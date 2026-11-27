Will Ilhan Omar – er, Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, or Ilhan Whatshername – face justice in the new year? Developments continue to emerge in the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security joint investigation into Ilhan's origins, identity, and potential ties to welfare fraud in the Twin Cities. Early this week, a federal judge unsealed redacted filings in the DOJ application for a search warrant targeting Omar's home, which showed a significant amount of detail on the directions the probe has taken.

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Late on Wednesday, the New York Post reported that the DOJ already has empaneled a grand jury to review the evidence and potentially return indictments against Omar/Nur Said Elmi:

A federal grand jury has been empaneled in Washington, DC, to consider evidence in Rep. Ilhan Omar’s immigration fraud case, The Post has learned. The panel is hearing evidence obtained by prosecutors in DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s Office and the Minnesota US Attorney’s Office related to possible immigration fraud committed by the Minnesota Democrat or her family members who fled war-torn Somalia in the 1990s, according to sources. Pirro has also suggested federal prosecutors are looking into the finances of Omar and her husband, Tim Mynett. It’s unclear what charges are being pursued against Omar and when the grand jury would be expected to make a decision on whether to hand up an indictment.

If the DOJ has taken the case to the grand jury, investigators must believe they have a case for an indictment. A reporter asked Attorney General Todd Blanche to explain the charges he's pursuing and a timeline for the indictment. Blanche brusquely shrugged off the question, reminding the reporter of DOJ policy to refrain from commenting on active investigations and targets.

Outgoing House Oversight chair James Comer (R-KY) isn't as shy. Comer told Newsmax's Rob Finnerty that the DOJ has Ilhan Whatshername dead to rights on two separate investigative tracks, and that he expects an indictment to drop soon (via PJ Media's Matt Margolis):

@JamesComer believes @Ilhan Omar will be indicted. https://t.co/rwZrA5Axux — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) November 27, 2026

"No, I think an indictment's coming," Comer told Newsmax. "They, they've got her on two fronts. First of all is the immigration fraud, which, that's something that the Department of Justice and Homeland Security have been, working together on. The other is the, the welfare fraud, and that's something that the House Oversight Committee worked on until Hakeem Jeffries was, crying foul because, according to our rules, only the Ethics Committee is supposed to investigate other members, and waiting on the Ethics Committee to do anything is like watching paint dry, it takes a long time." "But with respect to the Department of Justice, I think they're zeroed in on this. People want criminals held accountable," Comer continued. "If she's lied on her age, if she's lied on her name, if she's lied to get her brother and other family members in, if she's lied to defraud the government in welfare and in Medicaid, then she should be held accountable regardless of who she is and the title of U.S. Congressperson."

If the DOJ has empaneled a grand jury to review the case, then one or more indictments are a safe bet. Grand juries are usually one-sided affairs, with prosecutors presenting a case before judges rule on admissibility of evidence and testimony. Defenses are usually absent (although not always), as defendants usually wait before showing their hand in rebutting the government's case. That's why people often scoff that prosecutors can indict a ham sandwich in a grand jury process. That's an overstatement – grand juries have frustrated prosecutors on occasion – but it's still more true than not.

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Indictments are just one step, however. Prosecutors still have to get the case to trial, and judges have a nasty habit of applying rules of evidence and deciding matters such as statutes of limitation. Even if Blanche's team has a bulletproof case for trial, though, Ilhan Whatshername and her legal team have plenty of options to slow progress toward a trial to a crawl. They may well try to delay the proceedings for the next two years in hope that a Democrat wins the next presidential election and that the next administration's AG decides to drop the case.

The clock is ticking, in other words. The question is not just whether the DOJ can indict Ilhan Omar/Nur Said Elmi, but whether it can get her into court to face the music before the music stops in January 2029.

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