Russia just lost a $200 million ship. The Russian corvette Merkury was docked in Libya when it was hit with a drone. The ship, which only launched in 2020, was sunk and Russia also lost the military helicopter that was sitting on the deck. Here's the before image:

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🔥🚢 The $200 million Russian Project 20380 Steregushchiy-class corvette Merkury, provisionally identified as the warship involved in the Benghazi explosions: • Laid down in 2015, launched in 2020 and commissioned in May 2023. Merkury was built specifically for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet but as it was officially commissioned into it in 2023, the ship never reached the Black Sea. For obvious reasons. • Estimated cost: approximately $200 million (17.24 billion rubles), based on Merkury’s original construction contract, disclosed in Severnaya Verf’s official 2016 annual report, when the ship was still named Retivy. • Displacement: approximately 2,200 tonnes. • Length: 104.5 metres. • Crew: approximately 100. • Armament: 8 Kh-35 anti-ship missiles, 12 Redut air-defense missile cells, a 100 mm naval gun, AK-630M close-in weapon systems and Paket-NK torpedoes. • Equipped to carry a Ka-27 helicopter — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 22, 2026

The ship was taken down with sea drones.

An exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia’s war. I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine and all our Defense Forces of Ukraine who took part in carrying out these tasks. I received detailed briefings on the operation’s steps yesterday and today – the targets we set were achieved. It all took place off the coast of Libya. Our warriors deployed seven Ukrainian-made naval drones. Despite all the enemy’s efforts to counter the attack, the Russian corvette Merkury was sunk. It’s one of their newest ships, commissioned in 2023, during the full-scale war. A Ka-27 combat helicopter was also destroyed along with the corvette. Our second target was the Russian dry cargo vessel MV ANGARA, which the enemy used to transport weapons. Result: target hit. We continue our operations in designated waters. We are responding to Russia’s aggression. We are developing Ukrainian weapons. Glory to Ukraine! — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 23, 2026

The ship caught fire and may have set off a secondary explosion of ammunition.

🔥🚢The moment of a massive detonation of onboard ammunition aboard the Russian Project 20380 Steregushchiy-class corvette Merkury in the port of Benghazi, Libya. https://t.co/iwFbkxZVKP — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 22, 2026

It looks like there's nothing left to salvage except some scrap metal under the water.

A Russian warship performs a magic disappearing trick. https://t.co/NfSM9ZSpcs — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 22, 2026

After it was too late to matter, they quickly blocked off the port.

They probably blocked off the port so the Russian corvette couldn't escape anywhere. https://t.co/VDcfAoKGoM — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 23, 2026

But that wasn't all. Ukraine also blew up a military cargo transport ship that was moving Russian weapons near Libya.

❗️❗️ The Russian cargo ship ASCALON (IMO 9198226) has been struck by a kamikaze sea drone off Benghazi, Libya. Just over a month ago, on October 15–16, investigators documented ASCALON loading Russian military equipment, including armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles and military trucks, at the Russian naval base in Baltiysk. The vessel was on a mission to transport Russian military equipment to Libya, where it has now been struck. Earlier this morning, the Russian corvette Merkury was also destroyed in the same port. — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 22, 2026

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As seen from the sea drone itself:

Interestingly, the footage shows that the naval drone used to attack the Russian military cargo ship was also equipped with missile armament P.S. Most likely, these were not rockets but smoke launchers used to create a smoke screen. https://t.co/ErHRwAiMVC — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 23, 2026

Early this morning, Ukraine also struck three more oil refineries. This one is located in Perm.

Fires have broken out at the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez Oil Refinery located south of the Russian city of Permin in Perm Krai, following a large-scale attack this morning by several waves of Ukrainian long-range, one-way attack drones, most of which appear to have been Fire Point FP-1s. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 23, 2026

This refinery was also hit and has since shut down all operations.

A closer view of the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery following today's attack. https://t.co/uUM68HrdaM — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 23, 2026

If you're keeping track, that's 16 refineries hit since the very end of last month.

🔥🛢️Since the renewed campaign began on October 30, tally has 18 attacks on 16 Russian oil refineries. These plants have a combined nominal capacity of approximately 188 million tonnes a year, about 55% of Russia’s total refining capacity. This is the capacity of the plants targeted, not the amount knocked offline. For the actual impact, Reuters reported on November 18, citing two industry sources, that Russia’s daily crude processing had fallen 45% since late October, from over 700,000 to around 400,000 tonnes. — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 23, 2026

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All of this on top of the destruction of the Kerch bridge has made November a very tough month for Putin.

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