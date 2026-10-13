Democrats on Ilhan Omar: No Republican Is Above the Law, No Democrat Is Required to Follow It...

I've been really impressed by the outpouring of support for Ilhan Omar from Democrats after her house was searched in an ongoing criminal investigation.

The apparently unanimous verdict is that criminally investigating a member of the opposition party, no matter how much evidence there is that they committed crimes, is a threat to the democratic order. We are moving one step closer to fascism.

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Statement in connection with the egregious raid on Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home. https://t.co/pLxEZvR4sw — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) October 12, 2026

Yada yada yada. The same people who spent years demanding that Trump be prosecuted for every crime under the sun bent and twisted the law until it was unrecognizable and created a lawfare campaign to intimidate lawyers away from representing him are now complaining when a judge, shown probable cause, signs a warrant to investigate the potential crimes of a Democrats.

Your office prosecuted Rasmea Odeh and stripped her of her citizenship after 20+ years in the U.S. for lying on her visa and naturalizations forms. You were right to do that, and if the evidence is there, Omar deserves the same treatment. — William A. Jacobson (@wajacobson) October 12, 2026

It was not so long ago that we were subjected to unending lectures about how prosecuting Donald Trump for completely undefined crimes, invented crimes, potential crimes well outside any statute of limitations, or for simply existing were necessary for the legal hygiene of the country.

When a former President’s house is raided: “No one is above the law.” https://t.co/h8qfPNhwte — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 12, 2026

Entire political campaigns for positions such as the Attorney General of New York were run on the promise to prosecute Trump for something, anything at all, and voters marched to the polls with the hope that the former president would be put behind bars.

💥NEW: Republican CNN Panelist Marc Short *CALLS OUT* network for selective outrage over Ilhan Omar raid💥 Short questioned whether CNN had similar takes when Biden's FBI raided Mar-a-Lago. He added Omar is embroiled in fraud allegations — and that there's significant information the public does not know about the investigation into her. Short also noted a Democrat judge approved the Omar raid. The rest of the CNN panel seemed deflated by the time Short had finished saying his piece. He dumped cold water on their TDS momentum. Democrats and corporate media always say nobody is above the law — unless it's a Democrat. Their hypocrisy knows no bounds. — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 12, 2026

Politicians are still saying the same thing, promising to put Trump and his administration officials in jail after his term is up. Nobody knows for what crimes, exactly, except for offending their sensibilities.

When Trump’s home is being raided, and his family is being tracked, it’s “No one is above the law.” When Ilhan Omar’s house is raided, America is a “fascist police state.” https://t.co/vJcqIbjNT4 — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 12, 2026

But Ilhan Omar has almost certainly broken many laws, including immigration fraud and corruption. She is not proven to be an organized crime boss, and she deserves her day in court, but her public defense seems to be little more than "I am a Democrat, and hence unprosecutable."

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Hey @RepAOC no one‘s above the law. Toast! https://t.co/louwjwmaea — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 13, 2026

The media, which practically got up and cheered when Mar-a-Lago was raided, and FBI agents fondled Melania Trump's underwear, are now appalled that Omar is being investigated.

🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/CEBbfPiwKN — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) October 12, 2026

To put this in perspective, Ilhan Omar is the eye of the fraud hurricane here in Minnesota, one that dwarfs almost every corruption scandal in American history. Somewhere between $10 and $20 billion stolen, and as far as I can tell, every Democrat in the country is fine with that.

@GovTimWalz Nobody is above the law, Tim. https://t.co/03C1nz8Q6b — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 12, 2026

I have to say, I'm not offended that every Democrat is pretending that they care deeply about upholding norms and ensuring the impartial enforcement of the laws, since everybody expects that partisans will be partisans.

What annoys me is that the media amplifies whatever the Left says and gives its stamp of approval to the most absurd claims made by partisans they like, and so many people still swallow this bilgewater as if it were fine wine.

Media has gone from “no one is above the law” to concerns about "judicial interference" before an election. I remember when Trump was held up in a NYC court room, under a gag order, a few months before a Presidential election. https://t.co/MJZF7iNYFj — Ida (@HeidiSnow381) October 12, 2026

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They are largely the same people who repeat reports from the "Gaza Ministry of Health" as if they were credible, or chant that "Biden is sharp as a tack." The truth simply doesn't matter to them.

Media has gone from “no one is above the law” to concerns about "judicial interference" before an election. I remember when Trump was held up in a NYC court room, under a gag order, a few months before a Presidential election. https://t.co/MJZF7iNYFj — Ida (@HeidiSnow381) October 12, 2026

After more than 60 years on this Earth, I still can't fathom it. I couldn't look myself in the mirror if I were so dishonest.

Will there ever be enough evidence to prosecute Omar? How would I know? The bar for convicting someone in a fair trial is high, as it should be (unless you are Donald Trump). But there is so much circumstantial evidence of Omar's deep corruption that even the Biden Justice Department investigated her.

Friendly reminder… The Biden DOJ launched an investigation into Ilhan Omar in 2024 over her finances, campaign spending, and dealings with a foreign citizen. Thank you for your attention to this matter. https://t.co/pZ0hPrLxQI — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 12, 2026

But of course, when "Nobody" is above the law, what the Democrats mean is that everybody with a (D) after their name is nicknamed "Nobody," and hence above the law. Unless you cross them. Then you are fair game.

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