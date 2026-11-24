This incident happened about a month ago in Long Beach, California. ICE agents were making a couple targeted arrests in the city and the street quickly turned into a circus. Long Beach police were called and then were ordered by a shift supervisor to leave. In body cam video that was released a few days ago, the lead LBPD officer informs the ICE agents that he and his men are leaving. "We're being ordered to pull out. So you guys are gonna be on your own. I'm sure you're used to it. Good luck," he said.

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WOAH 🚨 Newly released Long Beach police body cam shows officers clearing the street for ICE agents boxed in by an angry crowd, then telling them "you guys are gonna be on your own" as police pull out on a watch commander's order "We're being ordered to pull out. So you guys are gonna be on your own. I'm sure you're used to it. Good luck." "We're being ordered to pull out. You guys are on your own, according to our watch commander. Good luck, sir." "What about cooperating with ICE?" More info on this: The October 17 scene started when an agent took US citizen Ricardo Gonzalez off an e-bike. ICE calls him one of a group of "anti-ICE agitators" and says he was detained after he "smashed the mirror of a government vehicle." Chief Wally Hebeish released only this one officer's camera, and the Post says LBPD has refused to release most of the footage and the 911 audio The watch commander that ordered the police to pull out and abandon the ICE officers should be held accountable Federal agents are just trying to enforce our laws and are consistently left without any support because of the insane Democrat Party — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 22, 2026

The backstory here is the usual mess of conflicting claims. When the incident happened last month, there were claims that ICE had arrested a U.S. Citizen named Ricardo Gonzalez and that Gonzalez had called the police.

Surveillance video of the incident shows Gonzalez riding an electric bicycle when a large, unmarked SUV pulls in front of him, blocking his path. Several masked federal agents, some wearing tactical vests marked “ICE,” are then seen exiting the vehicle and confronting Gonzalez. At least one agent appears to draw a firearm. During the encounter, Gonzalez was allegedly tased before being taken to the ground, handcuffed and detained as several bystanders attempted to intervene... Gonzalez is a U.S. citizen who suffered a broken arm during the confrontation. His family said he was later hospitalized with serious injuries. It remains unclear why federal agents initially targeted Gonzalez or what prompted the confrontation... Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson also weighed in on the incident, telling the Los Angeles Times that Gonzalez, a former longtime city employee, had called 911 requesting police assistance to de-escalate a situation after noticing several unmarked vehicles and a crowd gathering in the area.

Here's the local news video that went with that story.

A U.S. citizen was hospitalized with serious injuries after federal immigration agents reportedly used a Taser on him during a violent detention in Long Beach on Saturday, sparking outrage among neighbors and local elected officials. https://t.co/bTRQ798hO0 https://t.co/gaj9BxmM7U — KTLA (@KTLA) October 19, 2026

ICE responded to that and explained why Gonzalez was arrested.

FACT CHECK. On October 17, 2026, ICE conducted a targeted enforcement operation in Long Beach, California to arrest an at-large criminal illegal alien. During the operation, anti-ICE agitators attempted to impede operations, threaten officers, and damage government vehicles despite officers giving lawful commands. Officers followed their training and used the minimum amount of force. ICE did NOT hit an individual on a bike. An individual was arrested after he smashed the mirror of a government vehicle. Resisting arrest is dangerous and can result in injury. The rioter was transferred to the custody of local police, and we are investigating potential charges for the damage to a government vehicle. ICE law enforcement officers are trained to use the minimum amount of force necessary to resolve dangerous situations to prioritize the safety of the public and our officers. Officers are highly trained in de-escalation tactics and regularly receive ongoing use of force training. The latest ICE use of force policy is available here. We have seen a highly coordinated campaign of violence against our law enforcement. Our brave law enforcement is facing more than a 1,600% increase in assaults, 3,300% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them. This violence must end. Anybody who lays a hand on our officers or tries to obstruct them is committing a felony and a federal crime.

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Congress critters were coming out of the woodwork to denounce ICE. But there's another video which suggests Gonzalez resisted arrest and launched himself at an ICE agent.

She deliberately omits the part where Ricardo Gonzalez tackled a federal agent. Congresswoman Sara Jacobs has to lie to push the "ICE agents are the baddies" narrative. https://t.co/zwPLfx45Z5 — Tiffanie Tx (@tiffanie_tx) October 25, 2026

Here's another angle where you can see the start of the scuffle.

🛑 New Angle: Ricardo Gonzalez Goes After ICE Agents Before Tackle in Long Beach 🛑 Another angle of Ricardo Gonzalez in Long Beach. This footage appears to show him going after ICE agents moments before he tackled one and hurt his own arm on a signpost. Assaulting, resisting or impeding a federal officer is a crime under 18 U.S.C. § 111. It carries up to 8 years when there is physical contact, and up to 20 if a weapon is used or someone is injured. So far, no assault charge has been reported. That needs to change, @AGToddBlanche. If Gonzalez walks, violence against ICE agents will only escalate. Let this one go, and it tells everyone which side you are on. We are all watching. — Katie K USA (@KimKatieUSA) October 21, 2026

According to the Long Beach police, it was ICE that called 911, both because of the unruly mob in the street and because of the injured man.

On October 17, 2026, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel called the City of Long Beach Communications Center and requested emergency assistance from LBPD and LBFD due to vehicle vandalism taking place and a subject in need of medical aid. Upon arrival, officers observed a large group disturbance involving the ICE agents. One officer located a handcuffed male adult, being detained by ICE, who was bleeding. LBFD was unable to access the area due to items blocking the roadway, so LBPD officers transported the handcuffed injured man to a nearby fire station. There, LBPD personnel removed the handcuffs and LBFD personnel transported the man to the hospital for medical attention. In addition, officers on scene at Locust Avenue and Ellis Street continued attempting to de-escalate the situation and keep the peace by directing everyone to clear the area. LBPD left the area and some ICE agents followed LBPD personnel to a secure parking lot in the police station. The ICE agents were subsequently directed to leave the station. They were later advised that if they wanted to file a vandalism report, they could contact the City of Long Beach Communications Center and an LBPD officer would respond to their location to take a report.

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So did Gonzalez call the police or did ICE? The police say it was ICE. Did Gonzalez resist arrest? It appears he did. What I'm not seeing here is any reason why Gonzales should not have been arrested under the circumstances. But all the local cops seem to care about is making sure no one thinks they were cooperating with ICE.

As for the media, they spread the video of Gonzalez in the gutter everywhere but the one of him lunging at an ICE agent doesn't seem to have made it on TV nearly as often if at all.

Disturbing video shows Ricardo Gonzalez, a U.S. citizen, being pinned to the ground by ICE agents in Long Beach, California on Saturday, after he was struck by federal agents in an unmarked vehicle while on his e-bike and tased twice, according to his daughter. Gonzalez’s arm was broken, California Congressman Robert Garcia said. Gonzalez was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Neither ICE nor the Department of Homeland Security have responded to CBS News’ request for comment. — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) October 19, 2026

I do see a CNN watermark on that video above showing the lunge but I wasn't able to find CNN posting it so far.