Question: How much do businesses pay in taxes?

Answer: Zero. It's a trick question. Businesses pass along taxes and fees to their customers. And sometimes, businesses make sure their consumers know it. This week, that object lesson is playing out in New York City, where voters elected a Marxist and now get to live with the consequences.

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Politico reports this morning about tensions rising between Zohran Mamdani and Governor Kathy Hochul over Mamdani's desire to "tax the rich." The article refers to Hochul as a "moderate," which is a very strange description of a governor who's currently forcing Catholic nuns to be complicit with assisted suicide, and who just sicced Letitia James on the Cornell 7 case after James declared that the boys were guilty of rape. Hochul just isn't as rabidly Marxist as Mamdani, which brings us to the dispute over tax policy:

An insurgent left led by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is planning to pressure Gov. Kathy Hochul to raise taxes, but the moderate Democrat is holding all the cards. ... That relationship will be tested when Hochul, whose congenial personality masks a stubborn streak, pursues a maximalist agenda of her own while Mamdani and his allies try to persuade her that taxing the rich will help her achieve what she wants. Their strongest argument is a promise she shares with the mayor: expanding free child care. Hochul has suggested since Election Day that she’s open to striking a deal on taxes, albeit on her own terms. She showed what that can look like this year when she agreed to a surcharge on expensive second homes, which let Mamdani claim a tax-the-rich victory without securing the broader income tax increases he wants.

That's moderate? Politico wants to paint Hochul as at the zenith of her strength, and the so-called moderate is already caving to the socialists on soak-the-rich tax policies. Having won that battle, Mamdani and the socialists want to win the war:

Tax-the-rich advocates are prodding a skeptical governor with planned demonstrations around the state in the coming months. They plan to leverage the swelling ranks of the socialists in Albany, who are set to nearly double their numbers in the Democratic-dominated state Legislature. And, perhaps most crucially, they are framing their persuasion campaign around Hochul’s signature policy to significantly expand free child care as a way to cement herself as a consequential governor. ... The looming tax debate will test how Democrats turn their midterm victories into policies that address voters’ affordability concerns.

Ah yes, affordability. That brings us back to the question at the start of this post. Mamdani isn't just going after personal property with his "tax the rich" campaign; he's also going after the corporations, man, including one in particular with a large consumer base. Mamdani and the NYC council want to pass a bill requiring all delivery drivers in the city to be employed by companies like Amazon rather than act as gig workers. Mamdani and his socialists are declaring that this is economic justice for workers, while Amazon explains that this will end free deliveries (via Twitchy):

I ordered a liquid multivitamin for my kid on Amazon this morning and got this message. https://t.co/nRbAhTZdbF — Emma G. Fitzsimmons (@emmagf) November 19, 2026

Mamdani reacted immediately:

Amazon is a multi-trillion dollar company. If Jeff Bezos adds $5 to your order, it’s not because of City Council's efforts to protect workers' rights and keep our streets safe. It's greed. Pass the Delivery Protection Act. — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 19, 2026

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It's not "greed." It's business. If the city raises the costs of doing business, the business will pass that cost to consumers, either directly as a fee or by raising prices. Amazon is choosing the former and imposing that fee directly on the consumers impacted by the law. Mamdani likely hoped that Amazon would absorb it more globally by raising prices more discreetly for all of its customers. Amazon wisely chose not to provide Mamdani and NYC's Marxists with that political cover, and instead make sure NYC voters understand exactly what they get for electing economic bomb-throwers and incompetents.

As for "greed," X user Hunter Ash provided the facts on Amazon's business model:

Amazon’s *profit margins* are extremely low. The consumer marketplace (how most people interact with amazon) has margins around 4%. (Amazon Web Services has a much higher margin, but almost all their customers are other giant corporations that Mamdani also hates). Furthermore, much of that marketplace revenue is advertising. Stripping this out, direct, conventional margins on Amazon sold products are essentially zero. Think about what that means: Amazon found a way to run a business delivering goods to consumer’s doors at cost. They’ve already achieved the communist dream for regular consumers: giving you what you want, overnight, at cost. And they make a profit at the same time! How can they be worth so much on margins that thin? Scale! They serve hundreds of millions of consumers, so making even small amounts per consumer translates into a giant total figure. But that also means that any reduction in their tiny margins tanks the entire business overnight. If government regulation turns the tiny fraction of profit they skim off their huge gross revenue from positive to negative (which, again, would require only a couple-percent tax) then suddenly that entire fraction of their business becomes worthless overnight. Investors leave, amazon shrinks to being just a cloud services provider, and Americans can no longer get overnight delivery of literally anything on Earth - AT COST - overnight. The reason for the investor valuations -expected future profits - collapses, and their is no dragon hoard of gold coins to loot anymore. Poof. You won’t have redistributed trillions. You’ll have deleted it from existence.

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Vicki Paladino, one of only five Republicans on the 51-member council, made sure to stick the "affordability" argument where it belongs in this story:

Amazon is a private business. They cannot ‘raise the cost of living’ for anyone, because people choose whether to utilize their services. Only government can raise the cost of living for New Yorkers through taxes and regulations that increase the cost of doing business in this city. And our city council does NOTHING to lower the cost of doing business here. In fact we’re constantly looking for new ways to make it more difficult and expensive though regulations just like this new Amazon bill. It’s why EVERYTHING is more expensive here. It’s why we can’t even build a public bathroom for less than seven million dollars. You think Amazon should face new union regulations? Fine, it’s going to cost more for the average consumer. That’s math. Take some responsibility. This bill does not protect jobs or preserve prices, because guess what — how many jobs and what they sell things for is up to Amazon. How they deal with regulations is entirely their decision. There’s no free lunch. Increase regulations, raise taxes, mandate unions, and the cost of everything goes up. People pay more. Things get less affordable. The evidence of this is literally all around us here. One would think our billionaire speaker would know how the economy works, but here we are. — Hon. Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) November 19, 2026

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You think Amazon should face new union regulations? Fine, it’s going to cost more for the average consumer. That’s math. Take some responsibility. This bill does not protect jobs or preserve prices, because guess what — how many jobs and what they sell things for is up to Amazon. How they deal with regulations is entirely their decision. There’s no free lunch. Increase regulations, raise taxes, mandate unions, and the cost of everything goes up. People pay more. Things get less affordable. The evidence of this is literally all around us here.

Marxists are not big on "evidence." The bill will likely pass, and when Amazon starts charging the $5 fee on deliveries, Mamdani will attempt to pass a law that bans such fees. At that point, Amazon will either add surcharges to the prices of the goods it sells in NYC, end its "Prime" service in the city, or perhaps stop delivering at all in the Big Apple. No matter what, prices for voters in the city will go up accordingly and access to these goods and the convenience of delivery service will become more scarce.

And that is precisely the pattern that emerges in every Marxist-run jurisdiction.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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