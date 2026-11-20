To be honest, that's a dumb question, but I ask it anyway because it is instructive. We all know why socialists hate Amazon: it's run by a billionaire, makes a ton of money, employs a lot of low-skill, low-wage workers who want more money, and it makes all our lives better despite the government.

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What's not to hate?

Amazon is a multi-trillion dollar company. If Jeff Bezos adds $5 to your order, it’s not because of City Council's efforts to protect workers' rights and keep our streets safe. It's greed. Pass the Delivery Protection Act. — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 19, 2026

I first took note of AOC as a serious problem when she managed to drive an Amazon warehouse expansion out of her district.

It was pure AOC: since Amazon wasn't going to pay extortionate wages for low-skill labor, better to have no jobs or economic development at all.

Keep the poor on welfare rather than helping them develop skills and build up an employment history, getting on the first rung of the economic ladder. It is the socialist way, at least with their clients. With the people who create things? It's their job to give it up.

What's striking about Mamdani's tweet — the underlying issue I will discuss in a bit — is that it gets things backward. Amazon is a multi-trillion-dollar company (whose stock, no doubt, is a major part of New York's and New York City's pension investment portfolio) because it works hard not to be pillaged by everyone, and because it provides a service people value quite a bit.

As a hermit, I get a lot of stuff delivered by Amazon, and I would wager that most of you do too. In fact, one of the crimes we all complain about these days is porch piracy, because they have made a business of stealing those Amazon deliveries since everybody uses the service. Amazon is a target because they do their business well.

As with any business, Amazon isn't perfect, but people wouldn't shop with them if they weren't generally superior to the alternatives, including in price.

That makes Amazon a rich target. Amazon has something, so socialists want it.

Now the issue: Amazon employs many small delivery services and gig workers, and the Teamsters and the socialists want to consolidate all of that into one Amazon delivery service that can be unionized and organized. No more little guys; everybody becomes an employee of the big company.

You would think that the socialists would be for the little guy, but the opposite is true. It's like saying that having the state own the means of production is anti-monopoly; it's the opposite. The big guys are easier to control, and gig workers are left out in the cold, as happened in California when they essentially banned gig work. Controlling one big thing is easier than corralling lots of individuals and small companies.

Amazon is ramping up a pressure campaign opposing a controversial labor bill in New York City – as speculation grows that the City Council could vote on the pro-worker legislation as soon as next month, The Post has learned. On Thursday, Amazon began appealing directly to its Big Apple customers in its fight against the Delivery Protection Act, also known as Intro 518 – warning shoppers in messaging on its website and app that they could be charged up to $5 more per order if the bill is passed, as The Post first reported. Proponents of the bill, which include the Teamsters, are pushing for the vote to happen before the end of the year. There are only two more scheduled meetings on the City Council calendar this year, on Dec. 3 and Dec. 17. A super majority of council members and Mayor Zohran Mamdani support the bill and have been demanding that the Speaker call for a vote. The bill would end Amazon’s reliance on subcontractors and force Amazon to directly hire its delivery workers – and it’s not clear whether the final bill will include a direct-hire mandate despite the Speaker’s public remarks about wanting to preserve jobs. In addition to Amazon, companies including FedEx would be subject to the new rules.

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There are many reasons a company like Amazon or FedEx hires subcontractors, not least because their businesses are cyclical. Christmas season is heavy; other times less so. If you hire a set number of employees, especially when they inevitably get unionized, as is the intent here, you end up with a bunch of people on the payroll when you don't need them.

And, of course, there are a lot of reasons why gig workers want to be gig workers. They don't want to work for a big company, want to do it as a side job, are between jobs, or have a poor employment record. Who knows? Ask your Uber driver why they do it.

Amazon is using its app and website to promote propaganda that opposes a New York City bill aiming to protect thousands of contracted delivery workers than Amazon claims to responsibility for. The multi-trillion dollar giant is showing pop-up notices to users and has a banner on its homepage opposing the Delivery Protection Act. Amazon has lobbied heavily against the proposed legislation, while New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has rallied in favor of the bill. The $5 framing on the Amazon homepage is immensely deceptive and ignores the fundamental issue, which that Amazon pretends thousands of workers they functionally employ aren’t Amazon workers. — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) November 19, 2026

Socialists hate that. They want things centralized, and if it costs "big companies" (read: you and me, actually) more, so be it. When prices go up, the politicians and socialists just blame greed.

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Greed. First of all, at some level, greed is a universal, not a variable. Most people want more.

My latest at @reason. I argue that New Jersey's antitrust lawsuit against Amazon's delivery service partner program threatens to raise prices and punish the innovation that made same-day shipping possible. https://t.co/mWyBWfBhL4 — Ethan Tran (@EthanT17888) November 20, 2026

Second, the whole pitch of the DSA and the Teamsters is greed: stick with us, and we will take from them and give it to you!

So spare me the slogans. Mamdani has built his political career on promising "free stuff" paid for by the big bad guys. Give to people who have done nothing to earn it and take it from the people who usually have.

I don't have any particular love for Jeff Bezos, but it really is striking to me how people justify stealing from him in one way or another. Last year I wrote about the trend of wealthy liberals who were proud to shoplift from Whole Foods because Bezos owned it. The New York Times even wrote about "microlooting" by, I kid you not, wealthy magazine writers and professionals taking a stand for economic justice by stealing from Whole Foods.

@nypost The Left is rebranding theft as social justice. https://t.co/b6b4xJQadv — dante (@ItsDante718) April 23, 2026

That's not greed. It's JUSTICE!

Mamdani's tweet is so precious to me for the same reason I made fun of that socialist professor earlier today: it completely misunderstands why good things get created, and focuses solely on how to steal them when they are created.

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That's socialism in a nutshell. When you see something good, loot it until it is destroyed, and blame capitalism.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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