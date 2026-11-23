New York City is going to be such a hellhole in no time flat.

But hey, Mayor Zohran Mamdani will still have that awesome smile.

Mamdani = "Temu Saddam" You can't unsee it. 🎯 https://t.co/ESZ6DZMLDO — Tiffany Savage 🇺🇸 (@patriot_savvy) November 23, 2026

Advertisement

In the meantime, the first truly, unapologetically hardcore socialist, cop-hating mayor the city's ever had is busy making sure that nobody who could possibly contribute to society would want to stay and face the music.

Temu Saddam has a plan for New York. You’re gonna love it. Just wait. — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) November 17, 2026

The judges in the city system are named and appointed by the mayor, even though they do have to go through some kind of vetting and phony baloney hearing process.

In fact, Hizzoner just got done nominating a whole panel of new ones and reappointing some golden oldies last week.

He says his choices will 'strengthen' the city.

Mayor Mamdani Names 16 Judges to Strengthen New York City’s Criminal and Family Courts Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani today announced 16 prospective judicial appointments and reappointments to New York City’s Criminal and Family Courts, including 10 new judges, which will all be subject to a public hearing on November 17, 2026. The appointments and six reappointments follow recommendations from the Mayor’s Advisory Committee on the Judiciary (MACJ), which interviewed and vetted candidates before submitting its recommendations to the mayor under the process established by Executive Order 6. “The decisions made in our courts can change the course of a New Yorker’s life. That is why the people entrusted with serving on the bench must bring the highest standards of fairness, integrity and accountability to their work,” said Mayor Mamdani. “These 16 judges reflect our commitment to a judiciary that treats every New Yorker fairly. I am grateful to MACJ for its rigorous work in identifying and reviewing these candidates.” “The judges that Mayor Mamdani just named underwent an extensive vetting process and demonstrated the highest standards of integrity and competence,” said Ramzi Kassem, Chief Counsel to the Mayor and City Hall, who supervises the Mayor’s Advisory Committee on the Judiciary. “Under this administration, when New Yorkers appear in Criminal and Family Court, they can expect to be treated with dignity and respect by judges who reflect the diversity of the legal profession and the city at large.” “MACJ worked hard to identify and recommend highly qualified candidates from a diverse pool of attorneys,” said Ali Najmi, Chair of the Mayor’s Advisory Committee on the Judiciary. “New Yorkers deserve a fair and effective court system, and the Mayor’s appointments today reflect the immense responsibility and opportunity City Hall has to ensure the judiciary lives up to our values.”

Mamdani wasn't just whistling Dixie when he talked about the impact his choices have on 'changing the course of a New Yorker's life.'

One of the criminal court judges he chose to reappoint was Judge Valentina Morales. And when you read her short biography, you realize she is right up Mamdani's philosophical alley.

Judge Valentina Morales is a Criminal Court judge in New York County, assigned to Criminal and NYS Supreme Court. Beginning her career at the Neighborhood Defender Service of Harlem, she practiced international arbitration and later joined the Mental Hygiene Legal Service as a regional supervisor. Before taking the bench, she designed social service programs for those involved in and impacted by the criminal legal system. She founded and currently presides over ATI-M, an alternative to incarceration part in New York County. Mayor Bill de Blasio appointed her to the bench in 2021.

You would not, however, want to meet any of the characters that Judge Morales has chosen to experiment on, as far as criminals in society go, in an alley.

Sadly, that choice isn't yours, but hers and the guys she lets out of prison early, or doesn't incarcerate at all.

Could be an alley, the sidewalk, or your home.

Take the poor woman who was in her home in Chinatown Friday afternoon. The roommate who lived there with the lady and her husband came home to find her flatmate under attack, and was then attacked herself.

They're calling the homeless drifter who broke in a 'maniac' who was sexually assaulting the woman he killed.

Advertisement

He has 38 priors.

A homeless maniac who’s a serial criminal has been busted for randomly killing a woman in her Chinatown home – possibly during a sexually motivated attack — after he was released from custody twice this month by various New York judges, according to police. Alexander Florentino, who has 38 prior arrests — 11 in the past year — and was most recently sprung from custody on the day before the Friday attack, was charged with murder for allegedly killing the 62-year-old woman in her apartment on Catherine Street, the sources said. The woman, who hasn’t been identified, was home alone when the 25-year-old allegedly attacked her, the source said. The cause and manner of her death were pending the medical examiner’s investigation, but cops said the victim had injuries to her neck and face. A 66-year-old roommate who lives with the woman and her husband came home during the attack and was allegedly assaulted by the drifter, who’s accused of hitting him over the head with a glass bottle leaving a gash on his face, police said. The accused killer was nabbed after police chased and caught him in the basement, sources said. Florentino is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, strangulation, burglary, assault and attempted assault, the sources said.

One day before the murder, Florentino had been arrested and released by Criminal Court Judge Julia Howard.

...Howard is a Democratic judge who took office in January and previously worked for The Legal Aid Society.

Six days before that, he'd been released after an arrest by none other than Judge Valentina Morales.

Advertisement

...Florentino had previously been hauled into court on Nov. 13 to face charges stemming from incidents going back to August. However, he was promptly sprung by notorious lefty Judge Valentina Morales with non-monetary conditions. The Nov. 13 charges included a count of criminal possession of a controlled substance from this month, an Oct. 21 warrant for failing to make a scheduled court date, a Sept. 2 criminal mischief and attempted arson bust, and an Aug. 3 arrest for criminal possession of stolen property.

In September, he'd been turned loose again.

...Florentino was also arrested for petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property on Sept. 28 and was released by Judge Jeffrey Gershuny, who was publicly censured over a courtroom “experiment” involving a handgun in October.

Any of these judges at any given point could have prevented this woman's death, but it is the reappointment of Morales that is causing the most consternation. Having the nickname 'Judge Let 'Em Go' is not the optimum sobriquet for a responsible jurist in a city overrun with violent criminals.

But that's who she is.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani just reappointed “Judge Let-em-Go” Valentina Morales, the same soft-on-crime activist who on Nov. 13 released Alexander Florentino, a repeat offender with 38 prior arrests in 2026, on non-monetary conditions. Days later Florentino allegedly murdered a 62-year-old woman in her own Chinatown apartment. These activist judges are getting people killed and injured. Remove them from the bench and hold them accountable or there is no justice in NYC. These are the headlines involving cases overseen by Florentino. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 22, 2026

Advertisement

...Days later Florentino allegedly murdered a 62-year-old woman in her own Chinatown apartment. These activist judges are getting people killed and injured. Remove them from the bench and hold them accountable or there is no justice in NYC. These are the headlines involving cases overseen by Florentino.

Judge Morales has lived up to her reputation, too, according to people who've done the legwork. In the first six months of 2024, she released 83 out of 101 defendants who came before her bench.

🚨 Mamdani is bringing back the judge law enforcement calls “Judge Let-Em-Go.” According to the New York Post, Judge Valentina Morales released 83 of 101 defendants accused of violent felonies without bail in the first 6 months of 2024.



That’s more than 8 in 10. New Yorkers… pic.twitter.com/NLrZqjm3ER — Nick’s Right Podcast (@nicksrightpod) November 23, 2026

Feel safer yet?

And now she's in the seat for a few more years of truly bad decisions in a city fixin' to turn the bad guys loose. It'll be reminiscent of ghosts coming out of the containment unit when Peck turned off the power.

Gosh, I can't wait until Mr. Pearly Whites appoints a few more who have the best interests of the city's residents at heart. You know, packs the courts with his whole team.

Should be something.

The countdown to Rikers closing starts...

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

...now.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join HotAir VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.