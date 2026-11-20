Golden links he will pour on your screen, but his tabs can't disguise what you fear ...

“They’ve been bulls******* people for 51 years,” President Trump said about Iran. He said the U.S. wants a “real deal” not a “fake” deal with Iran as he touted slightly lower gas prices: “They want to make a deal, but they don’t want to make a deal that’s acceptable to me.” https://t.co/kcQ6J9b9eh — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 20, 2026

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Ed: Well, 47 years rather than 51; the mullahs took over in February 1979. Otherwise, spot-on. The IRGC had opportunities to negotiate in good faith this year, but as Trump stated, they cut fake deals and didn't even bother with the pretense. They are about to figure out that they may have had more leverage on Trump before the election than afterward. He doesn't have much reason now to end the blockade, at least not for the next several months.

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Politico: Vice President JD Vance on Friday sidestepped questions about whether he’d initiate hostilities with Iran again if he had the chance, saying that would be President Donald Trump’s call — and that it’s his job to support the president.

“What I’ve said is the goal of keeping Iran from getting a nuclear weapon is absolutely what we need to be doing. It’s the biggest state sponsor of terrorism. If they had a nuclear weapon, they would use it as leverage or, God forbid, they would attack and kill thousands, hundreds of thousands, potentially, of innocent people,” Vance told reporters at the White House briefing, standing next to Trump.

“And I think the president is the one who makes the decision. And the president has said he would do it again,” he added. “My view is that my goal is — and my job — is to support the president of the United States.” ...

Trump said Friday that Vance’s post was “a very accurate statement” and stressed that he didn’t have a problem with it. But Trump has repeatedly said that one thing Vance could’ve done differently is made a statement of support for starting the war all over again if need be.

Ed: Looks like Vance learned that lesson ... the hard way. Vance still hasn't gone quite that far in his backpedal. However, both he and Rubio stood behind Trump at the podium today, so clearly the White House is anxious to present a united front on Iran.

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Gas prices were $4.49 a gallon in late September, now they are $3.68 a gallon, down nearly a dollar since voting started, the biggest drop in a generation, and still falling. The top election issue? Gas prices. Feels like prices were clearly manipulated here. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 20, 2026

Ed: I am a fan of Clay's, but he's wrong here. This is not the biggest drop in a generation, as Jeremy Horpedahl noted in reply, nor is it inexplicable. The price of oil dropped after the midterm shellacking because investors thought it would force Trump to withdraw from the Strait of Hormuz with the aforementioned "fake deal." Investors may be calculating for slower economic growth too, which will also depress demand. Don't be surprised if prices go back up in the near term if Trump keeps the blockade in place – and perhaps in the next couple days after today's remarks.

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Victor Davis Hanson: A modern Russian morality tale tells of a scorpion that has to cross a wide river. He asks a nearby frog to carry him across on its back. The hesitant frog is reassured when the scorpion argues that he would never sting his ride in transit, since doing so would drown them both. ...

The current Iranian theocracy is our scorpion. It cannot change its ways, even if its intransigent refusal to do so will eventually doom it.

Theocratic Iran has never negotiated anything in good faith with anyone. It continually chooses terrorism, conflict, and murder, even when such violence is not in its own interests — and even when it involves the mullahs risking the destruction of a once-great Persian civilization.

In short, America should not play the naive frog. The homicidal and suicidal scorpion of the Iranian theocracy cannot change its nature even if it wished to — which it doesn't.

Ed: This is exactly what Trump meant today, and hopefully he will stick to it. Having started this confrontation, the only way to succeed is to see it all the way through. The blockade and economic embargo, along with plenty of strategic patience, are likely all that are necessary for that success.

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🚨 WHOAH! CNN data guru Harry Enten DUMPS COLD WATER on the notion that Dems have a ‘mandate’ after midterms win “More people have an unfavorable than favorable view of the Democratic Party,” says Enten, “and this is vastly different than what we’ve seen in prior wave elections, after midterms in which the Democrats had won.” “They got in, but it was not a vote for them. It was a vote against the other guys.” — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) November 20, 2026

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Ed: Enten is correct, and Democrats aren't the only ones misreading the midterms. There are a few Republicans who seem to think that the slap against the status quo was a political realignment and are ready to cave on amnesty and Medicare for All. This was a revolt against the chaos and poisonous partisanship in Washington, not a lurch to the Left on policy.

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USA Today: President Donald Trump said he could potentially work with congressional Democrats on health care, immigration, making movies domestically and paying college students – but he threatened to veto legislation he doesn't like. ...

He said he had a good conversation Nov. 18 with Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa, a Democrat, about keeping a strong southern border.

"She wants to have a strong border," Trump said. "I think we'll be able to work something out." ...

Many Republicans oppose granting what they call "amnesty" to undocumented immigrants. Trump has said his crackdown targets "the worst of the worst" to deport and keep criminals out of the country.

But Trump voiced sympathy for "very hard-working" immigrants who in some cases arrived years ago.

"What are we going to do?" Trump said. "They work well and they work hard."

Ed: Get ready for Ann Coulter to become very relevant again if Trump goes much further down this path. Immigration reform might be possible, but normalizing illegal aliens without firm commitments on enforcement, border control, and asylum restrictions would be seen as a massive betrayal by the GOP base. If Trump thought the Iran War was a downer for Republican voters, just wait until he signs off on amnesty.

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Trump on Working with Dems: There's a real possibility that we'll get a lot of great things done, especially on health care. I'm open to great health care now. Can it be what they want? No, but it can be a combination.. We could end up better than dealing with the Republicans. https://t.co/nVEWEIe2Ub — Acyn (@Acyn) November 20, 2026

Ed: Trump has been offering olive branches to Democrats since election night. Are they willing to work with him, or are they more interested in investigating him? I suspect it's the latter, but as Trump says, the veto looms large over any deliverables they deliver to voters. I suspect that Jeffries might be willing to negotiate, but that neither Schumer nor Van Hollen would have room to do so while the radical progressives agitate. Jeffries has more room with the size of his majority.

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Time Magazine: Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who is expected to chair the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee when Democrats take power in January, has proposed a four-year transition toward Medicare for All. His plan would begin by lowering the Medicare eligibility age from 65 to 55, expanding benefits to include dental, vision and hearing care, and guaranteeing health coverage for children through age 18.

Jeffries has also indicated a willingness to pursue some of those priorities. This week, he said Democrats were preparing proposals to lower the Medicare eligibility age, expand benefits and ensure health coverage for children. He has pledged to move quickly to restore Affordable Care Act subsidies and reverse Medicaid cuts enacted under Republican control.

Sanders has said that Trump might be more receptive than many Republicans assume. "Trump may be crazy, but he's not stupid, and he is a good politician,” Sanders said in a podcast posted to his YouTube page. “If we were to pass something that guaranteed healthcare to all people, that was enormously popular, and Trump says, 'I'm vetoing it.' Not a smart political move.”

Sanders added: "He may say, 'Well, I don't like this or that, let's sit down and negotiate it, but maybe I will sign something.' I think that's a possibility on a lot of legislation, because Trump has no ideology."

Ed: Well ... maybe. Trump knows he will have to give up a few things, and the Medicaid cuts and ACA subsidies are likely to be the easiest to swallow. Republicans used those to balance out their reconciliation package, and they already have those benefits in hand. Trump isn't going to sign Medicare for All, but he may agree to lower the age limit, although 55 is probably too low and would create even more financial pressures on an already creaky system. This is still much safer ground for Trump than anything that smacks of amnesty.

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People are going nuts over Trump’s Friday press conference comments about possibly working with the new Democratic majorities on healthcare. Trump said, “We could end up with great healthcare in our country. We could end up better than dealing with the Republicans.” Bernie Sanders immediately jumped on it to push his old line about guaranteeing healthcare to all as a human right. Trump’s right that dealing with Republicans didn’t deliver. That doesn’t mean dealing with Democrats will. Anyone reading Trump’s comments as him ready to do their bidding is being foolish. This is Trump Negotiation 101. He keeps people guessing. It’s a strategy. Republicans had two years in the majority and never put forward a real healthcare plan. All they had to do was propose lowering taxes more and opening up healthcare insurance purchasing nationally so you’re not restricted to your own state. Competition among insurance providers would keep costs down and coverage up. Let people control their care, keep more of their money to do it, and let capitalism drive quality of service. Instead the GOP proposed nothing meaningful. Then you have the Democrat solution of Medicare for All, which is of course terrible. It failed when tried in Vermont, it’s failing in Canada, and it’s failing everywhere else it’s implemented. Medicare for All means long waits and low quality healthcare for all. America deserves better. Don’t expect anything meaningful on healthcare or anything else during the Democrat majority. They’ll just be posturing for popularity and Trump will keep them guessing. 2028 is what matters. Republicans who want to win back Congress need to put their healthcare plan to paper now and propose it to the American people. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 20, 2026

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Trump’s right that dealing with Republicans didn’t deliver. That doesn’t mean dealing with Democrats will. Anyone reading Trump’s comments as him ready to do their bidding is being foolish. This is Trump Negotiation 101. He keeps people guessing. It’s a strategy. Republicans had two years in the majority and never put forward a real healthcare plan. All they had to do was propose lowering taxes more and opening up healthcare insurance purchasing nationally so you’re not restricted to your own state. Competition among insurance providers would keep costs down and coverage up. Let people control their care, keep more of their money to do it, and let capitalism drive quality of service. Instead the GOP proposed nothing meaningful.

Ed: We're seventeen years past ObamaCare and Republicans still don't have an articulated and rational plan for health care. You can't beat something with nothing, and the GOP should stop trying to do so. Put together a free-market plan that backstops people with serious pre-existing conditions but otherwise gets third-party payers out of the way for routine care, and leave insurance to catastrophic coverage.

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Axios: Democrats' sweeping electoral wins jump-started prospects for Medicaid expansion in red and purple states that rejected full expansions of the program under the Affordable Care Act. But budget realities could make newly elected Democratic governors pump the brakes....

Each state faces unique considerations. But one thing is true for all of the holdouts: The incentives for expanding aren't what they used to be.

Though the federal government still would pay for 90% of the expansion cost, last year's GOP reconciliation law made major policy changes and cuts to the program.

Expansion states now face stricter limits on provider taxes used to finance Medicaid, as well as on extra payments they make to hospitals and other providers to go beyond standard Medicaid rates.

They've also lost an important bonus: A temporary 5% increase in federal assistance for newly expanding states expired at the beginning of this year.

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Ed: This is one area in which Democrats may misread the midterms. Medicaid costs are mainly borne by the states, especially in these expansions, and state budgets are already tight. To pull this off in Texas, Hinojosa and Dems will have to raise taxes, probably significantly, and the GOP-controlled state senate will balk at that – as will Texas voters.

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Thank you Rebecca De Mornay💙 https://t.co/UNxHUJC1CI — Mor Edge Insight (@MorEdge_Insight) November 20, 2026

Ed: Thank you indeed.

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Last night's lyric: "Live and Let Die" by Wings. And ... "Introducing Jane Seymour"? I had forgotten that ...

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