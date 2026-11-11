This Is Probably the Last Straw for Jensen Huang

I wasn't surprised that Jensen Huang was trying to hang onto his job once word broke that he'd been sleeping with a suspected Chinese spy. I wasn't sure his gambit was going to work. It seemed like a 50-50 proposition at best.

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But I think the news this afternoon probably brings those odds way down. According to a new report by the NY Times, Huang also had an affair with a woman at his company who reports directly to him.

Jensen Huang, the leader of Nvidia who is under investigation for an affair with a woman who U.S. intelligence determined is a Chinese spy, also had an extramarital relationship with an executive who reports to him, according to five people who worked at the company. The relationship, which has not been previously reported, was with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care, said the people, who spoke under the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive information. Under Nvidia’s code of conduct, employees are told to “avoid situations where our actions create conflict” including “personal relationships,” and the company states that it “promptly investigates reports of misconduct.” Many corporations have policies against managers having relationships with subordinates. Mr. Huang, 63, and Ms. Powell, 48, were captured on video being affectionate at a San Jose, Calif., hotel during a Nvidia conference in March, according to two of the people who worked at the company. The New York Times has not seen the video.

The video isn't public, but it sounds like people inside the company knew what was happening.

In March, Ms. Powell appeared at GTC, Nvidia’s annual developer conference in San Jose, where she spoke about using A.I. to aid in breakthroughs in health care and biology. Her presentation used cartoon depictions of Mr. Huang. During the conference, Nvidia executives were at a nearby hotel for meetings. Mr. Huang and Ms. Powell were seen being affectionate at the hotel. One bystander captured the interaction on their phone, three people briefed on the incident said... Mr. Huang’s security witnessed the bystander with their phone and sequestered them, the people said. They made the person an offer to sign a nondisclosure agreement.

With a reaction like that, people didn't suspect something, they knew. This is Kimberly Powell in a recent promotional video. She's also married.

Walk the #BIO2026 show floor with Kimberly Powell, NVIDIA VP of Healthcare, as she shares what’s exciting about the latest BioNeMo toolkit announcement. BioNeMo is helping bring AI-driven biology and drug discovery closer to the next experiment, with tools for researchers and developers to build, customize and deploy AI applications across the life sciences ecosystem. — NVIDIA (@nvidia) June 25, 2026

That's going to be the last straw for Huang. First, because the first affair wasn't a one-off. Second, because this one probably violates company policy against relationships with people who are your direct reports. Third, because the chances that Huang is about to go through a costly divorce just went up substantially.

There are now reports that NVIDIA is planning to fire him, maybe as soon as today.

Nvidia’s NVDA 2.87%increase; up pointing triangle board is preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang after he had two extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy and another with an employee. The board is planning to meet as soon as Wednesday to determine his future, people familiar with the matter said. His departure would bring down the curtain on an era during which he stoked the global artificial-intelligence boom and became a geopolitical star. It would leave one of the world’s most valuable companies in need of a new leader... Shares of Nvidia were down about 8% after hours, extending a recent slide following the revelation that Nvidia’s board was investigating Jensen Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang. The top executive, 63, is Nvidia’s largest shareholder, owning about 3.6% of the company, and has become one of the richest people in the world.

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It's a bad situation and the company will want someone new to come in and keep the scandal away from them. I'd expect to hear that Huang has been fired by Friday. Stay tuned.

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