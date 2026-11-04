Colorado's New Governor Wants to Slow-Walk Ballot Initiatives on Trans Issues

Well, that didn't take long. Less than 24-hours after Colorado elected a new Democrat governor, he's already suggesting he wants to thumb his nose at the voters who passed several ballot initiatives progressives don't like.

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As David pointed out earlier today, ballot measures on trans participation in sports were winners last night, despite the blue wave. That includes some blue states like Colorado and Washington. In Colorado, the final tally hasn't come in yet, but as of this afternoon passage is looking all but certain.

🚨OFFICIAL CAMPAIGN UPDATE!🚨 ✅ **PROP 133: WIN!** Called by the AP with over 60% of the vote! 🇺🇸 **PROP 134: LEADING by 5%!** 🇺🇸 **PROP 135: LEADING by 4%!** With over 90% of votes counted, we’re awaiting final results from just a few counties. We’re optimistic that Colorado is headed for a YES, YES, YES SWEEP! 🙌🏼 To the THOUSANDS of volunteers, supporters, and everyday Coloradans who made this possible: **THANK YOU!** ❤️ We the People showed up for Colorado’s kids. 🙏🏻 — Erin for Parental Rights (@Erin4Parents) November 4, 2026

But as I mentioned, Colorado also just elected a new governor named Phil Weiser. Weiser said today that these initiatives will need a long, hard look once he takes office.

Prop 134 would bar young transgender athletes from participating on K-12 or collegiate sports teams that match their gender identities. And Prop 135 would bar people under 18 from receiving gender-affirming surgeries... Weiser, who was elected Tuesday by a wide margin in the governor’s race, said officials would need to work “to understand the will of the voters.” He will take office in January, and Democrats will control both chambers of the legislature with large majorities. “It’s important that we recognize that sometimes, something is passed and it is incomplete. It is not administrable,” Weiser said during a post-election news conference Wednesday at the Capitol in Denver. “… Anytime you have a ballot measure that is statutory, it is a natural and, I believe, appropriate role for the legislature to say, ‘What are the adjustments that need to be added?’ ” For the proposal to bar young people from playing on sports teams that don’t match their biological sex, for example, Weiser said: “I don’t believe it would be acceptable to Colorado to have every student athlete to have to go through full-body examinations or other invasions of privacy.”

This is one of the oldest tricks in the trans activist playbook. Suggest that we can't have women only sports or locker rooms because doing so would require "full-body examinations." The goal is to paint a picture of young women being asked to get naked for an adult inspector.

But this is ridiculous. Every student who plays sports in high school is required to get a physical performed by a doctor. It would not be difficult to ask a doctor performing the physical to certify that someone is female.

Frankly, teens who are trans aren't usually that hard to spot, especially when they haven't had any surgeries. The first time some guy tries to get naked in the girl's locker room, everyone will know there's a problem.

What this sounds like to me is that the voters have spoken and now this progressive governor is going to tell them too bad, I'm in charge here. He's planning to slow walk this and maybe castrate it, pun intended.

“We’re going to have to take a long, hard look at what makes sense and make a range of decisions,” Weiser said. “At this point, it’s early for me to get into any specifics.”

Weiser is definitely on the other side of this issue. In September he sued the Trump administration.

Attorney General Phil Weiser today joined a coalition challenging the Trump administration’s attempt to prohibit states from using federal Medicaid funds for gender-affirming health care for low-income minors and some young adults. In their complaint, the attorneys general argue that the rule would set a troubling and unlawful precedent that the executive branch can, without congressional authorization, replace individualized judgments made by licensed medical practitioners with a categorical, agency-determined prohibition on reimbursement for health care it disfavors. “The Trump administration is once again singling out transgender youth, this time by trying to deny them access to medically necessary care simply because they rely on Medicaid,” said Attorney General Weiser. “Parents, in consultation with trusted medical providers, know what is best for their children, not federal political appointees in Washington. This rule is unlawful, it interferes with Colorado’s authority to provide health care to our residents, and we are challenging it in court.”

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That's lovely, Phil, but residents of Colorado held a vote and your side lost. I hope the voters in Colorado hold this guy's feet to the fire. You can bet the progressive activists won't.

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