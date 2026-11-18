Show me the man, and I will find you the crime.

That was Levrantiy Beria, the most feared man in the Soviet Union after Joseph Stalin. He was responsible for countless deaths, tortures, show trials, and rapes he personally committed. His reign of terror didn't rival that of Revolutionary France; he made those murders look like a rounding error in history.

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So far, Western tyrants climbing the ladder of political power are pikers compared to Beria, but they operate by the same principle he did: show me the man, and they'll show you the crime. They isolate a target, decide he must be eliminated through lawfare, and then look for reasons to prosecute.

It's the opposite of how our legal system is supposed to work, and they are quite happy with that because power, not "preserving norms," is their only goal.

State Rep. and soon-to-be Majority Leader of the House Gene Wu used to be a Harris County prosecutor, and this exchange on News Nation should make every prosecution he ever led subject to review. It reveals a willingness to put people he dislikes in jail for whatever crime he can pin on them, rather than seek justice through blind adherence to the law. In fact, he clearly doesn't care about the law at all.

@VigilantFox https://t.co/OSKuMZjYqD — Matt Bracken (@Matt_Bracken48) November 18, 2026

Texas Rep. Gene Wu says Elon Musk should be prosecuted for “crimes,” then gets his bluff called when Katie Pavlich asks him to name a single one. Pavlich gave him three chances. He had nothing. PAVLICH: “Can you give us some of the examples of [...] what you think that those things may be? It’s a pretty, pretty extreme charge.” WU: “All I do is read the news and watch the news. And what I have seen on the news is that Elon may have committed crimes against the United States by his actions in Ukraine. [...] I don’t know. I just read what I read.” PAVLICH: “So, what specific laws do you think that he’s broken that you feel should be charged to prosecute?” WU: “If Elon Musk has committed crimes in the state of Texas, it is upon our duty to investigate and to see if those crimes are real and that they are provable.” PAVLICH: “Fair enough, but you keep saying IF he’s done, IF this happened. [...] Sounds a lot like you’re fishing around for a crime that you can pin him with. [...] Can you give me an example?” Still nothing, so Wu drags Gov. Abbott into it. WU: “I am not in charge. [...] I’m sure Governor Abbott has been hiding the evidence, right? Just like he’s been hiding his secret little emails back and forth with Elon, that it took a federal court to force him to release those documents.” PAVLICH: “And were there any crimes in those documents?” WU: “I don’t know. I’m not in charge. The Republicans have been—” PAVLICH: “Yeah, you don’t know. And yet you’re still accusing Elon Musk of maybe committing crimes, and you haven’t given me a single example of what he may have committed.” This comes after Scott Galloway called Musk “a traitor to the West” and invoked the Rosenbergs, who were EXECUTED for spying. Wu is a former felony prosecutor. You’d think naming a crime would be easy for him. He wants Musk prosecuted. He just doesn’t know for what.

If Harvey Silverglate is right, anybody could be charged with a felony. A defense attorney and founder of FIRE, he wrote the book Three Felonies a Day, arguing that our justice system has so many laws that entangle our lives that just about everybody could be charged with something if you dig deep enough. And that rings true. I have no idea how many laws any of us break in a day, but I have zero doubt a prosecutor could find something to pin on just about anybody if they dug deep enough.

Wu here is arguing that the digging should start with Elon Musk, and Democrats in general have long lists of Republicans they want to put in jail or destroy, as they did during and after Trump was elected in 2016. Lawfare and weaponizing government are their preferred tactic these days, and they don't even bother to hide it anymore. They just say what they want to do and deny that it is lawfare.

It's "preserving democracy and norms." Uh-huh. The norms of the Soviet Union and China, where Wu emigrated from.

Wu has been promoting the accusation that Musk is a serial felon for a while now. On MS NOW, he went on an anti-Musk tirade with a long list of accusations, but it was all atmospherics and nothing specific.

TX congressman Gene Wu says the new Democrat majority in Texas wants Elon Musk investigated and prosecuted: "The word is PROSECUTE." "Every single sacred rule we have, he has found some way to break it or bend it. And we're tired of it." "Everywhere that Elon Musk goes in Texas, whether it's SpaceX, whether it's X AI, whatever it is, there is controversy and illegality that follows it everywhere." What illegality? Of course Wu doesn't say. That's because the 'crime' Elon committed is funding Republican campaigns in Texas. That's what they believe deserves punishment. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 8, 2026

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"He said the word 'persecution.' I think he's got the wrong word. The word is called 'prosecution.'"

"Every single sacred rule we have, he has found some way to break it or bend it. And we're tired of it."



"Everywhere that Elon Musk goes in Texas, whether it's SpaceX, whether it's xAI, whatever it is, there is controversy and illegality that follows it everywhere."



On categories: "They find that they're dumping toxic waste, they're dumping trash, they're doing something, they're cutting down into [wildlife] preserves, whatever it is."

"Whatever it is."

Show me the man, and I will find you the crime.

Elissa Slotkin has promised the same approach to lawfare at the federal level as Wu has at the state level. And the point is clear: if you cross us, we will make your life hell and aim to put you in jail. It's the "Pour encourager les autres" style of leadership: hang the exemplar, and others fall in line.

ON UCHICAGO CAMPUS: U.S. Senator from Michigan Elissa Slotkin hopes planned political prosecutions of republican leaders will scare young conservatives from getting involved in politics. @ElissaSlotkin https://t.co/p7NBJpDcQW — The Chicago Thinker (@ThinkerChicago) October 17, 2026

It's the common thread of tyrannical rule. The fascists used it, and the communists did, too. Totalitarians can't police the speech and actions of everybody, but if you track and punish enough dissenters, the rest will fall in line. That is precisely what Slotkin was saying, again quite openly.

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In one sense, it is remarkable that Democrats and leftists would be so open about it, but in another, it isn't. Outside of conservative media, everybody else will be applauding, including Pravda. And saying it has the added benefit of making the strategy clear to the targeted ones.

The Democrats want conservatives to know that nobody is safe anywhere, no matter who they are. Not because they actually committed a crime that would normally be prosecuted, but because they crossed the Democrats and are in for punishment.

Levrantiy Beria would be proud, and if he were alive, would sign up with Marc Elias' law firm to lend a hand.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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