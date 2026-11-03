Big Tent? It's Only Big Enough for the Red-Green Alliance

Over the summer and fall, the Democrats fell all over themselves, explaining why candidate after candidate campaigned with Hasan Piker, who loves to talk about literally eviscerating anybody he happens to dislike.

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Piker admires Mao Zedong and calls the Cultural Revolution a forgivable excess. He flies off to Cuba to celebrate the communist government there, and tells everybody that the power system collapse in Cuba is no big deal.

UNREAL. Rep Ro Khanna defends Hasan Piker who called for the murder of Republicans https://t.co/dbHzWCxd0N — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 28, 2026

Democrats have embraced candidates who volunteered for al-Qaeda and are working mightily to elect a Muslim Brotherhood candidate in Michigan.

Their excuse? They have a big tent and want to reach all voters. Democrats, unlike Republicans, take people where they are and embrace all comers, even if they hold some unpleasant views. Everybody needs to be heard. Even if they call for anybody they dislike to be murdered in the streets, for Israel to be wiped off the map, for Iran to win the war against the United States, or to plan to destroy the Constitution.

Reporter: "Is the rise of the DSA good for your party?" Chuck Schumer: "Look... We are a big tent party. And being a big tent party is a strength, not a weakness." https://t.co/9LZhcrDdKt — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 4, 2026

We've heard an awful lot of big tentism over the past few months, but it all came crashing down the moment a Democrat said that she wasn't comfortable with blaming every problem in America on the Jews.

The tent is large, but it also only includes anti-American and anti-Jewish voices. Hasan Piker fits in fine, but a Democrat Congresswoman who votes with her party 95 percent of the time is outside the tent because she can't support a candidate who almost every national Democrat desperately wanted to lose the primary because he is a Muslim Brotherhood-supporting bigot.

🚨 SO MUCH FOR THE BIG TENT: For years Democrats swore they wanted "more voices at the table" and "all different ideologies." Then Haley Stevens, a proud lifelong Democrat, thought for herself and endorsed Mike Rogers. The tent flaps closed FAST. One Democrat voice went on air and said her "political career is over." Then they compared her to a USED CONDOM. That's how the party of "tolerance" talks about a woman who won't fall in line. The big tent was always a lie. Tomorrow, show them what you think of it. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 3, 2026

🚨 SO MUCH FOR THE BIG TENT: For years Democrats swore they wanted "more voices at the table" and "all different ideologies." Then Haley Stevens, a proud lifelong Democrat, thought for herself and endorsed Mike Rogers. The tent flaps closed FAST. One Democrat voice went on air and said her "political career is over." Then they compared her to a USED CONDOM. That's how the party of "tolerance" talks about a woman who won't fall in line. The big tent was always a lie. Tomorrow, show them what you think of it.

Politics is about power, so generally speaking, I don't get too worked up when a politician is expected to take one for the team every once in a while. None of us gets our way all the time, and the fact is that getting support for legislation means winning internal party battles, since almost nothing remotely controversial gets passed in a bipartisan fashion.

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It's a team sport.

That said, who is on your team matters, and if your team crosses certain lines, you have to push back. If you don't have red lines, you don't belong in power.

It turns out that the only red line most Democrats have is staying in power, and power for its own sake is their brass ring. If all it takes is a little human sacrifice, then human sacrifice it is.

The fact that the entire Democrat Party came down like a ton of bricks on Haley Stevens tells you a lot about their "big tent": Hasan Piker, who is if anything worse than Nick Fuentes or David Duke, is welcome. The DSA, which literally has a faction called the "Red Rabbits" that promotes violent revolution, is totally welcome.

But the "Party of Women" now calls her deranged, incapable of thinking for herself, and compares her to a "used condom." And that from a man who spent years defending his candidate because he didn't even wear a condom.

Carville is having an unhinged crash out over Haley Stevens: "If you think that these Republicans are going to treat you as anything other than what they view you as...a used condom. The Democrats don't even think you're worth a used condom." They're coming completely unglued. https://t.co/HnT96m0k20 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 1, 2026

So far, the only Democrat I have seen who has handled this situation well is Jim Clyburn, of whom I have few positive thoughts on most days. He is, after all, the guy who gave us Joe Biden.

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But Clyburn was drafted to go to Michigan specifically because black Democrats do not like or trust Abdul El-Sayed, and likely isn't a fan himself. He was being a team player, and my guess is that he is repelled by El-Sayed himself.

NYT: Jim Clyburn says he is disappointed but "understands" why Haley Stevens endorsed Mike Rogers "I’m disappointed, but I understand... I don’t consider it a wise thing to do, but whatever her reasons are her reasons." Link to article: https://t.co/HidxDy2cSY https://t.co/kQTRyOil88 — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 2, 2026

I get that. He is being a team player, and while I don't think it's wise, whatever his reasons are, they're his reasons. So far, he is the only "big tent" Democrat out there, aside from Fetterman.

Their big freaking tent can’t fit in one lady who vehemently disagrees with a jihadist candidate about Israel (though I think she’s all in on the socialism). Maybe they aren’t all that inclusive after all… https://t.co/nfkFrZHeKh — Clifford Asness (@CliffordAsness) November 3, 2026

Big tents are fine, and even necessary for a party to win. I voted for Michelle Tafoya, even though she held positions more liberal than mine.

But tents are still closed off for a reason. You can't invite everyone, because there are some people you don't want on your team.

Keeping Haley Stevens on your team should have been an easy choice, and kicking Hasan Piker, Cenk Uygur, and Mehdi Hasan should have been an easy call.

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But Democrats want Islamists in their party. They look to the rise of DSA candidates as inevitable.

UNDERCOVER: GAVIN NEWSOM SAYS THE DSA IS "GOING TO BE DOMINANT" AND "MAINSTREAM" IN THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY! "The DSA, the energy and the desire and demand for bold change, not incremental change, is very much going to be dominant. I mean, that's going to be a mainstream Democratic movement. Absolutely. No question about that." That's California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a likely 2028 presidential candidate, speaking to an undercover journalist while campaigning in New Hampshire. Asked by a "younger voter" who said "we don't want Kamala Harris, we want more democratic socialist policies": "No one is arguing to manage the status quo and fail more efficiently." "You can't play in the margins anymore. The system's broken. It's completely unbalanced, and we can't manage the decline. We have to completely reimagine." — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 26, 2026

UNDERCOVER: GAVIN NEWSOM SAYS THE DSA IS "GOING TO BE DOMINANT" AND "MAINSTREAM" IN THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY! "The DSA, the energy and the desire and demand for bold change, not incremental change, is very much going to be dominant. I mean, that's going to be a mainstream Democratic movement. Absolutely. No question about that." That's California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a likely 2028 presidential candidate, speaking to an undercover journalist while campaigning in New Hampshire. Asked by a "younger voter" who said "we don't want Kamala Harris, we want more democratic socialist policies": "No one is arguing to manage the status quo and fail more efficiently." "You can't play in the margins anymore. The system's broken. It's completely unbalanced, and we can't manage the decline. We have to completely reimagine."

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What does this really mean?

The Democratic tent hasn't actually gotten bigger. They just picked up stakes and moved it to the left.

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