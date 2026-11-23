There's a new estimate of the Russian death toll in the war in Ukraine and it's pretty shocking. The estimate is based mostly on data hacked from official government sources so it's not a guess, though part of the new total is an estimate to cover missing data.

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More than 700,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the war in Ukraine, according to a new estimate released on Monday, underscoring the extraordinary level of suffering that President Vladimir V. Putin has been willing to accept to achieve his war aims. The updated estimate was calculated by the exiled Russian publications Meduza and Mediazona, making use of a trove of new data that two groups of pro-Ukraine hackers obtained from the Russian state statistics service, Rosstat. The groups, the Cyber Partisans of Belarus and Silent Crow, released the data to media outlets in recent weeks... For years, Meduza and Mediazona have been tracking Russian war deaths, primarily by analyzing Russian probate records. The hack added significant new sources to their analysis, including data from Russia’s civil registry and government-run data exchange system, which feed anonymized information to Rosstat to inform national statistics.

The Mediazona article describing how they analyzed the hacked information is very detailed. Basically, there is no check box that says "killed in Ukraine" but there are clear indicators that can be looked at.

Rosstat data does not contain a single, comprehensive field for "serviceman who died in the war with Ukraine"—but there are fields that indicate this, either explicitly or not. We consider military personnel to be only Russian citizens (or people without the specified citizenship, but not foreigners), men aged 18 to 64 years. The assessment is based on records with a military cause of death: the ICD code denoting injuries resulting from military action, the military wording in the cause of death, or the manner of death "military action" on the medical certificate form (number 6). This represents 425,000 records... The second largest category is approximately 45,000 people declared dead by court order, meaning those listed as missing. These records do not list the cause of death, so we based our assessment on the place of death. If the death occurred in a combat zone, the record is included in the assessment. If the location was not specified, we based our assessment on citizenship: if the death occurred in a Russian country, the record is included in the assessment.

Adding all of that together you get approximately 490,000 deaths. However, the government stats used for this estimate aren't up to date. Frequently, the death of a soldier isn't recorded for up to a year after it happens. There is some indication that the government data (which was hacked in September) doesn't include any deaths in 2026 and may not include most deaths from 2025.

Drawing on scientific projection methods, the publications came up with an estimate for what the death toll would be if the registrations were entirely up-to-date and included people who were listed as missing but were most likely dead. The projection found that Russia had likely lost more than 700,000 soldiers killed, a significant increase from estimates that the publications released earlier this year. The projection did not address how many soldiers had been wounded.

There's no estimate of wounded soldiers but it's safe to assume that figure is at least as high as the number killed. So total casualties (killed and wounded) is probably close to 1,500,000 or a bit more. In many conflicts that figure is more like 3-1 casualties to deaths. However, Russia's attempts to seize territory using human waves of poorly prepared soldiers facing off with drones has resulted in a ratio closer to 1-1.

In a democracy, Putin would be long gone by now. No society is willing to tolerate this level of losses for no gain whatsoever. But Putin is a dictator who will have you arrested and jailed if you say anything negative about the "special military operation." So this situation will continue until a) Putin is dead or b) Russia is broke. Ukraine is making some progress on option b, but it would help if we weren't giving Putin a break from sanctions and paying him for diesel that he can't spare anyway.

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