Everybody has written a think piece about "why Republicans lost" so badly in the elections, including me.

It's what we do, partly because it is our job, but mostly because we like it. Writers like to think about the "big picture," dive into motivations and connections, explore big ideas, and find patterns hidden in the chaos.

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Then there are the data guys, whose job and passion is to measure things. People like me often depend on them, but because they focus on the mundane mechanics, we also tend to use them as research assistants in our own minds.

We're the theoreticians; they're the experimental guys, digging into what the world actually tells us. And Quantus Insights is sharing some interesting data we really ought to consider and work into our "BigThink" pieces, because actual data has to ground our theories, or they are just intellectual onanism. We can love our pet theories all we want, but without data...it's just sophomores talking in the lounge.

Of every 100 Trump 2024 voters, about 63 voted Republican, 4 voted Democratic, and 33 stayed home. Of every 100 Harris voters, about 85 voted Democratic. Very few people switched and about a third of one side sat out. https://t.co/qrHxTerxhg — Quantus Insights (@QuantusInsights) November 19, 2026

So what does the Quantus research show? On the one hand, it tells us something we already sorta knew: Democrats showed up, and Republicans didn't this election.

The turnout differences between Kamala Harris voters and Donald Trump voters are very stark. Only 63 percent of Trump voters bothered to show up at the polls and vote Republican this time, and while only a few Trump voters switched parties, they were in key demographics the Republicans have to get back or it will spell trouble.

The voters who did switch were the newest part of the 2024 coalition: young men and Latino voters. Men under 30 moved 32 points toward Democrats. Latino men moved 27. https://t.co/eoZA6UTGfj — Quantus Insights (@QuantusInsights) November 19, 2026

And it wasn't just squishes who sat this one out: it was key parts of the Trump coalition, who may or may not be disaffected, as the younger men likely were when they switched; they were just uninterested or even annoyed enough to sit this one out. They didn't vote Democrat; they voted "a pox on both your houses."

For some — relatively few, I would guess — it was direct annoyance or anger at the fact that Trump went to war with Iran, but for the majority it was about the downstream effects of the war: the economic pain from rising prices. For them, it looked like Trump took his eye off the ball or followed policies that hurt them.

The polls had the direction right but missed the size of the outcome. Democrats beat their final averages by about 4 points nationally, and by 8 to 9 in Texas, Georgia and the Carolinas. The miss was largest where the turnout gap was largest. https://t.co/rKCwlJ6FOr — Quantus Insights (@QuantusInsights) November 19, 2026

As always, in elections, turnout matters more than almost anything else. The choices of Independent voters often swing big national elections, but the base votes for each party, and how enthusiastic the partisan voters are to show up, matter the most in off-year elections.

Here, not many Republican voters or independents who voted Republican shifted, but a lot of Republicans didn't show up, and that made all the difference in the world. If you want to know why the Democrats took reliably Red states this year, it all comes down to the fact that Democrats showed up at presidential-election levels out of hatred for Trump, and the Trump voters, in large numbers, did not. Many Republicans sat it out.

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The country swung hard from 2024. But it wasn't about a collective change of mind more so as it was one side showed up nearly at full force, and the other did not. A majority of voters, 52%, viewed the Democratic Party unfavorably on the same day they handed it Congress. — Quantus Insights (@QuantusInsights) November 19, 2026

The election was not, as Democrats would have you believe, a full-throated endorsement of Democrats so much as a rejection of, or at least a sense of disquiet about, Trump's second term.

On the one hand, that means that almost every Democrat will be inclined to misread the election results. Most of them believe voters gave them a stamp of approval, when in fact they chose what they believed was the best of two bad choices, or made no real choice at all by sitting it out.

Of course, to be fair, the Democrats could say the same about the 2016 and 2024 elections, where Trump won at least partly because people were not at all happy with Hillary! or Kamala! It's hard to remember any election, if any, where the country swung behind a candidate out of pure love, right?

The good news is that there was no massive shift against Republicans, even though it looked that way to a lot of people.

The bad news is that the coalition is grumbling and the loyalty factor has waned.

The concerning news is that the attractiveness of Republicans to potential new coalition members — Hispanics and young men — was diminished enough that they chose the Democrats this time. We need two things to get them back: the Democrats need to offend them, as they likely will, and we need a new reason for them to come back to us.

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Those of us in the talking biz can talk all we want, but we need the numbers people and the "doing" people to work on the mechanics to repair the damage.

The damage is reparable, though. In 1982, the voters gave Ronald Reagan a spanking because the recession was raging and inflation was still high. No doubt the pundits were sure that Republicans would never recover, just as they assumed that the 1974 elections were the death knell for Republicans.

Neither turned out to be true.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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