It's Friday afternoon and I feel like doing something fun at the end of a long week.

Earlier this week it was announced that Robert Pattinson had been selected as the next James Bond. That seems fine to me personally, though I admit I'm not really a fan of most of his movies. He was good in The Lighthouse and The Batman and I thought he did fine in the Twilight movies and Harry Potter.

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High Life and Mickey 17 really did nothing for me. I'm also not a fan of Tenet. I see him as a mixed bag overall. I think he actually is better in the big productions where the story isn't completely riding on his ability to seem like a human being. I think Bond will suit him.

Anyway, the announcement this week has prompted some people to look back on the entire franchise and speculate about the best and worst Bond films. I'll give my view at the end, but first, here's a take from Letterbox based on their ratings.

As Casino Royale, marking Daniel Craig’s debut as James Bond, celebrates its twentieth anniversary—and Robert Pattinson emerges as his successor—we spy a glance at the Letterboxd community’s ranking of 007’s entire on-screen oeuvre from best to worst. https://t.co/xEHtwq11w0 https://t.co/Jo5k0j0UOv — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) November 17, 2026

I don't hate this list except that I wouldn't put No Time to Die on it at all. It's not terrible though. A lot of these films clearly are the best ones, even if I'd quibble with the order a bit.

The Guardian did something interesting. They broke all the films into two different axes. The x-axis shows the ratings from reviewers and the y-axis shows how much money a film made. Here's the first version they put out:

🎥 The best and worst Bond films: ranked by critics and box office https://t.co/LDdKMuR2s9 “With Robert Pattinson set to play the next Bond, see how all 27 films in the franchise score, from the Sean Connery years to the stripped-back ‘reboot’ of Casino Royale” https://t.co/3W1AfOBtk8 — Karim Emile Bitar (@karimbitar) November 20, 2026

Almost immediately, I thought something might be wrong with this because all of the older films didn't make much money compared to the newer ones. And it turned out that was a mistake. The Guardian issued a correction:

This article was amended on 20 November 2026. After errors were found in the box office figures listed in Box Office Mojo for some of the older films, the chart was updated using figures from another source. Thunderball, Goldfinger and a few other films now place higher on inflation-adjusted box-office takings.

I'm not sure but it looks like they forgot to correct for inflation. In any case, here's the revised version.

Best and worst Bond films: ranked by critics and box office. https://t.co/iCLGOpop5E https://t.co/VaVO4L7LDJ — Mark Saunokonoko (@saunokonoko) November 20, 2026

Okay, now some commentary from me. Again, this isn't terrible, but let's start with the worst films. I agree that the ones on the bottom left of this graph are all not very good. They can still be enjoyable at times and have some good moments, but they're not very good films overall. That includes: View to a Kill, Man with the Golden Gun, Octopussy and The World is Not Enough.

After this there is a second tier which frankly isn't much better than the lowest tier. That includes: Die Another Day, Tomorrow Never Dies, Moonraker, Diamonds Are Forever, Quantum of Solace, Spectre and Live and Let Die.

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Here's where I'd start rearranging the order a bit. I can't argue with the box office, but Diamonds are Forever really isn't very good at all. I think Quantum of Solace is slightly better than this shows and Spectre is slightly worse. Live and Let Die isn't great but this is one I grew up with on TV so I remember it as better than it is probably.

The next group is the one I have the most problems with, the really good but not great ones. This includes: You Only Live Twice, Thunderball, No Time to Die, The Spy Who Loved Me, Goldeneye, On Her Majesty's Secret Service, For Your Eyes Only, Living Daylights and License to Kill.

Some of you are going to hate this but I think this is a mess. I know people love Thunderball but it's overrated in my opinion. It's clearly not as good as the better Connery films. I'd rank it even lower in this tier. No Time to Die, as I've said, is not great. I think it's not much better than Spectre. I'd move it down a bit.

And then I have another childhood thing with You Only Live Twice. I really loved this one as a kid. We owned the CED version of this (remember those?) and I must have watched it 30 times. Looking back more recently I can see that it's not a great film but it does have the biggest, most insane villain lair. I think the part in which Bond tries to pass as Japanese has probably doomed this film to being soft-canceled but despite that it's worth watching.

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The Spy Who Loved Me was Roger Moore's best Bond. It's the film that introduced Richard Kiel as Jaws and the scene where Jaws rips apart Bond's tiny van as he's trying to escape is still awesome. I'd probably rank this a bit higher.

And finally, On Her Majesty's Secret Service. This is the only Bond film that George Lazenby starred in and it's my single favorite Bond film. It's still early enough to be stylish and cool but also has some humor and great stunts. The scene where Bond tries to escape the mountaintop lair using the cable for the cable car is a masterpiece IMO. In a lesser film, he would just leap once and jump on but in this one you can see he's actually in danger of getting hurt and he almost fails. But most of all, this one has the best romance of any Bond film until Casino Royale. It doesn't hurt that Diana Rigg, fresh off the Avengers TV show, was absolutely irresistible.

Is it the best Bond film? Probably not in a lot of ways but it's my favorite by far. And I'm in good company on this.

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That leaves the top films, the cream of the crop: Casino Royale, Skyfall, Goldfinger, Dr. No, From Russia with Love. I agree these are the best of the best. Out of these I think either Casino Royale or Goldfinger are arguably the top film, but again I prefer OHMSS to all of them.

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So that's my Friday afternoon take on this. It probably won't prove popular. I think Bond films are a bit like popular music. The ones you love are often just whatever was around when you were 13-16 years old. Those stick with you somehow because of the time of life you're in. That's certainly true for me.

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