Once upon a midnight dreary,

While I pondered, weak and weary,

After a bruising week of playing for Baltimore.

Suddenly, there came a peeping.

As of someone gently weeping,

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Weeping at my rental mansion's door.

'Tis the sniveling woke mayor,' I said.

And nothing more.

~ with apologies to Edgar Allen Poe





Baltimore.

BALTIMORE

Once known as 'Bodymore,' there is no denying that Baltimore has undergone a rapid demurderfication cycle in the past few years, and kudos to them on the progress.

I think they had 60 homicides by August, which was the lowest number ever for eight months into the year.

Not sure what the exact count is right now, but they are going to have to add this poor lady's demise last night to it.

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The thing is, while murders are certainly the most horrific crime statistics in a city, the decrease doesn't necessarily signal a new and safer city. Just improvement.

The overall picture is the important thing. And when a Baltimore native does the math for the city of 570,000 residents, it looks as if that continuing placement somewhere between 5th and 10th on various 'Most Dangerous Cities in America' lists is justified.

...Growing up in Maryland, one thing that always seemed to popup on the news was homicides in Baltimore. In fact, Baltimore had at least 300 homicides per year from 2015-2022 (“Baltimore City Homicides”, Baltimore Sun). In recent years, these numbers have dropped to 262 in 2023 and 202 in 2024, but Baltimore is still ranked as the 4th most dangerous city in the US according to US News (“Most Dangerous Places, Ranked”, usnews.com). But I have wondered, where are most of these violent crimes being committed in Baltimore? To answer this, I will utilize the Raster GIS – kernel density estimation technique to understand where exactly most violent crime is taking place using data from July through November of 2025. ...The first step was to define what a violent crime is. According to the FBI, “violent crime is composed of four offenses: murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery, and aggravated assault” (“Violent Crime”, FBI). Results From July through November, there were a total of 3,521 Violent Crime cases in Baltimore City. To put this into perspective, there are 152 days between July 1 and November 30, 2025. This would mean that, on average, Baltimore City experiences 23.16 violent crimes per day. This puts Baltimore on pace to have 8,455 violent crimes by July 1st of 2026. The density of violent crime in Baltimore City is mostly centered around the downtown areas of Baltimore City. These areas include the neighborhoods of Downtown, Upton, and Inner Harbor. In fact, Downtown has the highest amount of violent crime in Baltimore City with 177 cases between July and November of 2025. Although this number is much higher than other neighborhoods, this only makes up 5% of violent crime in Baltimore City between July and November of 2025. ...Conclusion The kernel density map highlights that violent crime in Baltimore City is much more concentrated in the middle of Baltimore City in areas like Downtown, Upton, and the Inner Harbor. As you move away from these areas, the density of violent crimes tends to get lower. The study also highlights that the downtown neighborhood makes up 5% of all violent crime in Baltimore City between July and November of 2025.

Baltimore also has a young uber-progressive mayor with his own issues who has created ego-driven controversies, but they didn't impede his landslide 2024 reelection.

...And speaking of work left to do, there's still a lot of work to do on a bridge that was hit and fatally damaged some time ago by a cargo vessel with an electrical shutdown. Curiously, in April of last year, the mayor had to answer some kind of unseemly questions about funds raised for victims' families. He got pretty angry about it. On Thursday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott refuted allegations connecting his office to decisions that redirected funds raised for the victims and families of the Key Bridge collapse. In response to a Baltimore Banner story on the Baltimore Community Foundation’s (BCF) handling of the $15 million “Maryland Tough, Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund,” Scott clarified the city’s role during an interview on the C4 and Bryan Nehman Show. The controversy centers on the BCF’s decision to shift the fund’s allocations from survivors and victims’ families to other areas, including port workers, a human services center and a future museum exhibit...

Plus, his name is 'Brandon.' I'll just leave this right here.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is a bigot He hates anyone who’s not black, but especially white people And he uses the power of his office to misuse federal funds to illegally discriminate I’m sure the DOJ will get right on this https://t.co/IklNLc3Rg8 — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) April 20, 2024

He's a touchy bugger for sure.

🔻Of course this happened 😂 Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott accused a reporter of racism after being questioned about his new taxpayer-funded SUV, which cost $165,000. https://t.co/1Zf5Pykla3 — Ashley (@AshSavesUSA) February 4, 2026

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Scott's been in an ongoing battle with the city's inspector general over access to city records...

A judge has refused to grant a protective order sought by Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott in the ongoing legal battle with Inspector General Isabel Cumming over access to city records. Scott said Wednesday his administration filed the motion for a protective order because his administration believes that restoring Cumming's full access to records -- including Baltimore City Law Department files related to the case -- would be an "obvious and flagrant breach of the attorney-client privilege." But in the latest development in the case, the Appellate Court of Maryland rejected that argument. ...Scott's administration has filed multiple appeals seeking to block or delay Cumming's access to the records.

... even as it stumbles from scandal to scandal.

Baltimore mayor’s office received youth fund money without written application Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s office obtained $6.4 million from the taxpayer-funded Baltimore Children and Youth Fund nonprofit last year without submitting a written application, according to a Baltimore City Inspector General report published Wednesday. More than 99% of BCYF’s funding comes through the Baltimore City government. However, the fund operates as a nonprofit, which received about $17 million in city funds this year.

And the city reflects the unease.

@Chris_arnade the harborplace in baltimore city - once an iconic must visit place for people around the world now deserted due to the radical woke political class , and the resulting crime and drugs — Jesse Cox (@jessecox1953) November 18, 2026

Throughout it all, Scott has maintained his arrogant, aggressive posture, and now he's gone after a Baltimore Ravens player, cornerback Marlon Humphry, for a joke on a podcast anyone would laugh at and forget. Yeah, don't diss the locals is always a good rule, but get over it.

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...On Wednesday, Humphrey, who has long been one of the most outspoken and mercurial Ravens, was asked on the latest episode of “The Marlon Humphrey Show” by his cohost, Jeremiah Pittman, about what Baltimore is best at making. “They’re best at making criminals,” Humphrey said.

All hell broke loose, and the Ravens, in a National Football League that doesn't suspend players for weapons arrests, sat Humphrey down for a game, with an ominous 'FOR NOW' attached.

No lies detected. "Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was sent home and will be deactivated for the Ravens’ game Sunday after he said on his podcast that Baltimore is best for “making criminals.” https://t.co/BdYSo01o34 — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) November 19, 2026

Humphrey apologized, of course. Like, the whole thing is utterly ridiculous.

...“He’s very remorseful,” Minter said of Humphrey. “I think he really understands that words mean a lot, especially to the people in this city. When you say something like that, It’s not a reflection of our team and our organization and how we want to operate.”

“I love the city.” Marlon Humphrey apologized for his comments on Baltimore that spread on social media Wednesday. He said he wants to win for the city and its fans. 🎥: Brian Wacker https://t.co/b6Oy66sTef — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) November 18, 2026

But a groveling apology was not what the very important mayor of Little Humorville wanted.

He wanted blood and airtime to play the outrage card, so he let fly at Humphrey, taking a smack at the 4-6 team at the same time.

THINK OF THE CHILDREN

Mayor Brandon Scott fired back at Marlon Humphrey after his comments about Baltimore went public Wednesday. Scott said “a verbal apology is not enough” and offered this quote as an aside. “I wonder how we would feel if prominent Baltimoreans used their platforms to imply that Baltimore once produced great defensive backs but we have recently lost our way.” — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) November 18, 2026

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...“I wonder how we would feel if prominent Baltimoreans used their platforms to imply that Baltimore once produced great defensive backs but we have recently lost our way.”

This obnoxious poseur forgets that Baltimore's criminals aren't a recent aberration - they are the stuff of legend. So maybe rethink that diss, hmm?

JUST THINK TO KEEP THE CHILDREN AWAY FROM THE STADIUM AT NIGHT

Thursday morning: Baltimore Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey gets suspended by the team for saying the city is “best at making criminals” Thursday night: A woman is shot & killed near the Ravens stadium Can’t make this stuff up… — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) November 20, 2026

Oh...I see the problem. It especially helps explain much of the mayor's targeted vitriol.

@NeguseRachel @rolandsmartin @marlon_humphrey I guess that means he knows how to read crime reports and statistics? https://t.co/Xmz8Rfuazn — Hideo Akasha (@AkashaHideo) November 19, 2026

Scott's a TDS-suffering hater, too, so how 'bout them apples?

When we found out Marlon Humphrey was a Trump supporter, we knew he was an asshole. They all are. — Spice (@Spicxer) November 19, 2026

It makes it so much easier to drive him out this way.

@JonathanTurley Even blacks aren't permitted to point out the staggering level of criminality and social decay their "community" represents. Which is exactly why we see so much of it.. — The Comedian (@EddieBlake84) November 20, 2026

If only he'd shot someone or sucker-punched a 115-pound woman, knelt at the Star-Spangled Banner, as long as he'd campaigned with Kamala and then quipped about Baltimore's legendary criminal cast.

He'd be on the field Sunday.

Who knows if he'll even have a job by Sunday, the way this is going.

Clay Travis makes the best point of all about the hankie-to-the-chest hypocrisy.

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Marlon Humphrey being sent home over a joke about Baltimore crime is outrageous. The Ravens have a statue of Ray Lewis outside their stadium, but Humphrey can't play over a podcast joke? The NFLPA should file a huge complaint. This is absurd. https://t.co/GBkfYBgOxS — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 19, 2026

Ray Lewis - the shining example of a Baltimore paragon, complete with a statue - who is only not doing life in a penitentiary because he rolled on his buddies.

...Mind you, this was 13 years ago. A double-homicide isn’t something to be taken lightly, especially when we don’t really know the truth. All we know is that two men were killed and two more went on trial for murder. Ray Lewis, however, went on to continue his football career. During the investigation, blood from one of the victims was found in Lewis’s limousine. Lewis eventually testified against his friends during trial. The murder charges were dropped on Lewis in exchange for his testimony against his friends. After rolling over on the two men, Lewis pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice charge. He received 12 months of probation. The white suit he was wearing that night has never been found.

Marlon Humphrey, Trump-rumored supporter and witty, momentary truth-sayer - pariah.

It tracks.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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