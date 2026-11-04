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Bright Spot in the Election: Biological Reality Won When It Was on the Ballot

David Strom Follow @DavidStrom
Nov 04, 2026 12:00 PM
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Bright Spot in the Election: Biological Reality Won When It Was on the Ballot
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File

If someone gave me an assignment to sugarcoat the election results, I'd have to hide in a corner and pretend I'm too sick to write today. 

There's no way to spin the election results as anything but a disaster for Republicans and, in the longer term, for the economy. China had some big victories last night as well, and I will get to them in a different post. 

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But even with all the horrific news, one bright spot stands out right now: when biological reality was on the ballot, it won. And while not all the ballots have been counted yet, it could turn out that in every ballot measure where the sole question was whether boys could play in girls' sports, the girls won. There were also measures to ban gender procedures for minors, and those look set to win approval as well. 

Arizona Proposition 318: “Protect Girls’ Sports in Arizona Act” has PASSED

The Arizona proposition would broaden and refine the 2022 state sports law that already bars cross-sex participation into girls and women’s sports at every public school and college, and at private schools that compete against them. The proposition would more clearly define sex—as sex registered on a person’s original birth certificate—and would extend the restrictions to cover athletic associations and facilities, including sports-related locker rooms and restrooms. It would also broaden who has a right to sue under the law to include any athlete, not just any student.

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Four states had ballot measures on the issue, and not all were red states. You could expect, or not be surprised, by victories in Arizona and Nebraska, but in both Washington and Colorado, similar measures look almost certain to pass as well. 

Colorado's measures are still considered too close to call, but at the moment measures to ban gender surgeries for minors and boys in girls' sports are leading by a decent margin. Colorado is famously liberal on such things, so this is encouraging, should the results hold. 

The one place where reality was on the ballot and lost was in Missouri, and there was a simple reason for that: abortion was also on the same ballot and in the same measure, and it turns out that women value abortion until birth more than they value their daughters. 

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Abortion until birth is now the defining moral issue of our time, and, it seems, that the Lindsey Clancy crowd is winning that fight handily. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join HotAir VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABORTION | ARIZONA | COLORADO | NEBRASKA | TRANSGENDER

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