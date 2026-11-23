Who needs to be 'elected' as the leader of your country anymore, to do precisely what you want when you move into the prime minister's digs?

Mark Carney was the first kind of stunning example. You'll remember when the Syrupean Liberal Party snatched the diminutive financial whiz out of his globalist banking bubble and dubbed Carney 'prime minister' after weepy Justin 'Fidelito' Trudeau's long overdue resignation. And so he remained for months, until sensing political opportunity at Peter Poilievre's frozen state of panic in the face of Trump's 51st state jibes. Carney called a general election, which the liberals won. At last, the legitimacy of the national ballot box.

Advertisement

Carney's been off and running away from the United States, begging everyone and anyone from China to the European Union to take Canada...PLEASE.

Andy Burnham, on the other hand, was installed by his party as prime minister after they arranged a quick little Parliament seat pick-up for him so he'd qualify, and carried Keir Starmer out of No. 10 in a metaphorical black shroud.

Cheerful Andy, known for his dapper looks and winning smile, now had the keys with absolutely no responsibility to anyone but himself.

What to do, what to do?

The first thing he did was rehire a bunch of Starmer's either cast-offs or some who had to resign because of improprieties with bothersome items like tax dodging, fraud convictions, and unpaid fees. I called them 'Starmer's gypsies, tramp and skeeves.'

WHATEVER

And then he promised the British people, 'help is coming!'

By which, in so many words, he meant 'You're boned.'

Letting prisoners of the worst stripe out early, the welcome sign for migrant boats from France is lit, the 'you'll shut up and take them' sign for tiny villages is also lit ('fairness,' you see), the 'locked in your homes' order went out to facilitate transporting the uninvited raft-riding visitors, and the United States just left, not once but twice - the list goes on and on.

What had really caught people's attention was a meeting Burnham had scheduled for this past Friday with another unelected autocrat, Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president. He'd dropped hints about his plans for their discussions, and then coyly walked them back.

But what had folks mostly concerned was the fact that all of his weaselly argle-bargle leading up to the summit was...oh, what's the word?

Ah - directly contradictory to what his campaign rhetoric had been prior to attaining that needed MP seat to become the appointed prime minister - accepting the will of the voters.

The 'voters' had determined that Brexit was what they wanted, and Burnham assured everyone prior to assuming the prime minister's mantle that voters mattered.

Guy's such a kidder. Part of his charm.

"I am not proposing that the UK considers rejoining the EU. I respect the decision that was made at the referendum." Andy Burnham, campaigning in May. Tonight he'll say: "The Brexit we were given has not worked. We have lost more than we have gained." And Friday's deals would have Britain following changing EU rules on food and carbon. Respecting the vote, or rejoining in all but name? 🎥 @BBCPolitics — WasAcop (@WasAcop) November 16, 2026

On Friday, Andy had a pen...

Breaking news: Andy Burnham has agreed a long-awaited deal to start unpicking Brexit. https://t.co/cfq18HGyyB https://t.co/lFSWaR7oGF — Financial Times (@FT) November 20, 2026

...and he wasn't afraid to use it.

🚨 BREAKING: Andy Burnham announces the EU deal in Brussels "This agreement is in tune with public opinion in the UK" https://t.co/ddVUBxYPZk — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 20, 2026

As far as playing 'Name That Tune,' his sheet music was very different from what people back in Britain were shrieking off of.

People started fact-checking 'the deal's' rumored cost savings for British consumers, which was supposed to be the whole point of the exercise, right?

@afneil Is obvious to everyone, reducing costs going towards the EU won't help a single UK shopper. French shoppers on the other hand. Bon mangé — North_Lites (@North_Lites) November 22, 2026

Burnham's ministers, now that the ink is safely on paper, are reverting to the 'minor mistakes in the #mathz were made...' phase... suckers.

Already the Burnham government line on food prices has changed — in under 24 hours! No longer are ministers claiming the EU ‘reset’ will mean cheaper food prices. Now it will ‘bear down’ on supermarket costs. But ‘we can’t guarantee that means cheaper food.’ So the reset will increase supermarket profits. Cheaper food? Not so much.

Burnham made a big show of killing Starmer's Digital ID scheme when he got into office. Burnham, champion of British privacy and freedom!

And beleaguered Brits, under constant assault from Big Brother, heaved a sigh of relief.

HEH

BUT WE HAVE TO HAVE IT CUZ EU #RULEZ!

Good morning to all. The most dangerous thing about Andy Burnham’s quiet march back toward the EU that nobody is talking about is buried in the small print. Four months after scrapping UK digital IDs, he just came back from Brussels with a deal putting EU "digital wallets" right back on the table. Remember when Burnham entered Downing Street in July? one of his very first headline acts was killing off Keir Starmer's deeply unpopular BritCard digital ID scheme after nearly three million people signed a petition against it. Voters assumed the fight over state-backed digital IDs was finished. Yet tucked inside the official EU-UK Summit joint statement signed in Brussels on Friday is an agreement to launch a new Digital Partnership early next year covering "digital wallets and credentials," "trust services," and "online safety" under what Brussels calls a "common structure." Anyone who actually follows how the European Union regulates knows you cannot step inside a "common structure" with Brussels and pretend you are exempt from its rules. Under EU eIDAS law, Brussels is actively forcing every member state to build European Digital Identity Wallets right now. Once Britain links its digital credentials and trust services to EU technical standards, Andy Burnham will not be able to run from European regulation, regardless of what he claims on British television. As former UK deputy chief negotiator Oliver Lewis warned last night, Burnham scrapped Britain's own digital ID only to bring the European Union's version back into play four months later. The British public openly rejected digital ID cards when Westminster tried to impose them directly. People need to pay attention right now before Burnham sneaks the exact same system in through the back door wrapped inside an EU reset. — Felicity Campbell (@feli_campbell) November 23, 2026

Advertisement

...Four months after scrapping UK digital IDs, he just came back from Brussels with a deal putting EU "digital wallets" right back on the table. Remember when Burnham entered Downing Street in July? one of his very first headline acts was killing off Keir Starmer's deeply unpopular BritCard digital ID scheme after nearly three million people signed a petition against it. Voters assumed the fight over state-backed digital IDs was finished. Yet tucked inside the official EU-UK Summit joint statement signed in Brussels on Friday is an agreement to launch a new Digital Partnership early next year covering "digital wallets and credentials," "trust services," and "online safety" under what Brussels calls a "common structure." Anyone who actually follows how the European Union regulates knows you cannot step inside a "common structure" with Brussels and pretend you are exempt from its rules. Under EU eIDAS law, Brussels is actively forcing every member state to build European Digital Identity Wallets right now. Once Britain links its digital credentials and trust services to EU technical standards, Andy Burnham will not be able to run from European regulation, regardless of what he claims on British television. As former UK deputy chief negotiator Oliver Lewis warned last night, Burnham scrapped Britain's own digital ID only to bring the European Union's version back into play four months later. The British public openly rejected digital ID cards when Westminster tried to impose them directly. People need to pay attention right now before Burnham sneaks the exact same system in through the back door wrapped inside an EU reset.

Think electricity is expensive now?

🚨Burnham’s EU carbon link will make Britain’s electricity more expensive Andy Burnham has agreed to tie Britain’s carbon market to the European Union’s from 2028. The EU currently charges about 15 per cent more for carbon permits than the UK. Once the systems are linked, British prices are expected to rise towards that higher European level. This will hit electricity bills because gas still produces nearly half of the UK’s power on many days. In Britain’s market the last plant needed to meet demand sets the price for every unit of electricity. That plant is almost always a gas station. Raise the carbon cost of running those stations and the wholesale price of power rises for everyone — homes, factories and shops — even when the electricity itself comes from wind, nuclear or solar. Ministers claim the deal will protect exporters from new EU border taxes. The clearer reality is that ordinary households and energy-using businesses will pay more so a smaller group of exporters can avoid Brussels charges. By surrendering the ability to set a lower independent carbon price, the government is handing one of the biggest drivers of electricity costs to European rules. The choice has been made: closer alignment with Brussels over cheaper power for Britain. — Enough’s Enough (@Enoughsenough00) November 20, 2026

Advertisement

...Once the systems are linked, British prices are expected to rise towards that higher European level. This will hit electricity bills because gas still produces nearly half of the UK’s power on many days. In Britain’s market the last plant needed to meet demand sets the price for every unit of electricity. That plant is almost always a gas station. Raise the carbon cost of running those stations and the wholesale price of power rises for everyone — homes, factories and shops — even when the electricity itself comes from wind, nuclear or solar. Ministers claim the deal will protect exporters from new EU border taxes. The clearer reality is that ordinary households and energy-using businesses will pay more so a smaller group of exporters can avoid Brussels charges. By surrendering the ability to set a lower independent carbon price, the government is handing one of the biggest drivers of electricity costs to European rules. The choice has been made: closer alignment with Brussels over cheaper power for Britain.

Former prime ministers are speaking out against the 'deal' Burnham has negotiated for the whole of his country without being elected or even asked to do so.

And, as more details of his less-than-brilliant negotiating skills emerge - the term in common usage is 'ambushed by Brussels' - Burnham is scrambling to stop the Brexit reset bleeding already.

Five of Britain's former prime ministers have warned Andy Burnham not to rejoin the EU. Former Tory PMs accused him of making an 'utterly shameful' attempt to reopen Brexit wounds and 'fight the arguments of the past'. Even ex-Labour premier Sir Tony Blair said the UK should not rejoin unless the EU reforms and allows more innovation on technology. Their interventions came as Mr Burnham was pictured at a football match in the Netherlands yesterday on the fourth day of his European tour after he was humiliated in Brussels. On Friday, the Prime Minister boasted he had 'reset' Britain's relationship with the EU after striking deals on food and agriculture, youth mobility and carbon emissions. But it emerged that he had been ambushed by Brussels, which forced him into major concessions and made the deal contingent on cheaper university fees for EU students. In his first intervention on Europe since leaving office, former Tory PM Rishi Sunak warned that the British public would not thank Mr Burnham for reopening the Brexit debate.

Advertisement

A deal for the whole country, contingent on allowing 100,000 EUROPEAN students into England cheaper.

🚨VAT on Private School Fees Forces Thousands of Pupils Out While Burnham Exempts EU Students from New University Charge Labour’s 20% VAT on private school fees has already cut pupil numbers by tens of thousands and closed more than 100 independent schools, pricing many British families out of places. Prime Minister Andy Burnham now plans to exempt EU students from a £925-a-year levy universities must pay on each foreign enrollee from 2028. That levy is meant to raise money for grants for disadvantaged UK students; the exemption risks costing the Treasury over £100 million a year. British families lose school places and pay the price while EU students walk into UK universities free of the new charge. — Enough’s Enough (@Enoughsenough00) November 23, 2026

...closed more than 100 independent schools, pricing many British families out of places. Prime Minister Andy Burnham now plans to exempt EU students from a £925-a-year levy universities must pay on each foreign enrollee from 2028. That levy is meant to raise money for grants for disadvantaged UK students; the exemption risks costing the Treasury over £100 million a year. British families lose school places and pay the price while EU students walk into UK universities free of the new charge.

BRILLIANT WORK

Man. Those guys are old fuddy-duddies stuck in the past, Burnham said.

"They can't face up to the bad deal that they did." Prime Minister Andy Burnham has accused the six predecessors who have warned him against reopening Brexit talks of being "stuck in the past". https://t.co/WferMTDboF 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube https://t.co/kHGpJRmx1v — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 23, 2026

And then threw himself a little TikTok interview at No. 10 to up his own cool factor.

Andy Burnham's desperation for TikTok plaudits plunged to depressing new depths last week. In one of the most egregious attempts by his social media spads to turn the Prime Minister into a celebrity, influencer Luke Hamnett was invited into No. 10 to recreate Hugh Grant's 'Jump' dance scene from Love Actually. He was then given 20 minutes with Our And-eh for a podcast interview. The Pulitzer Prize-worthy inquisition included Hamnett telling Burnham: 'I really, really do think you're doing a really good job, and I won't just blow smoke up your ass, I'm genuinely just saying that I think you're doing a great job.' ✍️ Steerpike Article | https://t.co/A7FHnqHeoi | @MrSteerpike — The Spectator (@spectator) November 23, 2026

Advertisement

...influencer Luke Hamnett was invited into No. 10 to recreate Hugh Grant's 'Jump' dance scene from Love Actually. He was then given 20 minutes with Our And-eh for a podcast interview. The Pulitzer Prize-worthy inquisition included Hamnett telling Burnham: 'I really, really do think you're doing a really good job, and I won't just blow smoke up your ass, I'm genuinely just saying that I think you're doing a great job.' ✍️ Steerpike

That should smooth over any ruffled feathers about an unelected bureaucrat signing away the sovereign rights of a nation and its people.

Oh, b-b-b-baby - they ain't seen nuthin' there yet.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining HotAir VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.