Destination Color Revolution: Elissa Slotkin's Trip to Eastern Europe Was Preparation for 2027

Elissa Slotkin is one of the CIA Democrats whose political mission is rewriting America's social contract.

Slotkin entered the national consciousness as a key player in the "Seditious Six" video, in which she and five other National Security-linked leftist Democrats urged members of the military to join The Resistance and consider violating their orders if they deemed them "illegal."

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It was an odd video, since when pressed, Slotkin couldn't name a single "illegal" order Trump had given, making the entire framing about preparing soldiers to disobey in general, rather than any in particular. We call that "preparing the ground," and there's been an awful lot of that going on over the past year.

New Airline Class https://t.co/65RQcsAzQR — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) November 1, 2026

One doesn't just tell members of the military or intelligence community to prepare themselves to disobey orders out of the blue and for no reason, and the Seditious Six video was released after weeks of Democrats claiming that Trump's strikes against drug runners were illegal.

But when pressed, Slotkin backed off, having accomplished her goal: laying the groundwork.

As DataRepublican has been dropping evidence of an NGO network made up of people whose line of work was creating color revolutions in foreign countries, war-gaming and planning for one here in the United States, a lot of naive people keep insisting that "it can't happen here." Perhaps it can't, but these people sure are acting like they are going to give it the old college try.

Susan Rice offers a taste of what’s coming should the left retake power — promises Democrats will punish corporations and other institutions who have “taken a knee to Trump.” “It’s not going to end well for them." “If these corporations think that the Democrats, when they come back in power, are going to play by the old rules…they’ve got another thing coming." “There will be an accountability agenda." “This is not going to be an instance of forgive and forget." — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 20, 2026

Susan Rice offers a taste of what’s coming should the left retake power — promises Democrats will punish corporations and other institutions who have “taken a knee to Trump.” “It’s not going to end well for them." “If these corporations think that the Democrats, when they come back in power, are going to play by the old rules…they’ve got another thing coming." “There will be an accountability agenda." “This is not going to be an instance of forgive and forget."

They have built plans, a well-funded NGO complex, have met with Democrat governors describing how to mobilize their National Guards to challenge federal authority, hold meetings on Zoom of which we have videos, and have been bragging to the media about how they are going to "save democracy," and now we learn via a Townhall undercover video that Elissa Slotkin took a trip to Europe to learn how to use an "Iron Broom" to put Trump's people in jail.

UNDERCOVER: ELISSA SLOTKIN LAYS OUT DEMOCRATS' LAWFARE PLAN IF THEY WIN THE MAJORITY! "We have a list of, like, the 'signature cases.' So the things where it's, like, so egregious, such a violation of law, such a corruption case... in every committee, there will be the 'signature cases' where we hold people accountable." "I just went to Hungary. I went over to Budapest because they just got rid of their authoritarian leader after 16 years. And I'm like, how did you handle 16 years of corruption? We don't have that much, but we have so much." She named the targets: the White House ballroom, the reflecting pool renovation, "$200 million from the Defense Department." "So that's what you'll see basically in January." — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 30, 2026

UNDERCOVER: ELISSA SLOTKIN LAYS OUT DEMOCRATS' LAWFARE PLAN IF THEY WIN THE MAJORITY! "We have a list of, like, the 'signature cases.' So the things where it's, like, so egregious, such a violation of law, such a corruption case... in every committee, there will be the 'signature cases' where we hold people accountable." "I just went to Hungary. I went over to Budapest because they just got rid of their authoritarian leader after 16 years. And I'm like, how did you handle 16 years of corruption? We don't have that much, but we have so much." She named the targets: the White House ballroom, the reflecting pool renovation, "$200 million from the Defense Department." "So that's what you'll see basically in January."

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Democrats have spent a lot of time mumbling about "affordability" during the campaign, but their real agenda is bringing down Trump and everybody around him. That is what all their proxies are saying, putting out lists of people they intend to jail and of companies they intend to seize.

Kara Swisher adds DOGE's "Big Balls" to the Democrat target list. "They could just pick a few people. To me, that's the way you go. You pick like a Hegseth, a Musk, and I don't know, Big Balls." "Rather than go for Trump, go for everybody." "Make it so broad that exhausts people who just do want to move on." They're now just casually naming random people that did things they didn't like. The ever-growing investigation wishlist now includes Trump family, donors, friends, supporters, allies and DOGE employees. And it won't stop there. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 29, 2026

Kara Swisher adds DOGE's "Big Balls" to the Democrat target list. "They could just pick a few people. To me, that's the way you go. You pick like a Hegseth, a Musk, and I don't know, Big Balls." "Rather than go for Trump, go for everybody." "Make it so broad that exhausts people who just do want to move on." They're now just casually naming random people that did things they didn't like. The ever-growing investigation wishlist now includes Trump family, donors, friends, supporters, allies and DOGE employees. And it won't stop there.

Slotkin herself told David Axelrod that her goal is to scare every young person out of politics by making it clear that they will become targets of the Democrats if they get involved with the Trump administration. She took a lot of heat for that, and some people say she walked it back, but "walking it back" means nothing to the people she wanted to reach: even the prospect of being the target of a congressional witch hunt will most certainly scare most young Republicans away, just as businessmen being told that there will be no "forgive and forget" if they are at all associated with Trump serves the purpose.

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"THIS IS ABOUT TRYING TO TERRIFY YOUNG PEOPLE" @ClayTravis argues that threatening young White House aides with prosecution for serving in the administration crosses a line https://t.co/qtytY4ZEEF — The Faulkner Focus (@FaulknerFocus) October 20, 2026

Democrats are now demanding that Musk be stripped of his companies, that he be jailed, and at minimum he will spend the next two years living in Washington while they investigate him and drag him before committees.

The Bulwark crew is absolutely ecstatic over the idea of investigations and prosecutions of Elon Musk. Can barely contain themselves: "He has a body count like a f*cking war criminal. We start with the US Congress and it ends at The Hague for Elon Musk." "You've got $1 trillion, asshole. Start spending it on lawyers." "You don't hate him nearly enough." "There has been a series of meetings among House Democrats. Do you know what they're doing? Yes. They're carving up jurisdictions for who is going to Subpoena him to testify before which of them and for what." "Get a townhouse, big guy. Got a lot of nice brownstones right there by Capitol Hill." "Elon! You motherf*cker! You better pack a lunch cause your ass is gonna be living in the Capitol starting January of 2027." "I feel like my guys, Robert Garcia and Jamie Raskin are f*cking ready. They're loaded for bear." Same kind of people that've cried endlessly about the weaponization of justice are absolutely salivating over the idea of weaponizing justice against their political opposition. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 23, 2026

The Bulwark crew is absolutely ecstatic over the idea of investigations and prosecutions of Elon Musk. Can barely contain themselves: "He has a body count like a f*cking war criminal. We start with the US Congress and it ends at The Hague for Elon Musk." "You've got $1 trillion, asshole. Start spending it on lawyers." "You don't hate him nearly enough." "There has been a series of meetings among House Democrats. Do you know what they're doing? Yes. They're carving up jurisdictions for who is going to Subpoena him to testify before which of them and for what." "Get a townhouse, big guy. Got a lot of nice brownstones right there by Capitol Hill." "Elon! You motherf*cker! You better pack a lunch cause your ass is gonna be living in the Capitol starting January of 2027." "I feel like my guys, Robert Garcia and Jamie Raskin are f*cking ready. They're loaded for bear." Same kind of people that've cried endlessly about the weaponization of justice are absolutely salivating over the idea of weaponizing justice against their political opposition.

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None of this is idle. The infrastructure is already there. Members of Congress are teeing all this up. Governors are signing on, and they will be following the Tim Walz strategy we saw at the beginning of the year. Walz, you recall, talked about being at "war" with the federal government, but at the time he stood alone. A larger group of governors joining together to challenge Washington raises the stakes considerably.

NEW: Robert Reich calls for the "defunding" of Elon Musk, calls for Democrats to go after Musk's companies. "Democrats ought to [start] laying the groundwork for nationalizing Starlink & SpaceX... It should be a public corporation." Does he want Musk to drop another $50M on the midterms? — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 25, 2026

That Elissa Slotkin is taking research trips to Eastern European countries to do on-the-ground research on how to crush the political opposition is just one more indication that these people are deadly serious.

I'm not predicting what these people actually WILL do, because I can't. By their own description, they have "red lines" that will trigger their quasi-coup, and it's hard to interpret what that means. Their claim is that they are just preparing for a Trump-led quasi-coup in which he tosses the Constitution out the window, but as with the "illegal orders" video, nobody can point to anything he has done that qualifies. And these people have decided that they get to determine when a revolt is appropriate.

Capitol agenda: Dem gavels are coming for Elon Musk https://t.co/x7F6oWUtdE — POLITICO (@politico) October 20, 2026

It is, by any standard, sedition, since they are openly planning to replace the elected government and turn the legal process against their political enemies. But the media are portraying it as "saving democracy," as they will portray the moves to replace the Senate (already a proposal), lock in a permanent Democrat majority by making DC and Puerto Rico states, and to "Trump-proof" America.

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Can they do any of this? I don't know. Will they try? Again, I don't know.

But all the preparations are there. None of them is especially secret — these NGOs, staffed by former USAID, military, law-enforcement, and intelligence operatives — all exist and are well-funded. They developed the capability and are bragging about it. It's not the socialists or anarchists you should worry about; they are just Brownshirts. It's the color revolution people who mobilize them as part of their movement.

That is scary.

One thing these people always refer to is the 3.5 percent rule: if 3.5 percent of people take it to the streets, a government will fall. They have plans to mobilize those people.

Are you prepared to be part of a counter-3.5 percent, ready to protest for our Constitution? Passivity in the face of aggression guarantees that they win.

We certainly don't want a Civil War, although it's unclear whether they do or not. Their definition of "nonviolent" doesn't match mine; that's for sure. But I do expect civil disturbance. We should be prepared.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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