Welcome to 'affordability.'

Fascism : a populist political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual, that is associated with a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, and that is characterized by severe economic and social regimentation and by forcible suppression of opposition

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Oh, sorry.

I don't know why I had the 'f-word' on my mind.

Here I was minding my own business, checking my X timelines, and...oh.

This is why.

We’re going to do everything we can to make Elon’s worst nightmare come true next Congress: a democracy where the ultra-wealthy can’t buy elections. — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) November 18, 2026

He seems nice.

And really, he's not. He's kind of a major midwit jerk who likes to talk tough and pull cheap, cheesy political stunts because he doesn't have the intellectual capacity to hold an intelligent conversation.

And as I am always completely transparent, the Dr. Evil voice was not my idea. But you bet I laughed.

I read his post in a Dr. evil voice, and I gotta say it pretty much checks out pic.twitter.com/nMR1F8PS9H — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) November 20, 2026

I despise this sort of creature.

My favorite was when he got tumbled by Kristi Noem's security detail after charging in unannounced and heading toward the podium like a water buffalo.

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He could have asked to talk to Noem at any time in D.C., but no. He had to barge in on probably the tiniest secretary in the cabinet, like Dick the Bruiser, and then claim victimhood.

This is how Padilla, weeping on the Senate floor, described the encounter he initiated.

PUT YOUR COFFEE CUP DOWN AND SWALLOW FIRST

I'm not responsible when you spit things all over your screen.

Tough guy Sen. Padilla is gay and Petty too I suppose.. pic.twitter.com/bBOdVne60W — bbowden18 (@Bluestown901) November 19, 2026

So, he can't act either.

He has no personal charm, so it's impossible for him to grow on you in a good way, despite his numerous shortcomings.

Which means, somehow, he's the perfect Democrat.

And now that he's going to be in the majority, I guess he's feeling his oats and threatening everyone he's always been too afraid to admit he's scared of.

It's easy to be a tough guy online, which is what these pathetic characters always accuse conservatives of doing. The difference, of course, is that our side is always ready to back up our words with 'meet you behind the Circle K' (as a friend so pithily says), while these clowns call for an investigation over mean Xweets.

It's getting very tiresome wading through all the posturing threat boys popping up and flexing their twee little arms, like Robert Garcia, or their worst AWFL instinct a la Slotkin. But what was nice about Padilla's loathsome post was sheer thuggishness of it.

Targeting a successful American citizen for wrong think. No crimes are ever specified - these dupes haven't any. And their oligarchy whinging is so ludicrous on its face, considering who underwrote all of them, that you wonder why they bother.

What's rewarding in the still-free US of A is that one can say so openly, and Padilla is being pilloried for being a brutish goon.

A billionaire literally financed the entire national security apparatus of the Biden administration and is preparing the next Democratic administration’s. https://t.co/kvoPiiTjgH — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 19, 2026

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This is billionaire toadman George Soros's son, Alex.

You’re going after Soros? https://t.co/5fFy3v2i0I — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 19, 2026

Affordability did raise its head in the comments, but I told my girlfriend what I always tell you guys:

DON'T TALK CRAZY TALK!

I thought y’all were going to fight for the people and tackle inflation and healthcare? No? Just wasting time and money retaliating against people you believe are your enemy that will result in absolutely nothing — Leigh🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Leighincognito) November 19, 2026

And lots of folks reminded the senator that 'fascist' was a real thing, and his Xweet was it.

But of all the thumpings he took and is still taking, which I have no doubt will bounce off his thick supraorbital ridge like a rubber ball off concrete, the best, most thought-provoking rejoinder to his Neanderthalish scrawl was Jared Isaacman.

Yes, he's the head of NASA, and also a close friend of Elon's. But he's also an incredibly thoughtful, humble, decent human being who loves this country to his soul.

And he took the time to respond in words I do not believe the senator has the capacity to fathom or absorb, which is a tragedy for the country.

But they are words every single American can appreciate for their measured thoughtfulness. And I wanted you to know.

Isaacman is willing to risk NASA's future by engaging with someone threatening it from outside. Because doing so is the right thing to do.

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Responding in my personal capacity, but wanted to share my perspective.. We are in a great-power competition with so much at stake in the years ahead. There is no one in America who has lived during a time when the United States wasn't the preeminent superpower and, despite our imperfections, a force for good in the world. A nation that fought and helped end wars on behalf of those who couldn't, pioneered powered flight, put humanity on the Moon, led revolutions in medicine and technology that improved billions of lives and distributed hundreds of billions in aid around the world. I don't know how handicapping this nation by going after one of its largest employers, a company that has created wealth for millions, ushered in electric cars, rockets that don't need to be thrown away, satellites that connect the disconnected and have unquestionably saved lives, not to mention access to information that is pretty foundational to solving many of the world's problems, biotech to restore function to those with disabilities, and so much more, serves America's interests. Without the contributions of these companies, there is little question America would be behind in a competition where the outcome is far from certain and the consequence so great. Now, maybe I am just a bit new to this, but from the billboards, TV and digital ads, spam texts, and fundraising calls, it would seem both parties have no issue raising money, including from billionaires, with the aim of influencing and buying votes. And if that means campaign reform, maybe include dialing back the spam calls and texts..But with all that is going on in the world, and so much at stake for our country, I question the priorities reflected in the post below. — Jared Isaacman (@rookisaacman) November 19, 2026

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...and, despite our imperfections, a force for good in the world. A nation that fought and helped end wars on behalf of those who couldn't, pioneered powered flight, put humanity on the Moon, led revolutions in medicine and technology that improved billions of lives and distributed hundreds of billions in aid around the world. I don't know how handicapping this nation by going after one of its largest employers, a company that has created wealth for millions, ushered in electric cars, rockets that don't need to be thrown away, satellites that connect the disconnected and have unquestionably saved lives, not to mention access to information that is pretty foundational to solving many of the world's problems, biotech to restore function to those with disabilities, and so much more, serves America's interests. Without the contributions of these companies, there is little question America would be behind in a competition where the outcome is far from certain and the consequence so great. Now, maybe I am just a bit new to this, but from the billboards, TV and digital ads, spam texts, and fundraising calls, it would seem both parties have no issue raising money, including from billionaires, with the aim of influencing and buying votes. And if that means campaign reform, maybe include dialing back the spam calls and texts..But with all that is going on in the world, and so much at stake for our country, I question the priorities reflected in the post below.

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Trump has packed his cabinet with some gems, and I have routinely praised them for their unaffected intellectual heft, wit, courage and willingness to engage (sometimes ferociously), and, most of all, humanity. They are real people.

I haven't had a chance to say much about Isaacman, who damn near didn't get confirmed, but he belongs up there with the rest of that quirky, brilliant, stellar crew.

Lucky us.

We're going to need them over the next two years with these knuckle draggers.

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