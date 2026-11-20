One hundred sixty-seven years ago, a mathematician named Bernhard Riemann proposed a theory about prime numbers. In the century and a half since then, the Riemann hypothesis has become one of the greatest unsolved math problems in the world. It was considered so hard that many mathematicians believed it was beyond our current ability to solve it.

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Today, a mathematician working for Anthropic claims he has solved it with help from Claude.

Levent Alpöge, a mathematician and employee at artificial intelligence company Anthropic, claimed on Friday to have proven the most famous problem in all of mathematics using an LLM. “I believe I have, working with Claude, discovered a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis,” Alpöge wrote in a statement posted on his website. The Riemann hypothesis was first proposed in 1859 by the mathematician Bernhard Riemann. It claims that the locations of the prime numbers along the number line, which appear random at first blush, are actually determined by an intricate, meaningful order. The conjecture has since become the North Star for the entire field of number theory, and is the most famous open problem in math. It’s one of the few open problems on which the Clay Mathematics Institute has placed a million-dollar bounty. Progress toward solving the Riemann hypothesis was so rare that most top experts spent little of their time actually working on it, because there was no obvious path to proving Riemann’s guess.

To say this is a big deal is putting it mildly.

Breaking News, and if true utterly astounding: Anthropic claims their AI has proved the Riemann Hypothesis, a towering target in mathematics for nearly two centuries, with profound ramifications. — Brian Greene (@bgreene) November 20, 2026

It's still early, so this hasn't been confirmed, but Alpoge has put the proof into a programming language for math called Lean. Other mathematicians are already going through it (using AI helpers) to confirm the proof is real.

Assuming it's correct for the moment, it appears that this is not something that a human could have done on his own. Here's how Alpoge described the work.

It was my secret in my student days that my plans were for this problem in decades, which meant then that I tried to become familiar with all tools that I could possibly recognize in the problem when it was time. Claude and I have had a great time together with such breadth in recent months, but this time Claude far outpaced me near the finish line. No, Claude flew, and danced, and sparkled near that finish line. I had us on the line of combining two quite different ideas present in a toy setting, one of which was already new and shocking, making very simple one of the shadows of Riemann over which we mathematicians felt most triumph. I guided us to the right situation analogous to that toy setting, and then Claude began to leave me in awe.

The machine left the mathematician in awe.

He goes on to say, "The argument is incredibly long at the moment." There's a footnote in his statement that says he tried to turn the math proof into something readable by ordinary people and it quickly topped 250,000 pages. So verifying and just understanding this may take a while.

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Obviously, this is quite a result to reveal literally the day after Anthropic went public. Alpöge addressed that in his note. Apparently this was done sometime last weekend and they held it.

It is obvious to me that I should remark on the following. The precise timing is horrible. If I could have, I’d have finished this all much earlier. Hell, strictly before this age would have sure been nice. This all happened for me late Sunday night, and I messaged Dario, "Hypothetically, if I were to have ...", eventually asking about my ability to announce. We went and figured it out and the fact is that there was a constraint to respect, though I did ask about progressively more bizarre ideas. This problem has been the sacred object in mathematics for me since my childhood, and I am very touchy about the treatment of great intellectual goals, though seriously imperfect. OurleadershipandthefewtrustedmathematiciansIconsultedhold extremely similar views on the right things to do in these circumstances (it is occasionally possible for physicists and mathematicians to agree...), and I am clearly unilaterally responsible for feeling I just could not live if I waited even longer. There is an obvious cynical view, to do with the timing, but it is false, and I am pleased that I am in circumstances where it is obviously false.

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He doesn't say that they wanted to avoid having this momentous moment in math history look like a stock pump, but that's what I'm getting from it. That's why he revealed it today instead of Monday.

Anyway, I have no idea if this will be confirmed or how long that might take, but if it is confirmed then we've definitely entered a new age of superintelligence. Maybe we've already been there for a year or so, but now it's impossible not to see it. Again, it's not confirmed yet, but if it is this moment could one day be seen as a dividing line between everything man has done up to now and everything yet to come.