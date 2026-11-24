Sometimes, in the uneven battle between the forces of evil and the everyday people they torment, the FO part of that famous acronym actually comes to fruition.

Perhaps you all remember one couple, granted, not really 'everyday' types, but we could all sympathize with them.

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Patricia and Mark McCloskey, as a shouting, angry Black Lives Matter mob broke open the gate to their neighborhood and tried to march through, stood on their patio with weapons at the ready to defend their home.

The Soros-funded St. Louis District Attorney, Kim Gardner, filed charges immediately against the lawyer couple.

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Thus began a long saga that most of us probably would have had neither the wherewithal nor the resources to fight.

Gardner already came with a bad reputation for dirty dealing, being under fire for her persecution/prosecution of MO governor Eric Greitens a few years prior.

That’s why it’s imperative that the state of Missouri begin investigating the St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. Anyone following the twists and turns of the prosecution of Missouri Governor Eric Greitens won’t need much persuading. In that case, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has clearly, repeatedly and consistently violated the ethics of her profession and brought disgrace upon the Circuit Attorney’s office. She has skirted and flouted the law in ways that are truly unimaginable. And she needs to be removed from office in order to send a message to prosecutors around the nation: you abuse your offices power at your own peril. Many have focused on her mishandling of the Governor’s felony indictment. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Kim Gardner’s other prosecutions, and the day-to-day mismanagement of her office, share the same shameful pattern. She has ignored cases that were easy wins, prosecuted cops with what looks like outright malice, and lost staff and personnel at an alarming rate. Former prosecutors who worked with her have done what former prosecutors almost never do: open up to the public and tell people what they think about how she’s handling cases. And here’s the real kicker: Almost half of all felony cases from 2018 have had to be delayed because the Circuit Attorney’s office has failed to share evidence with the court and the defense. To repeat: almost half of all St. Louis felony cases have been bungled by Kim Gardner.

Gardner doubled down, finding new charges to bring against the McCloskeys months later.

Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who infamously drew their guns on Black Lives Matter protesters in June, have been indicted on several new charges https://t.co/MMwU0N1smG — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 6, 2020

After using the incident and indictment against the McCloskeys for political fundraising, Gardner was barred from the case against Mark McCloskey by a Missouri judge in December of that year.

A St. Louis judge on Thursday barred city Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from prosecuting an ongoing high-profile case against resident Mark McCloskey, claiming that the prosecutor used the case as a fundraising tool earlier in the year. Mark and Patricia McCloskey were catapulted into the national spotlight over the summer when they pointed firearms at a large group of protesters that was outside of their house during sustained Black Lives Matter-related unrest in St. Louis. The McCloskeys were charged in part with unlawful use of a weapon stemming from the altercation. Circuit Judge Thomas Clark II said two fundraising emails sent by Gardner as part of her reelection campaign earlier this year were "tailored to use the June 28 incident to solicit money by positioning her against defendant and her more vocal critics," the St. Louis Post-Dispach reported on Thursday. Gardner is still able to prosecute the case against Patricia McCloskey, though McCloskey lawyer Joel Schwartz said he will attempt to have Clark's ruling applied to that case as well.

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The Missouri governor at the time, Mike Barnes, said he would pardon the McCloskeys if they were indicted, and he eventually kept his word.

That set heads on fire, like Cori Bush's, who happened to have been one of the lovely BLM crowd shrieking from the yard at the McCloskeys.

Rep. @CoriBush, who took part in trespassing on the McCloskeys’ property, threatens the family after they received a gubernatorial pardon: "Mark McCloskey is an absolute liar. He has spat on my name. And because of that, his day will come." https://t.co/XEe5DNOxKM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 4, 2021

It's been downhill for Gardner ever since. In early May of 2023, she was slated to go to trial for 'willful neglect of duties.' She resigned shortly thereafter,

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner will be tried for willfully neglecting her duties, and her various motions to quash subpoenas of current and former employees have been denied, a judge ruled Tuesday. In a six-page ruling entered Tuesday evening, Judge John Torbitzky determined there is enough evidence to proceed to trial on seven of the 10 counts of willful neglect Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed against her earlier this year.

In 2024, the DOJ nailed her for misuse of public funds.

Former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner has admitted misusing public funds and entered a pretrial diversion program in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. As part of the agreement, Gardner admitted directing her employees to issue a series of checks totaling $5,004.33 from the Contingent Fund Account in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office to reimburse her for paying the fees and costs assessed against her personally by the Missouri Supreme Court in its August 30, 2022, Disciplinary Order, Case Number SC99645. The Supreme Court reprimanded Gardner and found that she had violated ethical rules during her office’s prosecution of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens. By Missouri statute, the Contingent Fund is only to be used to pay such expenses as necessary for the proper and vigorous prosecution of the duties of the Circuit Attorney’s Office. The diverted funds “were deposited in her personal bank account and used for her personal expenses unrelated to her job duties and the operations of the Circuit Attorney’s Office. Kimberly Gardner was not entitled under the law to that additional compensation,” the diversion agreement says. The U.S. Attorney’s Office has jurisdiction in the case because the City of St. Louis receives federal program funds in excess of $10,000 annually and because Gardner admitted misusing more than $5,000 in public funds.

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What is so astonishing is the absolute BRASS it took to write the check on taxpayer funds from your office account to pay your personal legal bills for misconduct in another case - the one she manipulated against Gov. Greitens.

Five thousand and four dollars. That's what the Missouri Supreme Court made Kim Gardner pay in 2022 for her misconduct in the Eric Greitens case. Her lawyer wrote to the bar's disciplinary office that she was "going to need time to pay." Seven hundred fifty down, five hundred a month. Then she had her chief clerk cut her four checks from the public fund, and co-signed EVERY one. Gardner was the St. Louis prosecutor a George Soros PAC put nearly $200,000 behind in 2016. In February 2023 a robbery suspect her office left out on bond through more than 50 violations sped through a downtown intersection and pinned Janae Edmondson, a 17-year-old volleyball player from Tennessee, between two cars. She lost both legs. Gardner resigned that spring with the Attorney General's removal suit still on the docket. Today the same court that fined her took her license. Seven to zero. In its words, she "plainly intended to deceive this Court as to the source of the funds." Her defense was that a lawyer said it was fine. The court called that "willful ignorance." A hearing panel had recommended a second reprimand. Gardner rejected it and argued she did nothing wrong. The court found her remorse "disingenuous." Catherine Hanaway, Missouri's Attorney General, in one line: "The consequences of corruption do not expire." They never got her for the girl. They got her for the checks she signed herself. 💎 — Jewels Jones ® (@JewelsJonesLive) November 24, 2026

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...Her lawyer wrote to the bar's disciplinary office that she was "going to need time to pay." Seven hundred fifty down, five hundred a month. Then she had her chief clerk cut her four checks from the public fund, and co-signed EVERY one. Gardner was the St. Louis prosecutor a George Soros PAC put nearly $200,000 behind in 2016. In February 2023 a robbery suspect her office left out on bond through more than 50 violations sped through a downtown intersection and pinned Janae Edmondson, a 17-year-old volleyball player from Tennessee, between two cars. She lost both legs. Gardner resigned that spring with the Attorney General's removal suit still on the docket. Today the same court that fined her took her license. Seven to zero. In its words, she "plainly intended to deceive this Court as to the source of the funds." Her defense was that a lawyer said it was fine. The court called that "willful ignorance." A hearing panel had recommended a second reprimand. Gardner rejected it and argued she did nothing wrong. The court found her remorse "disingenuous." Catherine Hanaway, Missouri's Attorney General, in one line: "The consequences of corruption do not expire." They never got her for the girl. They got her for the checks she signed herself.

What a vile, corrupt, revolting reprobate.

Today, in a 7-0 decision, the Missouri State Supreme Court disbarred her.

🚨JUST IN🚨 The Missouri Supreme Court has just DISBARRED Soros-funded Attorney Kim Gardner in a unanimous 7-0 decision. The court ruled that Gardner misused more than $5,000 in taxpayer funds to reimburse herself for personal legal expenses stemming from an earlier ethics investigation. Gardner also faced allegations of misrepresenting information to the court and had a history of professional misconduct. In 2024, she admitted to misusing public funds and entered an 18-month federal pretrial diversion agreement requiring her to repay the money. — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) November 24, 2026

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...The court ruled that Gardner misused more than $5,000 in taxpayer funds to reimburse herself for personal legal expenses stemming from an earlier ethics investigation. Gardner also faced allegations of misrepresenting information to the court and had a history of professional misconduct. In 2024, she admitted to misusing public funds and entered an 18-month federal pretrial diversion agreement requiring her to repay the money.

That's nice. For once.

Mark McCloskey took a victory lap.

Kim Gardner DISBARRED! https://t.co/XxxJEKmPcH https://t.co/hq4esVF6yO — Mark McCloskey (@mccloskeyusa) November 24, 2026

Can't say as I blame him.

Jail would be better, but this will have to do.

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