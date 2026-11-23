Imagine, if you will, that your best fallback position after getting caught is that your paramour hasn't been proven to be a spy. Jensen Huang and his supporters floated that as an argument for bringing the former CEO after his affair with Alice Huang emerged. Even Donald Trump suggested that Nvidia might reconsider his departure on that basis.

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The New York Times throws some cold water on that skepticism. Last night, they reported that not only did Alice Huang maintain contact with China's intelligence services, so did her husband, Kang Wei:

The Chinese woman at the heart of the Nvidia scandal kept in contact with an official of China’s top spy agency for more than a year while she was carrying out a secret affair with Jensen Huang, according to multiple people with knowledge of U.S. intelligence reports that describe the encounters. The woman, Alice Huang, was in touch with an officer of China’s Ministry of State Security from the spring of 2025 until the fall of this year, the people with knowledge of the intelligence said. That period overlaps with at least a portion of the time she was in a relationship with Mr. Huang, then the head of the world’s leading maker of advanced artificial intelligence chips. U.S. intelligence agencies have also gathered evidence that Ms. Huang’s business partner, Kang Wei, who was often introduced as her husband, worked with the same Chinese spy agency, the people said. ... Ms. Huang’s contacts with the Chinese spy agency last year and up through recent months help to flesh out how U.S. officials came to believe that Mr. Huang, who resigned as Nvidia’s chief executive earlier this month, was the target of an intelligence operation. They correspond not just to the time when he was conducting the affair but also to at least part of the period when Ms. Huang’s company, Megaspeed, was acquiring large amounts of advanced Nvidia chips, some of which went to data centers in Southeast Asia serving Chinese technology companies like Alibaba and some of which are suspected of being smuggled to China.

According to the NY Times, U.S. intel agencies have known of Alice Huang's ties to Chinese intelligence services for months. They still aren't clear on Kang Wei's role in this operation, and at least hint that the two may not actually be married. If not, then that would make this look even more like an episode from a bad spy anthology.

Ten days ago, the Wall Street Journal offered enough detail on Kang's charmed rise in the microchips industry to raise suspicions of a push coming from Beijing:

Before the affair that threatened his job as Nvidia’s chief executive, Jensen Huang was introduced to his future romantic interest, Alice Huang, by a Chinese businessman he’d known for a decade, Kang Wei. Kang also happened to be Alice Huang’s husband, said people who know the couple. ... Over the past decade, Kang and Alice Huang hopscotched from one lucrative opportunity to the next—videogame companies, pharmaceutical takeovers and cloud computing—each time weaving a web of related entities, transferring stakes among themselves and capitalizing on whatever connections were at hand, said people familiar with the couple’s business dealings. Nvidia’s AI chips were the latest play for a couple with a track record of riding hot trades and, on occasion, running afoul of regulators.

Do you believe in coincidences? Color me skeptical, even more so when the WSJ reported it. The idea of coincidences likely does not have much traction American intelligence, either.

The WSJ version of the Kang-Huang story is possible, but can be seen in a very different frame. It looks like an espionage cover story. The succession of fortunate events may well have been financed and arranged by Beijing to provide a "legend" that would provide access to high-echelon targets for industrial espionage without raising too much suspicion. By the time Alice had a chance to approach Jensen, she and Kang (and Beijing) could have built a track record of "one success after another" that would look organic, especially to a tech CEO who apparently made a habit of letting the wrong head make decisions even while working in a family-run business.

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Which story seems more plausible: Kang Wei introduced his wife to a CEO and just stood by while she had an affair with him while doing business on tech with national-security implications because the heart wants what the heart wants? Or the two operated a honeypot scheme and got put in position by financing and connections from Beijing to snare the CEO that could give China a massive edge in the AI steeplechase?

I know which way I'm betting. I'd guess that American intel is betting the same way. And it's very clear that Nvidia's board does not want to gamble at all on Jensen Huang's judgment.

Update: Looks like Nvidia decided it can't live with Jensen, but also can't live without him:

Nvidia’s NVDA -14.01%decrease; down pointing triangle board of directors has reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO and a director 11 days after he resigned following revelations that he had at least two extramarital affairs, including with a woman U.S. officials believed was working with Chinese intelligence as well as a senior direct report. The company said the board had “received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.”

More to come, certainly, but this is a pretty big shock. Wanna bet we see a rally on Wall Street now?

Update: Looks like Trump at least knew about the Huang Restoration ahead of time:

I spoke with @potus a few moments ago and asked him about the New York Times reporting that the woman involved with Jensen Huang had been in touch with an official of China’s top spy agency for more than a year: https://t.co/tYytuSOv3L — Liz Landers (@ElizLanders) November 23, 2026

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Either the NY Times and the Wall Street Journal and practically everyone else got this story wrong, or Jensen Huang turned out to be as critical to Nvidia and the tech sector as Trump and Musk argued over the last couple of weeks. I'm guessing the latter, even with the Nvidia board's declaration that senior government officials assured them of nat-sec safety. Alice Huang and Kang Wei's cover has been blown already, and maybe the board and Jensen's wife can keep a closer eye on him in the future.

Update: Trump hailed Nvidia's board for the reinstatement while asking the company to crack down on its exports controls:

The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO. The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy. The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security. The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct. On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure. Separately, NVIDIA should continue its thorough internal investigation of the Company’s compliance with U.S. export controls in order to ensure that it is fulfilling its legal obligations and Patriotic Duty to protect U.S. National Security. Congratulations to Jensen, the NVIDIA Board, to the People of the United States — and, indeed, the World! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

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Come on, man. Even if one believes Alice Huang wasn't running a honeypot op, the exports controls violations directly benefited Jensen's affair partner. That wasn't as much a company issue as it was a CEO issue, and that's one reason the board didn't want Jensen back.

Update: Nvidia's shares are up 30% in premarket trading. Get ready for a big tech rally.

Update: The market rally has begun, somewhat modestly to start. All of the indices are well into positive turf now, with the NASDAQ the biggest beneficiary, rising nearly six percent in early trading. The DJIA is up 2.4 percent, and the S&P up a little over four percent.

Update: Attorney General Todd Blanche has issued a statement declaring that there was no evidence that Jensen Huang committed any crimes:

President Trump praised Nvidia’s decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, calling him a “national treasure” in a Truth Social post. Trump also said the government had no reason to believe Huang’s return posed a national security risk. CBS News’ @edokeefe explains the president’s role in Huang’s return. — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 23, 2026

I'd bet that part of this nat-sec threat assurance to the Nvidia board was a sotto voce promise that Jensen would have babysitters for a very long time into the future. At least, let's hope so.

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