The Duck Rule: If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck, chances are you're looking at a duck.

The Sucker Rule: If someone has a long string of mysterious successes, uses that to hook up with a CEO with access to national-security information and systems, and connects with Chinese intelligence services on multiple occasions, chances are you're looking at an intel asset.

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Does that make Alice Huang a spy? You know, a spy spy? Inquiring minds want to know, as the Wall Street Journal reports today:

At the center of the Jensen Huang drama sits a debate over what it means to be a spy. That definition has shifted in China under Xi Jinping, as the nation’s Ministry of State Security has been overhauled to identify and cultivate people with exactly the kind of access Alice Huang had. The data-industry executive’s affair with the Nvidia CEO sparked an international scandal and precipitated Jensen Huang’s short-lived exit from his company. Alice Huang was in contact with Chinese intelligence while the affair was ongoing, according to people with knowledge of U.S. intelligence on the matter. But there was no smoking-gun intelligence proving she had been actively tasked with collecting information on Jensen Huang or passing along national-security secrets, they said. Some U.S. officials also said the links to Chinese intelligence were circumstantial, given how Chinese business leaders are often compelled to remain in contact with the country’s national-security apparatus. Others said the indications that Alice Huang collected and passed on information, regardless of how sensitive, posed a risk to national security given the centrality of Jensen Huang to the U.S. artificial-intelligence industry.

Look, I am a simple man from a simpler time. For several years, I had a clearance that allowed me to access classified material and facilities – nothing too exotic or memorable, I assure you. However, with that access to non-memorable material and facilities came a long series of security briefings that reminded us to be very wary of new friends and people who took an early interest in our work, because even casual contacts meant something to foreign intelligence services, and more meaningful contacts could compromise us in very unpleasant ways.

The question of whether Alice Huang was/is an official "spy" is pointless. It's not a question of identity; it's a question of action. Alice and her 'husband' Kang Wei sought out Jensen Huang, connected to him for business purposes, and then compromised him in a sexual affair. If Alice and Kang communicated with China's intel services during that period to pass along information gleaned from these contacts, that's espionage. American counterintelligence may not have enough evidence to charge it, but that doesn't change the situation. The Sucker Rule still applies.

It's possible that no serious damage was done yet (although China apparently did get access to Nvidia chips), but that's not necessarily the point, either. Intimate relationships with intel assets can create extortion operations, as our security briefers repeatedly reminded us, and not just over the sexual relationships. The risks for lower-level personnel like myself were high enough; the risks for someone at Jensen Huang's level were and are enormous.

Why play the game of "is she/isn't she"? To get Jensen Huang restored as CEO of Nvidia, whose products have serious nat-sec implications, both the board and the Trump administration need to provide a cover story in which Jensen never seriously risked national security in his relationship with Alice Huang and Kang Wei. The pushback on concerns over this potential damage uses soft language, such as "there is no evidence that" and "routine government contacts with China nationals," and so on. It's designed to take the pressure off so that Jensen can return and the stock market can recover.

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Needless to say, Congress will have... questions about the soft-peddling taking place when Jensen Huang appears to testify in the House and Senate. And not just Democrats, either.

So what's the answer to today's deep question? The Duck and Sucker Rules apply.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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