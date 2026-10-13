House Dems' Response to Ilhan Omar Warrant: Eliminate Homeland Security

Democrats take this "Democrats and their allies are above the law" thing seriously.

If thy law enforcement agency offends thee, cut it off at the budget.

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House Dem pushes bill to abolish Homeland Security after Ilhan Omar raid, NYC ICE shooting https://t.co/WAlpqyg9NO https://t.co/oiGfuik3A1 — New York Post (@nypost) October 13, 2026

Lefties in Congress already weren't big fans of law enforcement in general, and they hate Homeland Security in particular. The search of Ilhan Omar's house in a criminal investigation is just one more reason to argue that the agency that protects our borders, keeps terrorists from blowing us up, and deports illegal aliens should be eliminated.

Nothing says "decolonization" better than invasions of the US from multiple angles. Let the terrorists in, let the illegal aliens stay, and above all allow Democrats to be free from investigations when they break the law. After all, the last is something of a sport for Democrats, who seem to be very buddy-buddy with fraudsters.

Especially Ilhan Omar, who managed to funnel a lot of money to fraudsters from her Somali community.

A left-wing House Democrat wants to outright abolish the Department of Homeland Security following Monday’s dawn raid on “Squad” Rep. Ilhan Omar’s DC home. Rep. Delia Ramirez’s “Reimagining Safety Act” would also stop all immigration detentions in the US following last week’s shooting of Oscar Belgal by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the Bronx. “Just this week, our communities were reminded that DHS is a weapon: pointed at a father shot in front of his 5-year-old and at Congresswoman Omar, who is using her voice to demand an end to fascism,” Ramirez (D-Ill.) told the Intercept in a statement. “It is clear that now is the time to reimagine our safety, dismantle DHS, abolish ICE, and end the use of broad authorities to circumvent our rights and due process.”

DHS was established after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks as part of a series of sweeping reforms aimed at making it easier to gather and share intelligence while streamlining Uncle Sam’s domestic security operations. Throughout the 2026 midterm election cycle, Democrats in primaries across the country have called for abolishing ICE in response to the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement operations.

It's no surprise that Democrats want to abolish ICE at the same time they fight like mad to keep voter ID from being made the law of the land. Cynics like me tend to see the two issues as one bigger issue.

Minnesotans have long known Ilhan Omar is as dirty as a sock worn for two weeks, but Minnesota's Fifth District voters are fine with it, and she has a substantial Somali vote in the bank. And since Somalis are a major donor class and a big part of the DFL election machine, the party is happy to back Omar. Not despite her corruption, but because of it.

See: Tim Walz's looking the other way with Somali fraud, and the state's indifference to Somali gang activity.

The Reimagining Safety Act would replace DHS with a newly rebranded Department of Community Safety to fund violence intervention initiatives and other public safety measures, according to The Intercept. Some DHS duties will be delegated to other departments and agencies, with the Justice Department taking over immigration enforcement, the Treasury Department handling customs enforcement, and the Department of Transportation managing the Coast Guard. It would also limit the ability of the Secretary of State to designate foreign terrorist groups.

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Don't you feel safer already? I know I do.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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