People on the Left Sure Are Making a Lot of Death Threats

In the past couple days I've come across quite a few death threats aimed at President Trump, Elon Musk and other Republicans. I'm not sure if these threats are on the rise or if I'm just noticing them more. But there have been quite a few in the past several months.

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Let's start in July of this year, just three months ago:

FBI agents arrested Knoxville man Garry Lee Williams , 44, Thursday over allegations he posted repeated TikTok videos threatening to kill Trump, FBI Director Kash Patel, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler and Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noe, according to the Justice Department .

, 44, Thursday over allegations he posted repeated TikTok videos threatening to kill Trump, FBI Director Kash Patel, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler and Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noe, according to the . William Upham , 35, a former Marine and Republican congressional write-in candidate from Jacksonville, Florida, was charged with threatening the president of the United States on Thursday for alleged comments against Trump in which he called him “the enemy” and said he “must be killed” in videos posted to Facebook, the DOJ announced.

, 35, a former Marine and Republican congressional write-in candidate from Jacksonville, Florida, was charged with threatening the president of the United States on Thursday for alleged comments against Trump in which he called him “the enemy” and said he “must be killed” in videos posted to Facebook, the announced. On Monday, James Gerald Eckert Jr., 39, of Rochester, New York, was arrested and charged with threatening to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm upon a member of the immediate family of the President after posting threats against Donald Trump Jr., including, “I’m going to kill you,” in the live chat of Trump Jr.’s podcast on Rumble.

The last one involves threats against Donald Trump Jr. There was yet another arrest in July. This guy styled himself "God's assassin."

A Dickson City man who considered himself an assassin was charged this week with threatening to kill President Donald Trump, other elected officials, police and Jews in Facebook posts earlier this month. “I’m God’s assassin,” Stacy Wayne Mann, 51, wrote in a July 15 Facebook post, according to an arrest affidavit. “Please America, get me next to the POTUS ... I got you America.”

Then in August, a man from Long Island, New York made threats against Trump and Jeanine Pirro.

A Hauppauge man threatened to kill President Donald Trump and an employee of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, according to court documents. Federal prosecutors say Daniel Kretsinger posted a video on X in June that contained threats directed at both Trump and the unnamed employee. In one profanity-filled video, Kretsinger allegedly said, “Because you're such a lying, despicable piece of (expletive) I'm specifically targeting you when I come to Washington, D.C. and put a bullet directly between your eyes (expletive) and if Trump keeps up his (expletive) I may kill the president, too.”

Days later there was another threat from Ohio. This guy also wanted to kill a Republican congressman.

An Ohio man is under arrest after federal officials say he sent a graphic email threatening to murder and behead Florida Congressman Randy Fine and calling for the death of President Donald Trump. Alex Justin Miller, 26, of Columbus, is federally charged with interstate transmission of a threat to injure, according to a copy of his criminal complaint.

In early September, the FBI announced the arrest of a podcaster from Los Angeles named Benjamin Azariah Southworth.

Early this morning, the @FBI and partners arrested Benjamin Azariah Southworth in LA - after a federal grand jury indicted him for allegedly threatening to assassinate President Trump and his attorney, Jay Sekulow. Deadly threats like this are as vile as they are criminal - those responsible will be met by this FBI and law enforcement. Thanks to @FBILosAngeles and our partners who delivered. -DKP 🇺🇸 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 3, 2026

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A man from Kansas was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida. He said he wanted to kill Trump, Netanyahu, Joe Rogan and Ben Shapiro.

A 29-year-old man from northeast Kansas is in the Palm Beach County, Fla., jail, facing more than 20 counts in connection with online threats against President Donald Trump and other political figures. Records from Palm Beach County show that Korby Aaren Strube, of Horton, Kansas, faces 23 counts of making written or electronic threats to kill or cause bodily harm. Investigators said the posts included threats against President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benajin Netanyahu, podcaster Joe Rogan and conservative commentator Ben Shapiro. The affidavit noted that Strube showed signs of paranoia.

Another man pleaded guilty to making threats aimed at Trump and ICE agents in September, though he'd actually made those threats back in February.

A Binghamton man pleaded guilty on Sept.16 to posting comments on YouTube threatening to kill and injure President Donald Trump, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Jeffrey Scott Hamm Jr., 33, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in February 2026 after Google alerted the FBI of Hamm’s comments threatening violence on YouTube — which is considered to be a form of interstate communication. He was charged with threatening the president and federal agents using interstate communications... Hamm used the handle @JusticePeaceUnity to post online comments like “Kill All MAGA, Revolution” and “2nd Amendment. We have every right to kill ICE agents,” and that he was going to kill the president “the first chance I **** get.”

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On Sunday, someone called in a bomb threat to a Florida airport where Trump was traveling.

Someone called in a bomb threat to Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, triggering a large police response and delays. The airport described a "suspicious phone call" before the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed the threat, adding that checks turned up nothing of significance, per WPTV. President Trump was scheduled to depart from the airport later Sunday, WPEC reports.

Most of these people seem really unhinged but sometimes the people saying things are clever enough to claim it was all a joke.

A Texas man is headed to prison after spewing assassination threats online about President Donald Trump that he later argued was "protected speech." One of Francisco Mena's threats — a post on YouTube — featured the words "Kill Trump" more than 20 times, according to federal prosecutors. In others, the 37-year-old proclaimed, "Give me a really good sniper," and posted emojis of swords, a skull and crossbones, and a coffin. He also vowed to harm federal immigration officers... Mena was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison last week after he pleaded guilty in June to one count of threatening a federal official. Prosecutors say Mena "repeatedly issued violent threats" against Trump and ICE agents between May 13 and May 25, 2025.

A guy in New York also got reported to the Secret Service last week after making a similar "joke."

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Christopher Vignogna, 27, has been federally charged with making threats against the president following an investigation by the U.S. Secret Service and FBI... "Vignogna asked [the co-worker] twice if her boyfriend could buy him a gun," the complaint says. "The co-worker stated twice, 'No, why?' After the second time, the co-worker stated that Vignogna stated, 'Trump is coming to Syracuse I want shoot him.'" Another colleague told investigators she heard Vignogna allegedly telling the co-worker about plans to "shoot everything up." He also kept "trying to talk politics with her even after the co-worker said no," according to the complaint.

Despite these arrests, some people still think they are clever. Just claim it's all a joke.

This man appears to be instructing people to use explosive drones to ass*ssinate Elon Musk, then claims it’s all just a “joke” (wink wink) CC @FBI https://t.co/aVjgE6YrLd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 19, 2026

Or maybe don't quite say what you mean.

Say what you want about “both sides” and “two wings of the same bird,” but the left is a death cult. When it was announced Biden had cancer, I prayed for him and publicly urged others too. And I genuinely meant all of that. This type of behavior and rhetoric is so unhinged; If for no other reason than because you’re displaying exactly the type of behavior you pretend to hate. — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) October 20, 2026

Anyway, I've probably missed quite a few, especially on TikTok but this strikes me as a lot of death threats in a relatively short period of time. And the thing about it is, if someone actually killed Trump or Musk you know what the reaction would be. We saw it with Charlie Kirk's murder. There would be dancing in the streets.

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“I think about his death every day…and I’m gonna allow myself to feel hope for the first time since 2016.” Damn. That’s pathetic. https://t.co/JWAgyShd7n — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) October 20, 2026

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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