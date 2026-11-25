I bet you didn't know that over a quarter of the United Autoworkers' Union members are academics, now, do you?

As the number of people who build cars has declined, the union has expanded to represent graduate students and other non-tenured academics, with over 100,000 of them now proud union members.

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They even go on strike and use the same rather sketchy tactics that unions used to be famous for in union battles, disrupting classes and getting in the faces of "scabs" who still teach students as they battle The Man for everything from pay increases to pressuring on political issues, such as divestment from Israeli companies.

𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐕𝐀𝐑𝐃 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐅𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐎𝐑𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐕𝐎𝐋𝐓 𝐀𝐒 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐃 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐒 𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐈𝐑 𝐇𝐎𝐑𝐍𝐒 𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐆𝐇 𝐌𝐈𝐃𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐌𝐒 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐇𝐔𝐓 𝐃𝐎𝐖𝐍 𝐂𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐒𝐄𝐒 Striking graduate students in Harvard's UAW-affiliated union have been disrupting campus for weeks, and this week the faculty finally said it out loud. At a Tuesday faculty meeting, professors demanded that the administration do something, according to the Harvard Crimson as reported by the Free Beacon. History of Science professor David S. Jones said protesters chanting into a megaphone and blasting an air horn wrecked his students' midterm. "𝘐 𝘢𝘴𝘬 𝘯𝘰𝘸 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘢 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘯𝘨𝘦𝘳 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘦," he told administrators. "𝘚𝘶𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘵𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘧𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘦𝘤𝘩, 𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘴𝘦." Anthropology professor Rowan K. Flad warned that 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 are the ones who "𝘣𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘳𝘶𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘦𝘲𝘶𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘴." The answer from Arts and Sciences Dean Hopi Hoekstra: she cited "𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘸𝘦 𝘧𝘦𝘦𝘭" between a student's right to take an exam uninterrupted and the union's rights. The same picket lines followed the university's guests. Union members protested last week's Yo-Yo Ma and Stephen Colbert event at Sanders Theatre and accused the pair of crossing their picket line. A fire alarm then cut the event short; the union's vice president told Harvard Magazine that was a coincidence. The Free Beacon's editorial says the answer is 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐞. Meanwhile the paying undergraduates are the ones sitting exams next to an air horn. That is what your tuition dollars buy at the world's richest university. 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐝'𝐬 𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐠𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐝 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 "𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧." — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) November 13, 2026

𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐕𝐀𝐑𝐃 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐅𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐎𝐑𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐕𝐎𝐋𝐓 𝐀𝐒 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐃 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐒 𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐈𝐑 𝐇𝐎𝐑𝐍𝐒 𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐆𝐇 𝐌𝐈𝐃𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐌𝐒 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐇𝐔𝐓 𝐃𝐎𝐖𝐍 𝐂𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐒𝐄𝐒 Striking graduate students in Harvard's UAW-affiliated union have been disrupting campus for weeks, and this week the faculty finally said it out loud. At a Tuesday faculty meeting, professors demanded that the administration do something, according to the Harvard Crimson as reported by the Free Beacon. History of Science professor David S. Jones said protesters chanting into a megaphone and blasting an air horn wrecked his students' midterm. "𝘐 𝘢𝘴𝘬 𝘯𝘰𝘸 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘢 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘯𝘨𝘦𝘳 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘦," he told administrators. "𝘚𝘶𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘵𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘧𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘦𝘤𝘩, 𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘴𝘦." Anthropology professor Rowan K. Flad warned that 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 are the ones who "𝘣𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘳𝘶𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘦𝘲𝘶𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘴." The answer from Arts and Sciences Dean Hopi Hoekstra: she cited "𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘸𝘦 𝘧𝘦𝘦𝘭" between a student's right to take an exam uninterrupted and the union's rights. The same picket lines followed the university's guests. Union members protested last week's Yo-Yo Ma and Stephen Colbert event at Sanders Theatre and accused the pair of crossing their picket line. A fire alarm then cut the event short; the union's vice president told Harvard Magazine that was a coincidence. The Free Beacon's editorial says the answer is 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐞. Meanwhile the paying undergraduates are the ones sitting exams next to an air horn. That is what your tuition dollars buy at the world's richest university. 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐝'𝐬 𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐠𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐝 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 "𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧."

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If this strikes you as absurd, that's only because you still cling to the belief that the world is supposed to make sense.

Shame on you. If you have been reading my pieces, you should know by now that nothing makes sense in a society where luxury beliefs rule, and Harvard graduate students see themselves as oppressed working-class people who are fighting a rapacious capitalist institution like Harvard.

The UAW represents more grad students than auto workers at Stellantis, so it makes sense that the union expanded into the business when the number of auto workers began to decline. As early as the late 60s, the UAW began representing a small number of clerical workers in universities, but it wasn't until the 80s—you can see the trend already, can’t you—that the expansion took off into students and grad students.

When workers like the University of Maine Graduate Workers Union - @UAW come together, build their power and fight for better, they can win historic gains on the job. A union contract can change lives. https://t.co/WwWPqxBHzd — AFL-CIO ✊ (@AFLCIO) November 17, 2026

The UAW's peak membership was in 1979, with 1.7 million members. Now it has fewer than 400,000 members, including between 100,000 and 125,000 academics. It's clear why the UAW got into the business; it's not clear at all why academics see themselves in the same category as line workers in an auto plant.

Well, sure it is, if you think about it. These pampered and privileged students think of themselves as oppressed, and revel in the status.

“It’s about class”: Powerful strike by Harvard academic workers collides with the Democratic Party establishment https://t.co/V9nZnmZQIL [Jerry White @jerrywhiteSEP] The strike by more than 4,000 Harvard graduate student workers and first-ever walkout of non-tenure-track faculty and researchers is a direct conflict with the Democrats who oversee the richest university in the world. -The Harvard Corporation, the board that governs the university, presides over an endowment that grew by $11.1 billion last year, a 27 percent increase, to reach $68 billion. It has frozen academic workers’ pay since July 2024, while Boston-area prices rose 7.9 percent. Harvard is now offering striking workers roughly 3 percent a year. -Free Bogdan Syrotiuk!- https://t.co/ku8VpTEdRh? The strike is taking place in the aftermath of the historic electoral defeat of Trump and the Republicans. Having taken control of Congress, the Democrats have pledged to seek “bipartisan common ground” with Trump. -Demand what the UAW’s strategy is to win the strike- https://t.co/d4RtIAg4im -Questions about this article? Ask Socialism AI- https://t.co/RbXWfwtmLk -“It’s about class”- https://t.co/1Ndbgmk1q6 Asked what he [grad student] would say to UAW members in the auto and other industries about the importance of the Harvard strike, he said, “The most important thing is, is not to take things for granted, that things can always be changed and that workers have power. We actually have all the powers, because without the workers, there’s no money. There’s no production, and we have the means of production. Therefore, we need to organize bottom up because the politicians are always going to try to be elected, get allies in the system, and do maneuvering. So always remember that the workers have the power and that our unity makes us stronger.” -Graduate students and supporters: Get in touch with us! Make your voice heard!- https://t.co/qvCppfnmEW! — John Thomson (@jbthomson51) November 16, 2026

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“It’s about class”: Powerful strike by Harvard academic workers collides with the Democratic Party establishment https://wsws.org/en/articles/2026/11/14/htmu-n14.html [Jerry White @jerrywhiteSEP] The strike by more than 4,000 Harvard graduate student workers and first-ever walkout of non-tenure-track faculty and researchers is a direct conflict with the Democrats who oversee the richest university in the world. -The Harvard Corporation, the board that governs the university, presides over an endowment that grew by $11.1 billion last year, a 27 percent increase, to reach $68 billion. It has frozen academic workers’ pay since July 2024, while Boston-area prices rose 7.9 percent. Harvard is now offering striking workers roughly 3 percent a year. -Free Bogdan Syrotiuk!-https://freebogdan.wsws.org? The strike is taking place in the aftermath of the historic electoral defeat of Trump and the Republicans. Having taken control of Congress, the Democrats have pledged to seek “bipartisan common ground” with Trump. -Demand what the UAW’s strategy is to win the strike- https://wsws.org/en/articles/2026/11/14/htmu-n14.html?pk_campaign=wsws-newsletter&pk_kwd=wsws-daily-newsletter#:~:text=Cornell%20and%20NYU.-,Demand%20what%20the%20UAW%E2%80%99s%20strategy%20is%20to%20win%20the%20strike,-In%20the%20face -Questions about this article? Ask Socialism AI- https://wsws.org/en/articles/2026/11/14/htmu-n14.html?pk_campaign=wsws-newsletter&pk_kwd=wsws-daily-newsletter#:~:text=Questions%20about%20this%20article%3F%20Ask%20Socialism%20AI -“It’s about class”- https://wsws.org/en/articles/2026/11/14/htmu-n14.html?pk_campaign=wsws-newsletter&pk_kwd=wsws-daily-newsletter#:~:text=picket%20at%20Harvard-,%E2%80%9CIt%E2%80%99s%20about%20class%E2%80%9D,-%E2%80%9CI%20support%20a Asked what he [grad student] would say to UAW members in the auto and other industries about the importance of the Harvard strike, he said, “The most important thing is, is not to take things for granted, that things can always be changed and that workers have power. We actually have all the powers, because without the workers, there’s no money. There’s no production, and we have the means of production. Therefore, we need to organize bottom up because the politicians are always going to try to be elected, get allies in the system, and do maneuvering. So always remember that the workers have the power and that our unity makes us stronger.” -Graduate students and supporters: Get in touch with us! Make your voice heard!- https://wsws.org/en/articles/2026/11/14/htmu-n14.html?pk_campaign=wsws-newsletter&pk_kwd=wsws-daily-newsletter#:~:text=Graduate%20students%20and%20supporters%3A%20Get%20in%20touch%20with%20us!%20Make%20your%20voice%20heard!

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It's all about class! Socialism forever!

Oh, FFS, man. Can you imagine Jane and Joe on the production line wanting to get down with the struggle alongside Harvard graduate students who think shouting in bullhorns to disrupt classes and talk about Palestine?

Uh, probably not.

Last week, Columbia's grad student union voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a strike. But they need UAW's greenlight (and funding). UAW said the union's demands on non-labor issues were insane. They also raised the possibility of putting the union under "receivership." https://t.co/D856EIhDEy — Jonas Du (@JonasYDu) March 15, 2026

🧵As Columbia's grad students geared up to strike, the United Auto Workers—their parent union—told them to cut the "crazy shit." But they're still asking for BDS/divestment from Israel, demanding the end of the Tel Aviv University dual degree and Tel Aviv global center, and more. Union leaders and UAW also fear that a dispute with Columbia could lead the National Labor Relations Board to decertify grad student unions nationwide. New in @TheFP

The short answer is "No." The UAW wants those dues, but is having trouble figuring out what to do with academics whose main issues have less to do with pay and working conditions and more to do with getting down with the socialist revolution.

These changes are causing rifts within the union. "This is clearly against the democratic spirit of this union," one leader wrote. Another thought these changes took "away rights from brown people." https://t.co/RLmg3cTUCI — Jonas Du (@JonasYDu) March 15, 2026

I can't blame the UAW for trying to beef up their dues-paying membership, but the basic problem they have here is that most union members have very concrete and rational demands, even if they get out in front of their skis. Higher pay and better benefits are tangible; defunding the police or keeping them off campus is just insane.

In a particularly wild article, the union wants a map of all security cameras on campus including "model and serial numbers." (Protestors in Hamilton Hall famously mapped out cameras beforehand so they could smash them all and not be identified.) https://t.co/VKnCvjFRij — Jonas Du (@JonasYDu) March 15, 2026

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Judges have ruled that grad students who do work of some kind can unionize, so it's unclear what colleges and universities can do other than roll their eyes and appeal to the gods (or the UAW leadership, which can pull authorization for a strike) for reason to prevail.

Personally, I hope they don't. I like the idea of administrators having to deal with whiny grad students.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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