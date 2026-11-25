I got a little tab in my browser going "jing-a-ling-a-ling," want to send you an e-mail, baby, I'll give you a link ...

🚨 BREAKING: Elon Musk's SpaceX just got FCC approval for 1 MILLION satellites to build DATA CENTERS IN SPACE, a first in U.S. history Major win! ELON: "Much appreciated. This will be a great asset to America and the world." FCC CHAIRMAN BRENDAN CARR: "America is leading the world into the era of super intelligence. Under President Trump's leadership, the United States is moving decisively to ensure that this breakthrough technology creates opportunity, drives investment, and delivers lasting benefits for the American people." The solar-powered "Starmind" constellation will process massive amounts of AI data in orbit and beam it back down to Earth America is WINNING the SI race and we aren't stopping! 🇺🇸 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 25, 2026

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FCC CHAIRMAN BRENDAN CARR: "America is leading the world into the era of super intelligence. Under President Trump's leadership, the United States is moving decisively to ensure that this breakthrough technology creates opportunity, drives investment, and delivers lasting benefits for the American people." The solar-powered "Starmind" constellation will process massive amounts of AI data in orbit and beam it back down to Earth America is WINNING the SI race and we aren't stopping! 🇺🇸

Ed: Yes, this is legit. See below.

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Reuters: The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday said it was authorizing Elon Musk's SpaceX to deploy 1 million satellites for data centers in space.

SpaceX earlier this year sought permission to deploy up to 1 million orbital compute modules to process massive amounts of data to be used on Earth. The FCC said it was approving the SpaceX “Starmind” constellation to help meet rapidly growing demand for AI computing.

Ed: That's one way to get around NIMBYism here on Luddite Earth. That would make space even more crowded, and that may have some implications for Musk's other extraterrestrial ambitions. It also will eliminate a significant number of jobs that might have been created for ground-based facilities, at least in the short term. Perhaps the current knee-jerk opposition to data centers will dissipate now that the midterms are over and demagogues don't need to drive voter turnout with that particular social panic.

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My drone video of the #Iowa detonation moments ago. #detonation #army https://t.co/CNnbJ8sgwo — James Wilson (@nmjameswilson) November 25, 2026

Ed: It appears that the US Army understands munitions disposal. It also appears that very few others do. Before the detonation, this was the coverage ...

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Politico: The toxic plume of lead dust that is due to sweep over a 150-square-mile swath of the Midwest Wednesday morning is only the latest environmental crisis on Iowans’ minds. And the Army’s decision to proceed has sparked outrage among the president’s Make America Healthy Again supporters, whose favored gubernatorial candidate lost three weeks ago.

The fallout from the Army’s detonation of nearly five tons of explosive materials at an ammunition plant in Middletown, Iowa, comes at a moment when residents are already deeply worried about the state’s rising cancer rate — the second highest in the country — and the role that environmental pollutants might play in it.

“We have just been taking it on the chin from a health standpoint for decades,” Zach Lahn, the Republican candidate for Iowa governor who lost his election bid to Democrat Rob Sand, told POLITICO.

“The fact that this is happening alongside all of these other issues that we’ve been having happening in the state, I think has caused the attention to this matter to be greatly amplified because the people in the state are just tired of having more environmental exposures that increase their likelihood of developing sickness,” Lahn said.

Ed: Maybe we should wait to start claiming the end of the health-issues world. The drone footage above does not indicate that Iowa will get hit with a 150-square-mile swath of lethal lead poisoning. At least right now, there doesn't appear to be any threat at all ...

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🚨 UPDATE: The EPA has detected NO LEAD in the air in a test taken 15 minutes following the Amy's controlled detonation of lead azide in Iowa Additionally, EPA Administrator @LeeMZeldin says "the lead levels are coming in so low that it is equaling no detection. And that's coming from some sensors closest to the detonation still at 'no detect.'" Let's hope it stays that way. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 25, 2026

... And that's coming from some sensors closest to the detonation still at 'no detect.'" Let's hope it stays that way.

Ed: To be fair, the US Army chose to err on the side of caution by asking nearby communities to get MERV 11+ filters for home HVAC systems, just in case. That certainly had people worried. As it turned out, though, the Army had prepared well for the destruction of these munitions, which was apparently long overdue. Read on ...

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Fox News: ATF Director Robert Cekada said the lead azide was first brought to the munitions plant in Middletown at some point in 2009, right around the time the U.S. military was beginning to phase out the combustible material due to its extreme volatility.

The Army discovered that the lead azide had begun to crystallize during a routine inspection in March, Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle has said.

The Army initially considered hiring a private firm to neutralize the explosives using chemicals, as well as options for thermal treatment or relocation. However, officials determined that opening the unstable barrels to add chemicals risked triggering an immediate explosion, leading them to pursue a controlled detonation instead.

NEW: A senior Trump administration official is blaming the Obama administration for this morning’s planned detonation of unstable lead azide at a U.S. Army facility in Iowa. On background to @FoxNews: "Obama put the materials there & Improperly stored them. We alone discovered them. But for us it would never have been discovered. It can’t be moved or neutralized. The administration saved the country from a calamity. Obama should never ever have moved them to Iowa. They needed to be disposed of in 2009. By the time we found them they were past critical." — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 25, 2026

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"Obama put the materials there & Improperly stored them. We alone discovered them. But for us it would never have been discovered. It can’t be moved or neutralized. The administration saved the country from a calamity. Obama should never ever have moved them to Iowa. They needed to be disposed of in 2009. By the time we found them they were past critical."

Ed: I get that the materials may not have been stored properly, but that was also seventeen years ago, too. Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and Trump again had the opportunities to deal with it. The good news is that the situation has now been resolved before it spontaneously created the catastrophe everyone expected. What's the point of passing blame now for something that ended up not happening?

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"THAT WAS IT? WHAT?" An AP hot mic picked up the reaction to the Iowa detonation, and it wasn't exactly awe. "The other one's bigger than that?" https://t.co/RYzJdB1XX8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 25, 2026

Ed: Were they expecting an earth-shattering kaboom? Like the one in Pittsburgh today?

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WOW — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) November 25, 2026

Ed: I can't wait for my next podcast with Andrew Malcolm. He'll make sure to bring it up. I have never seen anything like this as an NFL fan (and especially a Steeler fan) for more than 50 years. Bear in mind that the Steelers reportedly brought McCarthy in to keep Rodgers on the field this season. Matt Vespa has more at The Mothership, AKA Townhall. Apparently Rodgers isn't the only player unhappy with McCarthy in the locker room, either.

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NY Times: The divide among Democrats on Israel is hanging over a tense fight about who should lead the party in the Senate next year, pitting Chris Van Hollen, one of the most vocal critics of the Jewish state in the chamber, against Chuck Schumer, one of its most ardent backers.

Mr. Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat, was elected to Congress two decades ago as a candidate who accepted contributions from donors to AIPAC, the pro-Israel lobbying group. He led campaign committees in both the House and Senate, where he backed candidates funded by the group. But in recent years, he turned sharply against Israel — even before others in his party — as its right-wing government instituted hard-line policies and carried out an aggressive military campaign in Gaza after the Hamas-led attacks on Oct. 7, 2023. ...

Mr. Van Hollen, 67, frames his run as an attempt to upend the status quo in Washington. In an interview, he said the leadership race was not about Israel. But he conceded that criticism of the Jewish state and powerful players aligned with it resonated with voters who want to get big money and special interests out of politics.

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“A couple of members have raised to me the fact that they’ve gotten calls from AIPAC members urging them to vote for the current leader,” he said, referring to Mr. Schumer. “AIPAC is an example of a special interest working to try to get their way, in this case provide unconditional American taxpayer support to the government of Israel. It’s one piece of a much larger set of issues.”

Ed: Yes, how dare the U.S. support an ally against a genocidal enemy after an unprovoked paroxysm of rape and murder that cost 1200 lives, the worst single-day loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust. This isn't about Netanyahu; it's about a Jewish state that exists to protect Jews. Van Hollen and the progressives backing him want Israel to keep surrendering to Hamas and to allow the terrorists to rebuild their terror structure in Gaza. And Schumer is not much more than a fair-weather friend to Israel at this point anyway.

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Only started to look, but insane stuff in those files: ㆍUSAID was funding social media "monitors" in 20 countries and flagging content to tech platforms ㆍUSAID was drafting partnership language with Facebook to prevent "destabilizers" in political transition ㆍSamantha Power working with Ro Tucci (from the Democracy Files) to "counter disinformation" And the weirdest one of all... USAID was passing around talking points on justifying censorship by "framing in terms of foreign malign influence" because they aren't allowed to just arbitrarily censor social media otherwise — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 25, 2026

ㆍSamantha Power working with Ro Tucci (from the Democracy Files) to "counter disinformation" And the weirdest one of all... USAID was passing around talking points on justifying censorship by "framing in terms of foreign malign influence" because they aren't allowed to just arbitrarily censor social media otherwise

Ed: Keep an eye on this. Data Republican has a new book coming out, too.

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Jon Levine at The Free Beacon: "One of the reasons I first ran for the Senate in 1972 was that I was angered by a growing pattern of lies coming out of Washington. Richard Nixon, then president, was creating one smoke screen after another to cover up the Watergate scandal," Biden offered loftily in the book’s second chapter, "A Promise Kept."

The only issue is that the burglary at Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate Office Building—which triggered the subsequent scandal and cover-up—took place on June 17, 1972, months after Biden announced his 1972 Senate campaign in Delaware.

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A line-by-line Free Beacon analysis of Promise Me, America found so many errors and false statements it suggests that the book was not fact-checked, a scenario that has become common in publishing. It’s also unclear who wrote the book, as no one ghostwriter is credited. One review, in the U.K. Observer, said that "this book is rather obviously written by committee … the same ex-West Wing machine that scripted Biden’s presidency in real time."

Ed: Nonsense. I have it on good Protection Racket Media authority that this book is Sharp As a Tack™, runs rings around other memoirs twice its size, and that evidence of lies and errors are just Cheap Fakes. More seriously, the proliferation of false claims and bad arguments at least carries the authenticity of Joe Biden, not just in his later years but throughout his entire career.

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Smoking hot GDP in Q3. The Q3 GDP data was revised up to 4.3% Consumer spending (+4.2%) and business investment (+16.1% for non-residential biz investment!) were even stronger than we thought. As @ernietedeschi and others point out, the AI boom is boosting growth, but the main story is still consumer spending. Q3 was the peak of the tax refund/cut spending. This level of GDP probably won't be sustained in 2027. A slowdown in AI investment is likely, and many consumers don't have much cushion left to handle higher prices. — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) November 25, 2026

As @ernietedeschi and others point out, the AI boom is boosting growth, but the main story is still consumer spending. Q3 was the peak of the tax refund/cut spending. This level of GDP probably won't be sustained in 2027. A slowdown in AI investment is likely, and many consumers don't have much cushion left to handle higher prices.

Ed: I suspect part of the slowdown in 2027 will be the issues that Heather identifies here, but some of it will come from concerned investors over the Democrats' legislative agenda. We've been seeing signals in the markets for the last three weeks to that trend, even before Jensen Huang got caught with his pants down. Speaking of which ...

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WSJ: There was no evidence a Chinese tech executive who had an affair with Jensen Huang was directed by Chinese intelligence to spy on the Nvidia CEO, U.S. officials told congressional staffers in a highly classified briefing Tuesday.

In fact, people familiar with the discussion said, the current evidence collected by the U.S. suggests Alice Huang and Jensen Huang’s relationship may have been amorous, not a coordinated play by the top U.S. adversary in the race for advanced chips. New information could change that or any other assessments, some of the people said.

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The discussion with congressional staffers, which was a broad overview rather than a detailed intelligence rundown, occurred a day after Jensen Huang was reinstalled as CEO following a pressure campaign from President Trump. The president assured Nvidia that Huang posed no national-security threat. Huang had stepped down earlier this month following reports that the board was preparing to oust him and that he had other affairs, including one with an Nvidia executive.

The CEO’s allies have said that there isn’t sufficient evidence proving Alice Huang is a spy or that Nvidia knew about alleged efforts to smuggle chips to China. Some current and former U.S. officials have said that regardless of what information changed hands, the fact that one of America’s most influential businesspeople had an affair with a woman connected to Chinese intelligence posed national-security risks.

Ed: Gee ... ya think?? Besides, absence of evidence does not equate to evidence of absence. I do not believe in coincidences such as "indispensable tech tycoon just happened to carnally know a much younger woman who occasionally chat up China's intel services." If there is an absence of evidence as to the nature of that contact, it might be because everyone has concluded that it's in their best interests not to look too closely.

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Candidate debates should be less about the moderators and more about the … candidates Moderators should ask fewer questions and be less involved so that candidates are forced to … debate each other Unfortunately, debates are basically group TV interviews Blame the campaigns — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) November 25, 2026

Ed: Yes, please, Democrats, insist on having Hasan Piker as a debate moderator. They got away with buddying up to this antisemitic loon in this cycle, but let's definitely have that association on the table for the next presidential cycle.

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Jonathan Turley: For the incurably woke, holidays can be triggering events, requiring demonstrations of self-loathing and virtue-signaling. The Boston City Council has again rushed to make a parody of itself with the passage of its annual “National Day of Mourning” resolution that denounces the country’s history of colonization and suppression of indigenous peoples. It is not alone. For the inexhaustibly irate, there is much to be thankful for in gatherings that offer captive audiences for performative testimonials and collective condemnations.

While this is the favorite holiday for many of us with great food, family, and football, others insist that it only celebrates a history “steeped in colonialism, violence, and misrepresentation.”

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Wisconsin State Representative and former 2026 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong previously called to “cancel Thanksgiving” and later admitted that she is “not really a fun person.” Indeed, these demonstrations often seem like the reign of the unwanted guests at the holidays — the guests who bring nothing to the dinner beyond self-edifying condemnations of America.

Others have called to ruin Thanksgiving parades and celebrations for “right-wing pilgrims.”

Ed: They're not just incurably woke. They are incurably anti-American. To paraphrase Billy Joel, I'd rather laugh with the winners than cry with the ain'ts – the winners are much more fun. Get stuffed, Boston.

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Trump To Execute All Turkeys Pardoned By Biden's Autopen https://t.co/FvDY38nRyT — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 25, 2026

Ed: Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

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Last night's lyric: "Second Hand News" by Fleetwood Mac. I find it amazing that they kept performing their breakup songs in concert.

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