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Democrats on Ilhan Omar: No Republican Is Above the Law, No Democrat Is Required to Follow It...

David Strom Follow @DavidStrom
Oct 13, 2026 12:00 PM
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Democrats on Ilhan Omar: No Republican Is Above the Law, No Democrat Is Required to Follow It...
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

I've been really impressed by the outpouring of support for Ilhan Omar from Democrats after her house was searched in an ongoing criminal investigation. 

The apparently unanimous verdict is that criminally investigating a member of the opposition party, no matter how much evidence there is that they committed crimes, is a threat to the democratic order. We are moving one step closer to fascism. 

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Yada yada yada. The same people who spent years demanding that Trump be prosecuted for every crime under the sun bent and twisted the law until it was unrecognizable and created a lawfare campaign to intimidate lawyers away from representing him are now complaining when a judge, shown probable cause, signs a warrant to investigate the potential crimes of a Democrats. 

It was not so long ago that we were subjected to unending lectures about how prosecuting Donald Trump for completely undefined crimes, invented crimes, potential crimes well outside any statute of limitations, or for simply existing were necessary for the legal hygiene of the country. 

Entire political campaigns for positions such as the Attorney General of New York were run on the promise to prosecute Trump for something, anything at all, and voters marched to the polls with the hope that the former president would be put behind bars. 

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Politicians are still saying the same thing, promising to put Trump and his administration officials in jail after his term is up. Nobody knows for what crimes, exactly, except for offending their sensibilities. 

But Ilhan Omar has almost certainly broken many laws, including immigration fraud and corruption. She is not proven to be an organized crime boss, and she deserves her day in court, but her public defense seems to be little more than "I am a Democrat, and hence unprosecutable." 

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The media, which practically got up and cheered when Mar-a-Lago was raided, and FBI agents fondled Melania Trump's underwear, are now appalled that Omar is being investigated

To put this in perspective, Ilhan Omar is the eye of the fraud hurricane here in Minnesota, one that dwarfs almost every corruption scandal in American history. Somewhere between $10 and $20 billion stolen, and as far as I can tell, every Democrat in the country is fine with that. 

I have to say, I'm not offended that every Democrat is pretending that they care deeply about upholding norms and ensuring the impartial enforcement of the laws, since everybody expects that partisans will be partisans. 

What annoys me is that the media amplifies whatever the Left says and gives its stamp of approval to the most absurd claims made by partisans they like, and so many people still swallow this bilgewater as if it were fine wine. 

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They are largely the same people who repeat reports from the "Gaza Ministry of Health" as if they were credible, or chant that "Biden is sharp as a tack." The truth simply doesn't matter to them. 

After more than 60 years on this Earth, I still can't fathom it. I couldn't look myself in the mirror if I were so dishonest. 

Will there ever be enough evidence to prosecute Omar? How would I know? The bar for convicting someone in a fair trial is high, as it should be (unless you are Donald Trump). But there is so much circumstantial evidence of Omar's deep corruption that even the Biden Justice Department investigated her. 

But of course, when "Nobody" is above the law, what the Democrats mean is that everybody with a (D) after their name is nicknamed "Nobody," and hence above the law. Unless you cross them. Then you are fair game.  

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News Topics CORRUPTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DOJ | FBI | ILHAN OMAR

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