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Kathy Hochul’s chief of staff was a Chinese spy. Dianne Feinstein’s driver was a Chinese spy. Eric Swalwell banged a Chinese spy, who also worked on multiple Democrat campaigns, including Ro Khanna’s. Democrats who had nothing to say about any of that are livid about the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO. — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) November 23, 2026

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Democrats who had nothing to say about any of that are livid about the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO.

Ed: This is a very good point about hypocrisy, and it lands fully. However, it also tacitly admits that the Huang-Huang scandal is at least in the same category as the Fang-Fang scandal. It also has serious national security implications, just in a different context.

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WashEx: Congress has found a unifying villain in Jensen Huang to distract from lame-duck policy fights as the balance of power soon shifts in Washington.

Democrats are hopeful they’ll find GOP counterparts equally eager to investigate the national security implications of Huang’s extramarital affairs, including with an alleged Chinese spy, as Republicans break with President Donald Trump for his involvement in getting the scandal-plagued Nvidia CEO reinstated at the U.S. chip manufacturer. ...

Staff members for Congress’s Gang of Eight — the leaders of each chamber and its intelligence panels from both parties — expect to receive a briefing from the administration on Huang’s reinstatement as soon as Tuesday, Warner said.

Huang is set to be grilled publicly by several House and Senate committees next month over concerns about Nvidia's affairs and sales to Chinese buyers of its chips, which are crucial to AI . The Senate intel panel’s current chairman, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), criticized Huang’s return to power while warning that lawmakers have “much to investigate” and that Congress should pass bipartisan chip export-control bills.

Ed: Huang will be the front man. Trump will be the actual villain, using Huang as a proxy. Republicans might want to take a bite out of Huang, but don't be surprised if Fang-Fang gets some significant mention in hearings about intel risks and breaches. The White House will play that card often if Democrats go full out on Huang. However, Huang brought these woes on himself, and Trump perhaps should have stayed out of Nvidia's business rather than tying himself so closely to Huang.

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JUST IN: Jensen Huang admits to 5th and 6th affair to Nvidia Board — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) November 24, 2026

Ed: Did anyone think this would get better?

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WSJ: Jensen Huang apologized to staff and told them that he was in therapy during an all-hands meeting on Tuesday morning at Nvidia’s Santa Clara, Calif., headquarters, according to people familiar with the matter.

The reinstated chief executive also thanked the Trump administration for providing Nvidia with quick access to intelligence that he said helped the board determine that the national security risks the company faced in reinstating him were low, the people said. ...

In Tuesday’s staff meeting, the CEO said he was thankful for the second chance at the company, the people familiar with the remarks said. Huang, who has been married to his wife for more than 40 years and whose children work at the company, said he would work hard for “a second chance with my family.”

Huang also admitted to violating Nvidia’s code of conduct. He made a similar disclosure to Nvidia’s board of directors, admitting Sunday that he had carried on affairs beyond the two that have received widespread media coverage already, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Ed: Normally with this much baggage, public figures would withdraw to "spend more time with my family." Investors, engineers, and Nvidia's partners wanted him back, as did Trump and Vance. Huang was reported to be "contrite" in revealing his affairs, but one has to wonder whether he feels more impunity than ever after forcing the company to take him back. You'd better believe the board understands that risk.

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BREAKING: Noah Suarez-Sikes, the DSA LA board member who called for the assassination of Sam Altman and Elon Musk, has locked his account. He believes in violent revolution against America, but cannot handle the comment section on Twitter. https://t.co/AyVrYwUytj — Christopher Rufo (@christopherrufo) November 24, 2026

Ed: It was ever thus with revolutionaries. Although this might be the result of a consultation with a criminal defense attorney, because this guy will need one.

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Hugh Hewitt at Fox News: If the president deploys his power of pardon for a defined class of illegal immigrants, it will be a "golden touch" for them that will enshrine his memory among their communities and add another achievement of enormous significance to his already lengthy column of them.

Such an act of presidential mercy would be unprecedented — without a parallel mass grant of grace in American history — and it would be approved of by supermajorities of Americans and certain to be counted among his greatest achievements as president by citizens of all political persuasions who have long desired an actual breakthrough on this stalemated front. ...

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"What do we think about a presidential pardon for, say, the 10% of the illegal immigrant population, people whom everyone here could agree ought to be left alone and free of the fear of deportation?" ...

Democratic leaders in Congress have a wide-open door to the Oval Office to negotiate a reasonable set of statutory reforms that are not "amnesty" and don’t involve a "path to citizenship."

But, as President Trump has noted on a few occasions, he doesn’t have to wait on them, as he has the "very powerful power of the pardon," which is indeed complete and within his sole control.

He could use the power of pardon on any segment of the illegal immigrant population before COB today or on Thanksgiving if he wanted to.

Ed: This got a hugely negative reaction on Twitter, but for the wrong reasons. I disagree with Hugh on this, but let's be clear what he's proposing – a pardon that would only cover a small percentage of illegal aliens who have jobs, pay taxes, and have no other criminal history in the US except their current status. Hugh is not proposing mass amnesty. If people want to debate this, at least debate what Hugh actually proposed.

Why do I disagree? For one, I firmly believe that presidential clemency should not be used to deal with illegal immigrants, and more to the point, should be limited to individual cases rather than classes. Two: This should be negotiated with Congress. Pardoning this cohort up front surrenders leverage for negotiating the issue with a Democrat-controlled Congress. Three: It won't do anything for Trump's overall popularity with Democrats, and it will demoralize the GOP base, which is demoralized enough already. If Democrats won't negotiate in good faith on this issue in the present status quo, let's make sure we have this debate in the fall of 2028. And let's debate Hugh's idea honestly now.

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WATCH: ABC’s Rebecca Jarvis delivered a much-needed reality check on Tuesday’s ‘Good Morning America’ about the role of Nvidia in the U.S. economy, and that its stock price affects the retirement plans of seemingly every American with a 401(k).... “Well, [its stock price] tells you that you can’t overstate, Robin, the importance of this man, Jensen Wong, to this company. He’s the one who founded it 33 years ago. But it goes beyond Nvidia. He is one of the most important people, one of the most critical people to artificial intelligence, and by extension, because our economy has relied so heavily on artificial intelligence to grow, he has been very important to our economic growth over the last handful of years, and that is why investors have paid such attention to the stock in freefall, as you just heard there from Mary, down $2.73 trillion since early October. That takes out yesterday, and there has been a lot of focus on this company as a result.” “[The President] has [tied Nvidia’s stock to the economy], and it’s accurate. This company has driven what’s happening in artificial intelligence. Of course, they’re selling the chips, and the chips, when it comes to AI, are like the picks and the shovels in the Gold Rush. We’re in the midst of this artificial intelligence gold rush. They’re selling the picks and the shovels, but they’re also doing something else that’s very important here. They’re doing the financing. They’re helping small companies get funded in order so that they can go out and build artificial intelligence as well.” “[I]t looks undeniable that this is absolutely the case that [past Nvidia chips] gone to China. The question now that you’re going to see in these congressional hearings and investigations is whether or not the law was broken in this, and what should be the case in the future. And you’re hearing people on both sides of the aisle talk to this point, George, this morning. It’s not just Democrats that are fighting this battle; there are Republicans speaking up here as well.” “You can’t take Nvidia out of the picture when you’re talking about nest eggs. Every American, 100 million Americans, have some degree of access to this stock in their portfolios, 401ks, IRAs, because of how big this company is.” “You don’t have to realize [it’s there]. You don’t have to buy it outright. It’s probably in your 401k, and that is what makes it so critical. And that’s why, over the last handful of weeks, a lot of portfolios have tanked. This morning, they’re looking a little better, but like we said, there’s still a lot of unanswered questions about the company and AI generally.” — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 24, 2026

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Ed: It also indicts the Nvidia board, which clearly failed in its duty to have a succession plan in place. Let's consider another scenario. What if Alice Huang and/or Kang Wei had been assassins rather than honeypot operators? Would investors and engineers attempt a resurrection? One lesson that our adversaries are taking this week is that they could do catastrophic economic damage to Americans just by removing one or two "indispensable" industrialists.

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Free Beacon: The New York Times assistant managing editor for standards and trust, Patrick Healy, has posted a 13-minute video conversation with an Arab-American activist in which the activist complains about how "Israeli occupation and the violence of that occupation against Palestinians has been so normalized, has been going on for so long, that it has become somewhat invisible."

During the conversation, framed as part of a series in which the Times engages with readers critical of its coverage, Healy gently pushes back but also concedes some of the activist’s points, in the process throwing some of his own hardworking colleagues under the bus and damaging whatever trust the paper had with pro-Israel readers. To pro-Israel readers—and, actually, to anyone with any working brain cells who has been paying the slightest bit of attention to what the paper is publishing—the Times hasn’t been rendering Palestinian suffering "invisible," it has instead been singlemindedly obsessing over it. ...

Healy replies, "You make a fair point about humanization. It has been such a challenge for us over the last few years of not being able to get New York Times reporters into Gaza. We pressed the Israeli government on this. We have covered, I think, really powerfully, including with a Palestinian reporter on the ground in Gaza who works for us, the issues of hunger, of famine, of death, mass casualties there. But you’re right, we’re not able to go in and bear witness and tell the stories of individuals as deeply as we want."

The Times was so eager to "humanize" the famine issue that it ran not one but two front-page photos of emaciated-appearing children who actually had separate, preexisting medical conditions. The Times later ran an editors’ note about one such child, Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq, but used another one, of Najwa Hussein Hajjaj, without mentioning the condition. Pictures highlighted by David Collier showed Mohammed’s mother and brother appearing normal.

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After Baddar accuses the Times of helping Israel "whitewash some of the worst crimes in history," Healy replies in the video, "Omar, I wanted you to have the last word. I really appreciate you talking to me about this. Thank you."

Ed: Isn't this the same newspaper that couldn't even wait until sunrise to report the Al-Ahli hospital destroyed by an IDF strike in October 2023? When the sun came up, the hospital was still standing with its windows blown out by an errant rocket from either Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad. And the NY Times took six days before semi-retracting their account.

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When we look to “get” someone it leads to trouble. Should change occur as a result of the information we’ve unearthed then society / the electorate was informed and made decisions accordingly. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) November 23, 2026

@VodkaPundit @mjnblack @nytimes My name is Inigo Morrissey. You killed my journalism. Prepare to cry. — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) November 24, 2026

Ed: Kudos to NBC News reporter Tom Winter, who actually understands the assignment. He got some nasty attacks from 'journalists' online for pointing out the obvious. The need to express sympathy to reporters because Huang got his job back is so absurdly performative that it looks like satire.

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Associated Press: A federal appeals court on Monday gave President Donald Trump a new pathway to erasing his hush money criminal conviction, reviving his bid to move the case to a federal court where he could seek to have it dismissed on immunity grounds.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals once again sent the case to a lower federal court, ordering a judge to promptly rule on Trump’s request to move the historic case from state court, where he was tried and convicted.

A ruling in Trump’s favor would set off a legal merry-go-round, returning the case to the 2nd Circuit where he could argue that the verdict should be discarded because of presidential immunity. Trump’s lawyers have made such arguments before in various courts, but this time they’d be doing so in a forum that has now sided with him twice in his quest for federal court intervention.

Ed: The state's appellate court has been dragging its heels on an appeal. This has the potential to force the state to defend this conviction in federal court, and that would likely fail. It's very clear that Alvin Bragg included a number of official acts in his case, for which presidents are immunized under a previous case Trump brought to the Supreme Court. Bragg knew damned well that it would violate that standard. This order remands the case back to the district court with instructions to reconsider the motion to remove the case to the federal judiciary. The judge who refused and got overruled today passed away earlier this year; a different judge will reconsider the motion.

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The number one requirement to get on a Democratic debate stage is that you denounce free speech. That tells you everything about where the American left is headed. https://t.co/2QsMu0xKfM — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 24, 2026

Ed: It does indeed, and even Democrats seem to realize that.

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“keep your hands to yourself” meeting might be a bit more prudent. — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) November 24, 2026

Ed: Life would be so much simpler if people adhered to the Georgia Satellites Rule.

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Last night's lyric: "The Long and Winding Road" by the Beatles.

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