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"Greenland is a historic US victory," @thehill https://t.co/RMlMJ78WOU — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) November 19, 2026

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Ed: If The Hill wants you to leave your politics out of it, that's saying something.

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NBC News: The deal expands the U.S. military’s role in Greenland, including permission to establish a “Golden Dome” missile defence system, while ‌reaffirming Danish sovereignty and Greenlanders’ right to self-determination. ...

Greenland’s parliament ratified the deal this month. Last week, it passed a first reading in Denmark’s parliament with backing from all parties, and lawmakers expressed relief and hope that the deal will normalize the situation in Greenland.

“However, there are many indications that this is not an end, but rather a beginning,” said Mikkel Vedby Rasmussen, a political science professor ‌at the University of Copenhagen.

“With the treaty in hand, the US will be able to demand greater influence on decisions ‌that have security policy implications and ⁠on part of the extraction of strategic resources,” he said. ⁠Other experts say the new agreement does not add much US military access to Greenland.

Ed: The bigger win for the U.S. is that it locks out China and Russia, while granting us at least two more locations for strategic-defense purposes. We may not own Greenland, but we certainly have secured it against two adversaries that could have exploited it against us.

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🚨 BREAKING: Denmark's parliament UNANIMOUSLY just ratified President Trump's security deal on Greenland HUGE WINS: - Permanent security rights - China and Russia are effectively LOCKED OUT - Zero cost to America - No expiration date - Protection against investments from adversaries - Immediate military expansion in the region - Greenland locked into the strategic defense area of North America, with adversaries excluded from the island and surrounding area The deal lets the U.S. set up TWO NEW defense areas at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig, and opens the door to a "Golden Dome" missile defense system on the island 🇺🇸 It stays in force even if Greenland goes independent. Everyone laughed when President Trump said he wanted Greenland! Now they're stunned! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 19, 2026

- Protection against investments from adversaries - Immediate military expansion in the region - Greenland locked into the strategic defense area of North America, with adversaries excluded from the island and surrounding area The deal lets the U.S. set up TWO NEW defense areas at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig, and opens the door to a "Golden Dome" missile defense system on the island 🇺🇸 It stays in force even if Greenland goes independent. Everyone laughed when President Trump said he wanted Greenland! Now they're stunned!

Ed: The video is from September, when Trump and Denmark signed off on the agreement. The unanimous assent from the Danish parliament may be the most remarkable aspect of the story. They clearly want an end to the tensions involved in Greenland's status, which has been an issue for well over a century now but of particular concern in the modern era, especially with the competition for Arctic resources.

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Mark Nichols at Moby: The agreement now converts much of what Washington said it needed for security into access rather than ownership.

Denmark and its neighbors avoid tariffs that could have hit far larger economies than Greenland itself, while Washington gets more military flexibility without requiring Copenhagen to sell territory it repeatedly said was not for sale.

Greenland's payoff is more direct but harder to quantify. Construction at Narsarsuaq, Mestersvig and Pituffik can mean contracts, jobs and demand for local transport and services, which can be noticeable in such a small economy.

The local-contract rule helps, although "to the maximum extent possible" leaves room for US companies when Greenland lacks the labor or technical capacity. Danmarks Nationalbank has already warned about an aging population, strained public finances and a shrinking workforce.

The deal also pushes Greenland's investment model further west. The island wants foreign capital for minerals, energy and infrastructure, but tighter screening makes Chinese participation in strategic assets harder while US and European governments increase their focus on Arctic raw materials.

Ed: Trump probably would have preferred ownership if it were possible, but what he wanted was guarantees of exclusive access. The U.S. does not have to worry any longer about China extending its Belt and Road project further into the American security zone. Trump forced Panama to renege on its Belt and Road Initiative and retake the land China had controlled, along with the Panama Canal. This is perhaps the biggest of the Donroe Doctrine issues that remained on the table.

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Today’s ratification by the Danish Parliament of the agreement on Greenland will make us all safer, stronger, and more secure. This agreement modernizes the United States-Denmark-Greenland defense partnership and bolsters the national security of the United States and our allies in NATO. Looking forward to more cooperation in the future. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) November 19, 2026

Ed: It certainly removes one burr under the saddle of the US-NATO relationship. It's not the only one, of course.

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Noah Rothman at NRO: Like all vice presidents, Vance’s fortunes are inseparable from his boss’s. So, it was a foolish choice to implicitly lay the blame for the GOP’s disastrous midterm performance at Donald Trump’s feet, claiming that the president had “lost” a war that he was still prosecuting. Accordingly, Trump is reportedly withdrawing his previous support for Vance’s succession — an imprimatur the vice president’s allies believe he needs if he is to win the 2028 primary.

Those same allies have spent the weeks since the election flooding the zone with stories indicating that the vice president is rethinking his plans. In their telling, however, Vance is a victim of circumstance. He is a young man with a young family, they say. A presidential run would put his children through hell. And the political environment in 2028 is not likely to be conducive to a Republican victory. The GOP presidential nomination may be a poisoned chalice for whoever takes it. Better to wait, regroup, and take another run at the White House in 2032. Perhaps he can be drafted into a race for his old Ohio Senate seat! Whatever he decides, his boosters insist, Vance has options.

Yet, even as Vanceworld conditions the environment for the vice president’s retreat from politics, the chatter around Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s presidential prospects is growing. What’s more, Rubio himself no longer seems to mind.

With Republicans “trying to coax him off the sidelines,” CNN reported, “There have been increasing signs that he’s weighing a run.” Yes, their enthusiasm is attributable to “fresh doubts” about Vance — particularly the vice president’s apparent determination to engineer a schism within the MAGA movement. “Some Rubio supporters noted more fallout over Vance’s postmortem could be coming, anticipating a potential confrontation with Trump,” the report continued. But their openness to a presidential run by Rubio is also fueled by his own increased interest in another campaign for the White House[.]

Ed: I'm not sure it's as binary as Noah assumes. The problem is that both Vance and Rubio have their fortunes tied to Trump; Rubio had more of a career before Vance, so he may be able to maintain a little more distance. The real binary may be between those who worked in the administration versus those who didn't, and that would favor DeSantis and Huckabee Sanders, among others.

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I like Kevin, but what does "bipartisan immigration reform” mean? If you mean making it harder for megacompanies to defraud our visa system, great. If you mean we should pass legislation to make it harder for employers to violate our immigration law, I'm all ears. But to a lot of people, this sounds like an effort to give amnesty to people who have broken our laws. It is morally and electorally disastrous. — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 19, 2026

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But to a lot of people, this sounds like an effort to give amnesty to people who have broken our laws. It is morally and electorally disastrous.

Ed: It's a mistake for Republicans and Democrats to think that the midterms were a mandate for amnesty. The Harvard-Harris CAPS poll taken in October showed 76% of voters supported deporting illegal aliens who committed other crimes while in the US, including 69% of Democrats. Voters may not want to see the raids that took place over the winter, but the respondents in this poll gave Trump his highest approval ratings on immigration and crime (both 44%, overall 39%).

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John Nolte at Breitbart: Last month, the far-left ABC News published a story falsely claiming that both Donald Trump Jr. and his brother Eric Trump held investments in defense companies that received billions of dollars in Pentagon contracts. ...

So, according to the latest report, ABC News suspended senior coordinating producer Justin Fishel and desk assistant Nathan Lee, and now that the investigation has ended, a firing could be next. ...

What I’d like to know is why only two people have been suspended and could face termination. Did it only take two people to write, edit, fact-check (lol), approve, and publish this story? I am doubting that.

Believe nothing. All these people do is lie, lie, lie, and then lie some more.

It sounds to me like ABC News failed to understand how venture capital firms like 1789 Capital work and, rather than do the right thing, which would have been to slap their collective foreheads, apologize to all involved, and pull the piece, they instead hoped to big-shot and bully their way through it.

Ed: This is hardly the only story that major media outlets have had to retract because no one in their news orgs understood how things worked in the businesses they cover. Unfortunately, that is more the norm rather than the exception. And it results from hiring ideological activists to conduct narrative lectures rather than report the news, which requires first understanding the news. We see this a lot in coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church, but it's a problem in practically every area of the news now.

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@SenAlexPadilla Short list of Dems' billionaire donors (recent contributions): • George & Alex Soros: ~$50–100M+ to Dem PACs • Michael Bloomberg: ~$84M • Reid Hoffman: ~$40M • Dustin Moskovitz: ~$18M • J.B. Pritzker: ~$24M • Tom Steyer: ~$250M+ multi-year • Chris Larsen: ~$20M — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 19, 2026

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Ed: Maybe Congress should look into Arabella Advisors or its successor, The Sixteen Thirty Fund. Don't hold your breath on that one.

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The Washington Sun: John Cornyn and Ted Cruz got into a heated fight on the Senate floor yesterday about one of Donald Trump‘s judicial nominees. Cornyn was yelling so loudly at his Texas colleague at one point that he could easily be heard from the press gallery above the mostly empty chamber.

“I don’t find you credible. I’m mad at you!” Cornyn told Cruz, his voice booming across the room.

Cornyn then told Cruz he was upset at someone “for ending my career!” We couldn’t make out whether that was directed at Cruz or Donald Trump, who endorsed Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate Republican primary, ending said career. Cruz’s response, which we couldn’t hear, set Cornyn off again. “Oh, that’s bullshit!” he said.

Cornyn then waved off Cruz with his hand and stormed off to the Democratic side of the aisle.

Ed: *chef's kiss* perfect. Five stars, no notes. Well, here's one note – Cornyn might want to stop being a butthurt baby and actually do something with the time he has left. Trump didn't recruit Paxton and didn't endorse him until a couple of days before the runoff. Trump very pointedly stayed out of the primary challenge. Cornyn's still angry that Trump didn't endorse him and shut Paxton down. And of course, the irony is that the GOP would have lost that race anyway in the blue wave that followed.

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Lololololololololol. https://t.co/gYbjpLHmhZ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 19, 2026

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Brad Slager at Mediaite: As it is now recognized as a shielding ploy, Biden was media-shy, going back to his presidential run. He was frequently “calling a lid” on his schedule to the extent that the running gag was that the man was campaigning from his basement. Then, during his time in the White House, his pressers were infrequent, and most were truncated affairs where he would not take questions.

And we see now that this continues, as the former president has released a memoir, sporting the perplexing title: “Promise Me, America.” This release has received limited media interest, partly due to the frenzied news cycle of the past weeks. Call it poor timing to have a book come out during the tumult of a wild midterm election and the flurry of stories of tech outages and other high drama circulating the country.

But it is also a case of Biden not helping his cause – in the most literal fashion. The man with a memoir hitting the stores has not been out stumping for the release.

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On The PBS News Hour, hostess Amna Nawaz covered the book’s release and conducted an interview on its contents; she did not speak with Biden, however. Instead, she spoke at length with Steve Richetti, who served as Biden’s former deputy chief of staff.

In similar fashion, at MS NOW the crew on Morning Joe dutifully pimped for the book, and once again it was Richetti who was sitting in to discuss the book he may not have written. (This is the Autopen administration, after all, so such matters are up for debate.)





Ed: Be sure to read it all. Count me on Team Autopen. Most pols use ghostwriters, so that's not really an issue, but anyone who listened to the Robert Hur tapes knows damned well that Biden didn't direct the writing of "his" memoir.

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You must not have finished the book. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) November 19, 2026

Ed: It's a page-turner! More seriously: Although we know Christ prevails in the end, we are called to spread His Gospel and to preserve His church. That requires us to participate in the world while not being of the world.

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Rob Henderson at The Spectator: Imagine a game that gives you the same sense of progress that World of Warcraft gave my friends, but this time for a romantic relationship. You have to figure out what a woman likes, pay attention to how she responds and risk getting it wrong. By the time you get to the sex scene, you may come to find this strangely satisfying.

Of course, a character in a game is following a prewritten script. But I don’t know how much this will matter, to be honest. People already feel proud of accomplishments in games even though they know the game was designed by someone else. It seems possible to me that some players will feel genuinely romantically desired in a video game even though they know on an intellectual level exactly how the feeling was produced.

So should we celebrate that the wholesome fantasy of having a girlfriend has replaced the fantasy of picking up hookers? Maybe not. The Lucia character doesn’t really exist. There’s no actual effort involved in maintaining a relationship. And the effort is the whole thing.

Economists read prices to find out what is scarce. We can read fantasies the same way. When young people believe a steady romantic partner is in the same category as a sports car and a rocket launcher, that tells us something. It’s not good.

Ed: In case it's not clear, this is about GTA VI. I've made similar observations about the cultural obsession with superheroes, and how it signals a widespread sense of impotence. Art does tell us about our culture, and so do our fertility and marriage statistics, and right now none of those are good either.

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Glenn Reynolds: Genocide means the eradication, or attempt at same, of an entire people or culture. Scruton introduced the term “oikophobia” in its modern political meaning (repudiation or aversion to one’s own home, culture, inheritance, or nation, typically as the opposite of xenophobia) in a 1993 paper and expanded it in his 2004 book England and the Need for Nations.⁠. He defined it as “the repudiation of inheritance and home” and “the disposition, in any conflict, to side with ‘them’ against ‘us’, and the felt need to denigrate the customs, culture and institutions that are identifiably ‘ours.’”

James Taranto popularized the term in the Wall Street Journal, noting the contempt which many in America’s ruling class have for those they rule. Since then one hears about oikophobia pretty regularly, and most literate people know what it means.

But now it’s time to talk about oikicide. Oikicide, as I mean it, is the deliberate eradication (or attempt at same) of one’s own people and culture.

Ed: Be sure to read it all. I think about this more and more, especially after the midterms. Glenn just put a name on this, and it's worth bookmarking and remembering.

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👋 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 19, 2026

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Last night's lyric: "For Your Eyes Only" by Sheena Easton.

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