here . We are defending freedom. Please watch us very closely. Please support us, because what is happening in Poland tonight may soon be happening in other countries as well. These left-wing liberal globalists want to do the same thing. This is an experiment. This is a laboratory. They want to do it in France, in Italy, in the United States, in the UK, in Germany, and all across the world. So please, remain with us. Stay with us. We are here. We are not going anywhere, and we will prevail.” https://t.co/xCZzQiJQ8U — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) October 31, 2026

Advertisement

🇵🇱 Polish MP Paweł Jabłoński issued a stark warning to the world about globalists attempting to erode freedoms in Western countries during an early-morning protest in front of the Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw: “Watch our country. We are very proud of our country. We have great traditions. We are faithful to our families, to our values, and to our faith. But there are people who want to take it all away from us. There is a government that is planning to illegally take over the Constitutional Court. They are trying to install something that has nothing to do with the rule of law, with democracy, or with freedom. We are here. We are defending freedom. Please watch us very closely. Please support us, because what is happening in Poland tonight may soon be happening in other countries as well. These left-wing liberal globalists want to do the same thing. This is an experiment. This is a laboratory. They want to do it in France, in Italy, in the United States, in the UK, in Germany, and all across the world. So please, remain with us. Stay with us. We are here. We are not going anywhere, and we will prevail.”

And they have said nothing. It appears paralyzed, despite, no doubt, being both deeply concerned about a potential civil war and having their own ally in the country being the instigator.

It's impossible to know who in the EU had prior warning about any of this, or whether there was any prior knowledge at all. But it adds to the growing instability of the entire European political structure at a time when violent confrontations are happening in the streets across the European Union.

Advertisement

As strong as the eurocrats want to portray their political structures, the fact is that the system is held together with duct tape and baling wire. Such a system could keep limping along for quite a while, but its structural weaknesses mean it could also fall apart fairly quickly.

Its political collapse could follow the same trajectory as bankruptcy: it took a long time to get there, but when it did, it came all at once.

Will this Polish political crisis be a triggering event? Probably not. I think Ursula von der Leyen and company have remained silent because she and others don't want it to be a trigger, since openly choosing sides will likely split the membership at a time of fragility.

But this crisis, and it most certainly is a big crisis, is yet another warning sign that the divisions within European countries and the European Union are far more serious than everybody is pretending.

Tuesday will be a big day in Poland because the Constitutional Court is supposed to meet, and it won't have a constitutionally mandated quorum. Will the new court try to impose outcomes it is legally barred from making under the current Constitution? If so, what then?

Keep an eye on Poland. I wouldn't call it the canary in the coal mine, exactly, because other canaries have already been gasping. It is just one more canary dying closer to the mine entrance.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining HotAir VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.