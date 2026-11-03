Problem Solved? Most People Have No Idea How Insane Democrats Have Become

One of the most disturbing trends I have seen over the past few years is the rising celebration of political violence on the Left.

I've written about it before, and it is so prevalent that the Network Contagion Research Institute at Rutgers University published a report on the rise of assassination culture on the left.

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Luigi Mangione became a hero and a sexy revolutionary; liberals posted about their disappointment that Trump survived his (now, three) assassination attempts, and the murder of Charlie Kirk was an occasion for celebration, complete with "Kirkiversary" parties on college campuses.

Charlie Kirk Halloween costumes were a big thing in High Schools and on college campuses, and you can find tons of videos of people showing off their assassination chic.

Tiktoker dresses up as Charlie Kirk after he was shot while covered in fake blood for her Halloween costume. https://t.co/zItt7s4y8B — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 31, 2026

John wrote about a crazy woman at the University of Michigan campus who went on a spree of attacking conservative students and influencers, and as she was getting arrested, she continued making death threats. The response of the university was to ask the influencers to take down the video, with no indication that the woman who assaulted them will be punished.

🚨🚨 JUST NOW: Deranged Abdul Supporter tackled a Jewish girl (@basedinmalibu) at free speech event. She was SWIFTLY arrested, resisted and then said “I SHOULD HAVE KILLED HER!!” As she was loaded into the police vehicle. https://t.co/Sfs7ltt3Vs — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) November 1, 2026

But you may say that is all young people experimenting with radical politics. Once they get out in the real world, they will settle down and behave normally.

Yeah, well, no.

SUBMITTED: Poll worker wears “Problem Solved” T-shirt with red splatter near the collar resembling blood. Speculation is that it celebrates the assassination of Charlie Kirk or other assassinations; the Halloween design has been controversial for years. The picture was taken Saturday at the Rogers fire station community room. In a statement to @AlphaNews, Hennepin County confirmed it forwarded the concern to the city clerk in Rogers for review. “Hennepin County expects polling places to be welcoming and free from intimidation, harassment, or disruption for voters and election workers alike… Anyone with concerns about conduct at a polling place should bring them to the attention of the head election judge or city clerk's office,” the statement reads. — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) November 3, 2026

SUBMITTED: Poll worker wears “Problem Solved” T-shirt with red splatter near the collar resembling blood. Speculation is that it celebrates the assassination of Charlie Kirk or other assassinations; the Halloween design has been controversial for years. The picture was taken Saturday at the Rogers fire station community room. In a statement to @AlphaNews, Hennepin County confirmed it forwarded the concern to the city clerk in Rogers for review. “Hennepin County expects polling places to be welcoming and free from intimidation, harassment, or disruption for voters and election workers alike… Anyone with concerns about conduct at a polling place should bring them to the attention of the head election judge or city clerk's office,” the statement reads.

Even liberal grandmas who go off to become election judges are on the assassination culture bandwagon, and proud to show it even at the polling places.

Ms. "Problem Solved" here greets voters and hands them their ballots, so you can get your threats of political violence as you go to the voting booth.

Apparently, none of her colleagues thought that this was a problem. I can't read minds, but I can speculate based on personal experience. Liberals live in such a closed world that there is nothing abnormal about celebrating the death of Republicans.

When I worked in a camera store during my vacation from politics, most of my colleagues would routinely talk about politics and how much they wanted Trump dead. It is a common staple in conversations with people whom they thought were fellow travelers. I had customers who would drop anti-Trump comments as we discussed camera models, and they felt they could do that because, in their social circles, it is totally normal.

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Hasan Piker calls on his followers to kill capitalists: “Yeah kill them! KiII those motherfuckers and murder those motherfuckers in the streets. Let the streets soak in their fucking red capitalist blood, dude.” Democrats are campaigning with him. https://t.co/YiZxGgRkgc — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 9, 2026

The same holds true for other issues. To many, even the most contested issues seem so self-evident to them that it doesn't occur to them that any decent person could disagree, so putting up political issue signs at polling places, which is illegal, seems perfectly reasonable to them.

This is an actual voting precinct in South Minneapolis that was just sent to me. “Protect immigrants and refugees” “Protect queer kids” “Share the wealth” How is this legal, @MNSteveSimon? Vote Tad Jude to end political messaging at voting precincts. https://t.co/6i0PajKsa1 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 3, 2026

The Overton Window for liberals has shifted so far that you can now read pieces describing Zohran Mamdani as a moderate, and Hasan Piker is part of the "big tent."

Submitted: More political messages at the Creekside Montessori/United Church of Christ polling place at 54th and Nicollet in South Minneapolis. https://t.co/xKnOsMM9kV — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) November 3, 2026

It's jarring to see grandma there wearing a shirt celebrating the murder of Charlie Kirk. It's repulsive in kids, but not exactly shocking.

In a grandmother? At a polling place? And it's considered normal?

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That's scary as hell.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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