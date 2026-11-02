Progressive Woman Gets Violent on University of Michigan Campus

This clip is getting a lot of attention online right now. From what I can tell, this happened at the University of Michigan where a couple of people were doing a tabling event, trying to provoke discussion about Islam. One of the signs reads, "Is Islam compatible with the West?"

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A female student came up to the table and started literally clapping back in people's faces. When that didn't win her any points, she turned on the smallest person nearby, a Jewish woman named Liz Benichou who is a pro-Israel activist. She shoved Benichou to the ground and tried to stomp on her.

Fortunately, there were some guys present who grabbed the unhinged woman and kept her from continuing the attack for a few seconds until campus police arrived. The woman then proceeded to shout and fight the police officer until he had her handcuffed.

There are actually a few different versions of this clip, apparently because several people were filming. Let's start with this one which combines two clips and seems to show the beginning of the incident.

Leftist Abdul supporter attacks @teameffujoe and @basedinmalibu then threatens to kill everyone after a table debate… https://t.co/f17GdAmqhD — Meghan Elinor (@OneMeghanElinor) November 1, 2026

Here's another angle on the shove. They are discussing whether or not this woman would be able to dress as she is in Iran. And that seems to set her off.

🚨🚨 JUST NOW: Deranged Abdul Supporter tackled a Jewish girl (@basedinmalibu) at free speech event. She was SWIFTLY arrested, resisted and then said “I SHOULD HAVE KILLED HER!!” As she was loaded into the police vehicle. https://t.co/Sfs7ltt3Vs — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) November 1, 2026

Benichou appeared on Fox News this morning to discuss what happened.

'SHE JUST LUNGED': Conservative Jewish influencer @basedinmalibu speaks out after being attacked by a far-left University of Michigan student, describing the moment she was violently thrown to the ground. https://t.co/huwtMxjW4z — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) November 2, 2026

The only newspapers I can find that have mentioned this incident are the Jerusalem Post and the Daily Mail. Here's the former.

According to footage published by Mediaite, Benichou commented on the student's clothing and asked, "Am I wrong? If she walked around like that in Iran, what would happen to her?"... Even after being handcuffed, she continued making violent statements directed at Benichou. "I would do it again every time," she shouted before threatening to kill her: "I should have killed you when I had the chance."

And here's the Daily Mail.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, University of Michigan police said officers were responding to an unpermitted event on campus just before 5pm when the chaotic scene unfolded. 'As the group was packing up to leave, officers witnessed a University of Michigan student assault a woman not affiliated with the university,' campus police said.

Some people claim to have identified the woman in the attack. I'm going to stay out of that for now. I think they have it right but no need to pile on. She should be facing charges and that means her name and mugshot will be public soon enough.

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There are lots of reactions to this online. I agree with this one. This guy probably prevented Benichou from getting hurt.

Anyone know who this young man is that held back this septum-pierced embodiment of emotional dysregulation until the police got there? I’d like to pay him $100 so he can have a nice dinner or buy whatever he wants. https://t.co/svSCPmHG2k — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) November 1, 2026

Another great point that might explain the leap to violence over words.

Absolutely insane video. I suppose if your entire ideological outlook is predicated upon the fantasy that ‘words are violence’, you are disproportionately likely to engage in violence in response to words. — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) November 2, 2026

Last word to Benichou who made this her pinned tweet.

I’m okay. This is what happens when you dealing with leftist radicals THE LEFT IS MORE VIOLENT THAN THE RIGHT! — Liz Benichou (@basedinmalibu) November 1, 2026

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