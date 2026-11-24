In the fall of 2006, as the war in Iraq and Afghanistan droned on, appearing to many Americans as another quagmire we'd gotten ourselves into, President George W. Bush faced an angry electorate. It was the sixth year of his presidency, and he was facing a reckoning not just with Democrats and independents, but with a sizeable chunk of his political base as well.



Before dooming was cool in 2026, it was practiced by a bunch of bloggers (2006's social media influencers). The issues should sound familiar — immigration, spending, scandal, war weariness. The prophets of doom on the right grew louder with their predictions of defeat that did indeed come true.



Glenn Reynolds, the Instapundit, went so far as to say the Republicans deserved to lose. In Salon, the family squabble on the right just before the midterms was too delicious for them not to print.





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“So is it over for the GOP majorities in Congress? It’s still too early to say, I guess, but when even John Hinderaker is sounding extremely gloomy, that’s certainly the way to bet. So I want to stress, for the edification of any Republican leaders who might pay attention, that this is the result of a series of unforced errors on their part. Following is a (partial) list: The Terri Schiavo affair … the Harriet Miers debacle … the Dubai Ports disaster … immigration … William Jefferson … is caught in a bribery scandal with a freezer full of cash, and Dennis Hastert backs him up … Foleygate … As I’ve said before, the Republicans deserve to lose, though alas the Democrats don’t really deserve to win, either.”

The leading voice on the right outside of government at the time was the late Rush Limbaugh. Speaking to an audience of 22 million people spread out over 600-plus stations on the EIB Network, El Rushbo reached his limit with the pessimism.





“The term GOP ‘premortem,’ I don’t know who used it first, but a couple of other bloggers and stuff just think it’s cool … One of them is … Glenn Reynolds. What’s his place? Instant Pundit? I’m not sure, but here’s his analysis: ‘If the GOP Goes Down, It’s Because It Had It Coming’ … What kind of a fool reason is it to suggest that if the Republicans lose, it’s because they had it coming? Do Democrats have nothing coming? … Even if you believe Republicans deserve to lose, let me ask you, do you deserve to lose? Does the country deserve a cut-and-run policy in the war on terror? Do the 3,000 brave souls who have lost their lives in the war on terror deserve to have the rug pulled out from under their mission? Do they deserve that? Do you deserve higher taxes? Do you deserve increased gasoline prices? Do you deserve two years of probable investigations into so-called war crimes and potential impeachment hearings, do you deserve that? Do the people of the country deserve what we would get with a liberal Democrat triumph? You know, we look at this, there’s some people apparently look at this as a game in Washington that doesn’t affect us, and the people who go to Washington, if they screw up, well, then the hell with me with them. They deserve to lose. It’s good. They’ll learn a lesson by losing. Hey, maybe so, but how long will it be before they win it back? Never have understood this notion that you win by losing, that you win by quitting.”

It was true then, it's just as true now, and yet we still have not learned that lesson. And it's entirely probable we never will.



Of the myriad of differences in policy between the political left and right in this country, one tactical advantage Democrats consistently use is they know they want to win. Even if they have sub-par candidates (Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, James Talarico, Kathy Hochul, Abdul El-Sayed, Troy Jackson, Mary Peltola, Sherrod Brown), they still come out and vote. Pacific Palisades and Altadena can burn to the ground in Los Angeles for no other reason than sheer incompetence, and it does not discourage one Democrat from pulling the lever for more of that incompetence. Why? They want their team to win.



My wife is one of a very few members of a club in California — a teacher who happens to be a Republican. Many of her colleagues, who voted for exactly what is going to roll out when Xavier Becerra becomes the next incompetent governor of the Golden State, are beside themselves at the notion Democrats are promising to roll out a mileage tax. They're astounded at how unfair that is, and do not like the Big Brother aspect of how the government is going to track how many miles you drive in order to tax you. They complain, but yet they still vote Democrat. They did last month, and they will again in the next election when the tax has gone into effect.



Republicans are a different sort. We don't seem to do that. There has always been at least a third of the base that finds solace and ethical satisfaction by teaching the party a lesson. They believe that by sitting it out, that'll show 'em, and maybe they'll remember who Republicans are again. The third post-election stat I've seen since November demonstrated that a few days ago.





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🚨Report: Over one-third of Americans who voted for President Trump in 2024 did not vote in the 2026 midterm elections 63% voted for Republicans, 33% stayed home and 4% voted for Democrats Meanwhile 85% of Democrats voted, 13% stayed home and 2% voted for Republicans Via: @QuantusInsights @JasonCorley78 https://t.co/KTwFCvENYV — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) November 20, 2026

This time, the straw that broke the GOP base back was the war against Iran. The isolationist wing sat on their hands. The red zone end of the Republican field abandoned the turf, and will not play again unless the ball comes their direction.



For the next two years, the DSA will keep using the Democrat Party platform to move the ball to their red zone, and while their rhetoric doesn't exude patience, their voting practices do. They keep making incremental gains in a never-ending progressive push to the left. What remains open is the entire middle of the field between the 30's.



Hugh Hewitt wrote a column for Fox News today with a bold idea for President Trump to consider in his final two years. The pith of the gist is now that the wall has been built to protect the Southern Border from invasion, take the high ground on the immigration issue once and for all by pardoning a small cohort of people here illegally that have no other criminal record and a track record of assimilation.





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Thus, President Trump is in a position to do a Nixon-to-China on illegal immigrants. There might be a "Trump-Schumer-Jeffries Regularization Act" a year down the road, a statute that should not include a general "amnesty" and cannot provide a "pathway to citizenship." Such a statute could provide a detailed legislative change to grant a right of continued residence to a defined subset of illegal immigrants upon a showing of certain conditions, such as no felony arrests, past or future, for people in the country for a decade or more.



But President Trump does not have to wait on Democrats, and indeed he shouldn’t, to make clear it was his decision. Pardon seekers would have to present proof of near-continuous employment and such other evidence of character and commitment as President Trump details in the language of the pardon. A pardon could be very focused and also include such conditions and exclusions as the president deems fit.

Naturally, this is being met with all sorts of reaction. The 'Amnesty is coming! Amnesty is coming!'-Paul Revereists on the right are in high dudgeon. Of course, unlike before, the border is sealed, the wall is largely built, and most of the felons have been deported. Instead of leaving millions in limbo, including DREAMers, there could be a way forward that 80 percent of the country would easily support.



But the voices online complaining the most about this proposal, coincidentally, are the same voices that already sat out the midterm elections...to teach Trump and the Republican Party a lesson. And now, they're appalled the party may leave them and instead seek more fertile electoral ground in the center over an issue that is right in Donald Trump's 80/20 populist wheelhouse.



Mitt Romney lost in 2012 running a center-Right campaign. Why? The far Right of the base did not turn out in that year. So the argument certainly could be made that a center-right coalition isn't enough to win. For context, that was 2012 when Barack Obama was running for reelection. 2028 is an open field. There are no incumbents running. Trump will be retired, and God only knows what will come out of the Democrat Party's nomination process. If the progressives get their due and the Democratic nominee is a radical progressive, a center-right Republican could win in a landslide, especially adopting a platform that the vast majority of Americans view as common-sense and not crazy.



Rush's words in 2006 echo today, and they're just as true as they were then. You don't win by losing. You win by winning. And winning takes a coalition of Americans that agree with your policy positions and proposals.



The good news is the Republican Party's core principles are still ones with which a majority of Americans agree. The lesson from the midterms should not be to cater to the noise on the far right. It should be to communicate what has improved the last two years, which is a very long list, and what can now be built upon those successes for the future.

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