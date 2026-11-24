There has been something of a sea change in the 'diversity is our strength' ranks over the past few weeks, nowhere more evident than in Denmark.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was on a podcast recently and made some news with what she said about national 'culture' after the host quizzed her about one of her earlier comments about 'the enemy growing within.'

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Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that Hamas supporters are “an enemy growing within our midst,” and called for tougher immigration policies to combat an influx of “non-democratic values.” Frederiksen made the comments during an interview with Borgerlig Tabloid’s podcast host Joachim B. Olsen in the studio last week. Olsen questioned Frederiksen on her previous comments about “an enemy growing within our midst,” to which she responded: “There clearly is. There are supporters of Hamas. There are people who support laws that place the Quran above our democracy.” “The list [of enemies] is very long, because all of this contributes to undermining an open, free, democratic country,” she said. Frederiksen explained that this has pushed her to be more hard-nosed when it comes to immigration policy.

And while she still, regrettably, supports a two-state solution (while refusing to officially recognize Palestine now), the prime minister came down hard in favor of maintaining Danish national identity, while upholding classical European and Western values.

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen: I want the next generations to live in a Danish society where we have a strong majority culture. I am Danish, and I am European. And I believe in Danish and European values. I will not compromise on them. I am not in favor of large-scale population replacement. — Tabz (@TabzLIVE) November 21, 2026

She was unambiguous in her statements, and her criticism of 'replacement theory' earned its share of derision from the press as an embrace of a 'far-right conspiracy theory.'

Of course it did.

...Speaking on a Danish podcast on Nov 17, Ms Frederiksen said she was "not (a) supporter of a great replacement of the population". The "great replacement theory" is a far-Right conspiracy theory claiming that white populations in Western countries are being deliberately replaced by non-white immigrants. "We are a Danish society and our origin, our descent is ethnically Danish. That does indeed change when people arrive here. But there must also in the future be a Denmark where there is a strong majority culture," Ms Frederiksen said on the Borderlig Tabloid podcast. "I am Danish and I am European, I believe in Danish and European values, and I do not want to compromise on them. The majority culture I want to see in Europe in the future is this one."

Because her defense of a European Europe drove them insane.

...Pelle Dragsted, the spokesman for the Red-Green Alliance, a Danish democratic socialist party, said: "Europe's far Right and its deranged ideology has no place anywhere in Denmark, and I never expect to hear it from a Danish prime minister again." ..."I never would have believed I'd hear a European leader, let alone a social democrat, borrow the words from (the great replacement) theory," he wrote in Politiken, a Danish newspaper. "It is frightening, because it is rhetoric that has its roots in a conspiracy theory. It shows that we always have to fight against hatred and extremism every day, and that it is important that we think about what words we use."

Hankie to the chest suicidal empathy is in full flower with Danish progressives, still.

Sorry, silly rabbit. She's not playing any more.

...Frederiksen also criticized past attitudes toward immigration, saying Denmark had mistakenly assumed newcomers from Islamic countries would be grateful for its welfare system, democratic freedoms, and relative safety. “We were wrong,” she said. “We thought they would live in eternal gratitude ... That simply didn’t happen.” “Many who come don’t like us. They don’t like homosexuals, don’t agree with equality for women, believe that their own religion, Islam, should stand above democracy, [and] use violence as a legitimate tool, both in raising their children, against women, and against others in the street [sic],” she noted. “And that culture of dominance is dangerous. I say that as a Social Democrat, I say it as a woman, I say it as a Dane. “But I also say it as prime minister of a country where that culture of dominance is incompatible with the way we have built our society.”

Frederiksen has also been one of the chief negotiators of the Rwanda return hub.

...Germany, Austria, Greece, Denmark and the Netherlands announced the deal, which Ms Frederiksen has championed for several years. The measure, which aims to have a centre up and running by 2027, will be the first time the bloc has set up a deportation camp outside the EU for its member states. The “return hub” is similar to the UK’s Rwanda plan under the previous Conservative government, which judges dismantled on human rights grounds and which Labour ditched after winning the 2024 general election. It is thought that largely unused facilities from the British scheme will be used. They were renovated after Britain handed Rwanda some £290m in economic aid as part of the failed scheme, which cost the British taxpayer £700m.

You know who the charm of the immigrant invasion seems to have worn off from, besides PM Frederiksen?

The Danish Supreme Court, which just handed down a decision denying that public housing officials in a town north of Copenhagen had engaged in discriminatory behavior when they evicted 'non-Western families' from housing projects in order to keep them from becoming an ethnic ghetto (in the European sense of the word).

A 2018 law gave housing authorities the right to determine the ratio of 'non-Western' tenants to ensure no single project became, say, a 'Little' Kabul or Mogadishu. They wanted to maintain a balance among tenants, rather than let one area of origin dominate and risk Balkanization that could make the entire housing block unlivable.

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The court's ruling said evicting tenants to maintain that balance was not ethnically discriminatory.

BREAKING: Denmark's Supreme Court rules that landlords of social housing estates don’t engage in illegal ethnic discrimination when they evict “non-Western' tenants.” The Supreme Court says the “non-Western”!criterion is neutral. The court’s ruling is a major win for Danish political parties who are working to rid the country of “migrant ghettos.” Seven families from Helsingor, north of Copenhagen, had their leases terminated in 2022 under a 2018 law. This law states that all social housing estates where more than half of residents are “non-Western” must rebuild, renovate and change the social mix by renting at least 60 per cent of the homes at market rates by 2030. The law is aimed at combating segregation and “parallel societies” in disadvantaged neighbourhoods. “Non-Western” is one criterion the Danish government uses to define “transformation areas”, which it previously termed “hard ghettos.” In Helsingor, the landlord Boliggarden announced in early 2020 that it would carry out extensive renovations on seven stairwells - 96 apartments in total. It terminated the leases of those tenants, most of whom were of foreign origin. Seven families argued they had been discriminated against based on ethnic origin and took legal action. ￼ The Danish Supreme Court has now ruled that it wasn’t ethnic discrimination. ￼ Some 11,000 people across Denmark will have to leave their apartments to be rehoused elsewhere by 2030 to comply with the 2018 law. According to Denmark's definition, “non-Western” countries include every country in the world except the 27 member states of the European Union, as well as Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, Switzerland, the Vatican, Canada, the United Kingdom, The United States, Australia and New Zealand. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 24, 2026

...The court’s ruling is a major win for Danish political parties who are working to rid the country of “migrant ghettos.” Seven families from Helsingor, north of Copenhagen, had their leases terminated in 2022 under a 2018 law. This law states that all social housing estates where more than half of residents are “non-Western” must rebuild, renovate and change the social mix by renting at least 60 per cent of the homes at market rates by 2030. The law is aimed at combating segregation and “parallel societies” in disadvantaged neighbourhoods. “Non-Western” is one criterion the Danish government uses to define “transformation areas”, which it previously termed “hard ghettos.” In Helsingor, the landlord Boliggarden announced in early 2020 that it would carry out extensive renovations on seven stairwells - 96 apartments in total. It terminated the leases of those tenants, most of whom were of foreign origin. Seven families argued they had been discriminated against based on ethnic origin and took legal action. The Danish Supreme Court has now ruled that it wasn’t ethnic discrimination. Some 11,000 people across Denmark will have to leave their apartments to be rehoused elsewhere by 2030 to comply with the 2018 law. According to Denmark's definition, “non-Western” countries include every country in the world except the 27 member states of the European Union, as well as Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, Switzerland, the Vatican, Canada, the United Kingdom, The United States, Australia and New Zealand.

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Wild, huh?

Just trying to keep the peace.

It's a start. Having experienced some of these areas firsthand, they bubble up and isolate themselves from their Danish neighbors.

It's dysfunctional at best, greatly hinders integration. — Malted Bastard (@Malted_Bastard) November 24, 2026

Natürlich, the Germans who are Alternative for Germany (AfD) members and supporters jumped on that. It's kind of the point they've been trying to make the entire time, only they're a lot louder about wanting all the moochers deported. They're also quick to point out how the Danish PM can speak of it openly, but in Germany even whispers will have the security services banging at your door.

Selbst Dänemarks sozialdemokratische Regierungschefin Mette Frederiksen spricht inzwischen offen über das Ende des Multikulturalismus, über eine „gefährliche Dominanzkultur“ unter Einwanderern aus dem Nahen Osten und Nordafrika. Und darüber, dass sie keinen „Bevölkerungsaustausch“ will. Was bei uns in Deutschland sofort als Tabu gilt, ist in Kopenhagen längst anerkannte Realität: Nicht alle Kulturen sind gleich, und wenn man seine eigene Kultur bewahren will, dann geht das nur mit einer starken Mehrheitsgesellschaft. International eine Banalität, im besten Deutschland aller Zeiten ein Fall für den Inlandsgeheimdienst. — Dr. Bernd Baumann (@DrBerndBaumann) November 21, 2026

Even Denmark’s Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen now openly discusses the end of multiculturalism and a “dangerous dominant culture” among immigrants from the Middle East and North Africa. And the fact that she does not want a “population replacement.” What is immediately considered taboo here in Germany has long been accepted reality in Copenhagen: Not all cultures are equal, and if you want to preserve your own culture, that is only possible with a strong majority society. A commonplace internationally, but in the best Germany of all time, a matter for the domestic intelligence service.

AfD's leader, Alice Weidel, has been making waves in the past day or two with her policy pronouncements. Germans can also expect, as she says in this segment:

German AfD Leader Alice Weidel: We will make cuts amounting to tens of billions in excessive defense spending, sharply reduce payments to the EU, and stop payments and weapons deliveries to Ukraine. https://t.co/iCFc7lhaO8 — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 23, 2026

...and effective citizen's income reform relief that actually deserve the name...

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The exploding popularity and unflinching honesty of AfD's political positions have Chancellor Friedrich Merz and his Christian Democratic Union (CDU) minions excessively worried.

In fact, in Saxony-Anhalt, where the AfD recently won the state election but just missed an outright majority by a hair, the CDU is contemplating doing something once unthinkable in a desperate attempt to keep the local AfD head from becoming the first AfD minister of a German state.



Acting Minister-President and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) parliamentary group leader Sven Schulze has announced that his caucus will reconsider its opposition to an all-party government coalition in Saxony-Anhalt to block the Alternative for Germany (AfD) from power. For weeks, the CDU insisted it would refuse to join any all-party coalition, which would include far-left parties. Such a coalition would be aimed at keeping the election-winning AfD from power. Schulze says that previous opposition is now under review. Schulze made this decision ahead of the scheduled mid-December election of a new minister-president, where Ulrich Siegmund could potentially be the first AfD leader of a German state. The AfD won a commanding victory in Sept. 6 state election with 43.8 percent of the vote, helping the party secure 39 of the Landtag’s 83 seats. This result matched the combined strength of the CDU, Left Party, Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens. Nevertheless, the party still fell three seats short of an absolute majority. The BSW holds the five remaining seats and is widely viewed as the potential kingmaker. AfD lead candidate Ulrich Siegmund has signaled he will run for minister-president, with Dec. 15 considered to be the target date.

Things are heating up.

Merz himself had intimated dire threats after the shocking loss, but has not acted on them yet, perhaps having cooled off enough to see how the parliamentary votes would play out.

But after AfD's Tobias Rausch won the presidency of the Saxony-Anhalt Landtag in a shock vote in October...

Gratulation an Tobias Rausch (AfD), den soeben gewählten Präsidenten des Landtags Sachsen-Anhalt - und den ersten AfD-Landtagspräsidenten in der Geschichte unserer Partei. Rausch erhielt 48 Stimmen - und damit 9 mehr, als die AfD-Fraktion Mitglieder hat. Ein toller Erfolg! https://t.co/NmilRrbNXZ — Alice Weidel (@Alice_Weidel) October 6, 2026

Congratulations to Tobias Rausch (AfD), the newly elected President of the Landtag of Saxony-Anhalt – and the first AfD Landtag President in the history of our party. Rausch received 48 votes – and thus 9 more than the AfD parliamentary group has members. A great success!

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...with the help of some turncoat CDU members, perhaps Merz and his crew did some recalculating.

The left-wing BSW party that holds those five kingmaker cards might be doing the same, too. Their leader has endorsed AfD calls for a halt to welfare payments after yet another 'migrant-related' financial giveaway of over half a billion euros was uncovered.

Nearly 300,000 children living abroad receive welfare payments, AfD calls to ‘stop the social abuse’ Sahra Wagenknecht of the BSW party has demanded a complete halt to payments for children living abroad. Germany paid child benefits for nearly 291,300 children living abroad at the end of 2025, nearly triple the figure from 2011, according to Federal Employment Agency data. Now, Alternative for Germany (AfD) co-leader Alice Weidel says only her party can end this practice. “Almost 300,000 children abroad are receiving German child benefit — the number has nearly tripled since 2011! Over half a billion euros in child benefit went to foreign accounts in 2025. Child benefit in this form must be put under review — only the AfD will stop the social abuse!” she wrote on X.

That will only make regular, taxpaying Germans crazier...

Angela Merkel has commented on the AfD’s big win in Saxony-Anhalt. She says that her “heart is bleeding” and that the AfD is growing because there aren’t any “fact-based debates” in modern politics and that feelings now dominate instead. She warned that the election in Saxony-Anhalt was “a turning point for Germany” and also stated that it was the progress of the Enlightenment that allowed humanity as a whole to agree on facts. She argued that that if feelings are now allowed to take supremacy and facts are no longer valued as the most important thing, “that would be a step backward for civilization.” She didn’t say anything about the ramifications her decision to open Europe’s borders in 2015 has had for European civilization… — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 10, 2026

...She warned that the election in Saxony-Anhalt was “a turning point for Germany” and also stated that it was the progress of the Enlightenment that allowed humanity as a whole to agree on facts. She argued that that if feelings are now allowed to take supremacy and facts are no longer valued as the most important thing, “that would be a step backward for civilization.” She didn’t say anything about the ramifications her decision to open Europe’s borders in 2015 has had for European civilization…

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...and upset all the right people all over again.

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