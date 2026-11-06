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Poland Simmering Away

Beege Welborn Follow @WelbornBeege
Nov 06, 2026 8:40 PM
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Poland Simmering Away
AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski

The standoff between populist Polish president Karol Nawrocki and the European Union creature at heart, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, has been heating up ever so slowly over the course of the week, as both sides claim the rightful ground in their dispute over constitutional judges.

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The genesis of the crisis was PM Tusk's actions, sending in police officers to surround the Constitutional Tribunal building in Warsaw as the president left the country to visit Senegal. Things went south rapidly as Nawrocki executed a rapid 'return to base' mid-air, and was able to confront Tusk's replacements after breaking through the police cordon.

You can refresh your memory on the players and all the excitement of last weekend's 'attempted coup' in these chronological posts:

  1. Holy Smokes - Looks Like Poland Might Be in the Middle of a Tusk-Orchestrated Coup
  2. Pole-r Opposites and a Mexican Stand Off Shaping Up
  3. Is Donald Tusk Planning to Invoke Martial Law Tonight?

For the record, Tusk did nothing of the Martial Law sort Tuesday evening, although there has been much unrelenting hysteria brewing online concerning the appearance of many German military vehicles. Germans and Poles have a hard time mixing in the best of circumstances, and after what's happened, suspicions are high...

...particularly with Polish troops now moving toward the Russian border in Kaliningrad.

Would that, people wondered, be the trigger for Tusk and his EU allies to attempt a takeover?

Others noted that it's perfectly normal to see German vehicles in transit, as they routinely travel through Poland on their way to service in Latvia.

At a televised security meeting on Tuesday, President Nawrocki, after reading Tusk the riot act for the cameras, set the country's Independence Day as a deadline for the prime minister to 'come to his senses' and return the Constitutional Tribunal to the judges there previously.

Tusk wasn't willing to be so accommodating, but did offer to have a one-on-one sit-down with Nawrocki.

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It didn't happen, either.

...Nawrocki set the date in televised remarks opening a National Security Council meeting on November 3, the rest of which was confidential.

"I expect the prime minister to come to his senses, to make repairs and to give Polish affairs back to Poles. Independence Day is ahead of us. I expect that before it, before the start of the week (...) the prime minister will be ready to limit the excesses of his power and to end the illegal actions of your representatives in the Tribunal building," he said, Rzeczpospolita reported.

He promised to use "all prerogatives" to stop what he called an attempt to overturn the constitutional order, without saying which.

The deadline has no legal force. Poland's constitution gives the president no power to remove a prime minister; only the Sejm can, with a constructive vote of no confidence that needs 231 of 460 votes. But the call gives Nawrocki a rallying point on the country's main patriotic holiday, a year before an election due by November 2027. 

Academics told EUobserver on November 2, before the date was set, that the right is using the crisis to mobilise voters around a sense of existential conflict. And the Independence Day celebrations traditionally have a strong far-right flavour, used by its nationaistic Catholic conservatives as a a show of strength.

Tusk rejected the accusations and offered a one-on-one meeting to "reduce tension", and no such meeting had been reported by November 5. A day earlier he had said "resolving the conflict is simple", urging Nawrocki to recognise the judges parliament elected.

So far there's been no movement on either front, but Tusk has been making no friends with his performance in the Sejm, or Polish parliament.

There was a protest earlier, with banners being held during a speech referencing St. John Paul II. The banners equated Tusk to a dictator.

... And it doesn't want to lose it again.

For his part, Prime Minister Tusk found the protests hilarious and couldn't wait to share a selfie mocking them with his fans.

Soon they'll start singing and selling watches.

And then he got back to the Borg collective business he's so good at, which is why the EU wanted him back in Poland. 

Remember, Poland has rejected the dystopian EU Digital Act.

Tusk's parliament is in the process of writing and passing its own version of debanking and defamation penalties for wrong-think and wrong-speak.

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...WHAT DOES THIS ACTUALLY MEAN?

Under the proposed system, authorities could freeze the money and property of people or companies placed on a sanctions list through an administrative decision, without needing a criminal conviction first.

In simple terms: Your money could be frozen even if you have not been convicted of a crime.

The bill also targets certain forms of foreign interference and information manipulation considered threats to national security.

Opposition politicians Grzegorz Braun and Roman Fritz fear these powers could be used against people for what they say or publish online...

Poles are also nearly united in their opposition to bailing out Ukraine. That's also a long-running dispute between the two countries, and Tusk's man on the ground, Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, is doing the legwork to dirty up the Polish president on the issue in that urbane, Brussels-Brahmin way they have.

...This time, Poland's foreign minister addressed the country's president, Karol Nawrocki. Here's what he said:

“I know that the president is Ukraine-skeptical, to put it as gently as possible.

But it is in Poland's vital interest that an independent Ukraine survives.

The president's role is to use his relationship with Donald Trump to persuade him to put pressure on the aggressor, not on the victim of aggression.”

I never did tell you who this slick customer was married to, did I?

Why, none other than American 'journalist' Anne Appebaum. She's a Pulitzer winner, too. Writes a lot for The Atlantic. Raging case of TDS.

Oh, what an incestuous bunch, huh? No surprise Slotkin was over there sniffing around a couple of months ago.

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USAID money might be dead, but there are still plenty of acolytes with passports flitting about, causing mischief.

So anyway, there was more fuel on the fire added yesterday when the unelected Empress of Europe and Borg Collective Queen, Ursula von der Leyen - whose EU, mind you, has had nary a word to say about the constitutional crisis in Poland, because it's exactly what they put Tusk back there for - arrived in Slovakia for a long scheduled conference.

It's called the Visegrad Group, and it's the four Eastern European countries.

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Polish President Karol Nawrocki issued a statement after the summit:

“Central Europe can’t merely be a recipient of decisions made by others. We must have real influence on the future of our continent and the world. 

We can’t accept solutions that weaken European industry, raise the cost of living for families and limit the development of businesses. 

The strength of Europe must be based on the strength of the member states, their economies, and their citizens.

V4 cooperation strengthens our voice in the EU, and Poland’s presence in the G20 gives an opportunity to present Central Europe’s perspective in the world’s most important place for economic debate.

It is also an important occasion to strengthen the competitiveness and security of our states.

Together, we will actively participate in shaping the future of our continent!”

Now, she was rumored to have wanted to skip it, but supposedly thought that would look bad.

So what she skipped out on was a press conference with Nawrocki as a sign of solidarity for Tusk.

BRILLIANT! NOTHING TO SEE HERE! CERTAINLY NOT PLAYING FAVORITES!

...European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has pulled out of a news conference attended by the Polish president as a gesture of support for his political rival, Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in the country’s escalating constitutional crisis, people familiar with the matter said.

Von der Leyen, the European Union’s top executive, was scheduled to appear at a briefing on Thursday following a meeting of the presidents of Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, known as the Visegrad Group, in Trencin, western Slovakia.

This was the atmosphere at the table.

Sure don't need any ice in that water.

President Nawrocki looking straight at Ursula von der Leyen at the Visegrád Group states summit. That look says it all;)) He's good! He's from that generation that already grew up without complexes toward the West. Completely!

And it turns out that Nawrocki's speech really got Ursula's goat. That's why she canceled.

But that wasn't all she did.

Ursula scooted straight to a rendezvous with her man in Warsaw.

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After our president Nawrocki delivered a speech in which he emphasized that every EU state has the right to preserve its sovereignty, Ursula von der Leyen canceled today's joint press conference with President Nawrocki. 

So everything has become clear. 

This was not a gesture of neutrality. It is a clear signal of political support for Tusk. Brussels, instead of maintaining distance from the Polish political dispute, has traditionally taken the side of one of the parties. Auntie Drynda does not understand that it is Poles who decide about Poland, not the Brussels elites. Unfortunately, it brings to mind the years before the partitions when turncoats could count on help from Berlin and St. Petersburg.

This is so Orwellian, I can't even with it. Like it should be in the latter part of an international intrigue novel or something.

And here it is.

The gathering brings together foreign ministers from the Baltic Sea region, with the participation of Polish Foreign Minister @sikorskiradek and Ukrainian Foreign Minister @andrii_sybiha.

- Can the Baltic Sea countries strengthen their coordinated response to Russian hybrid threats while maintaining support for Ukraine?

#KajaKallas #Poland #Ukraine #EuropeanSecurity #eudebates

And these arrogant globalists are past the point of caring who sees them manipulate the world. 

Stripping once-sovereign people of their right to be a sovereign people.

Every move in Tusk's Sejm is specifically designed to, as this MP says, make Poland obedient to Brussels. To facilitate the subjugation.

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We all see it.

It's so evil.

The Polish people will need more than soup, sausage, and flags, I'm afraid, to fend off the Collective.


 

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | EUROPEAN UNION | RUSSIA | UKRAINE | NATIONAL SECURITY

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