Poland Simmering Away

The standoff between populist Polish president Karol Nawrocki and the European Union creature at heart, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, has been heating up ever so slowly over the course of the week, as both sides claim the rightful ground in their dispute over constitutional judges.

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The genesis of the crisis was PM Tusk's actions, sending in police officers to surround the Constitutional Tribunal building in Warsaw as the president left the country to visit Senegal. Things went south rapidly as Nawrocki executed a rapid 'return to base' mid-air, and was able to confront Tusk's replacements after breaking through the police cordon.

You can refresh your memory on the players and all the excitement of last weekend's 'attempted coup' in these chronological posts:

For the record, Tusk did nothing of the Martial Law sort Tuesday evening, although there has been much unrelenting hysteria brewing online concerning the appearance of many German military vehicles. Germans and Poles have a hard time mixing in the best of circumstances, and after what's happened, suspicions are high...

🚨JUST IN: 🇵🇱🇩🇪 POLISH MP MAREK JAKUBIAK QUESTIONS WHY COLUMNS OF GERMAN MILITARY VEHICLES ARE TRAVELLING THROUGH POLAND WITHOUT A POLISH MILITARY ESCORT — DEMANDS EXPLANATION FROM DEFENCE MINISTER! “WHY ARE THEY MOVING WITHOUT SUPERVISION BY THE POLISH MILITARY GENDARMERIE?” Polish MP Marek Jakubiak has published footage reportedly showing German military vehicles travelling along Poland’s A4 motorway on November 4, 2026, at approximately 10:15 a.m. According to Jakubiak, witnesses observed two columns of roughly a dozen military vehicles each, including camouflaged trucks and large covered trailers. Jakubiak questioned why the vehicles appeared to be travelling without an escort from Poland’s Military Gendarmerie (Żandarmeria Wojskowa). He also pointed out that Germany has no permanent military bases in Poland and publicly called on Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz to explain the movement. WHY ARE GERMAN MILITARY CONVOYS TRAVELLING THROUGH POLAND — AND WHO AUTHORIZED THEIR MOVEMENT? The footage raises questions about the convoy’s destination and whether the vehicles were participating in NATO logistics, military exercises or another authorized operation. There is no evidence in the supplied footage that the movement was unauthorized. Foreign military vehicles do not necessarily require a Polish Military Gendarmerie escort on every journey. — Slavic Networks (@SlavicNetworks) November 4, 2026

...particularly with Polish troops now moving toward the Russian border in Kaliningrad.

Would that, people wondered, be the trigger for Tusk and his EU allies to attempt a takeover?

Others noted that it's perfectly normal to see German vehicles in transit, as they routinely travel through Poland on their way to service in Latvia.

At a televised security meeting on Tuesday, President Nawrocki, after reading Tusk the riot act for the cameras, set the country's Independence Day as a deadline for the prime minister to 'come to his senses' and return the Constitutional Tribunal to the judges there previously.

Tusk wasn't willing to be so accommodating, but did offer to have a one-on-one sit-down with Nawrocki.

It didn't happen, either.

...Nawrocki set the date in televised remarks opening a National Security Council meeting on November 3, the rest of which was confidential. "I expect the prime minister to come to his senses, to make repairs and to give Polish affairs back to Poles. Independence Day is ahead of us. I expect that before it, before the start of the week (...) the prime minister will be ready to limit the excesses of his power and to end the illegal actions of your representatives in the Tribunal building," he said, Rzeczpospolita reported. He promised to use "all prerogatives" to stop what he called an attempt to overturn the constitutional order, without saying which. The deadline has no legal force. Poland's constitution gives the president no power to remove a prime minister; only the Sejm can, with a constructive vote of no confidence that needs 231 of 460 votes. But the call gives Nawrocki a rallying point on the country's main patriotic holiday, a year before an election due by November 2027. Academics told EUobserver on November 2, before the date was set, that the right is using the crisis to mobilise voters around a sense of existential conflict. And the Independence Day celebrations traditionally have a strong far-right flavour, used by its nationaistic Catholic conservatives as a a show of strength. Tusk rejected the accusations and offered a one-on-one meeting to "reduce tension", and no such meeting had been reported by November 5. A day earlier he had said "resolving the conflict is simple", urging Nawrocki to recognise the judges parliament elected.

So far there's been no movement on either front, but Tusk has been making no friends with his performance in the Sejm, or Polish parliament.

There was a protest earlier, with banners being held during a speech referencing St. John Paul II. The banners equated Tusk to a dictator.

In the Polish Parliament. A speech about the fall of the Wall, the end of communism, and the words of John Paul II: "Be not afraid." While in the chamber, MPs hold up banners: "TUSK = DICTATOR" and "A coup d'etat is underway in Poland." Poland remembers what freedom cost. And it doesn't want to lose it again. — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) November 6, 2026

... And it doesn't want to lose it again.

For his part, Prime Minister Tusk found the protests hilarious and couldn't wait to share a selfie mocking them with his fans.

Za chwilę zaczną śpiewać i sprzedawać zegarki. https://t.co/EDb0vSdmpn — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) November 6, 2026

Soon they'll start singing and selling watches.

And then he got back to the Borg collective business he's so good at, which is why the EU wanted him back in Poland.

Remember, Poland has rejected the dystopian EU Digital Act.

Tusk's parliament is in the process of writing and passing its own version of debanking and defamation penalties for wrong-think and wrong-speak.

🚨🇵🇱 BREAKING NEWS!!! — POLISH MP ROMAN FRITZ (CONFEDERATION OF THE POLISH CROWN): “COMMUNISM IS BACK IN FULL!” — POLAND’S PARLIAMENT PASSES LAW THAT COULD LET THE GOVERNMENT FREEZE YOUR BANK ACCOUNT WITHOUT FIRST GOING TO COURT! 🇵🇱 Poland’s parliament has voted 240–202 to approve a controversial new sanctions bill, triggering outrage from opposition politicians. WHAT DOES THIS ACTUALLY MEAN? Under the proposed system, authorities could freeze the money and property of people or companies placed on a sanctions list through an administrative decision, without needing a criminal conviction first. In simple terms: Your money could be frozen even if you have not been convicted of a crime. The bill also targets certain forms of foreign interference and information manipulation considered threats to national security. Opposition politicians Grzegorz Braun and Roman Fritz fear these powers could be used against people for what they say or publish online. Fritz erupted after the vote: “SHAME IN THE SEJM! THEY PASSED THE TOTALITARIAN LAW! COMMUNISM IS BACK IN FULL!” The government says the legislation is intended to protect Poland from hostile foreign interference. IMPORTANT: The bill does not automatically criminalise criticism of the government, and its exact safeguards and appeal procedures matter. It has passed the Sejm but still needs to complete the legislative process before becoming law. The central controversy is whether the government is being given too much power to restrict people’s finances without a prior court ruling. — Slavic Networks (@SlavicNetworks) November 6, 2026

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...WHAT DOES THIS ACTUALLY MEAN? Under the proposed system, authorities could freeze the money and property of people or companies placed on a sanctions list through an administrative decision, without needing a criminal conviction first. In simple terms: Your money could be frozen even if you have not been convicted of a crime. The bill also targets certain forms of foreign interference and information manipulation considered threats to national security. Opposition politicians Grzegorz Braun and Roman Fritz fear these powers could be used against people for what they say or publish online...

Poles are also nearly united in their opposition to bailing out Ukraine. That's also a long-running dispute between the two countries, and Tusk's man on the ground, Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, is doing the legwork to dirty up the Polish president on the issue in that urbane, Brussels-Brahmin way they have.

🇵🇱 Never before has Poland had such a competent and charismatic foreign minister Radosław Sikorski demonstrates a remarkably clear-eyed understanding of the situation. A rarity these days. This time, Poland's foreign minister addressed the country's president, Karol Nawrocki. Here's what he said: “I know that the president is Ukraine-skeptical, to put it as gently as possible. But it is in Poland's vital interest that an independent Ukraine survives. The president's role is to use his relationship with Donald Trump to persuade him to put pressure on the aggressor, not on the victim of aggression.” Video: TVP Info — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 6, 2026

...This time, Poland's foreign minister addressed the country's president, Karol Nawrocki. Here's what he said: “I know that the president is Ukraine-skeptical, to put it as gently as possible. But it is in Poland's vital interest that an independent Ukraine survives. The president's role is to use his relationship with Donald Trump to persuade him to put pressure on the aggressor, not on the victim of aggression.”

I never did tell you who this slick customer was married to, did I?

Why, none other than American 'journalist' Anne Appebaum. She's a Pulitzer winner, too. Writes a lot for The Atlantic. Raging case of TDS.

It will take more than two years to build a government that serves the needs of Americans, not a small class of oligarchs, but the Democrats can begin now https://t.co/UlhTqLO90g — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) November 4, 2026

Oh, what an incestuous bunch, huh? No surprise Slotkin was over there sniffing around a couple of months ago.

🚨 CIA agent Elissa Slotkin last month said she went to Poland and Hungary to "bring home" the playbook to get out of "authoritarian" governments. Now we are witnessing a coup take place in Poland by the E.U. Globalists. She says Democrats "have a list of 'signature cases" to bring against Trump Cabinet members. Slotkin and Democrats are plotting a coup against President Trump if Democrats win the midterms. Don't let them win. She is the authoritarian she claims to fight against. These people are dangerous and deranged. https://t.co/2fz8Bff8NW — J (@JayTC53) October 31, 2026

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USAID money might be dead, but there are still plenty of acolytes with passports flitting about, causing mischief.

So anyway, there was more fuel on the fire added yesterday when the unelected Empress of Europe and Borg Collective Queen, Ursula von der Leyen - whose EU, mind you, has had nary a word to say about the constitutional crisis in Poland, because it's exactly what they put Tusk back there for - arrived in Slovakia for a long scheduled conference.

It's called the Visegrad Group, and it's the four Eastern European countries.

The 4 Presidents of the Visegrad Group (Poland, Czechia, Slovakia and Hungary) have meet for a Visegrad Group summit at the historical Trenčín Castle in Slovakia. Polish President Karol Nawrocki issued a statement after the summit: “Central Europe can’t merely be a recipient of decisions made by others. We must have real influence on the future of our continent and the world. We can’t accept solutions that weaken European industry, raise the cost of living for families and limit the development of businesses. The strength of Europe must be based on the strength of the member states, their economies, and their citizens. V4 cooperation strengthens our voice in the EU, and Poland’s presence in the G20 gives an opportunity to present Central Europe’s perspective in the world’s most important place for economic debate. It is also an important occasion to strengthen the competitiveness and security of our states. Together, we will actively participate in shaping the future of our continent!” Trenčín Castle is one of Slovakia’s largest and most iconic castles. A famous Latin inscription carved into the cliff below the castle (still visible near what is now the Hotel Elizabeth) records that in 179 AD a detachment of the Roman Legio II Adiutrix, under the command of Marcus Valerius Maximianus, wintered at Laugaricio during the Marcomannic Wars of Emperor Marcus Aurelius. This is among the northernmost evidence of Roman presence in Central Europe. By the 9th century (Great Moravian period) a hillfort and a stone four-apsed rotunda stood here. The medieval castle proper began in the 11th century as a Hungarian border fortress guarding the vital Váh fords and Carpathian passes on trade routes linking northern Hungary, the Central Slovak mining towns, Bohemia, Moravia, Silesia, and Poland. The castle’s most famous era came under the powerful oligarch Matúš Čák Trenčiansky. From roughly 1296 until his death in 1321 he ruled a vast, nearly independent domain covering much of what is now Slovakia from Trenčín, controlling dozens of castles (sources variously say around 40–50 or more). The castle successfully resisted the Mongol invasion of 1241, after which the castle was further strengthened. After Čák’s death, the castle returned to the Hungarian crown. In 1335 it hosted the important meeting where the Treaty of Trenčín was signed by the kings of Poland (Casimir III), Hungary (Charles I) and Bohemia (John of Luxembourg, whose son the future Emperor Charles IV was also present). A devastating fire in 1790 destroyed roofs and interiors, with castle then gradually falling into ruin. It has since been restored and now houses the Trenčín Museum with exhibitions on regional history, furniture, weapons, and archaeology. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 5, 2026

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Polish President Karol Nawrocki issued a statement after the summit: “Central Europe can’t merely be a recipient of decisions made by others. We must have real influence on the future of our continent and the world. We can’t accept solutions that weaken European industry, raise the cost of living for families and limit the development of businesses. The strength of Europe must be based on the strength of the member states, their economies, and their citizens. V4 cooperation strengthens our voice in the EU, and Poland’s presence in the G20 gives an opportunity to present Central Europe’s perspective in the world’s most important place for economic debate. It is also an important occasion to strengthen the competitiveness and security of our states. Together, we will actively participate in shaping the future of our continent!”

Now, she was rumored to have wanted to skip it, but supposedly thought that would look bad.

So what she skipped out on was a press conference with Nawrocki as a sign of solidarity for Tusk.

BRILLIANT! NOTHING TO SEE HERE! CERTAINLY NOT PLAYING FAVORITES!

...European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has pulled out of a news conference attended by the Polish president as a gesture of support for his political rival, Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in the country’s escalating constitutional crisis, people familiar with the matter said. Von der Leyen, the European Union’s top executive, was scheduled to appear at a briefing on Thursday following a meeting of the presidents of Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, known as the Visegrad Group, in Trencin, western Slovakia.

This was the atmosphere at the table.

Sure don't need any ice in that water.

If looks could kill. Ursula @vonderleyen knows where she stands with Poland 🇵🇱. — David Atherton (@daveatherton) November 5, 2026

President Nawrocki looking straight at Ursula von der Leyen at the Visegrád Group states summit. That look says it all;)) He's good! He's from that generation that already grew up without complexes toward the West. Completely!

And it turns out that Nawrocki's speech really got Ursula's goat. That's why she canceled.

Ursula von der Leyen has pulled out of a news conference attended by the Polish president as a gesture of support for his political rival https://t.co/D3tJbwzLqK — Bloomberg (@business) November 5, 2026

But that wasn't all she did.

Ursula scooted straight to a rendezvous with her man in Warsaw.

Po tym jak nasz prezydent Nawrocki wygłosił przemowienie w którym podkreślił,że każde panstwo UE ma prawo do zachowania swojej suwerenności, Ursula von der Leyen odwołała dzisiaj wspólną konferencję prasową z prezydentem Nawrockim. Zatem wszystko stało się jasne. To nie był gest neutralności. To czytelny sygnał politycznego poparcia dla Tuska. Bruksela zamiast zachować dystans wobec polskiego sporu politycznego, tradycyjnie opowiedziała się po jednej ze stron. Ciotka Drynda nie rozumie, że o Polsce, decydują Polacy, a nie brukselskie elity. Niestety ale przypominają się lata przed rozbiorami kiedy jurgieltnicy mogli liczyć na pomoc z Berlina i Petersburga. — romario (@romarioNiemario) November 5, 2026

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After our president Nawrocki delivered a speech in which he emphasized that every EU state has the right to preserve its sovereignty, Ursula von der Leyen canceled today's joint press conference with President Nawrocki. So everything has become clear. This was not a gesture of neutrality. It is a clear signal of political support for Tusk. Brussels, instead of maintaining distance from the Polish political dispute, has traditionally taken the side of one of the parties. Auntie Drynda does not understand that it is Poles who decide about Poland, not the Brussels elites. Unfortunately, it brings to mind the years before the partitions when turncoats could count on help from Berlin and St. Petersburg.

This is so Orwellian, I can't even with it. Like it should be in the latter part of an international intrigue novel or something.

And here it is.

Kaja Kallas ARRIVES in POLAND! EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy @kajakallas arrives in Warsaw, Poland, on 6 November 2026, for a high-level ministerial meeting focused on European security, support for Ukraine and threats from Russia. The gathering brings together foreign ministers from the Baltic Sea region, with the participation of Polish Foreign Minister @sikorskiradek and Ukrainian Foreign Minister @andrii_sybiha. - Can the Baltic Sea countries strengthen their coordinated response to Russian hybrid threats while maintaining support for Ukraine? #KajaKallas #Poland #Ukraine #EuropeanSecurity #eudebates — euDebates.tv (@eudebates) November 6, 2026

The gathering brings together foreign ministers from the Baltic Sea region, with the participation of Polish Foreign Minister @sikorskiradek and Ukrainian Foreign Minister @andrii_sybiha. - Can the Baltic Sea countries strengthen their coordinated response to Russian hybrid threats while maintaining support for Ukraine? #KajaKallas #Poland #Ukraine #EuropeanSecurity #eudebates

And these arrogant globalists are past the point of caring who sees them manipulate the world.

Stripping once-sovereign people of their right to be a sovereign people.

Every move in Tusk's Sejm is specifically designed to, as this MP says, make Poland obedient to Brussels. To facilitate the subjugation.

DONALD TUSK = A DICTATOR! We consider the takeover of Poland’s public media and prosecution service unlawful. Now police are operating on the grounds of the Constitutional Tribunal, while European Parliament President @EP_President addresses the Polish Sejm - as though nothing has happened! eu) I see this as political approval for lawlessness: actions against the opposition, the detention of MPs, and attacks on the Constitutional Tribunal and judicial independence. European support must never become a licence for impunity! This tolerance serves an agenda of making Poland obedient to Brussels. A Poland that can be forced to accept the migration pact, mass migration and the subordination of its Constitution to EU law. As Poles who oppose this agenda, and as Law and Justice, WE WILL NOT ACCEPT THIS! We will defend Poland’s sovereignty, its Constitution and our citizens’ right to democratically determine the future of our country! — Dariusz Matecki (@DariuszMatecki) November 6, 2026

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We all see it.

Poland shows that the EU is ramping up its war on national sovereignty: https://t.co/zC8Qo7E8x2 — spiked (@spikedonline) November 5, 2026

It's so evil.

🚨🇵🇱Polish patriots are rising up against the EU and Prime Minister Donald Tusk across Poland! Streets of Lublin are packed with Polish flags as people stand up to defend their country against Brussels and Tusk's attempts to destroy it. The EU and its puppet Tusk want to turn Poland into a migrant hub, drag the country into war with Russia, and carry out mass hypnosis of the population before ultimately abolishing Christ himself. https://t.co/052ADstIxA — Mario ZNA (@MarioBojic) November 4, 2026

The Polish people will need more than soup, sausage, and flags, I'm afraid, to fend off the Collective.





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