Do you know how to tell when Democrats realize that a complete and quite possibly irreversible total disaster of their own making is on the horizon?

They pull a one-eighty in viewpoint that would snap a normal person's neck from the g-force like a twig, and insist that they were always BIG FANS of whatever it was they had been working to eradicate for decades that brought them to this point.

Advertisement

The cognitive dissonance of today versus yesterday's unequivocal, inviolable advocacies is jarring at the very least, as is the case of selective amnesia that invariably accompanies it.

I NEVER SAID THAT - WHO WOULD SAY/DO SUCH A FOOLISHLY DESTRUCTIVE THING

We've gotten a glimpse of it in action twice in the past two years in California, thanks to oleaginous Governor Gavin Newsom being alerted to pending doom by someone awake on his staff who sent slippery, unctuous Randall Flagg-lite out to try to make hasty amends and remedy the situation before the lights literally went out, in one case.

Newsom did manage to yank the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant back from the brink in the nick of time. The nuclear gods smiled on CA that day.

But his tardy realization that maybe demonizing the fossil fuel industry that actually kept his state motoring and in the air wasn't the most brilliant use of his bitter, bilious talents.

Ergo, when the slick operator had someone who could do math point out that there shortly wasn't going to be a refinery left in a state that requires them for survival, Newsom's scramble to court industry executives to pause their exit and refinery closure plans met with firm assurances that the oil companies were leaving on schedule.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

I like to fondly imagine there were also happy farts in his general direction.

God, I'm gonna miss this guy.

New York State has also been on a climate cult tear, only not quite as deeply as the True Believers on the West Coast. This has allowed them to stay afloat a little longer, but that time is drawing to a close as successive Democratic regimes and increasingly radical state legislatures and public utility commissions' approving swaps and pricing deals for renewables have sliced away at an energy capacity that was once nearly self-sufficient and relatively affordable.

It is just now dawning on the intellectually challenged governor of that state, who has herself carried the green grifting banner defiantly forward in the face of the advice and counsel of cooler heads, that, just perhaps, they've screwed themselves.

It's 'Uh-oh' time for Daffy Kathy.

You know what song she's singing now?

YEAH

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Like she was Pavarotti.

@GovKathyHochul’s Advanced Nuclear Master Plan lays out our efforts to develop not one, not two, not three, not four, but FIVE gigawatts of new nuclear generation in New York. https://t.co/DtRLOYPJFA — Governor Hochul Press Office (@NYGovPress) November 18, 2026

Isn't this the most amazing turnaround?

...Nuclear power “is the most sustainable, the most reliable, and ultimately . . . most affordable way we can power our state,” Hochul argues.

Just years late in realizing the state never should have come to facing this terrifying possibility at all, had they had one responsible chief executive, including her...

Advertisement

...So the gov’s admirably ambitious in aiming to build out more nuke-generated power than the entire country has managed in the past 30 years. Except that she can’t possibly get it built in time to head off New York’s coming energy trainwreck. Under the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, the state’s been racing to eliminate fossil-fuel power with no real replacement juice, even as it passes laws requiring more electricity. Indeed, the New York Independent System Operator just warned that in six years the state won’t generate enough power to meet demand.

...who didn't drink the climate cult pond scum green Kool-Aid.

Right up to this past June, the governor herself was breaking deals she'd cut with the new Trump administration to finally allow natural gas pipelines through the state - which would also benefit New York residents - in order to facilitate her windmill projects.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin is calling on New York to lift its ban on natural gas extraction, saying a proposed pipeline from Pennsylvania would lower energy costs across New England. Protesters, however, urged state leaders to keep the ban in place. Watch OAN on Spectrum and YouTube TV for updates. — One America News (@OANN) June 9, 2026

The fantastic Francis Menton, aka The Manhattan Contrarian, has been warning of electricity-generation capacity armageddon in the state for years, and when you see what the state has voluntarily shuttered to indulge in windmills and solar farms while mandating feverish transitions to all-electric households (heat pumps for all) and upstate school districts to electric school buses, it's not hard to wonder what dope they were collectively smoking.

Advertisement

This chart vividly illustrates what the state of New York has done to itself - all ruinously expensive and completely voluntary - in generating capacity since just 2008.

Maybe in 15 years we'll get the capacity that we had before the focus shifted to windmills. New Yorkers will be paying through the roof until then. pic.twitter.com/AloVY1jcON — Reza Chowdhury (@RezaC1) November 18, 2026

In September, the noise really began for Hochul to restart the last nuclear plant that had been prematurely closed - Indian Point.

...What they are talking about is the perfectly good Indian Point nuclear plant. They sacrificed a perfectly operational reactor ahead of schedule to satisfy the bloodlust of the NetZero gods in 2021, and have had to introduce three gas-fired power plants in the interim to make up for the power lost. Geniuses. The Indian Point Energy Center (Indian Point) permanently stopped generating electricity on April 30, 2021, when it retired its last operating nuclear reactor, Unit 3, earlier than originally planned. The Indian Point nuclear power plant began operations in 1962 and produced over 565 terawatthours (TWh) of electricity in the 59 years it was open. The Unit 3 retirement removes almost 1,040 megawatts (MW) of nuclear generating capacity from New York State, leaving about 3,200 MW of remaining nuclear capacity at three plants in upstate New York. Three natural gas-fired power plants have been introduced over the past three years to help support the electric supply needed by New York City that Indian Point had been providing: Bayonne Energy Center II (120 MW), CPV Valley Energy Center (678 MW), and Cricket Valley Energy Center (1,020 MW). ...Nuclear reactors do not produce carbon emissions while operating. New York’s 2019 Clean Energy Standard (CES) requires utilities and other retail electricity suppliers in the state to obtain 100% of the electricity they sell from carbon-free sources by 2040. In addition to renewables such as wind and solar, New York’s CES recognizes nuclear power plants as zero emission resources. Indian Point Unit 3 was one of New York’s 10 largest electricity generators; it produced over 270 TWh of carbon-free electricity since it began operating. Because of Indian Point Unit 3’s retirement, a large amount of new carbon-free generating capacity will need to come online to help meet the state’s CES goal. Indian Point's Units 1 and 2 were also retired ahead of schedule as part of an agreement with the state of New York to prematurely shutter the facilities. Entergy, which owns the plant, had been looking at filing new 20-year extensions for all of the units until forced to close the entire thing by the green fever dream fanatics in the state government. And now look where they are. Energy groups are pushing Gov. Kathy Hochul to restart Indian Point’s dormant nuclear reactors as part of a new ad blitz for “Climate Week.”

Advertisement

OR THE LIGHTS GO OUT

Energy groups warn Hochul to restart Indian Point nuclear plant or 'the lights go out' https://t.co/szimpKVPIL https://t.co/x3oNtB9gvT — New York Post (@nypost) September 22, 2026

But you'll notice that's not what the governor is talking about. Indian Point's restart is nowhere in her conversation.

She wants 'new.'

WHUT

Those take ten years apiece if the nuclear gods are with you, and in most cases, particularly in a litigious state like hers, they are not.

That is so progressively myopic. The answer is in front of her face but it's not shiny enough. Even worthless Newsom knew what he had to do with Diablo Canyon, but Hochul is so dense she can't see it.

So she's covering her bases by?

TRUMP!

The ease at which Hochul lies here is wild. New York BANNED natural gas extraction, won’t allow gas hookups to new construction, CLOSED Indian Point nuclear site, is BLOCKING Constitution Pipeline, set expensive climate goals Albany politicians know can’t be reached, and has electric rates MASSIVELY above national average. https://t.co/S4pYPlgXrI — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) November 1, 2026

...and has electric rates MASSIVELY above national average.

This hasn't truly been a long time coming either. It's all a creation of the past twenty years of hardcore cult indulgence in their destructive fever dreams.

Last January, the NY ISO (independent system operator) had to pay a pretty penny buying market-price spare power to cover anticipated shortfalls in the brutal cold.

Advertisement

...Buying that extra power to cover shortfalls we never really used to have until shuttering perfectly good power plants became a 'thing' is an exercise in seeing if one has intestinal fortitude. That $4000 spot for spare juice was paid by the NYISO (New York Independent System Operator). WEEEEE

The costs are passed to consumers.

And that shuttered plant just sits there...

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining HotAir VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.