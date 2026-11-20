Russia is really on a roll. After their false flag plot was busted in Poland, another Russian plot has been busted this week. This one involved plans to murder a U.S.-Ukrainian citizen in Denmark. Denmark responded by ousting a Russian diplomat.

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The Danish security services on Friday accused a Danish organized crime group and Russian intelligence of being behind a plot to kill rapper Albert Vasiliev, known under his stage name Kyivstoner. “We know the Russian intelligence services are behind this. We are absolutely certain,” said Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen. “This is an outrageous and completely unacceptable violation of our borders, and it demands a firm response.” Rasmussen said he wouldn’t expel Russia’s ambassador, to maintain some level of diplomatic contact, but said he had summoned the envoy to order the defense attaché expelled within seven days... “It is a clear illustration of the grave security situation Denmark and Europe find ourselves in,” said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. “We are facing a Russia under pressure which is acting more aggressively and is more willing to take risks.”

So who is this rapper/video blogger and why would Russia want him dead? In response to the allegations today, Russia claimed that the whole thing was absurd because Kyivstoner isn't famous or influential.

The intended target was Kyivstoner, a 34-year-old Ukrainian-American rapper whose real name is Albert Vasiliev. Known for his playful humor, comedy sketches and bass-heavy hip-hop, Kyivstoner has built a following in both Ukraine and Russia while occasionally wading into politics. He has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but has also criticized the Ukrainian government’s handling of military mobilization... [Russia's] embassy belittled Kyivstoner, saying he had “insignificant political influence and questionable fame.” The statement accused the Danish authorities of routinely maligning Moscow, saying a “Danish model” has emerged in which even the most implausible events were given an alleged “Russian connection.”

His fame may be questionable but he's attracted the FSB's attention before. In fact, this isn't the first time a plot to kill him has been uncovered and stopped.

In July, Russia’s security service, the FSB, accused Kyivstoner of helping smuggle drones into Russia for an attack near Moscow, an allegation he denies. A month later, the Polish authorities said they foiled a Russian-backed plot to kill him, arresting a Russian suspect.

Here's a report on the last attempt.

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The latest attempt went well beyond the planning stages. In September, four armed men were stopped just a little way from one of his concerts.

On Sept. 25, Kyivstoner was scheduled to perform at an old inn in an affluent suburb of Copenhagen. Minutes before the concert was to begin, Danish police intercepted a car carrying four men about two kilometers from the venue. Inside, the authorities said, the officers found two loaded pistols and two knives. The men were arrested, and the concert was canceled.

Those four men are part of a Danish gang called Loyal to Familia. They've all been kept in confinement since September. Obviously one or more of them has talked and revealed whose money and orders they were taking. Plausible deniability is the key to Russia's hybrid warfare, but it doesn't work as well when all the people carrying out the plot are arrested on their way to the job.

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