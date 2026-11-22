One of my guilty pleasures in life is reading Nellie Bowles' TGIF column every Friday.

I usually don't get around to it until my writing for the day is done, and sometimes not until the weekend is in full swing, but it is my version of Sunday Smiles.

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Nellie is funny, and while she is not quite as cynical as I am, she comes close, and from a different angle because she is female, a lesbian, a mother, and fairly liberal.

You'd never guess, but I don't overlap much with her in the Venn Diagram of life.

Still, that shared cynicism creates a significant overlap in the humor regions of the brain, and she often notices the same things as I do when it comes to systems not working as described.

For example:

→ Our underfunded schools: New York City’s public school population is down 21.5 percent since 2013. Yes, it’s fallen by a fifth as families with young children flee the city to find schools that teach their kids forbidden knowledge like math and reading. People suffer miserable commutes and deal with things like lawn care and carpooling because the alternative is a man-child communist telling their children that America is satanic while a kid twirls a handgun one desk over. Anyway, school enrollment is down 21.5 percent. But funding is up! Oh yeah it is. New York City now spends $59,450 per student! Per year! That’s the number people are arriving at because the city’s public school budget this year is now $45.6 billion. For only 766,900 students. This is the math they don’t want you to do. $59,450. For that price, these kids should be speaking Mandarin while they code a new internet. For nearly 60 grand, those kids should be able to land back handsprings on the moon. Sixty grand should mean the kid has some alternative thoughts on Russian literature.

Now if I had written about that, it would have been a screed, because screeds are what I do best. But when Nellie makes fun of it, I have to chuckle along with her, because, once you get past the fact that countless idiots nod along when teachers' unions and liberal politicians keep raising taxes because "schools are underfunded," it really IS funny that people keep buying the bulls**t and applauding when they do.

The consequences are awful: kids' lives are ruined, people who can't afford private schools but who can afford to move do, and the Democratic Socialists of America get new voters because the next generation has the intellectual development of toddlers, but if you look at it just right, you see the humor.

Dark, cynical humor, but then so much humor is dark and cynical. You have to laugh, or you would be crying all the time, and what is the point of that?

Many memes are dark and cynical too. Sometimes you have to laugh, because it is a better alternative than raging.









































































































































































BEST OF THE BABYLON BEE:





New Greta Thunberg Thermostat Scowls At You When You Turn The Heat Up https://t.co/lJkKxi7JCy — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 22, 2026

Historians Believe Isaac Declined All Father-Son Camping Trip Invitations After 'The Incident' https://t.co/aYD51igdzW — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 22, 2026

Family Buys Lake Cabin So They Can Spend Their Vacations Fixing Things Too https://t.co/xxmMbGpbw4 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 21, 2026

Judge Grants IPad Sole Custody Of Young Boy It Raised In Parents' Absence https://t.co/5GXMUhwJDa — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 21, 2026

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'We Must Cancel Thanksgiving,' Says CDC Scientist Who Looks Suspiciously Like A Turkey In A Lab Coat https://t.co/ma1p85DDtc — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 21, 2026

Microsoft Introduces Convenient New 47-Factor Authentication https://t.co/tEFpN2U3Pq — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 21, 2026

Mamdani Announces Plan To Use Rikers Island As Affordable Housing For NYC Jews https://t.co/WdZmyzS3Il — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 20, 2026

Calvinist Weatherman Forecasts Another Beautiful Week of Whatever God Wills https://t.co/WQmeUKxmdJ — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 20, 2026

Wife Relaxes With Serial Killer Podcast While Husband Blows Off Steam Murdering People On PlayStation https://t.co/ue7jWdmXFT — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 20, 2026

Newly Released Prisoners Flee NYC Due To High Crime https://t.co/bEUHnaDLkL — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 20, 2026

Joseph Stalin Warns Dems May Be Going Too Far Left https://t.co/fBKSYCPDfM — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 20, 2026

Mamdani Targets The Rich With New Tax On Anyone Who Makes More Than $0 A Year https://t.co/6Ghw8jhNjF — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 20, 2026

California Builds Wall To Stop People From Leaving https://t.co/f5mWw9d5q6 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 20, 2026

San Francisco Authorities Remind Everyone To Get Their Christmas Shoplifting Done Early https://t.co/9CNBZE5AtP — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 20, 2026

Trump Meets With Ruthless Dictators To Prepare For Dealing With Democrat-Controlled Congress https://t.co/GsrugQTMps — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 19, 2026

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Due To Network Outages, Schools Give Students Extra Week For A.I. To Do Their Homework https://t.co/MmyroUAd7H — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 19, 2026

Trump Tells Philippines Their Book Of The Bible Is His Favorite https://t.co/bEQZnJ8iIa — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 19, 2026

Woman Realizes Minivan Doesn’t Have The Self-Driving Feature She’s Been Using For Months https://t.co/8sgACt0NMi — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 19, 2026

Anthropic Offers Public Amazing Opportunity To Invest In The Apocalypse https://t.co/JPGFSnLv0f — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 19, 2026

Scholars: In Lieu Of Hell, Unbelieving Introverts Will Be Sent To A Business Networking Event That Lasts Forever https://t.co/lfIIdFLJoy — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 19, 2026

Dog Graciously Allows Owners To Sleep In His Bed https://t.co/zsg4ixEBJ5 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 19, 2026

With Online Banking Down, Gen Z Wishing There Were Some Physical Form Of Currency You Could Always Carry With You https://t.co/Fk9gWmIMTP — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 18, 2026

With Internet Down, Your Uncle Now Forced To Go Door-To-Door To Share Fake News https://t.co/Sphi7T2E2m — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 18, 2026

In Grievous Spelling Error, Child Sends Christmas Letter To Satan https://t.co/AJHAPVkp3t — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 18, 2026

Liberal Assassins Begin Engraving ‘Make America Nice Again’ On Their Shell Casings https://t.co/ZZtmOfjJpk — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 17, 2026

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Mamdani Says City-Owned Grocery Stores Won't Carry Luxury Items Such As Food https://t.co/NeAbjuBei2 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 17, 2026

Newsom Rushes To Murder Scene To Commute Killer's Sentence https://t.co/0E0Whyqaqn — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 17, 2026

Disciples’ Record-Breaking Catch Draws Citation From Galilee Fish And Game Warden https://t.co/DWfsfwVTkQ — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 17, 2026

Nvidia Excitedly Welcomes New CEO Jesús Huárez https://t.co/xHaVi5oJJi — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 17, 2026

RFK Jr. Jumped In Dark Alley By Count Chocula, Chester Cheetah, Kool-Aid Man https://t.co/ThGOQWYZD0 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 17, 2026

Trump Claims Michigan Has Obtained WMDs, Announces Full-Scale Invasion https://t.co/j1s0yONJq8 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 16, 2026

God Tells Dallas Cowboys Fans To Stop Praying, Says He's Done Everything He Can https://t.co/qM4mjJWG26 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 16, 2026

Rumors Swirl That Kamala Harris Is Being Influenced By Russian Agent https://t.co/VrFAlzAYft — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 16, 2026

Liberal In Private Jet Upset As He Looks Down And Sees All The Cows Causing Climate Change https://t.co/cbtp7FHoYp — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 15, 2026





BEST OF THE REST OF THE INTERNET





Trump the Minnesotan (A.I. Video) https://t.co/sYE6EC1570 — GORM THE OLD (@GORMTHEOLD25) November 19, 2026

https://t.co/8gcYUwA4YS — ONT WTF (@OntWtf) November 21, 2026

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The average voter will defend these people having the right to vote and tell me it’s because they are “equal” to me. Then get a rush from the moral superiority they feel after insulting me. https://t.co/1WX1cgqC8m — Woden The Wanderer (@WodenWanderer) November 20, 2026

The moment a dog tries out its prosthetics for the first time https://t.co/ogqDdHsGk6 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 21, 2026

Omg, I love this (and Daniel Craig😜)... just brilliant!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Happy Friday everyone! #Bond *Full credit to original creator (unknown)... https://t.co/uvVGFK73Bn — Fi ☃️❄️🦕❄️⛄️ (@Fibutton) November 20, 2026

Who did this?! 😂 https://t.co/ABehq5pHdE — Ben Owen (@hrkbenowen) November 19, 2026

@Anwalt_Jun @RenateKuenast Bond, James Bond. James Bond has a license to kill hate speech. Viel Vergnügen. https://t.co/XpnU09wBUA — Climate_Inform©  🌍 🇪🇺 (@Climate_Inform) February 18, 2025

This is wonderful. A bright spot on a crazy day. Very funny 😂 https://t.co/wl3dijftUh — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 18, 2026

Average day in Türkiye: You sit down alone, 5 minutes later you're officially furniture for stray cats. 🐾😂 https://t.co/tcNfs3CJa2 — Snowy ❄️ Eyes That Steal Hearts 💙 (@Mrsnowyycat) November 17, 2026

Nothing softer than best friends 😘🥰... https://t.co/uX91J6PcmR — Snowy ❄️ Eyes That Steal Hearts 💙 (@Mrsnowyycat) November 21, 2026

Zero chill, 100% shock 😅... https://t.co/zSWGGh7iGG — Snowy ❄️ Eyes That Steal Hearts 💙 (@Mrsnowyycat) November 20, 2026

When the background music is so good you forget you have a body 😌🎹 https://t.co/bravjSEXPj — Snowy ❄️ Eyes That Steal Hearts 💙 (@Mrsnowyycat) November 20, 2026

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Cats Vs Gift 🎁 https://t.co/Z2ielU9aLC — Snowy ❄️ Eyes That Steal Hearts 💙 (@Mrsnowyycat) November 19, 2026

Pure joy in every tumble 😍... https://t.co/t6a5FU9yGw — Snowy ❄️ Eyes That Steal Hearts 💙 (@Mrsnowyycat) November 19, 2026

Double trouble and twice the fluff 🧡🐾 https://t.co/W0HsL1I8CE — Snowy ❄️ Eyes That Steal Hearts 💙 (@Mrsnowyycat) November 19, 2026

Grass patrol reporting for duty 😍🔥... https://t.co/vLaSBLVuPk — Snowy ❄️ Eyes That Steal Hearts 💙 (@Mrsnowyycat) November 19, 2026

Just two tiny troublemakers making my day. 🥺❤️ https://t.co/w8u4jXgcb9 — Snowy ❄️ Eyes That Steal Hearts 💙 (@Mrsnowyycat) November 19, 2026





AND FINALLY...





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