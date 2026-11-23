This is really quite a big, bipartisan deal, and I have to thank my StacheD-watching friend GlobalTvlr for the heads-up.

You all have been so good over the years with all my columns on Lithium-ion batteries, large and small, and the absolute worst, most gruesome fires have been caused by the smaller batteries found in things like scooters and e-bikes.

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This is a recent, horrifying example I used in a post just a couple of weeks ago, but it's so dang dramatic, I'll put it up again for those who might have missed it.

A family had, I believe, three Li-ion battery packs charging in their living room when someone noticed a hiss. In all of two seconds, the things exploded, and in about two minutes, their house was engulfed in flames. Thankfully, they all made it outside safely, but it was a total loss.

I mean, dang - just that fast.

Battery from an e-bike explodes and burns down an entire home. Where the heck are supposed to charge these batteries? https://t.co/tBOPdZoFyg — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) November 16, 2026

Horrible.

And that's a legitimate question - where are you supposed to charge those things, especially if you live in a densely packed urban area and are an apartment dweller who uses that e-bike or scooter to get to work or class?

Tragically, a Bronx family kept theirs charging by the front door, and when that exploded, it blocked them from egressing.

An e-bike’s lithium-ion battery caused a Bronx apartment fire that killed an 11-year-old boy and critically injured four other people early Wednesday, FDNY officials said. Firefighters found an e-bike in the kitchen near the entrance of an 11th-floor apartment at the Patterson Houses, a public housing complex in Mott Haven, officials said. The blaze began around 12:50 a.m. and spread quickly throughout the home, according to officials. “It was placed in a spot in the kitchen that made it impossible for the residents to leave safely,” Fire Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said. “ We know lithium-ion batteries are everywhere, and we know how valuable they are to people's livelihoods, so we need to remind New Yorkers how to use them safely.” https://t.co/Y4wq6HuDDP — Gothamist (@Gothamist) October 28, 2026

...Firefighters found an e-bike in the kitchen near the entrance of an 11th-floor apartment at the Patterson Houses, a public housing complex in Mott Haven, officials said. The blaze began around 12:50 a.m. and spread quickly throughout the home, according to officials. “It was placed in a spot in the kitchen that made it impossible for the residents to leave safely,” Fire Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said. “ We know lithium-ion batteries are everywhere, and we know how valuable they are to people's livelihoods, so we need to remind New Yorkers how to use them safely.”

This seems to have been the catalyst for a bill that's been languishing for two years in the Senate, having passed through the House twice.

The heartbroken relatives of the Bronx fire victims were at a New York City Council meeting just before the Senate vote, as the city itself wrestles with regulations. The aunt who lost loved ones pointed out the millions of dollars in fees the city garnered from delivery services all utilizing e-bikes and scooters that have to be charged at some point in some apartment or home.

The devastated aunt who lost four members of her family in a horrific Bronx fire sparked by an e-bike battery demanded Friday that the city pass legislation to keep people safe from the bootleg devices — as she heartbreakingly declared, “I can’t bring them back.” Wendy Kinkead — whose relatives were killed by a blaze that broke out in NYCHA’s Patterson Houses last month — told The Post “something has to be done” after an emergency City Council meeting on the fire safety hazard. “If you want people to sit back and deliver stuff while you’re sitting on an app making millions of dollars, then you should provide ways for those people to make it safely,” she said, adding that delivery companies such DoorDash and Uber Eats should be held responsible.

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But the Senate finally acted on their bill with a bipartisan consent vote, and it's heading to Trump for signature.

The Senate on Thursday unanimously approved a bill sponsored by New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand that aims to stem the sale of unsafe e-bike batteries that have ignited hundreds of fires across the city this year. The bill has twice passed the House and now heads to President's desk. It requires the Consumer Product Safety Commission to set safety standards for the lithium-ion batteries that power e-bikes and e-scooters and gives the agency the power to halt the sale, distribution and importation of non-compliant batteries. https://t.co/My9xvQZM0o — Shebbie4nyc (@Shebbie4nyc) November 20, 2026

What it's going to do is put teeth into enforcement of UL standards for manufacturers. What that means in action is that these cheap Chinese imports that have never been manufactured according to the recommended standards now either have to comply, or they are turned away.

The Senate on Thursday unanimously approved a bill sponsored by New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand that aims to stem the sale of unsafe e-bike batteries that have ignited hundreds of fires across the city this year. The bill has twice passed the House and now heads to President Donald Trump’s desk. It requires the Consumer Product Safety Commission to set safety standards for the lithium-ion batteries that power e-bikes and e-scooters and gives the agency the power to halt the sale, distribution and importation of non-compliant batteries. Batteries that are not safety certified are susceptible to bursting into flame, a phenomenon that’s resulted in 406 fires and nine deaths in New York City so far this year. The City Reporter has been reporting on this problem since 2022.

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Pat at StacheD has a great rundown here and a chart of all the applicable 'light electric vehicles' covered under the li-ion battery pack legislation.

New York City, which arguably has the largest e-bike problem, is still looking for regulations that would improve the safety of charging the existing e-bikes on the road there now.

They're having problems enforcing the regulations they do have on the books meant to protect these densely packed dwellings. The city fire department has been especially proactive in working on viable solutions for the uber-popular transportation mode.

A Brooklyn company partnering with City Hall on a publicly funded e-bike charging and battery swapping program is under fire for violating FDNY safety rules after hundreds of batteries it was storing in a shipping container were incinerated, The Post has learned. PopWheels suffered roughly $500,000 in damages after a “thermal event” inside its Fort Greene storage unit at Flushing and Carlton avenues on Aug. 15 “wiped out 433 of our batteries,” the company said in a recent message to investors. No one was injured in what the FDNY described as an “all-hands” fire, but the agency said an investigation found PopWheels violated a safety agreement with the city by charging and storing battery packs in unapproved cabinets.

Brooklyn fire erupted after NYC partner in e-bike battery-swapping program didn't follow FDNY rules https://t.co/vaoQemMFIi https://t.co/aw6OnBt4He — New York Post (@nypost) November 14, 2026

The daffy mayor is just worried about currying favor with the bike-riding crowd. He just capped the ride cost of the popular Citi Bike e-bike ride-sharing at $3.65 for rides up to 45 minutes - they had been over $5 and change.

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Important stuff.

WHY DOES IT MATTER, @NYCMayor? You want to know the most expensive e-bike ride? How about the PRICE NEW YORKERS ARE PAYING IN BLOOD, BROKEN BONES, AND LOST LIVES? NYC has already recorded 406 lithium ion battery fires, 70 injuries, and nine deaths this year, according to figures cited by the City Council. Four members of one Bronx family, including an 11-year-old boy, died after an e-bike battery ignited inside their apartment. E-bike collisions are increasing, pedestrians face life threatening safety risks, and riders are suffering critical injuries. TWO DAYS AGO, the City Council held an emergency hearing on battery fires.nYet here you are, conducting another social media popularity contest about e-bike prices! WHERE IS YOUR URGENCY ABOUT BATTERY SAFETY, TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT, AND PROTECTING PEDESTRIANS? Why I sn’t ensuring that people arrive home alive a priority? WILL YOU EVER START PRIORITIZING PUBLIC SAFETY OVER SOCIAL MEDIA ENGAGEMENT, @ZohranKMamdani?! Nevermind. The answer is obvious. You won’t. — Kathleen Wood (@KathleenWoodnys) November 23, 2026

...according to figures cited by the City Council. Four members of one Bronx family, including an 11-year-old boy, died after an e-bike battery ignited inside their apartment. E-bike collisions are increasing, pedestrians face life threatening safety risks, and riders are suffering critical injuries. TWO DAYS AGO, the City Council held an emergency hearing on battery fires.nYet here you are, conducting another social media popularity contest about e-bike prices! WHERE IS YOUR URGENCY ABOUT BATTERY SAFETY, TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT, AND PROTECTING PEDESTRIANS? Why I sn’t ensuring that people arrive home alive a priority? WILL YOU EVER START PRIORITIZING PUBLIC SAFETY OVER SOCIAL MEDIA ENGAGEMENT, @ZohranKMamdani?! Nevermind. The answer is obvious. You won’t.

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And his administration worries that regulations could disproportionately affect those delivery drivers.

I mean, it's only ten dead people already. What's an apartment building or two in flames in the big scheme of things to save an illegal alien DoorDash driver from being inconvenienced?

New York City is considering tougher restrictions on electric bicycle batteries following a sharp increase in fires and two recent deadly apartment building incidents. According to Reuters, the city recorded 406 lithium-ion battery fires through early November, compared with 241 during the same period last year, an increase of approximately 70%. The latest debate follows two fires that together killed ten people. Investigators confirmed that an e-bike battery caused one of the incidents, while the cause of the other remains under investigation. Proposed measures include tighter safety standards and restrictions on storing batteries inside apartments. However, officials in Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration have raised concerns that broad restrictions could disproportionately affect delivery workers who depend on e-bikes for their livelihoods. City lawmakers are continuing discussions, and the proposed restrictions have not been adopted. #NewYorkCity #EBikes #FireSafety #USA #WorldTimes — World Times (@WorldTimesWT) November 21, 2026

...According to Reuters, the city recorded 406 lithium-ion battery fires through early November, compared with 241 during the same period last year, an increase of approximately 70%. The latest debate follows two fires that together killed ten people. Investigators confirmed that an e-bike battery caused one of the incidents, while the cause of the other remains under investigation. Proposed measures include tighter safety standards and restrictions on storing batteries inside apartments. However, officials in Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration have raised concerns that broad restrictions could disproportionately affect delivery workers who depend on e-bikes for their livelihoods. City lawmakers are continuing discussions, and the proposed restrictions have not been adopted.

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In the meantime, when President Trump signs off on this, those battery packs in everything from e-bikes to scooters to hoverboards, electric wheelchairs, and floor robots are going to all have to be manufactured to the US standards, or they can't be sold here.

That's a good day's work and about time.









































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