A long time ago, I had a browser to love; it made me link to tabs I never thought of ...

“[Thanksgiving] is a commemoration of a horrible time in History” - Activist flanked by a grinning Mamdani and Leticia James https://t.co/c4UmcXHSib — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 27, 2026

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Ed: David wrote eloquently on this issue earlier today. Allow me to point out that anyone who doesn't like our history can leave on their own volition. We can't change history, after all; the only reason to keep picking at scabs is to keep them open and acute. That's what these grifters want.

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Kira Davis: In modern America, we have been trained to keep the politics out of family time and just go along to get along. What’s the harm in doing what it takes to keep the peace for just one day?

I used to feel that way, and I have spent a lot of holidays over the years working hard to make sure I kept it light, rarely taking any political bait. That is no small feat given my line of work. And I see the value in that. Surely, a peaceful family gathering is a good one.

However, lately I have begun to see the harm “keeping it light” has done our families and communities. Americans don’t know how to discuss politics in good faith anymore. We have lost the skill of disagreement and argument. The result has not been to make families more cohesive, but to divide many families around the country. It has become a type of permission to judge or behave badly. Some angry political junkies consider the holiday gatherings their one opportunity to “reeducate” their lost loved ones. Often, the response from our put-upon relatives is to simply retreat.

I understand the impulse, but the family dinner table is where most of our early ideas are shaped and sharpened. The breakdown of the modern American family has had the unfortunate consequence of eliminating the family dinner. That has, in turn, eliminated a lot of important conversation. Many families who have managed to stay together seem to have eliminated political discussions entirely, in the name of keeping the peace.

Ed: To some extent, the attempts to keep it light have enabled political bullying. That may cut in both directions, depending on the numbers around the turkey. I'll go by the Men In Black rule: Don't start none, won't be none. The people around our table understand that, and that's good enough for me.

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All other companies: “Happy Thanksgiving” Netflix: Posts two chopped lesbians making out — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) November 26, 2026

Ed: I'm shocked by the lack of diversity in this scene. Why are there no people of color in this ad? Honestly, though, WTF, Netflix? I'd find this just as objectionable as a "Thanksgiving plate" if it were a hetero makeout scene. Read the holiday room, freaks. (Via Twitchy)

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Tom Knighton: On Wednesday, just before Thanksgiving, Musk announced that SpaceX was giving a share of stock to every kid with a Trump account in the country, plus he was matching it with a share of stock from him, personally.

As of when I looked this morning, that amounted to more than $250 being dropped on America’s children right away.

And it finally prompted me to claim my daughter’s account on her behalf. I hadn’t already because she’s too old for the $1,000 seed money, so I didn’t see anything coming of it right away.

This is big.

Because it’s big, at least some people hate it.

Ed: It's the same people who can't abide any expression of gratitude. It's the perpetually aggrieved, the Victim Inc class of activists who spend holidays mourning their privileged lives. As an example ...

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Left: “We need to restribute wealth.” Elon: gives $18B worth of SpaceX shares directly to every child in America Left: “Not like that! It needs to be confiscated and funneled into our fraud machine.” https://t.co/zStbkkR3qd — Kyle Tibbitts (@KyleTibbitts) November 26, 2026

Ed: And in another example ...

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Daily Mail: A 14-year-old Iranian girl was beaten to death by her husband days after giving birth, campaigners have revealed.

Sogand Moshtareki, from the country's Kerman province, was killed on November 6 after she had asked her 20-year-old husband if she could visit her family.

The teenager, who had given birth ten days earlier, had been forced into marriage at the age of 13.

Sogand's husband confessed to her murder and said the motive was 'family disputes', according to the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)'s Women Committee.

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The schoolgirl had recently survived a traffic accident and was still recovering when she gave birth.

The Iran Human Rights (IHR) organisation said they had learned from Sogand's father that her husband had restricted her contact with family and would lock her inside the house when he went out.

Ed: Want to mourn over the holiday? Mourn for something meaningful, like this child's short and brutish life under an Islamist regime that has imprisoned the Iranian people for almost a half-century. The same people mourning American history this week spent the last three years sympathizing with this regime's terror proxy armies and Islamists generally. Count your blessings in light of what real oppression and occupation produces.

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About half a dozen members of Trump's administration now live in DC military housing – a historically high number considering it was rare that any senior civilian officials would live there under past presidents. https://t.co/opPpXUpAyC https://t.co/OgxD1T9vj2 — CNN (@CNN) November 27, 2026

Ed: Gee, why might that be? Could it be because the IRGC has sent assassins to kill administration officials? Could it be that Trump himself has been targeted in three assassination attempts? Could it be because radicals here at home keep threatening violent uprisings? This headline should read, "As radicals get more violent, Trump's Cabinet increasingly moves to secure military bases."

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Threats of violence against ICE agents must stop. Leonard Michael Fierro, 37, of Hacienda Heights, is under arrest for using social media to threaten violence against ICE agents and facilities. In one post he stated: “Let’s get an armed mob together, break out all the detainees, and bulldoze these fucking concentration camps L.A., let’s start with Adelanto! WHO THE FUCK’S WITH ME???” @FBILosAngeles agents uncovered evidence that FIERRO had searched the names of three ICE Agents, two of whom were based in Los Angeles, and researched information related to a site in Adelanto, CA where there is an ICE facility. A search warrant revealed he possessed firearms, ammunition, body armor, and other equipment consistent with plans to carry out an attack. He is federally charged under 18 U.S.C. 875(c) for making interstate threats and faces up to 5 years in federal prison. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) November 23, 2026

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“Let’s get an armed mob together, break out all the detainees, and bulldoze these fucking concentration camps L.A., let’s start with Adelanto! WHO THE FUCK’S WITH ME???” @FBILosAngeles agents uncovered evidence that FIERRO had searched the names of three ICE Agents, two of whom were based in Los Angeles, and researched information related to a site in Adelanto, CA where there is an ICE facility. A search warrant revealed he possessed firearms, ammunition, body armor, and other equipment consistent with plans to carry out an attack. He is federally charged under 18 U.S.C. 875(c) for making interstate threats and faces up to 5 years in federal prison. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Ed: He must have been fun around the Thanksgiving table last year. And CNN wonders why Cabinet officials need more security?

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WSJ: Housing has become a top concern for people across Europe and the U.S., where living costs are rising fast and new construction isn’t keeping pace. Nowhere has the issue become as severe, or as politically explosive, as it has in Spain.

Property prices rose 80% in the decade through 2025, according to Spain’s National Statistics Institute. Wages grew just 30%. Spanish households now spend an average of 50% of their income on rent, a figure that climbs to 70% in Madrid and Barcelona. Similar pressures have been building in European cities from Berlin to Prague, Lisbon and Amsterdam.

This weekend, Spain’s government may become Europe’s first to fall because of housing costs. Recent mass protests over housing prompted leftist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to call snap elections, scheduled for Sunday.

Housing has dominated the election campaign, with Sánchez calling it “the great challenge of our time” in a televised debate with conservative People’s Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo, whose party is narrowly ahead in opinion polls.

Spain faces a classic supply-and-demand problem: Immigration, tourism and the shift toward smaller households have outpaced the creation of homes in urban areas.

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Ed: Spain doesn't face a classic supply-and-demand problem; Spain faces a classic centralized-command economy problem. The solution to this is to return to a classic supply-and-demand economy, as Javier Milei proved in Argentina, one in which restrictions on rent and construction are eliminated and the housing market is allowed to work normally. This WSJ article describes an almost reductio ad absurdum application of socialism to the Spanish housing market and its equally absurd outcomes.

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The way he handled this should be the handbook for handling out of control college students. Call the parents and tell them their kid has 10 minutes or they’re expelled. Expel anyone who stays and have them arrested for trespassing. The tantrums will drop considerably. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 25, 2026

Ed: I had this in my tabs for a couple of days, but it's well worth watching at any time.

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Reuters: The FCC said it was approving the SpaceX Starmind constellation to help meet rapidly growing demand for AI computing.

SpaceX's Starlink pioneered the era of large satellite networks, known as megaconstellations, with rivals including Amazon and Chinese operators developing similar systems.

But putting satellites into orbit on the scale envisaged by Starmind would take the boom to a new level, intensifying concerns among scientists about space junk, atmospheric pollution and the transformation of the night sky. ...

Scientists and regulators disagree over how much environmental damage Starmind could cause and how much can be known before the satellites, each with a wingspan of 75 meters (246 feet), begin flying.

In a recent study, University College London researchers estimated that one million satellites could increase emissions from launches and re-entries by roughly 70 to 150 times from current levels.

Ed: Want to prevent that? Build data centers on the ground instead. Want to bet that the same scientists and regulators use the latest and greatest computing resources for their work? Smartphones and broadband? It doesn't come for free. Perhaps we should educate people to understand tradeoffs rather than believe in Utopia, where all benefits appear out of nowhere and require no adult choices.

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Something the right isn’t talking about that’s necessary to win: retaking the schools. Democrats are winning the culture war because they spent decades installing left-leaning ideologies via teachers unions and school boards. And it will take decades to undo. Which is why the sooner we start, the better. Homeschooling is great but it’s simply not practical for most families. And let’s face it: the educational indoctrination complex is so bloated it isn’t going anywhere. The only way to kill it is to conquer it. If the right is serious about retaking the country we have to stop being so shortsighted; the left is winning because they play the long game. Well. The road back to normalcy starts in the schools, and much of that battle takes place at the local level. We can deport 5 million people and make all the eloquent speeches we want, but until our second graders stop believing Columbus was a supervillain it will all be for naught. Because you can’t save a country you don’t love. And that love is almost exclusively taught. — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) November 27, 2026

And it will take decades to undo. Which is why the sooner we start, the better. Homeschooling is great but it’s simply not practical for most families. And let’s face it: the educational indoctrination complex is so bloated it isn’t going anywhere. The only way to kill it is to conquer it. If the right is serious about retaking the country we have to stop being so shortsighted; the left is winning because they play the long game. Well. The road back to normalcy starts in the schools, and much of that battle takes place at the local level. We can deport 5 million people and make all the eloquent speeches we want, but until our second graders stop believing Columbus was a supervillain it will all be for naught. Because you can’t save a country you don’t love. And that love is almost exclusively taught.

Ed: Exactly. Time to enact the Decolonization of Academia that I proposed three years ago. Nibbling at the edges of this problem is completely insufficient.

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Obscure Holiday Known As 'Thanksgiving' Apparently Celebrates Obsolete Custom Called 'Gratitude' https://t.co/eyV6bt6kDI — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 26, 2026

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Wednesday night's lyric: "Keep Your Hands to Yourself" by the Georgia Satellites. This one never fails to put a smile on my face.

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